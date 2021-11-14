Damian Lillard day-to-day with abdominal injury

Jay Allen: Chauncey Billups says Lillard is “day-to-day.” Billups says because Damian doesn’t like to miss games, he “kind of had to force him to sit tonight.”
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
With Aaron Gordon’s defense making CJ McCollum’s life hell, Portland has little else to run a coherent offense with Lillard out. They are playing like the basketball version of a headless chicken. – 8:22 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard will be day-to-day with his abdominal injury. Says he had to convince Lillard to take tonight’s Denver game off. – 6:37 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups said Anfernee Simons will start at PG in place of the injured Damian Lillard tonight at Denver. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/JRIbiC0Ptp – 6:33 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Anfernee Simons will get the start tonight in place of Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) tonight vs. Nuggets. – 6:32 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets at home against a Lillard-less Portland team on the first night of a back to back with a four game winning streak? Yeah give me Portland +6.5. – 4:01 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Blazers star Damian Lillard out vs. Nuggets with lower abdominal pain
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard injury update: Trail Blazers star out Sunday vs. Nuggets because of abdominal pain
David Cobb @DavidWCobb
Jason Quick: Chauncey Billups says Anfernee Simons will start at point guard tonight in Denver in place of the injured Damian Lillard. “He’s earned it,” Billups said. -via Twitter @jwquick / November 14, 2021
Casey Holdahl: Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) is OUT for Sunday’s game versus the Nuggets in Denver. -via Twitter @CHold / November 13, 2021