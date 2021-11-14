Game stream: Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Brooklyn Nets (10-4) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-7) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday November 14, 2021
Brooklyn Nets 120, Oklahoma City Thunder 96 (Final)
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“A little tweak … But he’s hanging in there.”
⁃Steve Nash on Joe Harris spraining his ankle. – 9:18 PM
“A little tweak … But he’s hanging in there.”
⁃Steve Nash on Joe Harris spraining his ankle. – 9:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nets have won 8 of their last 9. They went 5-1 on their six-game road swing. And fair to say they haven’t played their best basketball yet. Next up is the league-leading Golden State Warriors at Barclays on Tuesday. – 9:15 PM
Nets have won 8 of their last 9. They went 5-1 on their six-game road swing. And fair to say they haven't played their best basketball yet. Next up is the league-leading Golden State Warriors at Barclays on Tuesday.
StatMuse @statmuse
Patty Mills tonight:
29 PTS
9-12 3P
+28 +/-
He breaks the record for the most threes off the bench in Nets franchise history. pic.twitter.com/9jEwwqkB7k – 9:15 PM
Patty Mills tonight:
29 PTS
9-12 3P
+28 +/-
He breaks the record for the most threes off the bench in Nets franchise history. pic.twitter.com/9jEwwqkB7k – 9:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
We got another one in OKC tomorrow.
We got another one in OKC tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/gJh1w7iRIh – 9:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Thunder 120-96 to finish the road trip 6-1. Kevin Durant continues to thrive and Patty Mills hit nine 3s. Golden State awaits on Tuesday. Time to head home.
Final: Nets beat the Thunder 120-96 to finish the road trip 6-1. Kevin Durant continues to thrive and Patty Mills hit nine 3s. Golden State awaits on Tuesday. Time to head home. – 9:14 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Patty Mills says,
“We learned a lot on this road trip — We just want to get better each game.” – 9:13 PM
Patty Mills says,
“We learned a lot on this road trip — We just want to get better each game.” – 9:13 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 120, Thunder 96
Kevin Durant (33 PTS, 8 REBS), Patty Mills (29 PTS, 9 3PM), James Harden (16 PTS, 13 ASTS) & the Nets put the finishing touches on their six game road trip. TEN Nets players got on the scoreboard and the team compiled 30 assists in the victory. – 9:11 PM
FINAL: Nets 120, Thunder 96
Kevin Durant (33 PTS, 8 REBS), Patty Mills (29 PTS, 9 3PM), James Harden (16 PTS, 13 ASTS) & the Nets put the finishing touches on their six game road trip. TEN Nets players got on the scoreboard and the team compiled 30 assists in the victory. – 9:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Wigg and Ty making it happen
@Aaron Wiggins ➡️ @Ty Jerome pic.twitter.com/25zbjiuEt5 – 9:10 PM
Wigg and Ty making it happen
@Aaron Wiggins ➡️ @Ty Jerome pic.twitter.com/25zbjiuEt5 – 9:10 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Dort has recorded three consecutive 20+ point scoring games for the first time in his career.
Oh and he held James Harden to 16 points on 5-13 shooting. – 9:08 PM
Dort has recorded three consecutive 20+ point scoring games for the first time in his career.
Oh and he held James Harden to 16 points on 5-13 shooting. – 9:08 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Patty Mills is on fire. He's buried 9-of-12 3's and has 29 points in OKC.
Patty Mills is on fire. He’s buried 9-of-12 3’s and has 29 points in OKC. – 9:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Patty Mills has knocked down a career-high nine 3-pointers tonight.
The nine 3-pointers made are the most by a player off the bench in a game this season. – 9:06 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: Patty Mills has knocked down a career-high nine 3-pointers tonight.
The nine 3-pointers made are the most by a player off the bench in a game this season. – 9:06 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
BK BALA!!!
A franchise-record NINE threes off the bench and counting for @Patrick Mills!!! pic.twitter.com/oWyGBSmJe7 – 9:06 PM
BK BALA!!!
A franchise-record NINE threes off the bench and counting for @Patrick Mills!!! pic.twitter.com/oWyGBSmJe7 – 9:06 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
after a double-double with @okcblue this morning, Tre has more hoops left in him!
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ovZuTOLHSp – 9:05 PM
after a double-double with @okcblue this morning, Tre has more hoops left in him!
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ovZuTOLHSp – 9:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills has literally picked up where he left off. Mills made his first 10 threes of the regular season and is 9/12 from downtown tonight. He is up to 29 and has broken free of his recent shooting slump.
Patty Mills has literally picked up where he left off. Mills made his first 10 threes of the regular season and is 9/12 from downtown tonight. He is up to 29 and has broken free of his recent shooting slump. – 9:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills hits a 3 and the Nets are up 111-93 with 3:21 left. That should do it.
