Game stream: Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

November 13, 2021

The Boston Celtics (6-6) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-5) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday November 13, 2021

Boston Celtics 6, Cleveland Cavaliers 9 (Q1 06:36)

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
No Al Horford (back) tonight, so Grant Williams gets the start, along with Marcus Smart, Dennis Schröder, Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams III. – 8:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
New threads. New court. New intro.
#NBA75 x #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/BC7eBUkrrv8:07 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Throwin’ it back for our back-to-back!
#NBA75 x #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/T1XT8xOdyS8:00 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown putting in pregame work here in Cleveland.
Ime Udoka says the timeline on his return “hasn’t changed”.
After Monday’s second game with the Cavs, the Celtics have a big week at Atlanta Wednesday and hosting the Lakers Friday. pic.twitter.com/bUuGDYXuOc8:00 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are going with Trey Lyles as their small-ball center. Luka Garza was the first reserve option last night in CLE. – 7:57 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics depth chart vs. Cavs (per @Chris Forsberg request)
Guards: Schroder, Smart, Langford, Pritchard
Forwards: Tatum, G. Williams, Nesmith, Parker, Hernangomez
Centers: Rob Williams, Kanter, Fernando
OUT: Brown, Horford, Richardson – 7:50 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tacko is a hit in Cleveland too, apparently. The fan dance cam just went live to the Cavs locker room and the DJ goes ‘Tacko hit us with a dance move’ pic.twitter.com/OZKmtUqpUF7:49 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
Marcus Smart is aiming to be a catalyst for our team while we’re shorthanded tonight in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/7lWktYuwDU7:38 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
City talkin’, we takin’ notes. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/BIbjctGdiN7:35 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Grant Williams will start for the injured Al Horford tonight. – 7:25 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
a new starting lineup tonight ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4atBahxVUo7:24 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Cavaliers – November 13, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Schroder, Smart, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Cleveland – Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
OUT: Boston: Brown, Horford, Richardson Cleveland: Love, Sexton, Markkanen, Stevens pic.twitter.com/UVuBy8nCnp7:24 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m gonna downgrade myself to doubtful for tonight’s game. This booster/flu shot combo has really kicked my ass.
I’ll probably watch tomorrow and then do the Takeaways for @celticsblog then. Worked out pretty good for Boston last time I was out for a game! – 7:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers hold a moment of silence to remember Cleveland Harp, an Indy product and usher at games who passed away last week at 87 years old.
He was a treasure at The Fieldhouse. pic.twitter.com/MqXxjuuFsn7:09 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56
The Celtics now list Al Horford as out tonight with lower back pain. Had tested it during warmups. – 6:59 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Al Horford is out tonight. Grant Williams will start in his place – 6:57 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Al Horford is OUT.
Josh Richardson and Jaylen Brown previously ruled out. Romeo Langford available.
Need that @Brian Robb depth chart. – 6:53 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Al Horford (low back pain) joins Jaylen Brown (right hamstring strain) as out tonight against Cleveland.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Jay King @ByJayKing
Al Horford has now been ruled out, per the Celtics. – 6:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game, per the Celtics. – 6:50 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First five on the court in our Mixtape uniforms!
#NBA75 x #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/AJyVk21n4Q6:47 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“The guys have been playing to their strength, but most importantly they’re playing for the good of the team.”
Coach on how the #Cavs roster has stepped up and played for each other. pic.twitter.com/adFJLkLXQL6:43 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley is so impressive NBA coaches are reportedly jealous they don’t get to coach him
cbssports.com/nba/news/caval…
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka said Aaron Nesmith needs to improve his consistency. Said shot making and solid defense are what Nesmith needs to provide. But also said his lack of playing time is more about what other guys have done than about what Nesmith hasn’t. – 6:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that he’s looking for consistency from Aaron Nesmith, and all of the team’s young players, to earn more minutes. – 6:38 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Josh Richardson (knee), Jaylen Brown (hamstring) are out. Al Horford (back) will test it out now, but his availability will be a game-time decision according to Celtics HC Ime Udoka. – 6:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Josh Richardson out tonight for the Celtics. Al Horford will be a game time decision. – 6:34 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka said there’s “nothing new” on Jaylen Brown’s status. Al Horford is considered a game time decision due to a tight back. Romeo Langford will play. Josh Richardson has been ruled out with a sore knee. He should be able to play next game, per Udoka. – 6:34 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Josh Richardson is out with the right knee soreness. Ime Udoka says he should be ready to go for the next game – 6:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Josh Richardson is OUT tonight.
Romeo Langford will play. – 6:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Josh Richardson is out against Cavs due to knee soreness per Ime Udoka. – 6:34 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Josh Richardson is out with knee soreness, per Udoka. – 6:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said there is no update on Jaylen Brown. Same timeline as it has been. – 6:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka says Al Horford will test his back in pregame and will be a game-time decision. – 6:33 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Al Horford is going to test his back in warmups and then decide whether he’s good to go tonight – 6:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Al Horford will warm up and see how he feels. It will be a game-time decision for him to play tonight. – 6:33 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Al Horford is a gametime decision tonight, per Ime Udoka. – 6:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Our Mixtape Court honors the best moments in our franchise’s history and the people who helped us accomplish them.
#NBA75 x #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/OQAmOVsZkl6:04 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Right back at it. #MoreDriven pic.twitter.com/3dWLJ7tHjs5:38 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Mixing it up tonight #NBA75
🆚 @Boston Celtics
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE, @NBATV
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/itS0skeHMW5:00 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A thing of beauty.
#NBA75 x #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/fuPTlvqgGx4:25 PM

Dakota Schmidt @RidicUpside
Watching the Windy City/Cleveland game from last night and saw something non-basketball related that popped out to me. pic.twitter.com/loRIAd6hbQ4:00 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Entering tonight’s game, Mo Bamba ranks fourth in the NBA in blocks per game (2.2).
Trailing only:
Myles Turner (3.3)
Anthony Davis (2.3)
Al Horford (2.3) pic.twitter.com/y8GwL7AA5G3:39 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Off to a great start!
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow3:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/13/bra…

