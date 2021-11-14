USA Today Sports

Bismack Biyombo headed to Baskonia?

Well, as this newspaper has learned, one of the names that appear on the table of the sports management of Baskonia is Bismack Biyombo , a center currently without a team but with a lustrous past after having played the last ten seasons in the NBA distributed in three different franchises (two spells with the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic).
Source: Noticias de Alava @ noticiasdealava.eus

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Baskonia reportedly interested in Bismack Biyombo sportando.basketball/en/baskonia-re…10:27 AM

