Game stream: Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies (6-6) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (12-12) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday November 13, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies 44, New Orleans Pelicans 62 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
The real reason to worry about Memphis football. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:13 PM
The real reason to worry about Memphis football. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Check out some photos from the first half 📸
See more: https://t.co/loCnX1AC9f pic.twitter.com/ZTyRihdQ2C – 8:13 PM
Check out some photos from the first half 📸
See more: https://t.co/loCnX1AC9f pic.twitter.com/ZTyRihdQ2C – 8:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This has been the worst stretch of Grizzlies game since?
Hard to remember. Losing 9 of 10 in 2019? – 8:12 PM
This has been the worst stretch of Grizzlies game since?
Hard to remember. Losing 9 of 10 in 2019? – 8:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies trail the Pelicans 62-44 at the half. To say that first half was a let down would be put nicely.
If I’m Jenkins, you’ve got nothing to lose. Play more JJJ at the 5, and if the defense still sucks, we will already know the answer… it’s effort by all 5 guys. – 8:09 PM
Grizzlies trail the Pelicans 62-44 at the half. To say that first half was a let down would be put nicely.
If I’m Jenkins, you’ve got nothing to lose. Play more JJJ at the 5, and if the defense still sucks, we will already know the answer… it’s effort by all 5 guys. – 8:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 62, Grizzlies 44
NAW 12 pts (4-6 FG)
Ingram 10 pts & 3 assts
Graham 8 pts & 4 assts
Pels shot 56.4 percent, 9-15 on 3s. They also had 17 assists on 22 baskets. The Pels’ bench also outscored the Grizzlies’ bench, 23-10. – 8:07 PM
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 62, Grizzlies 44
NAW 12 pts (4-6 FG)
Ingram 10 pts & 3 assts
Graham 8 pts & 4 assts
Pels shot 56.4 percent, 9-15 on 3s. They also had 17 assists on 22 baskets. The Pels’ bench also outscored the Grizzlies’ bench, 23-10. – 8:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pels maintain the lead heading into 2H! #WBD pic.twitter.com/NGZyUibqCf – 8:07 PM
Pels maintain the lead heading into 2H! #WBD pic.twitter.com/NGZyUibqCf – 8:07 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green has to be happy with the way his team played on offense. Good off ball movement, passing. Pelicans put up 62 points. 17 assists on 22 made field goals. – 8:06 PM
Willie Green has to be happy with the way his team played on offense. Good off ball movement, passing. Pelicans put up 62 points. 17 assists on 22 made field goals. – 8:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 62, Grizzlies 44
– NAW: 12p, 4/6 FG
– BI: 10p, 3a, 4/5 FG
– Bench combined: 23p, 7/16 FG, 5/8 3P
– JV: 6p, 6r
– Graham: 8p, 4a, 2r
Pelicans: 55.0 FG, 9/15 3P, 9/12 FT
Grizzlies: 42.9 FG, 4/10 3P, 4/6 FT – 8:06 PM
HALF: Pelicans 62, Grizzlies 44
– NAW: 12p, 4/6 FG
– BI: 10p, 3a, 4/5 FG
– Bench combined: 23p, 7/16 FG, 5/8 3P
– JV: 6p, 6r
– Graham: 8p, 4a, 2r
Pelicans: 55.0 FG, 9/15 3P, 9/12 FT
Grizzlies: 42.9 FG, 4/10 3P, 4/6 FT – 8:06 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans are taking a 62-44 lead over the Grizzlies into halftime. The offense didn’t suffer any extended lulls. Welcome back once again, Brandon Ingram.
NAW: 12 points
BI: 10 points, 3 assists
Devonte: 8 points, 4 assists
Valanciunas: 6 points, 6 rebounds – 8:06 PM
Pelicans are taking a 62-44 lead over the Grizzlies into halftime. The offense didn’t suffer any extended lulls. Welcome back once again, Brandon Ingram.
