Game stream: Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Chicago Bulls (9-4) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (5-5) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 9:30 PM EST on Sunday November 14, 2021
Chicago Bulls 100, Los Angeles Clippers 90 (Final )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Weird weekend for the transitive property at the Staples Center:
Wolves beat Lakers by 24 Friday
Clippers beat Wolves by 27 Saturday
Bulls beat Clippers by 10 Sunday
Based on that, expect a Lakers win by double-digits over the Bulls Monday. – 11:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The 7-game win streak is over for the Clippers.
Bulls win 100-90 in what was a defensive struggle for the most part. Clippers lose for the first time in November after shooting 35.8% FGs, 32.4% 3s, and compiling 16:20 assist-TO ratio.
LA hosts Spurs Tuesday to end homestand. – 11:53 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
7-game win streak ended as Clippers suffer a humbling loss to the Chicago Bulls. Home-stand ends Tuesday v San Antonio Spurs. – 11:53 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Bounce BACK! W for Da Bulls. Love to snap a streak. Another tough one tomorrow. 👀🔴 – 11:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DeMar DeRozan continues his MVP campaign:
33 PTS
8 REB
5 AST
11-15 FG
The Bulls snap the Clippers 7-game win streak. pic.twitter.com/aB0DsPYCEy – 11:53 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bulls 100, Clippers 90
DeRozan: 33 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast
LaVine: 29 pts, 6-13 3P
Bulls turn 20 Clippers turnovers into 25 points
Nice bounceback win for the Bulls, who move to 9-4 on season – 11:53 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 100, Clippers 90.
DeMar DeRozan: 33/8/5
Zach LaVine: 29/7/2
Alex Caruso: 7/9/5/3
The Bulls are now 9-4. – 11:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Impressive win for the Bulls in LA over the Clippers. Billy Donovan goes super small down the stretch with Javonte Green at center, which is a look I’d like to see them try some even after Nik Vucevic comes back. Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball continue to be terrific defensively. – 11:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Final: Chicago 100, Clippers 90
Clips’ 7-game win streak ends. Paul George scores 27. Clippers made 35% of their shots, 32% of their threes and committed 20 turnovers. – 11:51 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN. pic.twitter.com/hPQBBXkgYx – 11:51 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 100, Clippers 90
DeRozan 35 pts; 12-16 FGs, 10-11 FTs; 7 rebs; 5 assts
LaVine 29 pts; 6-13 from 3
Caruso 7 pts, 8 rebs, 5 assts
Clippers shot 35.8% with 20 TOs – 11:51 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
One thing you can say about #Bulls, they’ve had these losses that seemed to expose some weaknesses, but they’ve been able to clean it all up with some solid responses against good teams – 11:50 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
CLOSE EM OUT ZACH.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/fEJOZYsSjG – 11:50 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
going smallball against this Bulls defense feels -EV every dribble. – 11:48 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
With Bulls up by 8 and just 51 seconds left, fans here at Staples Center heading for the exits to make the long drive back to Chicago. – 11:48 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
I don’t even know what that LaVine shot was. But made it anyway. Wow. – 11:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jackson, Kennard, George all miss 3s attempting to capture momentum… and LaVine hits his 6th 3 of the game to force Lue to call timeout.
Bulls lead 96-87. Bulls getting smacked in Golden State while starting Green/Bradley together forced Donovan to adjust, and he’s done that – 11:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls lead 96-87 on a Zach LaVine three point right side 3. DeRozan and LaVine have combined for 60pts. 2:22 left – 11:44 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
PG thought he got fouled by LaVine on a 3 and stopped playing … which gave LaVine an open 3 at the other end that he swished, and we might be close to done here. – 11:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers’ seven-game winning streak is on the line with 2:22 to play, trailing 96-87. – 11:44 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar is COOKIN.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/XZY7YPqoPn – 11:42 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Mann seems to be hobbled just a bit after chasing down Lonzo on that last break. – 11:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Terance Mann came up limping a bit after that last PG turnover led to a bucket at the other end for Chicago for a 93-84 lead. – 11:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Has a player ever got more guys with the *second* shot fake than DeRozan? Just busted Terance Mann with it for a key and-1. Up 33-5-5 on the night. – 11:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Nation has shown up here @STAPLESCenter Plenty of Bulls jerseys , hats..etc. – 11:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jackson went for the heat check… it doesn’t go, and Billy Donovan calls a timeout to get Lonzo Ball into the game.