Patty Mills hits a 3 and the Nets are up 111-93 with 3:21 left. That should do it. – 9:04 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Blake Griffin screamed "GODDAMN" at the ref after taking a hit and nothing being called.
Blake Griffin screamed “GODDAMN” at the ref after taking a hit and nothing being called. – 9:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant (31 points) has recorded his league-high seventh game with 30+ points this season.
KD is 13-of-14 from the FT line, matching the most free throws he’s made in any game as a Net. – 9:03 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant (31 points) has recorded his league-high seventh game with 30+ points this season.
KD is 13-of-14 from the FT line, matching the most free throws he’s made in any game as a Net. – 9:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort has recorded three consecutive 20+ point scoring games for the first time in his career. Per Thunder PR
Lu Dort has recorded three consecutive 20+ point scoring games for the first time in his career. Per Thunder PR – 9:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead down to 10 with 5:45 left. It's 101-91. The Thunder don't go away. This game has some NOLA vibes. Foot might have come off the gas, a bit.
Nets lead down to 10 with 5:45 left. It’s 101-91. The Thunder don’t go away. This game has some NOLA vibes. Foot might have come off the gas, a bit. – 9:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
idk what this shot is called but we like it 🤯
@Kenrich Williams ➡️ @Aleksej Pokusevski pic.twitter.com/fqeNIl0Amw – 8:59 PM
idk what this shot is called but we like it 🤯
@Kenrich Williams ➡️ @Aleksej Pokusevski pic.twitter.com/fqeNIl0Amw – 8:59 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Thunder have trimmed the deficit to 10. Still, they have 5 minutes to make something happen.
The Thunder have trimmed the deficit to 10. Still, they have 5 minutes to make something happen. – 8:58 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Patty has been BLISTERING tonight 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Patty has been BLISTERING tonight 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wmAm1PMaxw – 8:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Strong praise from Bulls coach Billy Donovan on Paul George after coaching him two years in OKC. ICMYI: My piece earlier this week on George's strong start https://t.co/bJ2UpWqjm0
Strong praise from Bulls coach Billy Donovan on Paul George after coaching him two years in OKC. ICMYI: My piece earlier this week on George’s strong start https://t.co/bJ2UpWqjm0 pic.twitter.com/rKmuu6mPyA – 8:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
in range when he steps off the bus 🎯
@Ty Jerome | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/QXyouRN2l8 – 8:52 PM
in range when he steps off the bus 🎯
@Ty Jerome | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/QXyouRN2l8 – 8:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
LaMarcus Aldridge with a steal, spin and slam that sends the Thunder into a timeout. Nets up 96-77 and are on the verge of going 5-1 on their 6-game road trip.
LaMarcus Aldridge with a steal, spin and slam that sends the Thunder into a timeout. Nets up 96-77 and are on the verge of going 5-1 on their 6-game road trip. – 8:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets up nearly 20 now after a big dunk from Aldridge. He and Mills have been great off the bench today. With 9:45 left, it's a little early to empty the bench (what's left of it), but Nets have full control of this game.
Nets up nearly 20 now after a big dunk from Aldridge. He and Mills have been great off the bench today. With 9:45 left, it’s a little early to empty the bench (what’s left of it), but Nets have full control of this game. – 8:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
third quarter Shai will always come through, truss.
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/tRLJRWDicN – 8:43 PM
third quarter Shai will always come through, truss.
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/tRLJRWDicN – 8:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Thunder 90-74. Durant has season-highs in free throws made (11) and attempted (12) in a game. Mills is red hot off the bench. Nets have handled having a short bench and no Joe Harris well.
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Thunder 90-74. Durant has season-highs in free throws made (11) and attempted (12) in a game. Mills is red hot off the bench. Nets have handled having a short bench and no Joe Harris well. – 8:42 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 90, Thunder 74
Kevin Durant (27 PTS, 7 REBS), Patty Mills (23 PTS, 7 3PM), James Harden (11 PTS, 11 REBS) and the Nets are holding it down without Joe Harris. They’re sitting comfortably with a 16-point lead and they’re not slowing down anytime soon. – 8:41 PM
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 90, Thunder 74
Kevin Durant (27 PTS, 7 REBS), Patty Mills (23 PTS, 7 3PM), James Harden (11 PTS, 11 REBS) and the Nets are holding it down without Joe Harris. They’re sitting comfortably with a 16-point lead and they’re not slowing down anytime soon. – 8:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Patty Mills made his seventh 3-pointer of the game, tying the Nets record for threes made in a game off the bench (done eight times previously).