NAW: 12 points
BI: 10 points, 3 assists
Devonte: 8 points, 4 assists
Valanciunas: 6 points, 6 rebounds – 8:06 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans, ranked:
1) Preseason Pelicans
2) Summer League Pelicans
3) Grizzlies vs. Pelicans
–
–
–
–
–
–
22) Every other version of the Pelicans – 8:03 PM
Pelicans, ranked:
1) Preseason Pelicans
2) Summer League Pelicans
3) Grizzlies vs. Pelicans
–
–
–
–
–
–
22) Every other version of the Pelicans – 8:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
WATCH OUT 🛑
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/4J5avktBCK – 8:01 PM
WATCH OUT 🛑
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/4J5avktBCK – 8:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
A Brandon Ingram transition jam is shortly thereafter followed by a BI-Hayes alley-oop connection.
This is fun. – 8:01 PM
A Brandon Ingram transition jam is shortly thereafter followed by a BI-Hayes alley-oop connection.
This is fun. – 8:01 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans perfectly executed an inbound play that led to Ingram dunk, coming out of timeout with only 5 seconds on shot clock. Grizz were upset that prior to that they mishandled what should’ve been a backcourt violation by Pels – 8:01 PM
#Pelicans perfectly executed an inbound play that led to Ingram dunk, coming out of timeout with only 5 seconds on shot clock. Grizz were upset that prior to that they mishandled what should’ve been a backcourt violation by Pels – 8:01 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Listen, I’m frustrated just like you guys. Beating a dead horse about “JV would be better, blah blah…” When I had to listen to fans complain his PnR defense last season.. Everyone outside of Ja Morant has been awful. Even Ja has contributed to the defensive woes. – 8:00 PM
Listen, I’m frustrated just like you guys. Beating a dead horse about “JV would be better, blah blah…” When I had to listen to fans complain his PnR defense last season.. Everyone outside of Ja Morant has been awful. Even Ja has contributed to the defensive woes. – 8:00 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans have seemed to reserve their best ball against Memphis the past few years.
No exception right now. – 7:59 PM
The Pelicans have seemed to reserve their best ball against Memphis the past few years.
No exception right now. – 7:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
smooth dime.
@Tyus Jones | @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/g95GhA2NOT – 7:57 PM
smooth dime.
@Tyus Jones | @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/g95GhA2NOT – 7:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
B.I. to Trey in the corner 👌
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/ZCasNMuD44 – 7:52 PM
B.I. to Trey in the corner 👌
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/ZCasNMuD44 – 7:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Great pass by Brandon Ingram to the weak side corner finds an open Trey Murphy. Yep, another made triple for the Pels. They’re up to 8 deep makes on 13 tries.
The offense is absolutely on 🔥 – 7:52 PM
Great pass by Brandon Ingram to the weak side corner finds an open Trey Murphy. Yep, another made triple for the Pels. They’re up to 8 deep makes on 13 tries.
The offense is absolutely on 🔥 – 7:52 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies down by 22 midway through the second quarter, to a team with a 1-12 record. – 7:51 PM
Grizzlies down by 22 midway through the second quarter, to a team with a 1-12 record. – 7:51 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jonas Valanciunas has 6 points on 2 field goal attempts.
Yep, he’s one of the best 3-point shooters in the game today.
Haven’t you heard? – 7:49 PM
Jonas Valanciunas has 6 points on 2 field goal attempts.
Yep, he’s one of the best 3-point shooters in the game today.
Haven’t you heard? – 7:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
That’ll be 3️⃣ for Satoransky!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/0PsnWmnXfe – 7:45 PM
That’ll be 3️⃣ for Satoransky!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/0PsnWmnXfe – 7:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Taylor Jenkins is going to run out of timeouts at this rate. He’s already taken 3 in first 15 minutes of game, not pleased with some of the layups/open shots #Pelicans are getting – 7:45 PM
Taylor Jenkins is going to run out of timeouts at this rate. He’s already taken 3 in first 15 minutes of game, not pleased with some of the layups/open shots #Pelicans are getting – 7:45 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I honestly don’t know what to tell you guys about the Grizzlies woes. What should we tweet about? (That may change the Grizzlies fortunes) – 7:44 PM
I honestly don’t know what to tell you guys about the Grizzlies woes. What should we tweet about? (That may change the Grizzlies fortunes) – 7:44 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Sato just made a three, so if the Pelicans don’t win this game we riot – 7:44 PM
Sato just made a three, so if the Pelicans don’t win this game we riot – 7:44 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Tomas Satoransky just nailed his second 3-pointer of the season.
Pelicans lead Grizzlies 38-24. – 7:43 PM
Tomas Satoransky just nailed his second 3-pointer of the season.
