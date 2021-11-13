Game stream: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers (8-5) play against the Indiana Pacers (8-8) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday November 13, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 60, Indiana Pacers 70 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
up ten at the break.
@Justin Holiday: 20p
@Myles Turner: 16p/4b
@Domantas Sabonis: 16p/3a/3r
@Malcolm Brogdon: 7p/7r/6a pic.twitter.com/ZctoNAs7DC – 8:11 PM
up ten at the break.
@Justin Holiday: 20p
@Myles Turner: 16p/4b
@Domantas Sabonis: 16p/3a/3r
@Malcolm Brogdon: 7p/7r/6a pic.twitter.com/ZctoNAs7DC – 8:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers pulled within 10 points (70-60) at the half. A lot of that has to do with Green (8) and Harris (7) combining to score 15 of their 38 points in the second quarter. Sixers are shooting 45.7% for the game while the #Pacers are shooting 67.4%. Harris has 24 points total. – 8:09 PM
Sixers pulled within 10 points (70-60) at the half. A lot of that has to do with Green (8) and Harris (7) combining to score 15 of their 38 points in the second quarter. Sixers are shooting 45.7% for the game while the #Pacers are shooting 67.4%. Harris has 24 points total. – 8:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
This has been a bad, bad first half for the Sixers…and yet they’re somehow only down 10 after a late 3-pointer by Green. It’s 70-60 Pacers at the break. Pacers are shooting 69 percent from the floor and already have 24 assists. Harris has 24-5-3. – 8:06 PM
This has been a bad, bad first half for the Sixers…and yet they’re somehow only down 10 after a late 3-pointer by Green. It’s 70-60 Pacers at the break. Pacers are shooting 69 percent from the floor and already have 24 assists. Harris has 24-5-3. – 8:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers got up by 20, but the 76ers ended the half of a 17-7 run over the final 3mins so it’s 70-60.
Nonetheless, an encouraging half from the Pacers. Great ball movement and flow. Already 24 assists.
Holiday has a season-high with 20. Sabonis & Turner both have 16. – 8:06 PM
Pacers got up by 20, but the 76ers ended the half of a 17-7 run over the final 3mins so it’s 70-60.
Nonetheless, an encouraging half from the Pacers. Great ball movement and flow. Already 24 assists.
Holiday has a season-high with 20. Sabonis & Turner both have 16. – 8:06 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Justin Holiday and Domantas Sabonis at halftime: 36 combined points on 14-for-15 shooting
Pacers have assisted on 24 of 29 field goals, Sixers 10 of 21. – 8:06 PM
Justin Holiday and Domantas Sabonis at halftime: 36 combined points on 14-for-15 shooting
Pacers have assisted on 24 of 29 field goals, Sixers 10 of 21. – 8:06 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tobias Harris is the only player separating this game from being essentially over already. He’s killing it with 23 points already.
Related: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 7:58 PM
Tobias Harris is the only player separating this game from being essentially over already. He’s killing it with 23 points already.
Related: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 7:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Pacers lead 61-43 with 3:38 left in the half after Harris hit a pair of foul shots. He’s up to 21 points – 7:55 PM
#Pacers lead 61-43 with 3:38 left in the half after Harris hit a pair of foul shots. He’s up to 21 points – 7:55 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers shooting remarkably well from deep. 8 for 11.
Holiday made all 5 tries, Sabonis made both of his. And togther, they’re 14 for 14.
Pacers up 19 on the 76ers. – 7:51 PM
Pacers shooting remarkably well from deep. 8 for 11.
Holiday made all 5 tries, Sabonis made both of his. And togther, they’re 14 for 14.
