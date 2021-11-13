Zion Williamson not close to returning

Pat McAfee: “Zion Williamson isn’t even close to taking the floor.. they keep pushing back his timeline” ~ @ShamsCharania
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
I don’t know about y’all, but I saw Zion celebrating and smiling on the bench tonight when Trey had that series of offensive boards plus the and one
I like that – 10:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Smoothie King Center. Nets-Pelicans tip in less than 10. Pels are 1-11 and have no Zion or Brandon Ingram tonight. The Nets don’t have the same problem. I don’t expect this to be close. Updates to follow. – 7:56 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pistons’ emergence as a Marvin Bagley III trade suitor, Zion Williamson’s slow-moving comeback and Jonas Valanciunas’ day-and-night work ethic … all featured in the latest jam-packed This Week In Basketball around-the-league notes column right here: marcstein.substack.com/p/new-possibil… – 4:44 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
There it is — @Brian Windhorst says he believes Zion Williamson’s injury will leave him out of the Pelicans rotation into December
Great find by @thepelicanswave on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Y3EBMSfoOU – 2:23 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
A fresh Marvin Bagley trade possibility, my Zion Williamson latest, NBA players who still use BlackBerrys and an inspiring Jonas Valančiūnas tale … all of that and more in my latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched to inboxes worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/new-possibil… – 1:27 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Nickeil Alexander-Walker has breakout game
🏀 Pelicans still lose to the Thunder
🏀 Will Zion or BI help the bench?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/drMp88VZk9 – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Nickeil Alexander-Walker has breakout game
🏀 Pelicans still lose to the Thunder
🏀 Will Zion or BI help the bench?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/QCiuxrzlym – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Nickeil Alexander-Walker has breakout game
🏀 Pelicans still lose to the Thunder
🏀 Will Zion or BI help the bench?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/ShCPLNNrBP – 10:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Nickeil Alexander-Walker has breakout game
🏀 Pelicans still lose to the Thunder
🏀 Will Zion or BI help the bench?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/oIvzRkAc8N – 9:03 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Alvin Gentry is legitimately the most universally well-liked person I’ve ever been around in sports — besides Pat Summitt.
To know how toxic his relationship is with David Griffin is speaks volumes about how bad things got during Zion’s rookie season. – 11:31 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pels might have had the best jump start on a rebuild ever after the Anthony Davis trade and they just lost to the Thunder. Yes, no Zion or BI, but OKC tried to lose this game. – 11:03 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels have already lost 8 in a row. They may not be favored again until December.
They lost a franchise-record 13 in a row a few years ago while Zion was hurt. Feels like they may be challenging that number again this year. pic.twitter.com/3HO1YEepjS – 10:40 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Zion not coming back until the contract season and after watching that game i wouldnt be in a hurry to blame him. – 10:38 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
FINAL: Thunder 108, Pelicans 100.
New Orleans falls to 1-11, losers of eight straight and 0-5 at home.
Pelicans own the worst record in the NBA.
OKC led by as much as 21. This team is just bad without Ingram and Zion. There are no other answers. – 10:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Black-eye Thunder on a 3 game win streak with victories over LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Gregg Popovich, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. – 10:34 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
JV and Graham have combined for 36 points through three quarters
Imagine how much damage this team could do if they had Zion and BI – 9:53 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
No Ingram, Zion or Naji to start. Daulton Hommes was already injured. Jose Alvarado and Didi Louzada are in Birmingham.
With Hart’s ejection, Pelicans are down to 10 players – the 9 players other than Hart who saw action in 1H and Willy Hernangomez. – 9:25 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Should the Pelicans be this bad?
🏀 No Zion or Brandon Ingram means this team will struggle
🏀 But should the Pels be further ahead in year 3 of a rebuild?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/gJ5z4SkDyu – 3:45 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Should the Pelicans be this bad?
🏀 No Zion or Brandon Ingram means this team will struggle
🏀 But should the Pels be further ahead in year 3 of a rebuild?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/N58BihJ2On – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Should the Pelicans be this bad?
🏀 No Zion or Brandon Ingram means this team will struggle
🏀 But should the Pels be further ahead in year 3 of a rebuild?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/b5Tz6c5GUc – 11:30 AM
Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
Miami football players Tyler Van Dyke, Leonard Taylor, Zion Nelson, and Will Mallory will drop NFTs on Friday, in advance of Miami vs. FSU.
Each athlete will sell 20 NFTs for an initial price of 0.03 ETH and 1 Legendary NFT via a 7-day auction on https://t.co/JbfWo14e9r #NIL pic.twitter.com/0gNA3dpcaW – 9:55 AM
Miami football players Tyler Van Dyke, Leonard Taylor, Zion Nelson, and Will Mallory will drop NFTs on Friday, in advance of Miami vs. FSU.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Should the Pelicans be this bad?
🏀 No Zion or Brandon Ingram means this team will struggle
🏀 But should the Pels be further ahead in year 3 of a rebuild?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/plY1BUvTZQ – 9:26 AM
More on this storyline
When asked about whether this decision was from Zion’s camp or the Pelicans, Charania clarified that it was a mutual decision between both parties. He also had some worrying details about Zion’s shape and injury. “It’s both doctors… on Zion Williamson’s side, on the Pelicans side. Because I’m told not only the bone isn’t fully healing yet, listen. He needs to be in game shape as well… he’s just not there yet.” -via Clutch Points / November 13, 2021
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says doctors are encouraged by Zion’s latest scans. Zion up to 5-on-0 work. Can cut, can do explosive work. Will be another set of scans in 2-3 weeks. Those will determine next step in his return to play. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / November 1, 2021
Christian Clark: Jonas Valanciunas on Zion’s absence: “We need him. We are waiting every day for him to come back. It’s going to be a different look with our team. But he’s a huge piece for us. We need him back. Then we’re going to see what everything looks like.” -via Twitter @cclark_13 / November 1, 2021