Mills is the first player in franchise history to make seven 3-pointers off the bench twice. – 8:39 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: Patty Mills made his seventh 3-pointer of the game, tying the Nets record for threes made in a game off the bench (done eight times previously).
Mills is the first player in franchise history to make seven 3-pointers off the bench twice. – 8:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Patty Mills is 7-of-10 from three. He has 23. Durant leads the Nets with 25.
Patty Mills is 7-of-10 from three. He has 23. Durant leads the Nets with 25. – 8:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge had his hands up in celebration once the ball found Patty Mills for that corner 3. Mills drains it and has 23 points off the bench.
LaMarcus Aldridge had his hands up in celebration once the ball found Patty Mills for that corner 3. Mills drains it and has 23 points off the bench. – 8:37 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JRob making winning plays 💪
@Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/7VJtgWOwQe – 8:36 PM
JRob making winning plays 💪
@Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/7VJtgWOwQe – 8:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
it’s up, it’s good ☔️
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/FWeB20TBXI – 8:29 PM
it’s up, it’s good ☔️
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/FWeB20TBXI – 8:29 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Patty Mills (20 points) has reached the 20-point mark for the third time this season (all off the bench).
Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge are tied for the team lead with three 20-point games off the bench apiece.
Via @BKN_NETSPR – 8:28 PM
Patty Mills (20 points) has reached the 20-point mark for the third time this season (all off the bench).
Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge are tied for the team lead with three 20-point games off the bench apiece.
Via @BKN_NETSPR – 8:28 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Efficiency never looked so good 😮 @Kevin Durant
Efficiency never looked so good 😮 @Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/oLIpWVnDke – 8:26 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Another 20-point night for the NBA's leading scorer 👏
Another 20-point night for the NBA’s leading scorer 👏 pic.twitter.com/3McjjvwCyO – 8:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
steal ➡️ slam
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @BazleyDarius pic.twitter.com/jnllQreZwV – 8:22 PM
steal ➡️ slam
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @BazleyDarius pic.twitter.com/jnllQreZwV – 8:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 40+ points, 10+ assists, 8+ rebounds, 8+ threes in NBA history:
James Harden (3x)
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
Trae Young pic.twitter.com/DiwperXh9T – 8:22 PM
Players with 40+ points, 10+ assists, 8+ rebounds, 8+ threes in NBA history:
James Harden (3x)
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
Trae Young pic.twitter.com/DiwperXh9T – 8:22 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Unsurprisingly, Kevin Durant has made it 14 STRAIGHT GAMES scoring 20+ points.
Unsurprisingly, Kevin Durant has made it 14 STRAIGHT GAMES scoring 20+ points. – 8:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Curious to see how Nash turns to with no Joe Harris now either. Do you give Patty Mills his minutes and go with Cam Thomas for a bit?
Curious to see how Nash turns to with no Joe Harris now either. Do you give Patty Mills his minutes and go with Cam Thomas for a bit? – 8:18 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Last stop on the 6 game roadie!
Join us for @Brooklyn Nets v @Oklahoma City Thunder on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/l1jxR1B2cW – 8:15 PM
Last stop on the 6 game roadie!
Join us for @Brooklyn Nets v @Oklahoma City Thunder on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/l1jxR1B2cW – 8:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder down 13 at half.
But if there’s one team who has proven they can come back from big deficits this season, it’s OKC.
And if there’s one player who has proven they can blow big leads in this building, it’s KD. – 8:14 PM
Thunder down 13 at half.
But if there’s one team who has proven they can come back from big deficits this season, it’s OKC.
And if there’s one player who has proven they can blow big leads in this building, it’s KD. – 8:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris is out for the rest of the game. Harris twisted his ankle and you knew it was bad right away. I would be surprised to see him back soon. #Nets
Joe Harris is out for the rest of the game. Harris twisted his ankle and you knew it was bad right away. I would be surprised to see him back soon. #Nets – 8:11 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Joe Harris is out for the remainder of the game due to a sprained left ankle.
Joe Harris is out for the remainder of the game due to a sprained left ankle. – 8:10 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Joe Harris is out for the remainder of tonight's game in Oklahoma City due to a sprained left ankle.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:09 PM
The Nets say Joe Harris is out for the remainder of tonight’s game in Oklahoma City due to a sprained left ankle.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Joe Harris is out for the remainder of the game due to a sprained left ankle.
Nets say Joe Harris is out for the remainder of the game due to a sprained left ankle. – 8:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris is out for the remainder of the game due to a sprained left ankle. #Nets #OKC
Joe Harris is out for the remainder of the game due to a sprained left ankle. #Nets #OKC – 8:08 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Joe Harris has officially been ruled out for the rest of the game with a sprained left ankle.