Pacers up 19 on the 76ers. – 7:51 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Dear Lord. Justin Holiday is out here knocking down 3’s like they’re layups for the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/XIJcbkzF3M – 7:41 PM
Dear Lord. Justin Holiday is out here knocking down 3’s like they’re layups for the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/XIJcbkzF3M – 7:41 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Heat 111, Jazz 105. Too little, too late. That’s four losses in five games. Utah was pretty weak, lethargic for most of the game. 36-16 advantage in 4Q tightened it up. Bogey 26p, Clarkson 25, Mitchell 22 for Utah. Sixers (no Embiid, Simmons) up next on Tuesday. – 7:41 PM
FINAL: Heat 111, Jazz 105. Too little, too late. That’s four losses in five games. Utah was pretty weak, lethargic for most of the game. 36-16 advantage in 4Q tightened it up. Bogey 26p, Clarkson 25, Mitchell 22 for Utah. Sixers (no Embiid, Simmons) up next on Tuesday. – 7:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
We’re midway through the 2nd quarter and the Pacers have missed just 8 shots so far. – 7:41 PM
We’re midway through the 2nd quarter and the Pacers have missed just 8 shots so far. – 7:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Pacers are up 40-25 with 10:40 left in the half. Rivers calls timeout. Former Sixer @TJ McConnell up six assists in six minutes off the bench. The Pacers opened the quarter on an 8-0 run. – 7:38 PM
The #Pacers are up 40-25 with 10:40 left in the half. Rivers calls timeout. Former Sixer @TJ McConnell up six assists in six minutes off the bench. The Pacers opened the quarter on an 8-0 run. – 7:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Woof. Quick timeout for Doc after a turnover leads to a transition bucket by Martin. TJ McConnell was pumping up the crowd before heading to the bench. Indy now leads 40-25. – 7:37 PM
Woof. Quick timeout for Doc after a turnover leads to a transition bucket by Martin. TJ McConnell was pumping up the crowd before heading to the bench. Indy now leads 40-25. – 7:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey appeared to hurt his left hand on the last play of the first quarter: That’s could be something to pay attention to as the game progresses. The #Pacers lead 32-25 after one. Harris leads all scorers with 17 points. Sabonis has 13. – 7:33 PM
Maxey appeared to hurt his left hand on the last play of the first quarter: That’s could be something to pay attention to as the game progresses. The #Pacers lead 32-25 after one. Harris leads all scorers with 17 points. Sabonis has 13. – 7:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
we’re off and running at @GainbridgeFH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/maZa3jrmNP – 7:33 PM
we’re off and running at @GainbridgeFH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/maZa3jrmNP – 7:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Pacers 32, Sixers 25 at the end of the first. Indy is shooting 68.2 percent from the floor. Harris has 17 points and continues to look excellent in his return from COVID, but no other Sixer has more than four points. – 7:32 PM
Pacers 32, Sixers 25 at the end of the first. Indy is shooting 68.2 percent from the floor. Harris has 17 points and continues to look excellent in his return from COVID, but no other Sixer has more than four points. – 7:32 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Pacers aren’t even a particularly good transition team. In fact, CleaningTheGlass has them 30th in frequency.
Sixers transition defense in shambles so far in this one, as the Pacers just capped off a 16-4 run to take a 24-18 lead midway through the first. – 7:26 PM
The Pacers aren’t even a particularly good transition team. In fact, CleaningTheGlass has them 30th in frequency.
Sixers transition defense in shambles so far in this one, as the Pacers just capped off a 16-4 run to take a 24-18 lead midway through the first. – 7:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
GET UP‼️
@Domantas Sabonis already has 11 points (5-5 FG) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zUseg2i7f8 – 7:25 PM
GET UP‼️
@Domantas Sabonis already has 11 points (5-5 FG) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zUseg2i7f8 – 7:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#pacers lead 24-18 while shooting 78.6% from the field. Sabonis has 11 points while Turner has two blocks. – 7:25 PM
#pacers lead 24-18 while shooting 78.6% from the field. Sabonis has 11 points while Turner has two blocks. – 7:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc going to the bench with Niang, Milton and Furk to try to stall this 16-4 Pacers run. – 7:24 PM
Doc going to the bench with Niang, Milton and Furk to try to stall this 16-4 Pacers run. – 7:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles sent this back to Philly 😳
@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/fc967ybbzC – 7:22 PM
Myles sent this back to Philly 😳
@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/fc967ybbzC – 7:22 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers playing smart, playing with purpose and moving the ball well. 9 assists on 10 FGs, a sharp start coming off a four-game road trip.
Sabonis has 11 of the first 19pts. – 7:21 PM
Pacers playing smart, playing with purpose and moving the ball well. 9 assists on 10 FGs, a sharp start coming off a four-game road trip.