Bulls up 88-84 with 5:56 left. Lue going with MicroClips lineup to close (Starters and Mann in place of Zubac) – 11:38 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 88-84. 5:46 left—Listen alert: @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 11:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
This Clippers-Bulls game is setting up for a frantic and fun final 6 minutes. – 11:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/0pNC5Qy0cf – 11:35 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Absolutely immaculate.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Paul George pic.twitter.com/3fCwlhgwFH – 11:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I remember genuinely thinking the Lakers could get DeMar DeRozan with the mid-level exception and getting excited about how well he’d fit in lineups with Caruso and… umm… ugh. – 11:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine did good job defensively in that strong mini-response from Bulls. Allowed Kennard no room on multiple catches near arc.
Meanwhile, DeRozan posts 4th 30-point game as Bull. And showed some emotion after that midrange. – 11:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
DeMar DeRozan … re-establishing the midrange. Bulls have been at their best when he’s pulling, and now he has 30.
Lue calls timeout after a 6-0 Bulls run puts Bulls up 83-78 with 8:28 left in the fourth quarter – 11:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LAC continues to switch on DD…DeRozan with 30-5-5. Bulls 83-78. 8:28 left 4th. – 11:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan has his fourth 30-point outing in a Bulls uniform, and fifth game with 10+ free-throw attempts – 11:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Paul George heater of a season still cookin’. pic.twitter.com/gcydljl1T7 – 11:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Your typical MVPG start to 4th:
– 2 FTs
– Rebound after Caruso miss
– Assist to Mann 3
– Middy through contact – 11:29 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
OH ME! OH MY!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Isaiah Hartenstein pic.twitter.com/jpVdmyG9MO – 11:29 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LAC is up 78-77 on a George runner . 2 min. In to the 4th quarter. – 11:28 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I don’t know how Paul George ended up in the position he just ended up in, and I certainly don’t know how he made a bank shot from that angle. The Clippers have taken the lead, 78-77, with 9:58 left and the scoreboard in Staples kinda broken. – 11:28 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
The way the Clippers are trapping DeMar DeRozan right now is the real-life “tell me the Bulls miss Nikola Vucevic without telling me the Bulls miss Nikola Vucevic.” – 11:28 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls’ 17-point lead is gone. Clippers take 1st lead since early 1st quarter.
Clippers are trapping DeRozan every catch and Bulls are bricking wide-open shots when DeRozan passes. – 11:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
17-point Bulls lead is gone
Timeout, Bulls.
Clippers lead 78-77 with 9:58 left in regulation pic.twitter.com/LONnMg0t8j – 11:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
On a night when Paul George’s three-point shot is not on (1-6) he has done an excellent and badly needed job of driving and kicking for others’ shots. All four of his four assists have led to three-pointers. – 11:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Man, tough crowd — MVP chants for Paul George in Staples Center, when Alex Caruso is standing *right there.* – 11:26 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Headed into the final frame.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/Q3VwMChe4f – 11:26 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Rejected by WOO.
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/Qq6E40OeJv – 11:25 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We go to the 4th. Bulls 77-71. DeRozan and LaVine=47pts. George and Bledsoe=38pts. LAC 19-19 fts. Bulls 12-13. Bulls National….thoughts on 4th quarter? @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore – 11:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers continue to make small dents in Bulls lead, but haven’t truly threatened with a run yet. They need Jackson (7 points, 2/12 FGs, 1/6 3s) to come through for that to happen.
Bulls lead 77-71, with DeRozan/LaVine combining for 47 points on 16/32 FGs. – 11:22 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Bulls 77, Clippers 71 | End 3 | Eric Bledsoe has turned the whole corner. He has 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting to help keep the Clippers within striking distance — despite shooting 39% and 6 for 21 from deep.
Defense has helped too: Bulls go 6 for 20 in the third. – 11:22 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 3Q: Chicago 77, Clippers 71
Clippers are +7 since the first quarter ended. Paul George (20) and Bledsoe (18) are the only Clippers in double figures. Only 3 turnovers in the third quarter. – 11:21 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ COUNT IT!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Paul George pic.twitter.com/Ho7cm7MfIv – 11:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is 5th time that DeMar DeRozan has attempted double digit free throws this season. – 11:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Eric Bledsoe is up to 18 points on 6-8 shooting after getting fouled on his drive that went high off the glass. The Clippers are 19-19 from the free-throw line tonight and are now within three points near the end of the third quarter. – 11:18 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Bulls getting caught with a lot of not-much-offense lineups and if they can’t generate transition off L.A. misses it’s left them really scrounging for decent looks – 11:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Jones Jr. is 3rd Bull to lose a shoe today. Caruso and DeRozan also blew a tire. – 11:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LAC within 4. 70-66. 2:23 left 3rd. LAC 18-18 foul line. Clippers 39%. 28%-3s. Bulls: 45%. 40%-3s. 8-9 foul shots – 11:13 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine is scoring this quarter but Bulls’ offense has grown stagnant this period.