Joe Harris has officially been ruled out for the rest of the game with a sprained left ankle. – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets should be dealing with some of these teams a bit more decisively. Looking forward to a stronger second half.
Nets should be dealing with some of these teams a bit more decisively. Looking forward to a stronger second half. – 8:06 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
closing out the half.
@Josh Giddey | @Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pic.twitter.com/CHnV9PComf – 8:04 PM
closing out the half.
@Josh Giddey | @Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pic.twitter.com/CHnV9PComf – 8:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets up 61-48 over the Thunder at the half. James Harden (11 PTS, 7 AST) has carved the OKC defense. Kevin Durant has 18 early points and Patty Mills hit his first 4 threes. Nets on pace to go 5-1 on 6-game road trip.
Nets up 61-48 over the Thunder at the half. James Harden (11 PTS, 7 AST) has carved the OKC defense. Kevin Durant has 18 early points and Patty Mills hit his first 4 threes. Nets on pace to go 5-1 on 6-game road trip. – 8:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Thunder 61-48. Kevin Durant has 18, Patty Mills has 14 off the bench. Lu Dort is in foul trouble, which is big for BK. I've always liked OKC coach Mark Daigneault. Thunder are well-coached and know how to stick around.
Halftime: Nets lead the Thunder 61-48. Kevin Durant has 18, Patty Mills has 14 off the bench. Lu Dort is in foul trouble, which is big for BK. I’ve always liked OKC coach Mark Daigneault. Thunder are well-coached and know how to stick around. – 8:02 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 61, Thunder 48
Kevin Durant (18 PTS, 5 REBS), Patty Mills (14 PTS, 4 3PM) and the Nets have maintained their efficient shooting (50%). It could be better though. Brooklyn has already compiled 16 assists and their bench has came through with 25 points. – 8:02 PM
HALF: Nets 61, Thunder 48
Kevin Durant (18 PTS, 5 REBS), Patty Mills (14 PTS, 4 3PM) and the Nets have maintained their efficient shooting (50%). It could be better though. Brooklyn has already compiled 16 assists and their bench has came through with 25 points. – 8:02 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
It doesn't matter how many defenders you put on him.
It doesn’t matter how many defenders you put on him. pic.twitter.com/TLrFjrl2Zd – 8:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Nets 61, Thunder 48
Brooklyn’s biggest lead of the game. – 8:01 PM
Halftime: Nets 61, Thunder 48
Brooklyn’s biggest lead of the game. – 8:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Patty Mills just drew a charge on Dort, his fourth foul with 2:46 in the first half. #Nets #OKC
Patty Mills just drew a charge on Dort, his fourth foul with 2:46 in the first half. #Nets #OKC – 7:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris twisted his ankle landing on a Thunder player's foot, and has left the game. He tried to play through it but Steve Nash called a timeout to get him out of there. #Nets
Joe Harris twisted his ankle landing on a Thunder player’s foot, and has left the game. He tried to play through it but Steve Nash called a timeout to get him out of there. #Nets – 7:54 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Joe Harris is limping after securing a defensive board. It seems like he sprained his right ankle.
Joe Harris is limping after securing a defensive board. It seems like he sprained his right ankle. – 7:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills called for a blocking foul. Blake Griffin was halfway to putting his hard hat on from the bench until he saw the call. Alas…
Patty Mills called for a blocking foul. Blake Griffin was halfway to putting his hard hat on from the bench until he saw the call. Alas… – 7:51 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
That challenge really backfired on OKC.
Foul was originally called on Giddey. After review, the officials switched the foul to Dort. And it’s Dort’s third. Nightmare scenario there. – 7:50 PM
That challenge really backfired on OKC.
Foul was originally called on Giddey. After review, the officials switched the foul to Dort. And it’s Dort’s third. Nightmare scenario there. – 7:50 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
got 5 on it
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/5DenjuVSDP – 7:50 PM
got 5 on it
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/5DenjuVSDP – 7:50 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
steal #️⃣1️⃣
basket #️⃣1️⃣
@Aaron Wiggins | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/g1r1Oal3c1 – 7:43 PM
steal #️⃣1️⃣
basket #️⃣1️⃣
@Aaron Wiggins | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/g1r1Oal3c1 – 7:43 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets take a 2-point lead and Patty Mills is unconscious from deep. He's 3-for-3 from there.
The Nets take a 2-point lead and Patty Mills is unconscious from deep. He’s 3-for-3 from there. – 7:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Johnson getting his first game action since Halloween.