Sabonis has 11 of the first 19pts. – 7:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Turned out to be a great timeout for the Pacers, who are on an 11-2 run and lead 19-16. – 7:20 PM
Turned out to be a great timeout for the Pacers, who are on an 11-2 run and lead 19-16. – 7:20 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris), in his second game back:
3 mins…
8 PTS / 3-3 fg / 2-2 3fg – 7:16 PM
Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris), in his second game back:
3 mins…
8 PTS / 3-3 fg / 2-2 3fg – 7:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers shooting 6-7 and lead 14-8 with 8:40 left in the first quarter. Carlisle calls timeout after Maxey’s layup. Harris leads all scorers with eight points on 3-3 shooting, two three-pointers. Maxey has four points, while Curry has two. – 7:16 PM
#Sixers shooting 6-7 and lead 14-8 with 8:40 left in the first quarter. Carlisle calls timeout after Maxey’s layup. Harris leads all scorers with eight points on 3-3 shooting, two three-pointers. Maxey has four points, while Curry has two. – 7:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers have started 6-of-7 from the floor, including eight quick points for Harris and two buckets for Maxey. They lead 14-8 at the first timeout. – 7:16 PM
Sixers have started 6-of-7 from the floor, including eight quick points for Harris and two buckets for Maxey. They lead 14-8 at the first timeout. – 7:16 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Maxey off to another great start tonight — clean floater, kick to Harris for an open three, bounce pass to a cutting Harris layup, Turner blow-by for a layup – 7:15 PM
Maxey off to another great start tonight — clean floater, kick to Harris for an open three, bounce pass to a cutting Harris layup, Turner blow-by for a layup – 7:15 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers hold a moment of silence to remember Cleveland Harp, an Indy product and usher at games who passed away last week at 87 years old.
He was a treasure at The Fieldhouse. pic.twitter.com/MqXxjuuFsn – 7:09 PM
Pacers hold a moment of silence to remember Cleveland Harp, an Indy product and usher at games who passed away last week at 87 years old.
He was a treasure at The Fieldhouse. pic.twitter.com/MqXxjuuFsn – 7:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
I see that @76erSixthMan is here in the building for the #Sixers road game vs. the #Pacers. – 7:04 PM
I see that @76erSixthMan is here in the building for the #Sixers road game vs. the #Pacers. – 7:04 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
back in the lineup 👀
@Caris LeVert | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/0C3pqWhyLj – 6:51 PM
back in the lineup 👀
@Caris LeVert | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/0C3pqWhyLj – 6:51 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Andre Drummond
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/V78NiqSeka – 6:31 PM
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Andre Drummond
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/V78NiqSeka – 6:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze is unavailable tonight vs the 76ers with an illness (non-COVID). – 6:21 PM
Goga Bitadze is unavailable tonight vs the 76ers with an illness (non-COVID). – 6:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have their starting backcourt of Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert for just the second time this season. pic.twitter.com/fj5K6oilUg – 6:20 PM
Pacers have their starting backcourt of Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert for just the second time this season. pic.twitter.com/fj5K6oilUg – 6:20 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Philadelphia:
Caris LeVert – Available (lower back soreness)
Goga Bitadze – Out (non-COVID illness)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (left knee)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/t76iQUipsU – 6:19 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Philadelphia:
Caris LeVert – Available (lower back soreness)
Goga Bitadze – Out (non-COVID illness)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (left knee)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/t76iQUipsU – 6:19 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
1M RT’s and we will post a @Bball_Paul guitar video!🎸
👟@Snipes_USA | #OTM pic.twitter.com/ENTNeuYG7S – 6:09 PM
1M RT’s and we will post a @Bball_Paul guitar video!🎸
👟@Snipes_USA | #OTM pic.twitter.com/ENTNeuYG7S – 6:09 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Warmups underway for Myles Turner and TJ McConnell, two guys who 76ers coach Doc Rivers had high praise for pregame. Pacers-Sixers tips at 7. pic.twitter.com/kmoX8jEVQX – 5:42 PM
Warmups underway for Myles Turner and TJ McConnell, two guys who 76ers coach Doc Rivers had high praise for pregame. Pacers-Sixers tips at 7. pic.twitter.com/kmoX8jEVQX – 5:42 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers upgraded Isaiah Joe to available tonight after the second-year guard missed the last five games in the #NBA health and safety protocol – 5:42 PM
The #Sixers upgraded Isaiah Joe to available tonight after the second-year guard missed the last five games in the #NBA health and safety protocol – 5:42 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Caris LeVert will play tonight vs 76ers after sitting out the last two games due to back discomfort. Don’t expect for him to play heavy minutes, no more than 30. – 5:21 PM
Caris LeVert will play tonight vs 76ers after sitting out the last two games due to back discomfort. Don’t expect for him to play heavy minutes, no more than 30. – 5:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Tyrese Maxey: “Maxey is really playing at an All-Star level.” – 5:19 PM
#Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Tyrese Maxey: “Maxey is really playing at an All-Star level.” – 5:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Caris LeVert (lower back soreness) is available tonight, according to head coach Rick Carlisle. 🙌 – 5:18 PM
Caris LeVert (lower back soreness) is available tonight, according to head coach Rick Carlisle. 🙌 – 5:18 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Remember, first play is a message play. Jazz immediately run a flare screen for Mike Conley to get him a shot after getting only 6 vs. IND. – 5:12 PM
Remember, first play is a message play. Jazz immediately run a flare screen for Mike Conley to get him a shot after getting only 6 vs. IND. – 5:12 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr.’s message to the Wizards before the Pacers game without Bradley Beal was that they still have enough talent in the locker room to win.