Pelicans lead Grizzlies 38-24. – 7:43 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
New hairstyle Jonas Valanciunas calling the Grizzlies front office at halftime pic.twitter.com/rPXyH4dFa0 – 7:42 PM
New hairstyle Jonas Valanciunas calling the Grizzlies front office at halftime pic.twitter.com/rPXyH4dFa0 – 7:42 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Garrett Temple has such good hands. Several times every game he jars it loose from either his assignment or an opposing player dribbling around him. – 7:41 PM
Garrett Temple has such good hands. Several times every game he jars it loose from either his assignment or an opposing player dribbling around him. – 7:41 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies trail New Orleans 35-22 at the end of one quarter.
Memphis has to create their own momentum…. On the defensive end of the floor if their going to get out of this rut. pic.twitter.com/lSccUxxOtN – 7:36 PM
Grizzlies trail New Orleans 35-22 at the end of one quarter.
Memphis has to create their own momentum…. On the defensive end of the floor if their going to get out of this rut. pic.twitter.com/lSccUxxOtN – 7:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
stepback. spilkak.
8 in the first quarter for @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/EOnoGHRYfw – 7:36 PM
stepback. spilkak.
8 in the first quarter for @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/EOnoGHRYfw – 7:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pels lead at the end of the first! #WBD pic.twitter.com/CE3KW7ufIP – 7:36 PM
Pels lead at the end of the first! #WBD pic.twitter.com/CE3KW7ufIP – 7:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 35, Grizzlies 22
NAW 10 pts
Graham 8 pts & 3 assts
Ingram 6 pts
Pels shot 70.6 percent from the field, 4-5 on 3s. – 7:35 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 35, Grizzlies 22
NAW 10 pts
Graham 8 pts & 3 assts
Ingram 6 pts
Pels shot 70.6 percent from the field, 4-5 on 3s. – 7:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Grizzlies are a bit out of sorts. They just double-teamed Jaxson Hayes on the block. – 7:34 PM
The Grizzlies are a bit out of sorts. They just double-teamed Jaxson Hayes on the block. – 7:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
GTEMP FOR THREEEEE
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/HnBZj1lktb – 7:31 PM
GTEMP FOR THREEEEE
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/HnBZj1lktb – 7:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
So after Garrett Temple drills a three, Herb Jones does the same. Now Nickeil will be shooting a couple of free throws after getting fouled on a drive.
Pelicans pouring it ON in this first quarter. They’re up 34-17 on the Grizzlies and there’s still 1:33 left. – 7:31 PM
So after Garrett Temple drills a three, Herb Jones does the same. Now Nickeil will be shooting a couple of free throws after getting fouled on a drive.
Pelicans pouring it ON in this first quarter. They’re up 34-17 on the Grizzlies and there’s still 1:33 left. – 7:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
we make it rain ☔️
** @LilTunechi voice* pic.twitter.com/LVKdTwf42e – 7:30 PM
we make it rain ☔️
** @LilTunechi voice* pic.twitter.com/LVKdTwf42e – 7:30 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I’ve never seen a team that just doesn’t seem to care defensively like this one. Obviously it’s their lack of offense trickling into their defensive energy, but this is bad. Feel like Jenkins is trying everything to find the missing piece. 26-14 Memphis trails the 1-12 Pelicans. – 7:27 PM
I’ve never seen a team that just doesn’t seem to care defensively like this one. Obviously it’s their lack of offense trickling into their defensive energy, but this is bad. Feel like Jenkins is trying everything to find the missing piece. 26-14 Memphis trails the 1-12 Pelicans. – 7:27 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herbert Jones checked in mid 1Q and draws the defensive assignment of guarding Ja Morant. The confidence Jones has earned from his defense is immense. NAW and Graham are combined 7/9 from field for 17 pts – 7:26 PM
Herbert Jones checked in mid 1Q and draws the defensive assignment of guarding Ja Morant. The confidence Jones has earned from his defense is immense. NAW and Graham are combined 7/9 from field for 17 pts – 7:26 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jonas Valanciunas drills a three.
Steven Adams misses a lay-in on the other end.
Highlights the upgrade the Pelicans made offensively over the summer, huh? – 7:26 PM
Jonas Valanciunas drills a three.
Steven Adams misses a lay-in on the other end.