James Johnson getting his first game action since Halloween. – 7:36 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Poku pull-up 🪣
@Aleksej Pokusevski | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/kqpIyhyZ9i – 7:36 PM
Poku pull-up 🪣
@Aleksej Pokusevski | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/kqpIyhyZ9i – 7:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Thunder are a better team than I thought they were, but if the Nets put a hand in Lu Dort’s face, they’re up by more.
BKN 30, OKC 25
Dort: 11 PTS, 3-5 3PG
– Have to keep an eye on Kevin Durant’s right shoulder.
– Nets: 8 AST in Q1
– Harden: 5PTS, 4AST – 7:35 PM
Thunder are a better team than I thought they were, but if the Nets put a hand in Lu Dort’s face, they’re up by more.
BKN 30, OKC 25
Dort: 11 PTS, 3-5 3PG
– Have to keep an eye on Kevin Durant’s right shoulder.
– Nets: 8 AST in Q1
– Harden: 5PTS, 4AST – 7:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Thunder 30-25 after Patty Mills called bank. Kevin Durant leads the Nets with 10 points in his old stomping grounds. BK shooting it well early, OKC Canadian backcourt of Lu Dort and SGA has been a problem defensively.
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Thunder 30-25 after Patty Mills called bank. Kevin Durant leads the Nets with 10 points in his old stomping grounds. BK shooting it well early, OKC Canadian backcourt of Lu Dort and SGA has been a problem defensively. – 7:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 30, Thunder 25
Kevin Durant (10 PTS, 2 REBS), James Harden (5 PTS, 4 ASTS) and the Nets are in a close one. They’ve still managed to hold the Thunder to 38% shooting from the field, but Oklahoma has attempted 4 more shots than them. – 7:33 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 30, Thunder 25
Kevin Durant (10 PTS, 2 REBS), James Harden (5 PTS, 4 ASTS) and the Nets are in a close one. They’ve still managed to hold the Thunder to 38% shooting from the field, but Oklahoma has attempted 4 more shots than them. – 7:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
🔥 @luthebeast is heating up 🔥
🔥 @luthebeast is heating up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hkEnClXA5U – 7:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge in with 2:45 left in the first quarter. He hasn't played more than 23 minutes in a game this season. Do we see his workload increase with the frontcourt so thin today?
LaMarcus Aldridge in with 2:45 left in the first quarter. He hasn’t played more than 23 minutes in a game this season. Do we see his workload increase with the frontcourt so thin today? – 7:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
After initially favoring his right shoulder in the wake of that dunk attempt, Kevin Durant has stayed in the game and appears to be fine. It bears watching, though. #Nets
After initially favoring his right shoulder in the wake of that dunk attempt, Kevin Durant has stayed in the game and appears to be fine. It bears watching, though. #Nets – 7:26 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
rook to rook 🎯
@Jeremiah Robinson-Earl ➡️ @Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/Uk8jMbTwOV – 7:24 PM
rook to rook 🎯
@Jeremiah Robinson-Earl ➡️ @Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/Uk8jMbTwOV – 7:24 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
In a game featuring Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joe Harris and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the best 3 point shooter on the court is Lu Dort.
In a game featuring Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joe Harris and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the best 3 point shooter on the court is Lu Dort. – 7:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash puts the defensive duo of Bembry and Carter in alongside KD, Harden and Blake. OKC up 21-18.
Nash puts the defensive duo of Bembry and Carter in alongside KD, Harden and Blake. OKC up 21-18. – 7:24 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins is making his NBA debut. In the first quarter. Against the Nets. How about that?
Aaron Wiggins is making his NBA debut. In the first quarter. Against the Nets. How about that? – 7:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Fun fact: Kevin Durant’s alma mater lost a football game to the Kansas Jayhawks yesterday. – 7:20 PM
Fun fact: Kevin Durant’s alma mater lost a football game to the Kansas Jayhawks yesterday. – 7:20 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
i shouldn’t have to tell you that fire is hot
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/2wtyU4c0jk – 7:20 PM
i shouldn’t have to tell you that fire is hot
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/2wtyU4c0jk – 7:20 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Kevin Durant dealing with some sort of shoulder issue…
A. Makes how well he’s shot the ball even more amazing.
B. Is a reason for the Nets to be worried.
C. All of the above. – 7:20 PM
Kevin Durant dealing with some sort of shoulder issue…
A. Makes how well he’s shot the ball even more amazing.
B. Is a reason for the Nets to be worried.
C. All of the above. – 7:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant went up for a dunk, missed it, then immediately grabbed the same left shoulder that’s been nagging him for a few games. – 7:19 PM
Kevin Durant went up for a dunk, missed it, then immediately grabbed the same left shoulder that’s been nagging him for a few games. – 7:19 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
looks familiar 👀
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/GIy4IJD4Ce – 7:17 PM
looks familiar 👀
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/GIy4IJD4Ce – 7:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Leaving Kevin Durant wide open in the corner is a wild decision lol – 7:15 PM
Leaving Kevin Durant wide open in the corner is a wild decision lol – 7:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kevin Durant is still getting booed every time he touches the ball. – 7:11 PM
Kevin Durant is still getting booed every time he touches the ball. – 7:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sunday night starters.
