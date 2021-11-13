Game stream: Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors

The Detroit Pistons (2-9) play against the Toronto Raptors (6-6) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday November 13, 2021
Detroit Pistons 43, Toronto Raptors 49 (Q2 07:49)
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The last time Pascal Siakam looked THIS good in THIS building corona was a beer, not a virus. – 8:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
At the expense of NBA-level offense, the Pistons can’t stop the Raptors. – 8:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank Jackson and Saddiq Bey are a combined 4-of-5 from 3. That’s a great sign. – 8:15 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Flynn at the table for what might have been Dragic second quarter minutes – 8:14 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Today in Scottie Barnes: passes to Siakam as he’s still in the air collecting a rebound, starting a fast break. – 8:14 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Saddiq with some sophomore production! 👌
Saddiq with some sophomore production! 👌
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Frank Jackson REALLY looks like a dude named Frank Jackson with that moustache. – 8:12 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
O CANADA 🇨🇦
O CANADA 🇨🇦
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Shooting our shot.
🔹@SaddiqBey: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 2-2 3PT
🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 6 PTS / 1 REB / 2-2 FG
Shooting our shot.
🔹@SaddiqBey: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 2-2 3PT
🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 6 PTS / 1 REB / 2-2 FG
Tom Liston @Liston
#Raptors I love watching @DALANOBANTON Amazing energy, smart player. So fun. #RTZ – 8:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Raptors 34, #Pistons 31
Bey/Stewart/J. Jackson: 6 pts each
End 1Q: #Raptors 34, #Pistons 31
Bey/Stewart/J. Jackson: 6 pts each
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors came in shooting 43%, 6th-worst in the NBA, so naturally they have 34 points on 48% FG after 1Q. The Pistons came in shooting 39.6% this season, the worst mark by any team since 1960, and they played last night… so naturally they’ve got 31 points on 56%. – 8:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Raptors just got up 29 FGAs in 12 minutes of basketball.
That’s playing fast
The Raptors just got up 29 FGAs in 12 minutes of basketball.
That’s playing fast
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Apparently, Toronto didn’t switch from Wilson to Spalding. Pistons are looking like the 2021 Jazz tonight. – 8:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Josh with the vision 👀
Josh with the vision 👀
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons run 1-5 pick-and-roll with Cade and Lyles?
#Pistons run 1-5 pick-and-roll with Cade and Lyles?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Cory Joseph checks in and we’ve got 5 Canadians on the floor (Joseph, Lyles, Banton, Boucher, Birch). – 7:58 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Cory Joseph enters the game, which means five Canadians — Boucher, Birch, Banton, Joseph and Lyles — are on the floor. – 7:58 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are going with Trey Lyles as their small-ball center. Luka Garza was the first reserve option last night in CLE. – 7:57 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dalano Banton checking in. It’s his 4th game in 4 days after playing 30 mins w/905 yesterday. Good thing he’s got those young legs. “I feel good & I’m ready to go,” he told me pre-game. “We’re all hoopers so it’s fun to play whenever you get a chance. We live for it & we love it” – 7:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Would have loved to be in Toronto tonight, but it’s a back-to-back and not really easy to get to Canada logistically.
Would have loved to be in Toronto tonight, but it’s a back-to-back and not really easy to get to Canada logistically.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Raptors 14, #Pistons 13, 7:00 1Q
Bey: 6 pts
Stewart: 4 pts, 0 fls
#Raptors 14, #Pistons 13, 7:00 1Q
Bey: 6 pts
Stewart: 4 pts, 0 fls
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Raptors quickly simmer a hot Pistons start, take a 14-13 lead with 7 minutes left in the 1Q. – 7:49 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 1 at first timeout, not a whole lot of defence being played either way – 7:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
In the span of 7 months, Scottie Barnes has gone from being a backup PG in college to starting at C in the NBA. Pretty wild when you think about it. – 7:48 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I’m all for #Pistons Killian Hayes driving and taking that middy near the paint.. Make or miss, that’s him being more aggressive. – 7:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I’ve been looking forward to writing “Beef” in my notes all week for Isaiah Stewart. – 7:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes just hit a 3. He’s shooting 38 percent from distance this year. It’s the best mark on the team. – 7:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons’ good ball movement is being rewarded with made shots!? It’s been a while. – 7:43 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons get a jump-start on offense with opening baskets by Stewart and Bey. – 7:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
What a pass from Cade Cunningham there to get Isaiah Stewart an easy basket. – 7:42 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
An interesting bit that fell out of this Canadian story.
