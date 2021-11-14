Coby White to make season debut on Monday

KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said Coby White is cleared to make his season debut vs. the Lakers.
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White is returning tomorrow against the Lakers, Ayo is staying put for now, and Vooch is staying positive … after being positive.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 8:53 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Coby White will make his season debut for the Bulls on Monday night vs Lakers – 8:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Barring any setbacks Coby White will be cleared to play tomorrow according to Head Coach Billy Donovan. – 8:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bulls saving Coby White for tomorrow at Los Angeles instead of debuting him tonight at LA
White was on the floor warming up here just now – 8:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Coby White is cleared to make his season debut vs. the Lakers. – 8:01 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Latest update on Coby White, who won’t play Sunday. But according to Billy Donovan, the window of possibility for White’s season debut opens Monday vs. Lakers.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 5:46 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White played 5-on-5 after the shootaround with select personnel, and then went through a one-on-one drill before the game …. so there’s that. – 10:40 PM
KC Johnson: Coby White is playing 5-on-5 with player development coaches and others now as Bulls practice ends. Billy Donovan said White won’t play vs. Clippers, which makes sense because it begins a back-to-back. Donovan said the window of possibility for White debut opens Monday vs. Lakers -via Twitter @KCJHoop / November 13, 2021
Darnell Mayberry: With Coby White cleared for full-contact practices, Billy Donovan says he hopes White returns to the lineup “sooner than later.” -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / November 8, 2021
Rob Schaefer: Coby White is cleared to practice moving forward, Billy Donovan says -via Twitter @rob_schaef / November 8, 2021