Game stream: Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic

The Washington Wizards (8-3) play against the Orlando Magic (9-9) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday November 13, 2021
Washington Wizards 50, Orlando Magic 39 (Q3 10:54)
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
A few of the top pics from 24 minutes of action.
#DCAboveAll – 8:20 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
29.8% FGs for the @Orlando Magic as they’re getting outplayed nearly every way possible by the @Washington Wizards.
50-37 is the halftime score.
Only reason Orlando is even with 13 points is because the Wiz have 10 turnovers. – 8:09 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Taking a lead to the locker room.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards are up 50-37 and haven’t run into much trouble at all
Dinwiddie: 12p, 6r
Harrell: 10p 4r
Holiday: 9p
Wiz shooting 44.7% FG – 8:07 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Washington 50, Orlando 37 pic.twitter.com/FOH9CJbfHp – 8:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Magic 50-37 at halftime. 37 points tie the fewest the Wizards have allowed in a half so far this season. Dinwiddie has 12 pts, Harrell has 10. – 8:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KUZ WAS NOT HAVING IT🙅♂️
Defense ➡️ Offense pic.twitter.com/eUhKvArWPc – 8:05 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Washington 50, Orlando 37
Dinwiddie: 12 pts., 6 rebs., 3 assts.
Harrell: 10 pts., 4 rebs., 3 assts.
Carter Jr: 9 pts., 3 rebs., 1 asst.
FG%: Wizards 45%, Magic 29% – 8:05 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Tough offensive first half for the @Orlando Magic.
Shoot just 28.9% from the floor and 26.3% from 3.
Wizards 50, Magic 37 at halftime. – 8:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Cruising to the rim😏
#DCAboveAll | @Spencer Dinwiddie pic.twitter.com/zNK2zFCP4E – 7:58 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
After the Wizards went on a 20-0 run, the Magic have responded with a 14-4 run. Washington now leads 38-32 with 4:25 remaining in the second quarter. – 7:55 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Imagine being on the wrong side of a 16-0 run and then Aaron Holiday pick you up full court out of the timeout 😭 – 7:49 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Washington is on a 16-0 run and now leads 30-18. Orlando’s starting five and initial subs more than held their own against Washington. But the Orlando’s pattern of struggling after breaking its lineup continued. – 7:44 PM
John Denton @JohnDenton555
After building an early 18-14 lead, @Orlando Magic missed their final 10 shots of the 1st Q — 5 of them from 3-point range. That allowed Washington to use an 11-0 run to break the game open. Magic offensive drought now up to 15 consecutive misses with 9:56 left in 2nd Q. – 7:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Finished the first on a 14-0 run 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Magic were up 15-12 when Montrezl Harrell and the bench came in. The Wizards then went on a 16-3 run to end the first quarter. They lead 28-18. – 7:39 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Magic 28-18
Harrell leads w 6p, 3r but otherwise pretty balanced scoring sheet. Wiz end the quarter on a 14-0 run. – 7:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Wizards 28, Magic 18
Harrell: 6 pts., 3 rebs., 2 assts.
Kuzma: 4 pts., 2 rebs., 1 block
Bamba: 4 pts., 4 rebs., 1 block
FG%: Wizards 46%, Magic 29% – 7:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Washington 28, Orlando 18 pic.twitter.com/ev5LoEA7Wm – 7:37 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Unlike the last time the @Utah Jazz did this to Miami, they don’t have to play again tomorrow night, so win or lose, I think you hope this fourth quarter has given them momentum to finish this home stand better than they played in Orlando. – 7:34 PM
John Denton @JohnDenton555
After a 1-of-6 start with 3 straight misses from 3, @Washington Wizards have responded by making 9 of its next 13 shots and all 4 tries from beyond the arc. WASH up 26-18 on @Orlando Magic . Montrezl Harrell is 3 of 4 for 6 points in 4 minutes. – 7:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Welcome to Kuz Airlines, we stay fly.
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/GKjSivv8Ki – 7:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija drew a difficult defensive assignment: guarding athletic wing and Magic sixth man Terrence Ross. It’s a sign of the Wizards’ faith in Avdija’s defense that he’s been asked to guard two players as different as Ross and Giannis Antetokounmpo over the last week. – 7:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
I’m beginning to think Mo Bamba can’t guard Montrezl Harrell. – 7:28 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Anthony Gill makes his season debut after having been out with a calf strain. Got some time during preseason. – 7:28 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
I just know young bigs in the league hate when Montrezl Harrell checks in the game 😂 – 7:27 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Launching from deep!
#DCAboveAll | @Spencer Dinwiddie pic.twitter.com/1MgJCSocbZ – 7:27 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. 👌👌👌
3-3 3FG in the first 6 MIN 👀
📺: https://t.co/I6nhqG6dHv pic.twitter.com/jIlETPzIln – 7:23 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Magic are No. 22 in the league in 3pt% and are also 3-4 from three right now. All three makes from Wendell Carter – 7:22 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,142 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:16 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
you can hear Magic game ops playing the classic Magic theme song in the background if you’re watching the telecast rn – 7:03 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
WCJ with the Horace Grant throwback goggles look tonight @Orlando Magic pic.twitter.com/kCwja7BOpW – 6:41 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
What kicks will @Montrezl Harrell step out with tonight? 🤔
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/O8z6sJkhz4 – 6:39 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 13 vs WASHINGTON
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 6:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s starting 🖐 #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/8cs8qPw8Qd – 6:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We’re working up a sweat early 💪
#DCAboveAll | @Kentavious Caldwell-Pope pic.twitter.com/basVFblEcE – 6:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Saturday night hoops start in an hour!
📍 Orlando
🎙 99.1 FM
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
A few more looks from Orlando 😎
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/wBA7n5Ozhf – 5:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Bradley Beal away from the team tonight as he mourns the loss of a family member, the Wizards will start Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford against the Magic. – 5:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Bold look for a bold man.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/wMzHpvc465 – 5:17 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Hamptime x @Anfernee Hardaway 🥶
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/ljX3no7am6 – 4:57 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr.’s message to the Wizards before the Pacers game without Bradley Beal was that they still have enough talent in the locker room to win.
Have to figure it is the same message tonight with emphasis on staying focused despite the Magic’s 3-9 record. – 4:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. GSW 11/14
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out
#AllFly – 3:53 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Entering tonight’s game, Mo Bamba ranks fourth in the NBA in blocks per game (2.2).
Trailing only:
Myles Turner (3.3)
Anthony Davis (2.3)
Al Horford (2.3) pic.twitter.com/y8GwL7AA5G – 3:39 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1983, the @Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson had 30 points, 13 rebounds, and 16 assists in a 124-118 win over the Jazz.
It was Johnson’s 50th career triple-double, a mark that had only been reached by two other NBA players at the time (Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain). pic.twitter.com/DsYSoDec6S – 3:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Through 11 games, Deni Avdija leads the team with a 96.3 defensive rating 🔒
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/CGvyfNfu6U – 3:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Injury news: Cody Taylor of @RookieWire is ‘Out’ tonight for Wizards-Magic. Set your lineups accordingly. – 2:58 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🔥 HOT START 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/nanso7RVYd – 2:55 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The matchup in the middle will be one to watch.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/Mi9QYyJc1g – 2:29 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Looking to stay hot 🔥
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/1llCo811Qe – 1:20 PM