As a teen, Cory Joseph and some pals used to cut the grass at Jamaal Magloire’s house to earn pocket money
An interesting bit that fell out of this Canadian story.
As a teen, Cory Joseph and some pals used to cut the grass at Jamaal Magloire’s house to earn pocket money
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart.
Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 5⃣ in the 6⃣
First 5⃣ in the 6⃣
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Usual starters for #Pistons: Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart. #DFS – 7:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry man
Kyle Lowry
He can spark you in every part of the game
Kyle Lowry man
Kyle Lowry
He can spark you in every part of the game
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Welcome to basketball night in Canada
Welcome to basketball night in Canada
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dwane Casey on coaching this young Pistons team: “You want to pull your hair out sometimes because guys make plays one night and the next night they don’t recognize each other or a basketball. But it’s exciting and I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.” – 6:18 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Turns out VanVleet has been nursing that sore groin for a while so he will sit tonight with Goran Dragic starting in his place. Dragic will be joined by Trent Jr., Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam. – 6:17 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dwane Casey on VanVleet: “The head of the snake is Fred. He brings that championship mentality, he runs the team. So he’s the difference for this team and they have his personality.” – 6:16 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Toronto has good length in the frontcourt, much like the Cavs, and that gives teams trouble. – 6:10 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham: “He wants to learn and he wants to do the right thing, which is going to make him a great player in this league for a long time.” – 6:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dwane Casey says Cade Cunningham has the same “it factor” that Kyle Lowry has. “He’s a natural leader.” – 6:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Svi Mykhailiuk: “He’s more athletic than you think he is — he can jump out the gym.” – 6:09 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Casey says Cade Cunningham has the same “it” factor as Kyle Lowry – 6:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham: “He’s a leader, like Kyle Lowry and he has that “it” factor…like all the other young guys, he’s going to be up and down.” – 6:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on rookie class: “I’ve said (any of) the first four picks could have been the No. 1 pick in any other year.” – 6:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors keeping an old head in the starting lineup with VanVleet (groin) out
It’s Dragic Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam
Raptors keeping an old head in the starting lineup with VanVleet (groin) out
It’s Dragic Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Where our real friends at?
Where our real friends at?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Goran Dragic from out of the rotation to starting with Fred VanVleet out tonight. – 5:56 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dragic starts for VanVleet tonight, along with Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Siakam. – 5:55 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet (left groin soreness) and Precious Achiuwa (right shoulder tendinitis) are out versus Pistons. Khem Birch (right knee swelling) is playing. Yuta Watanabe remains out with a calf strain. – 5:48 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred and Precious are both out tonight. Khem Birch is back. Pascal Siakam will be on a minutes restriction – 5:48 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet (groin) and Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) are both out tonight. Khem Birch is back. – 5:47 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Grab our PKWY socks for tonight’s Item of the Game! 🔥🔥
Grab our PKWY socks for tonight’s Item of the Game! 🔥🔥
The Ringer @ringernba
OG Anunoby does art, we know this. But this year he’s not only bolstering the Raptors defense, he’s demanding your attention on offense.
OG Anunoby does art, we know this. But this year he’s not only bolstering the Raptors defense, he’s demanding your attention on offense.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The 313 in the 6IX tonight! 🚨
The 313 in the 6IX tonight! 🚨
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1968, Rockets rookie Elvin Hayes scored a career-high 54 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in a 122-120 win over the Pistons.
📅 On this day in 1968, Rockets rookie Elvin Hayes scored a career-high 54 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in a 122-120 win over the Pistons.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Had to run it back on this assist from @SaddiqBey to @Cade Cunningham 🤝
Had to run it back on this assist from @SaddiqBey to @Cade Cunningham 🤝