Highlights the upgrade the Pelicans made offensively over the summer, huh? – 7:26 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
I’m impressed. Ingram has drawn two fouls already and this one gets him to the line. After NAW-Devonte scored the first 15, BI has put up the next 6 points on the board for the Pelicans.
They lead 21-14. – 7:24 PM
I’m impressed. Ingram has drawn two fouls already and this one gets him to the line. After NAW-Devonte scored the first 15, BI has put up the next 6 points on the board for the Pelicans.
They lead 21-14. – 7:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
WELCOME BACK B.I. 🙌
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/pKx8WQm2bn – 7:22 PM
WELCOME BACK B.I. 🙌
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/pKx8WQm2bn – 7:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
A 15-8 Pelicans lead to start this one out. Memphis’ defense is still struggling to recover off of pump fakes, and off of screens. Also, New Orleans is hitting some ridiculous shots. – 7:18 PM
A 15-8 Pelicans lead to start this one out. Memphis’ defense is still struggling to recover off of pump fakes, and off of screens. Also, New Orleans is hitting some ridiculous shots. – 7:18 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Quite the start tonight from the Pels’ backcourt.
Devonte Graham: 3/4, 6 points, 1 steal, 1 assists
Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 3/3, 1/1 3P, 9 points
Both players are deep in their bag early. – 7:17 PM
Quite the start tonight from the Pels’ backcourt.
Devonte Graham: 3/4, 6 points, 1 steal, 1 assists
Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 3/3, 1/1 3P, 9 points
Both players are deep in their bag early. – 7:17 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
That’s a great start for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who has a layup and two free throws as part of his 9 pts in 4 mins. NAW shot a total of 11 foul shots in the first 11 games this season, but has taken 15 during this three-game #Pelicans homestand – 7:17 PM
That’s a great start for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who has a layup and two free throws as part of his 9 pts in 4 mins. NAW shot a total of 11 foul shots in the first 11 games this season, but has taken 15 during this three-game #Pelicans homestand – 7:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
NAW is off to a hot start against Memphis. He’s got 9 points in 4 minutes and he’s done it from all over the court.
Pels lead 15-8 and BI still hasn’t even attempted a shot yet. – 7:17 PM
NAW is off to a hot start against Memphis. He’s got 9 points in 4 minutes and he’s done it from all over the court.
Pels lead 15-8 and BI still hasn’t even attempted a shot yet. – 7:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Devonte’ getting it going early 😎
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/0ySQeO4kSm – 7:17 PM
Devonte’ getting it going early 😎
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/0ySQeO4kSm – 7:17 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans starting backcourt celebrating Ingram’s return by scoring team’s first 15 points.
Nickeil: 9
Devonte: 6
New Orleans leads Memphis 15-8 and Grizzlies call timeout after NAW swishes a difficult one-legged fadeaway. – 7:16 PM
Pelicans starting backcourt celebrating Ingram’s return by scoring team’s first 15 points.
Nickeil: 9
Devonte: 6
New Orleans leads Memphis 15-8 and Grizzlies call timeout after NAW swishes a difficult one-legged fadeaway. – 7:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
*HOF Lob City Passer badge activated* pic.twitter.com/oDHqcoNjWd – 7:16 PM
*HOF Lob City Passer badge activated* pic.twitter.com/oDHqcoNjWd – 7:16 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram was MUGGED by teammates when the announcer said his name during starting lineup intros. 🔥 – 7:10 PM
Brandon Ingram was MUGGED by teammates when the announcer said his name during starting lineup intros. 🔥 – 7:10 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pretty big ovation for Brandon Ingram when he was introduced. Team looked very happy he’s back. – 7:09 PM
Pretty big ovation for Brandon Ingram when he was introduced. Team looked very happy he’s back. – 7:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The entire Pelicans huddle just jumped on BI during pregame intros.
I’m guessing they’re happy he’s back. – 7:09 PM
The entire Pelicans huddle just jumped on BI during pregame intros.