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/EMin5VB6Cs – 7:11 PM
Sunday night starters.
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/EMin5VB6Cs – 7:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
My latest #NBA75 Top 5 power rankings through Saturday’s games:
1. Nets
2. Heat
3. Warriors
4. Bulls
5. Suns
Next 5 plus 1 (in no order): Jazz, 76ers, Wizards, Nuggets, Clippers, Mavericks.
And one last thing.
Thoughts? https://t.co/tu4Kvibbas pic.twitter.com/7Ssy2cr7xA – 7:11 PM
My latest #NBA75 Top 5 power rankings through Saturday’s games:
1. Nets
2. Heat
3. Warriors
4. Bulls
5. Suns
Next 5 plus 1 (in no order): Jazz, 76ers, Wizards, Nuggets, Clippers, Mavericks.
And one last thing.
Thoughts? https://t.co/tu4Kvibbas pic.twitter.com/7Ssy2cr7xA – 7:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Only the fourth game KD has played in OKC as an opponent. pic.twitter.com/Vhf6RCG5hF – 7:10 PM
Only the fourth game KD has played in OKC as an opponent. pic.twitter.com/Vhf6RCG5hF – 7:10 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Quite a range of emotions here.
Boos for KD, cheers for Blake Griffin, boos for James Harden. pic.twitter.com/YjJiOGtWjp – 7:07 PM
Quite a range of emotions here.
Boos for KD, cheers for Blake Griffin, boos for James Harden. pic.twitter.com/YjJiOGtWjp – 7:07 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
A black and white storm ready to face the Thunder.
You know what to do 📺➡️ @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/nfHCEuqCLJ – 7:07 PM
A black and white storm ready to face the Thunder.
You know what to do 📺➡️ @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/nfHCEuqCLJ – 7:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden and Kevin Durant both booed when being introduced to the crowd in OKC. Durant, I get. Harden, I do not as much. – 7:07 PM
James Harden and Kevin Durant both booed when being introduced to the crowd in OKC. Durant, I get. Harden, I do not as much. – 7:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant and James Harden – together on the court in OKC for the first time since they left the #Thunder – both drew loud boos in the intros for the #Nets lineup. – 7:06 PM
Kevin Durant and James Harden – together on the court in OKC for the first time since they left the #Thunder – both drew loud boos in the intros for the #Nets lineup. – 7:06 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The best shows air on Sunday night 📼 pic.twitter.com/5E1rNcFeWQ – 7:00 PM
The best shows air on Sunday night 📼 pic.twitter.com/5E1rNcFeWQ – 7:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GET HYPE! It’s time for your Hornets to hoop! 😤
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Golden State Warriors
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/ULu1bGHtYx – 7:00 PM
GET HYPE! It’s time for your Hornets to hoop! 😤
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Golden State Warriors
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/ULu1bGHtYx – 7:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from OKC. First time here. Nets-Thunder tip in 15. First time Kevin Durant and James Harden are playing together in OKC since the Rockets trade nearly 10 years ago. We continue to age. Brooklyn’s bench is short-handed w/out Millsap and Sharpe. Updates to follow. – 6:46 PM
Greetings from OKC. First time here. Nets-Thunder tip in 15. First time Kevin Durant and James Harden are playing together in OKC since the Rockets trade nearly 10 years ago. We continue to age. Brooklyn’s bench is short-handed w/out Millsap and Sharpe. Updates to follow. – 6:46 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Thunder:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
🔒Bruce Brown
👷🏻♂️Joe Harris
🪣Kevin Durant
👷🏽♂️Blake Griffin – 6:33 PM
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Thunder:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
🔒Bruce Brown
👷🏻♂️Joe Harris
🪣Kevin Durant
👷🏽♂️Blake Griffin – 6:33 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Thunder Game:
▪️Blake Griffin leads the league in charges with 9.
▪️ Luguentz Dort (14.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG) is averaging a career-high at the free throw line at 88%.
▪️Kyrie Irving, Paul Millsap & Nic Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 6:32 PM
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Thunder Game:
▪️Blake Griffin leads the league in charges with 9.
▪️ Luguentz Dort (14.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG) is averaging a career-high at the free throw line at 88%.