And after quick start scoring off TOs, they haven’t built off that. – 11:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke Kennard may or may not have gotten away with a double dribble, gets floater home to cut Bulls lead to 70-66 with 2:23 left.
LA starting to fire on LaVine with DeRozan out. If Clippers ever figure out how to score on consecutive possessions, we might have something here. – 11:13 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
that’s twice this quarter Reggie Jackson has left a defender wobbly with a crossover but missed the jump shot. – 11:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Paul George hit up with a T after expressing frustration he didn’t get an And1. It’s something about that clapping gesture that often gets guys a T. – 11:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George gets T’d up for a “call the f***** foul” remark to an official after a physical layup. – 11:08 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Floater. 🎈
📺 @BallySportWest | @Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/cIjRWbe20t – 11:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Caruso ➡️ LaVine 🔥
(via @Chicago Bulls)
pic.twitter.com/AcSJFv4YfI – 11:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Clippers, who are putting the “i” in “iso”, finally up to 10 assists. – 11:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Alex Caruso’s primary assignment tonight has been Paul George, but now he’s in foul trouble. He’s out, Troy Brown Jr. is in, and we’ll see if George finds some more efficient offense. – 11:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LaVine has a very loud eight points to begin second half, and #AsExpected the margin has not changed at all so far. Bulls still up 9 with 7:23 left in third quarter – 11:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Someone behind the Clippers bench has what appears to be a sheet with “ALEX CARUSO IS THE GOAT WILL TRADE NFT FOR HEADBAND” on it. – 10:59 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
ZACH CLIMBS THE LADDER.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/KU8huafzRl – 10:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clear path foul on Bledsoe, and we’re quickly approaching dammit time.
Turn the ball over against the Bulls, and you’re gonna be in someone’s IG story – 10:57 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The only thing that should be under review right now is how the hell Zach LaVine was able to dunk that lob. – 10:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine teaming up for a hell of a highlight reel – 10:55 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Eric Bledsoe and Zach LaVine are having a shoot-off to start this third quarter. – 10:54 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
With his left arm in a cast, Patrick Williams is shooting right-handed FTs in sweats at halftime. – 10:49 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Despite all Bulls’ small-ball lineups, Clippers have just 3 offensive rebounds and 4 second-chance points at half.
This is an improvement from Warriors game. – 10:46 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Fresh 24 after the break.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/Mv2aVeKWbS – 10:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers did *okay* offensively once they stopped turning the ball over so much …
But Bulls are up by enough points to play things relaitvely evenly, even with any regression from Midrange Deebo
Second half Clippers surge compromised by that second night of back-to-back. – 10:40 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
With the flush!!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/Ln5Ldu2KIm – 10:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Up at the half.
DeMar DeRozan: 21 points, 8-10 FG pic.twitter.com/OZQDhZkApe – 10:38 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
What a game here in LA. Hope you’re enjoying our broadcast @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 10:38 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
MVPG? Don’t take Clippers’ fans’ words for it — ask someone who’s played with three MVPs.
Isaiah Hartenstein: “He’s definitely on that level… (and) he’s probably one of the guys that I’ve played with who really does it on both sides.”
ocregister.com/2021/11/14/cli… – 10:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Glass half full dept. for Clippers: Feels like Bulls are up a lot more than 9. In command the whole way but never quite plunged the knife. – 10:36 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls controlled most of the first half – up 54-45 – and keeping Paul George in check – 3-for-12. – 10:36 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Bulls 54, Clippers 45 | Half | Compton’s DeMar DeRozan is having himself a homecoming: 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting at the half.
Clippers outscore Chicago 28-24 in that second quarter, thanks to 11 points from PG. – 10:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 54-45 at half. DeRozan with a game high 21 . Bulls 50% 50%-3PT. LAC 37%. 4-15-3S. – 10:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Halftime: Bulls 54, Clippers 45.
Midrange digits!