I’m guessing they’re happy he’s back. – 7:09 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies starting 5️⃣ vs. New Orleans:
@Ja Morant
@Desmond Bane
@Dillon Brooks
@Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams
Tip upcoming – @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/L0iPvDmUhH – 7:02 PM
Memphis Grizzlies starting 5️⃣ vs. New Orleans:
@Ja Morant
@Desmond Bane
@Dillon Brooks
@Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams
Tip upcoming – @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/L0iPvDmUhH – 7:02 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
grizz road roll call: where you watching the game from tonight? pic.twitter.com/scAs123Bhk – 7:00 PM
grizz road roll call: where you watching the game from tonight? pic.twitter.com/scAs123Bhk – 7:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five 🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans
🥷 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/QUbNAdNSqo – 6:45 PM
first five 🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans
🥷 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/QUbNAdNSqo – 6:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s starting five 🖐️
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/hZ57mvzPYH – 6:31 PM
Tonight’s starting five 🖐️
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/hZ57mvzPYH – 6:31 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
NAW
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:28 PM
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
NAW
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:28 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans gameday is incomplete without the Pelicans app presented by @Verizon! 📱
Download the app now for access to a live game tracker, stats, action photos, games and more. pic.twitter.com/xj1rvmcVCV – 6:27 PM
Pelicans gameday is incomplete without the Pelicans app presented by @Verizon! 📱
Download the app now for access to a live game tracker, stats, action photos, games and more. pic.twitter.com/xj1rvmcVCV – 6:27 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (hip) is available to return tonight against @Memphis Grizzlies after a 7-game absence. – 6:09 PM
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (hip) is available to return tonight against @Memphis Grizzlies after a 7-game absence. – 6:09 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Julia Hawkins, a 105-year-old native of Louisiana, broke the 100-meter dash record for her age group. Already in game shape, the Pelicans signed her to replace Zion Williamson…Frank Drucker – 5:52 PM
Julia Hawkins, a 105-year-old native of Louisiana, broke the 100-meter dash record for her age group. Already in game shape, the Pelicans signed her to replace Zion Williamson…Frank Drucker – 5:52 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
It’s pretty obvious how important Brandon Ingram is to #Pelicans. They have been a top half of #NBA offensive team each of the past four seasons, ranking 12th, 12th, 11th and 15th in efficiency, but are down to 26th so far this season – 5:47 PM
It’s pretty obvious how important Brandon Ingram is to #Pelicans. They have been a top half of #NBA offensive team each of the past four seasons, ranking 12th, 12th, 11th and 15th in efficiency, but are down to 26th so far this season – 5:47 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Taylor Jenkins wouldn’t say pregame whether Dillon Brooks would move into the starting lineup or not, but did confirm he’ll still be on some level of minutes restriction. – 5:45 PM
Taylor Jenkins wouldn’t say pregame whether Dillon Brooks would move into the starting lineup or not, but did confirm he’ll still be on some level of minutes restriction. – 5:45 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said Dillon Brooks will play in the mid-20s when it comes to minutes tonight. Jenkins will keep it to a game-time decision on if Brooks will start or come off the bench. – 5:36 PM
Coach Jenkins said Dillon Brooks will play in the mid-20s when it comes to minutes tonight. Jenkins will keep it to a game-time decision on if Brooks will start or come off the bench. – 5:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Reminder to play Courtside Challenge on the Pelicans App 📱
Answer five timed trivia questions to two (2) club seats to attend the Pelicans game scheduled for 11/22/2021 against Minnesota, courtesy of @SeatGeek🎟
Play now on the Pelicans app:
https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/FoquSBzgBT – 5:25 PM
Reminder to play Courtside Challenge on the Pelicans App 📱
Answer five timed trivia questions to two (2) club seats to attend the Pelicans game scheduled for 11/22/2021 against Minnesota, courtesy of @SeatGeek🎟
Play now on the Pelicans app:
https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/FoquSBzgBT – 5:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
HE’S BACK! 🙌
Coach Willie Green confirms that Brandon Ingram will play limited minutes tonight against Memphis pic.twitter.com/xh061Keim2 – 5:20 PM
HE’S BACK! 🙌
Coach Willie Green confirms that Brandon Ingram will play limited minutes tonight against Memphis pic.twitter.com/xh061Keim2 – 5:20 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will play tonight vs Memphis.
It’s his first game back after missing the last seven with a right hip contusion. – 5:18 PM
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will play tonight vs Memphis.
It’s his first game back after missing the last seven with a right hip contusion. – 5:18 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram will play tonight. First game in more than 2 weeks. – 5:17 PM
Brandon Ingram will play tonight. First game in more than 2 weeks. – 5:17 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is a go for tonight.