▪️Kyrie Irving, Paul Millsap & Nic Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 6:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Usual starters in OKC for the Nets: Harden, Harris, Durant, Brown and Griffin. – 6:31 PM
Usual starters in OKC for the Nets: Harden, Harris, Durant, Brown and Griffin. – 6:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs GSW
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Ya09IGcAUm – 6:01 PM
INJURY REPORT vs GSW
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Ya09IGcAUm – 6:01 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Just got 2 Loud City tickets to give away to tonight’s Thunder vs Nets game.
If you can go, like this Tweet and I’ll pick a random person in 10 minutes. – 5:57 PM
Just got 2 Loud City tickets to give away to tonight’s Thunder vs Nets game.
If you can go, like this Tweet and I’ll pick a random person in 10 minutes. – 5:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash was asked about Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander calling himself “the black Steve Nash” in a GQ article this past summer. He saw it and made him laugh. Is proud of all the young talent Canada has produced in recent years. Nash has praised Lu Dort before, too. – 5:53 PM
Steve Nash was asked about Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander calling himself “the black Steve Nash” in a GQ article this past summer. He saw it and made him laugh. Is proud of all the young talent Canada has produced in recent years. Nash has praised Lu Dort before, too. – 5:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said pregame there is no timetable for when Paul Millsap and Day’Ron Sharpe return to the team, but doesn’t expect either out long-term. Both are out for personal reasons. – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash said pregame there is no timetable for when Paul Millsap and Day’Ron Sharpe return to the team, but doesn’t expect either out long-term. Both are out for personal reasons. – 5:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Ahead of tonight’s @Charlotte Hornets game vs. GSW, a few notes from Friday’s win:
LaMelo Ball finished with a career-high 17 rebs, tying Jeremy Lamb for the most rebs in a game by a Hornets guard
Ball is the first guard in franchise history with multiple 15-rebound games #AllFly – 5:50 PM
Ahead of tonight’s @Charlotte Hornets game vs. GSW, a few notes from Friday’s win:
LaMelo Ball finished with a career-high 17 rebs, tying Jeremy Lamb for the most rebs in a game by a Hornets guard
Ball is the first guard in franchise history with multiple 15-rebound games #AllFly – 5:50 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Road trip finale in the Sooner State 📸 pic.twitter.com/fLybazRgjG – 5:48 PM
Road trip finale in the Sooner State 📸 pic.twitter.com/fLybazRgjG – 5:48 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s an incredible worker and an incredible shooter. He’s going to make shots.”
⁃Steve Nash on Patty Mills. – 5:38 PM
“He’s an incredible worker and an incredible shooter. He’s going to make shots.”
⁃Steve Nash on Patty Mills. – 5:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Gabriel Deck:
“He’s a really good person. Highly competitive. It’s a very different game than he’s used to, but he just rolls with the punches. He brings great toughness and professionalism. Guys like that tend to be rewarded when opportunity comes.” 🐢 – 5:37 PM
Mark Daigneault on Gabriel Deck:
“He’s a really good person. Highly competitive. It’s a very different game than he’s used to, but he just rolls with the punches. He brings great toughness and professionalism. Guys like that tend to be rewarded when opportunity comes.” 🐢 – 5:37 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Kevin (Durant) refined as well — He’s just now in a different state of being.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kevin Durant’s improvement in his game. – 5:36 PM
“Kevin (Durant) refined as well — He’s just now in a different state of being.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kevin Durant’s improvement in his game. – 5:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Gabriel Deck “he’s a really good person, high character, I think he has adapted well. It’s a very different game than he is use to. We are going to need everybody at different points…He is a guy that brings great toughness. He keeps himself ready.” – 5:36 PM
Mark Daigneault on Gabriel Deck “he’s a really good person, high character, I think he has adapted well. It’s a very different game than he is use to. We are going to need everybody at different points…He is a guy that brings great toughness. He keeps himself ready.” – 5:36 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s fun for me to see all these young Canadians doing so well.”
⁃Steve Nash on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 5:35 PM
“It’s fun for me to see all these young Canadians doing so well.”
