Game stream: Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics (6-6) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-5) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday November 13, 2021
Boston Celtics 6, Cleveland Cavaliers 9 (Q1 06:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
No Al Horford (back) tonight, so Grant Williams gets the start, along with Marcus Smart, Dennis Schröder, Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams III. – 8:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
New threads. New court. New intro.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Throwin’ it back for our back-to-back!
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown putting in pregame work here in Cleveland.
Ime Udoka says the timeline on his return “hasn’t changed”.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are going with Trey Lyles as their small-ball center. Luka Garza was the first reserve option last night in CLE. – 7:57 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics depth chart vs. Cavs (per @Chris Forsberg request)
Guards: Schroder, Smart, Langford, Pritchard
Forwards: Tatum, G. Williams, Nesmith, Parker, Hernangomez
Centers: Rob Williams, Kanter, Fernando
OUT: Brown, Horford, Richardson – 7:50 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tacko is a hit in Cleveland too, apparently. The fan dance cam just went live to the Cavs locker room and the DJ goes ‘Tacko hit us with a dance move’ pic.twitter.com/OZKmtUqpUF – 7:49 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Marcus Smart is aiming to be a catalyst for our team while we’re shorthanded tonight in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/7lWktYuwDU – 7:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
City talkin’, we takin’ notes. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/BIbjctGdiN – 7:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Cavaliers – November 13, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Schroder, Smart, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Cleveland – Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
OUT: Boston: Brown, Horford, Richardson Cleveland: Love, Sexton, Markkanen, Stevens pic.twitter.com/UVuBy8nCnp – 7:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m gonna downgrade myself to doubtful for tonight’s game. This booster/flu shot combo has really kicked my ass.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers hold a moment of silence to remember Cleveland Harp, an Indy product and usher at games who passed away last week at 87 years old.
Mark Murphy @Murf56
The Celtics now list Al Horford as out tonight with lower back pain. Had tested it during warmups. – 6:59 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Al Horford is out tonight. Grant Williams will start in his place – 6:57 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Al Horford is OUT.
Josh Richardson and Jaylen Brown previously ruled out. Romeo Langford available.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Al Horford (low back pain) joins Jaylen Brown (right hamstring strain) as out tonight against Cleveland.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game, per the Celtics. – 6:50 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First five on the court in our Mixtape uniforms!
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“The guys have been playing to their strength, but most importantly they’re playing for the good of the team.”
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley is so impressive NBA coaches are reportedly jealous they don’t get to coach him
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that he’s looking for consistency from Aaron Nesmith, and all of the team’s young players, to earn more minutes. – 6:38 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Josh Richardson (knee), Jaylen Brown (hamstring) are out. Al Horford (back) will test it out now, but his availability will be a game-time decision according to Celtics HC Ime Udoka. – 6:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Josh Richardson out tonight for the Celtics. Al Horford will be a game time decision. – 6:34 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Josh Richardson is out with the right knee soreness. Ime Udoka says he should be ready to go for the next game – 6:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Josh Richardson is out against Cavs due to knee soreness per Ime Udoka. – 6:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said there is no update on Jaylen Brown. Same timeline as it has been. – 6:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka says Al Horford will test his back in pregame and will be a game-time decision. – 6:33 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Al Horford is going to test his back in warmups and then decide whether he’s good to go tonight – 6:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Al Horford will warm up and see how he feels. It will be a game-time decision for him to play tonight. – 6:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Our Mixtape Court honors the best moments in our franchise’s history and the people who helped us accomplish them.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Mixing it up tonight #NBA75
🆚 @Boston Celtics
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE, @NBATV
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A thing of beauty.
Dakota Schmidt @RidicUpside
Watching the Windy City/Cleveland game from last night and saw something non-basketball related that popped out to me. pic.twitter.com/loRIAd6hbQ – 4:00 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Entering tonight’s game, Mo Bamba ranks fourth in the NBA in blocks per game (2.2).
Trailing only:
Myles Turner (3.3)
Anthony Davis (2.3)
Al Horford (2.3) pic.twitter.com/y8GwL7AA5G – 3:39 PM
Entering tonight’s game, Mo Bamba ranks fourth in the NBA in blocks per game (2.2).
Trailing only:
Myles Turner (3.3)
Anthony Davis (2.3)
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Brad Stevens told Jaylen Brown there was “nothin’ doin’” with trade rumors nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/13/bra… – 2:01 PM