BI back. – 5:17 PM
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is a go for tonight.
BI back. – 5:17 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says in pregame that Brandon Ingram will play in tonight’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. – 5:17 PM
Willie Green says in pregame that Brandon Ingram will play in tonight’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. – 5:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM
Watch live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Saturday fits 😎
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/yVQ1hIr5B6 – 4:47 PM
Saturday fits 😎
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/yVQ1hIr5B6 – 4:47 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: The goal when Mike Houston got the ECU job, he said through tears after beating Memphis in OT, was “to get football back to where it’s supposed to be.”
That wasn’t Ryan Silverfield’s challenge when he got hired. It is now.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 4:46 PM
COLUMN: The goal when Mike Houston got the ECU job, he said through tears after beating Memphis in OT, was “to get football back to where it’s supposed to be.”
That wasn’t Ryan Silverfield’s challenge when he got hired. It is now.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 4:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Seems like Herb Jones has made a slight difference this season pic.twitter.com/jCaOnPym9g – 4:30 PM
Seems like Herb Jones has made a slight difference this season pic.twitter.com/jCaOnPym9g – 4:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Points in the paint:
1) Ja Morant, 16.2
2) Anthony Davis, 14.9
3) Nikola Jokic, 14.0
4) Giannis Antetokounmpo, 13.8
5) Domantas Sabonis, 13.5 – 4:25 PM
Points in the paint:
1) Ja Morant, 16.2
2) Anthony Davis, 14.9
3) Nikola Jokic, 14.0
4) Giannis Antetokounmpo, 13.8
5) Domantas Sabonis, 13.5 – 4:25 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
I loved Memphis goin for 2. I haaaated that rollout as the play. 😡 – 3:19 PM
I loved Memphis goin for 2. I haaaated that rollout as the play. 😡 – 3:19 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
ECU takes the lead but didn’t run the clock down as much it could have. Memphis will have a chance to salvage this, down 23-20 with 1:30 to go. – 2:52 PM
ECU takes the lead but didn’t run the clock down as much it could have. Memphis will have a chance to salvage this, down 23-20 with 1:30 to go. – 2:52 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Seth Henigan either threw or ran for 74 of the 80 yards on that Memphis TD drive. That’s the formula. Don’t stray from it again. Tigers lead ECU, 20-16, later in 3Q. – 2:20 PM
Seth Henigan either threw or ran for 74 of the 80 yards on that Memphis TD drive. That’s the formula. Don’t stray from it again. Tigers lead ECU, 20-16, later in 3Q. – 2:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans Injury Report vs. Memphis Grizzlies
#WBD | @MorrisBartLLC
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 2:19 PM
Pelicans Injury Report vs. Memphis Grizzlies
#WBD | @MorrisBartLLC
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 2:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies have no injuries to report leading into tonight’s game against @New Orleans Pelicans. – 2:15 PM
The @Memphis Grizzlies have no injuries to report leading into tonight’s game against @New Orleans Pelicans. – 2:15 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Which #Pelicans player will most exceed his 2021-22 scoring average vs. Grizzlies? I pick Valanciunas (20.0); @ErinESummers takes Alexander-Walker (15.4); @dsallerson chooses Murphy (5.2). We are only allowed to pick a player once. Fan choice determined by vote #SaturdayScorer – 1:58 PM
Which #Pelicans player will most exceed his 2021-22 scoring average vs. Grizzlies? I pick Valanciunas (20.0); @ErinESummers takes Alexander-Walker (15.4); @dsallerson chooses Murphy (5.2). We are only allowed to pick a player once. Fan choice determined by vote #SaturdayScorer – 1:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion) is listed as questionable to play Saturday vs. Grizzlies. @MorrisBartLLC injury report: https://t.co/I7T45l1uZ1 pic.twitter.com/5qDra64Adj – 1:41 PM
#Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion) is listed as questionable to play Saturday vs. Grizzlies. @MorrisBartLLC injury report: https://t.co/I7T45l1uZ1 pic.twitter.com/5qDra64Adj – 1:41 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Bad news: ECU is whipping Memphis so far.
Good news: ECU only leads 13-7 with 3:04 left in first half. – 1:10 PM
Bad news: ECU is whipping Memphis so far.
Good news: ECU only leads 13-7 with 3:04 left in first half. – 1:10 PM