Game stream: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-7) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (4-4) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Saturday November 13, 2021
Minnesota Timberwolves 45, Los Angeles Clippers 76 (Q3 10:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
@Reggie Jackson hoopin’ in the first half. pic.twitter.com/46A8lNUTpw – 11:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Perhaps his first 30-ball as a Clipper is tonight? – 11:38 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
📺@BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/CjXdP8qC42 – 11:36 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/o7b6GMxBOg – 11:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Over the last two halves Clippers and Timberwolves have faced off, it’s been Clippers 127, Timberwolves 70. – 11:34 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
At the half it’s Clippers 70, Minnesota 43. – 11:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/dNrc1fmRkK – 11:24 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
After Mann’s corner 3, the Clippers have outscored Timberwolves by 63 points in roughly the last 4 quarters – 11:20 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bledsoe getting so comfortable that instead of deferring to what could have been a Kennard 3, he pulls up and splashes his own 3
It’s a 50-34 LA lead, and Chris Finch has already needed to spend two timeouts in this second quarter to discuss it – 11:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/M2PeebaTtH – 11:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA leads Timberwolves 32-26 at the end of one. – 11:05 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
PG is 3-4 for 7, Luke is 2-3 for 6 (in four minutes).
Anthony Edwards leading Minny: 9 points, 4-9. – 11:04 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Edwards leads all with 9 points while Towns is pacing Minnesota on the boards with 4 rebounds to go along with his 4 points. – 11:04 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It was only 90 degrees *outside* today.
Timberwolves up 20-19 with 2:42 left in first quarter. – 10:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Edwards has only played 2% of his minutes this season at PG, according to @Ben Falk – 10:57 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/GY4QZt6Eiy – 10:49 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
#RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/MK29ks2P08 – 10:31 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/VtRJZTKrYc – 10:30 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
MIN
Anthony Edwards
Jarred Vanderbilt
Karl-Anthony Towns
Patrick Beverley
D’Angelo Russell – 10:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT over 2.5 3pt makes
– Will be on perimeter a lot
Ant under 5.5 rebs
– Vando starting + his rebs have gone down
Jackson over 18.5 pts
– Went off against Wolves when DLo was out
George over 4.5 FT makes
– Had 19 in first two + Wolves foul A LOT – 9:57 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
He’s 20yo and it’s not easy for young players to thrive/be efficient in limited bench roles. – 9:46 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Vanderbilt, Towns, Russell, Beverley, Edwards. – 9:09 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
3-3 3FG in the first 6 MIN 👀
📺: https://t.co/I6nhqG6dHv pic.twitter.com/jIlETPzIln – 7:23 PM
Paul George @Yg_Trece
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Clippers vs. Wolves from STAPLES Center at 9:30 pm CT.
TV: @BallySportsNOR PLUS
Radio: @wccoradio
Wolves game notes:
https://t.co/49XLLf9jPt pic.twitter.com/dwU4TsJpEg – 6:53 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jordan McLaughlin @itsmclaughlin11
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
