De'Andre Hunter to undergo surgery on right wrist

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
De’Andre Hunter will undergo wrist surgery tomorrow and will miss approximately 8 weeks.
Hunter was still getting back into the swing of things after knee surgery in June, but the Hawks will miss his presence on both ends of the floor:
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 10:36 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
This might be the play De’Andre Hunter hurt his wrist. He reaches for it at the end here. I just watched each of his possessions against GSW and it’s the only time he reaches for the wrist. pic.twitter.com/QYpEolmvby – 10:23 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Oh, man: tough news on De’Andre Hunter: pic.twitter.com/zbx4DbHhEy – 10:08 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks say De’Andre Hunter had an MRI taken yesterday and it revealed a tendon injury that will require surgery. He’ll have surgery tomorrow. He is expected to return in approximately eight weeks. – 10:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With no De’Andre Hunter and Giannis in town, it seems like there’s a real role for Solomon Hill this early evening. – 5:51 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
I asked Nate McMillan about De’Andre Hunter’s wrist.
He said Hunter was sore entering tonight and when he got up a shot in the second half, “it just didn’t feel right,” and McMillan had to pull him. – 11:41 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
De’Andre Hunter has been ruled out for the rest of the game with right wrist soreness. – 11:01 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
De’Andre Hunter (right wrist soreness) won’t return to the game, Hawks say. – 11:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic are both available for Atlanta tonight. Nuggets-Hawks tips in 40 minutes. – 8:20 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Hawks coach Nate McMillan just said De’Andre Hunter, who was questionable for tonight’s game against the Nuggets with a right wrist sprain, will play. Bogdan Bogdanovic will be a game-time decision with ankle soreness, McMillan said. – 7:37 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
De’Andre Hunter will be available vs. Denver, per Nate McMillan.
Bogi will be a game-time decision still. – 7:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogi and De’Andre Hunter will both be game-time decisions tonight vs. Denver, Nate McMillan said at shootaround this morning.
They’ll wait to see how those guys feel after they warm up. – 1:56 PM
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow vs. MIL: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (right wrist soreness) is out. Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / November 13, 2021
Sarah K. Spencer: Bogi and De’Andre Hunter did some shooting at Hawks practice today, but weren’t able to do anything live, per Nate McMillan. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / November 11, 2021
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Denver: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (right wrist strain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / November 11, 2021