– DeMar DeRozan: 6/7 FGs
– LA Clippers: 0/5 FGs – 10:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Bulls 54, Clippers 45
DeRozan: 21 points (8-10)
PG: 15 points (3-12, 8-8 FT)
Clippers are 14-37 shooting overall and 4-15 from 3 with 12 turnovers. – 10:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 54, Clippers 45 at half
DeRozan 21 pts; 8-10 FGs
Clippers are shooting 37.8% with 12 TOs – 10:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
SWAT TEAM.
@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/FtyOc61fII – 10:34 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Denied by @Ivica Zubac!
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/L78olbdUhH – 10:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan, a career 28.2 percent 3-point shooter, is up to 36.7 percent on season. – 10:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls up 47-36. DeRozan with 14. LAC 12 turnovers. Bulls 5 -3s. 2FTA. LAC:3-13-3s. 2:19 left 1st half. – 10:29 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Good luck guarding Zach on an island.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/sAkr7pN09r – 10:29 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach to AC to Zo!
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/USsCBCJGaq – 10:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We’re getting an October Clippers game, with the offense firmly in hell.
LA has twice as many turnovers as assists, have missed 10 of 13 3s, and are shooting 35.3% from the field overall.
And energy is finite.
Bulls up 47-36, 2:19 left in first half. – 10:28 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Tough finish. 😤
📺 @BallySportWest | @Paul George pic.twitter.com/7oUKnat5qy – 10:24 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
It’s not quite Reggie Jackson’s mismatched shoes, but PG’s got red laces on his left foot and bright yellow laces on his right. – 10:21 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Alex Caruso talks LA, what this homecoming means for him, and who on the team would win “Squid Games.”
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 10:21 PM
Alex Caruso talks LA, what this homecoming means for him, and who on the team would win “Squid Games.”
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Justise Winslow out tonight for personal reasons, so if there’s a 9th man in rotation tonight, it will be Amir Coffey. – 10:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke Kennard hit first Clippers 3 of the game with 8:17 left in the first half
And then Bledsoe threw away a lob attempt to Mann for LA’s 11th turnover of the game.
LA did manage to shave 9 points off of 17-point Bulls lead. – 10:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Luke Kennard’s three, 16 minutes into this game, marked the Clippers’ FIRST made shot outside of the paint. – 10:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar finds Ayo for two 🤝
@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/QP8GezUV8z – 10:16 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Troy Brown Jr. makes it 9-man rotation for Billy Donovan to this point. No Alize Johnson yet. – 10:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wow, that’s a nice one-handed finish in pick-and-roll over Zubac by Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu. – 10:14 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Clippers have also missed all seven of their 3-point attempts. It’s a perfect storm of offensive badness. – 10:11 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Better Together.
The Clippers have the top three @NBA trios by net rating. pic.twitter.com/mH6LyhZ0r6 – 10:11 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
TEN first quarter turnovers by Clips; obviously Bulls had a lot to do with that. Largely explains 30-17 score after 1. – 10:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
So far so good!
DeMar DeRozan: 12 points
Zach/Zo: 5 points each pic.twitter.com/kT1ZVkOB7q – 10:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Yeah, so if you think Clippers are gonna make a comeback push (for the first time, on the second night of a back to back), it’s going to have to start with protecting the ball.
Clippers had 10 turnovers and made only 5 shots in that first quarter.
Bulls up 30-17. – 10:09 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
After 1- Bulls 30-17. LAC: 33%. 0-5- 3s. DeRozan: 12pts LaVine: 5-3-2. Bulls 50%fg – 10:08 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Bulls 30, Clippers 17 | End 1 | Not going to great for the hosts so far: 5-15 from the field 0-5 from 3, 10 turnovers … those comeback chops could be tested again tonight, it seems. – 10:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
First quarter’s over in Staples: Bulls 30, Clippers 17
Clippers have more turnovers (10) than rebounds (9) and buckets (5). – 10:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 30, Clippers 17 after 1
Bulls already have scored 14 points off 10 Clippers TOs. – 10:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Bledsoe takes the hand off up the middle and runs over Caruso for a short gain. – 10:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
This man’s Twitter handle is @Javonte Green for a reason. pic.twitter.com/3AMPJhbtq4 – 10:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
DeMar DeRozan making Staples Center his own personal playground just like he has in the Drew League – 10:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have taken 11 fewer shots than Chicago 10 minutes into this game thanks to nine turnovers. – 10:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers have nine turnovers already with 1:47 to play in the first quarter. They’ve had 20 twice this season. – 10:04 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Bringin’ the hustle.
