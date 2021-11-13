Game stream: Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz

The Miami Heat (7-5) play against the Utah Jazz (4-4) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Saturday November 13, 2021
Miami Heat 58, Utah Jazz 48 (Half)
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
David Locke @DLocke09
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
David Locke @DLocke09
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
David Locke @DLocke09
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
David Locke @DLocke09
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