⁃Steve Nash on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 5:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“This is a well coached, young team — They have a lot of belief … They defend as a group.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 5:32 PM
“This is a well coached, young team — They have a lot of belief … They defend as a group.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 5:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Kevin Durant “he’s tough.” Says “he is combining high level of energy offensively with great talent” – 5:32 PM
Mark Daigneault on Kevin Durant “he’s tough.” Says “he is combining high level of energy offensively with great talent” – 5:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Nets
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl
Back-to-back starts for JRE. Daigneault didn’t commit to him being the full-time starter moving forward, but said there’s “intentionality” in the uptick in minutes. – 5:30 PM
Thunder starters vs. Nets
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl
Back-to-back starts for JRE. Daigneault didn’t commit to him being the full-time starter moving forward, but said there’s “intentionality” in the uptick in minutes. – 5:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will start tonight. – 5:28 PM
Mark Daigneault says Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will start tonight. – 5:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Pregame with JB starts now!🎙 #GSWvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:18 PM
Pregame with JB starts now!🎙 #GSWvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:18 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kevin Durant and James Harden have arrived in OKC pic.twitter.com/1FBcbB2WSg – 5:13 PM
Kevin Durant and James Harden have arrived in OKC pic.twitter.com/1FBcbB2WSg – 5:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
As you might’ve guessed, Tre Mann, Theo Maledon and Vit Krejci have been recalled by the Thunder from the Blue. – 4:58 PM
As you might’ve guessed, Tre Mann, Theo Maledon and Vit Krejci have been recalled by the Thunder from the Blue. – 4:58 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC has recalled Vit Krejci, Theo Maledon, and Tre Mann. pic.twitter.com/iID8xpRWLd – 4:57 PM
OKC has recalled Vit Krejci, Theo Maledon, and Tre Mann. pic.twitter.com/iID8xpRWLd – 4:57 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
After a gutsy 18-point comeback against the Kings, the Thunder rolls into the second game of a four-game homestand, tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/yHnMucJNiO pic.twitter.com/vdgpDAu7Pt – 4:57 PM
After a gutsy 18-point comeback against the Kings, the Thunder rolls into the second game of a four-game homestand, tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/yHnMucJNiO pic.twitter.com/vdgpDAu7Pt – 4:57 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA shot 29% on 51 step-back threes last season. He’s already attempted 39 step-back threes this season, and he’s shooting them at 41%.
One of the 11 early-season trends we looked at here: oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 4:42 PM
SGA shot 29% on 51 step-back threes last season. He’s already attempted 39 step-back threes this season, and he’s shooting them at 41%.
One of the 11 early-season trends we looked at here: oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 4:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mike Muscala (rest) is out tonight against the Nets. Not unexpected given the back-to-back. He should be available tomorrow against the Heat. – 3:32 PM
Mike Muscala (rest) is out tonight against the Nets. Not unexpected given the back-to-back. He should be available tomorrow against the Heat. – 3:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Monday at Oklahoma City:
Bam Adebayo (knee) probable
Jimmy Butler (ankle) questionable
Markieff Morris (neck) out
Victor Oladipo (knee rehab) out
Marcus Garrett available. – 3:21 PM
Heat injury report for Monday at Oklahoma City:
Bam Adebayo (knee) probable
Jimmy Butler (ankle) questionable
Markieff Morris (neck) out
Victor Oladipo (knee rehab) out
Marcus Garrett available. – 3:21 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Thunder game. Bam Adebayo (knee) is probable. Markieff Morris (neck) is out. Marcus Garrett will be re-joining the team today from the @SFSkyforce as a part of his two-way contract. – 3:19 PM
Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Thunder game. Bam Adebayo (knee) is probable. Markieff Morris (neck) is out. Marcus Garrett will be re-joining the team today from the @SFSkyforce as a part of his two-way contract. – 3:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
My bad. Text said Marcus, not Markieff (such is life working at 35,000 feet). So Marcus Garrett is joining the Heat in Oklahoma City. Markieff Morris still away from team. – 3:16 PM
My bad. Text said Marcus, not Markieff (such is life working at 35,000 feet). So Marcus Garrett is joining the Heat in Oklahoma City. Markieff Morris still away from team. – 3:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Thunder. Bam Adebayo (knee bruise) is probable.
Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris remain out. Two-way contract guard Marcus Garrett is joining the Heat in OKC today for tomorrow’s game. – 3:13 PM
Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Thunder. Bam Adebayo (knee bruise) is probable.
Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris remain out. Two-way contract guard Marcus Garrett is joining the Heat in OKC today for tomorrow’s game. – 3:13 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Relive every moment of the season with our new series, ‘Onward’ presented by @Verizon.
Tune in now on YouTube ▶️ – 2:27 PM
Relive every moment of the season with our new series, ‘Onward’ presented by @Verizon.
Tune in now on YouTube ▶️ – 2:27 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Hawks forward John Collins holds a .570 FG% this season (85-149), good for 15th-highest in the NBA.
Among all starting forwards, Collins’ .570 FG% is third-highest, trailing only Mikal Bridges (.573 FG%, 67-117) and Kevin Durant (.589 FG%, 145-246). – 1:30 PM
Hawks forward John Collins holds a .570 FG% this season (85-149), good for 15th-highest in the NBA.
Among all starting forwards, Collins’ .570 FG% is third-highest, trailing only Mikal Bridges (.573 FG%, 67-117) and Kevin Durant (.589 FG%, 145-246). – 1:30 PM