Have to figure it is the same message tonight with emphasis on staying focused despite the Magic’s 3-9 record. – 4:56 PM
Wes Unseld Jr.’s message to the Wizards before the Pacers game without Bradley Beal was that they still have enough talent in the locker room to win.
Have to figure it is the same message tonight with emphasis on staying focused despite the Magic’s 3-9 record. – 4:56 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Points in the paint:
1) Ja Morant, 16.2
2) Anthony Davis, 14.9
3) Nikola Jokic, 14.0
4) Giannis Antetokounmpo, 13.8
5) Domantas Sabonis, 13.5 – 4:25 PM
Points in the paint:
1) Ja Morant, 16.2
2) Anthony Davis, 14.9
3) Nikola Jokic, 14.0
4) Giannis Antetokounmpo, 13.8
5) Domantas Sabonis, 13.5 – 4:25 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Entering tonight’s game, Mo Bamba ranks fourth in the NBA in blocks per game (2.2).
Trailing only:
Myles Turner (3.3)
Anthony Davis (2.3)
Al Horford (2.3) pic.twitter.com/y8GwL7AA5G – 3:39 PM
Entering tonight’s game, Mo Bamba ranks fourth in the NBA in blocks per game (2.2).
Trailing only:
Myles Turner (3.3)
Anthony Davis (2.3)
Al Horford (2.3) pic.twitter.com/y8GwL7AA5G – 3:39 PM
Chris Iseman @ChrisIseman
Rutgers’ season is still alive.
The Scarlet Knights beat Indiana 38-3 and need to win one of their final two games to secure a bowl bid.
Huge day for the defense. – 3:24 PM
Rutgers’ season is still alive.
The Scarlet Knights beat Indiana 38-3 and need to win one of their final two games to secure a bowl bid.
Huge day for the defense. – 3:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
🚨 GIVEAWAY 🚨
Enter for your chance to win a signed @Caris LeVert city edition jersey!
» https://t.co/aMDa7H8eL3
#sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/4hR6Dg9AxU – 1:43 PM
🚨 GIVEAWAY 🚨
Enter for your chance to win a signed @Caris LeVert city edition jersey!
» https://t.co/aMDa7H8eL3
#sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/4hR6Dg9AxU – 1:43 PM
Chris Iseman @ChrisIseman
Indiana is on the board. 47-yard field goal makes it 17-3 Rutgers – 1:33 PM
Indiana is on the board. 47-yard field goal makes it 17-3 Rutgers – 1:33 PM
Chris Iseman @ChrisIseman
Another Indiana fumble. Rutgers recovers. Scarlet Knights will have a first down at their own 45. 1:39 to go in the first half – 1:23 PM
Another Indiana fumble. Rutgers recovers. Scarlet Knights will have a first down at their own 45. 1:39 to go in the first half – 1:23 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
#OnThisDay in 1979, Chocolate Thunder gave the league a reason to install breakaway rims.
🤝 @NJMIns pic.twitter.com/0pwXecTbJH – 1:01 PM
#OnThisDay in 1979, Chocolate Thunder gave the league a reason to install breakaway rims.
🤝 @NJMIns pic.twitter.com/0pwXecTbJH – 1:01 PM