@Luke Kennard steal ➡️ @Terance Mann dunk
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/rY9Lb7UAlH – 10:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DON’T JUMP WITH JAVONTE GREEN.
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/VY2qBB9lPc – 10:01 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
In sync!
@DeMar DeRozan & @Zach LaVine lace up their Kobe’s! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/dvMIqnEvdK – 9:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bulls didn’t turn it over until LA’s fifth turnover of the quarter, with Kennard avoiding a foul and getting it to Mann for an uncontested chin up on the rim.
Billy Donovan takes a timeout to glare at the refs with his team up 20-12, 3:51 left in first quarter – 9:58 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls fans..what’s up? Bulls bringing plenty of energy..up 20-12. DeRozan with 6. LaVine and Ball each with 5. LAC 30%. 0-5-3s – 9:58 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zo caught em sleeping!
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/huUjCC3O49 – 9:57 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Mann airball leads to Javonte Green monster dunk, Clips have absolutely none of the juice from last night. – 9:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Annnnnnnd the Clippers are on the wrong end of a 13-0 first quarter Bulls run and trail by double digits yet again pic.twitter.com/6DZtxMJ7hr – 9:55 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Think there might be more Bulls fans than Clipper fans. They’re getting what they want so far…. Bradley bucket followed Lonzo stealing inbound followed by LaVine 3, and it’s a quick 10 point lead. – 9:54 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
About to be LIT — Luke, Isaiah and Terance — enter with the Clippers trailing 18-9 and 5:19 to go in the first quarter. – 9:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
And that’s a 10-0 Bull run in only 2:32. Bulls lead, 18-8 at Staples. – 9:53 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Smooth operator.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Eric Bledsoe pic.twitter.com/Z1kWZDvNFf – 9:53 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Bulls 11, Clippers 8 | 6:31, 1st | Clips are 3 for 9 and 0 for 3 from 3 … Bledsoe is pacing ’em so far: 2-3 for four points.
Lonzo has five, DeRozan has four for Chicago. – 9:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Fast pace here at today’s Staples Center main event, but Both teams at 33.3% from the field.
The difference is that the Bulls haven’t turned the ball over yet, while LA has no assists and three turnovers.
Bulls up 11-8 with 6:31 left in first quarter. – 9:50 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tony Bradley with the save…
Zo with the three 🎯
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/3whcJI2tNT – 9:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LOL it’s Chino Hills Sundays at Staples Center… LaMelo last week, Lonzo today
Still time for LiAngelo to join the Mavericks in time for next week’s matinee – 9:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Before Clippers-Bulls game, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan getting a very warm reception during starting lineup intros. DeRozan grew up here as an LA native. Caruso grew up here as an increasingly valuable NBA player – 9:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
If I were the Bulls (and I’m not, I have enough to do here tonight), I would play through DeMar as much as possible… – 9:32 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
The @Chicago Bulls list Alex Caruso as the starting PF tonight. Caruso’s career position estimates from @Basketball-Reference pic.twitter.com/WYSTy35dhV – 9:29 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar’s collection of Kobes stays elite. pic.twitter.com/e4OJCOTFej – 9:27 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Locked in. 🔒
🕡 6:30PM PT | @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/3qGM5gWeVn – 9:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Who hits a 3 first tonight: Zo or Zach?”
Answer right in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win a DeRozan jersey! – 9:16 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC making his first start tonight 🍪 pic.twitter.com/zwBJK6JXNO – 9:10 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
TONIGHT’S STARTERS: 8:15CT pre @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls
Team : CHI (Visitor)
Ball, Lonzo
Bradley, Tony
Caruso, Alex
DeRozan, DeMar
LaVine, Zach
Team : LAC (Home)
Batum, Nicolas
Bledsoe, Eric
George, Paul
Jackson, Reggie
Zubac, Ivica. – 9:09 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips vs. da Bulls
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
CHI
DeMar DeRozan
Alex Caruso
Tony Bradley
Zach LaVine
Lonzo Ball – 9:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Alex Caruso joins the starting lineup!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/ss63x3G4Ip – 9:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Strong praise from Bulls coach Billy Donovan on Paul George after coaching him two years in OKC. ICMYI: My piece earlier this week on George’s strong start https://t.co/bJ2UpWqjm0 pic.twitter.com/rKmuu6mPyA – 8:55 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White is returning tomorrow against the Lakers, Ayo is staying put for now, and Vooch is staying positive … after being positive.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 8:53 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Coby White will make his season debut for the Bulls on Monday night vs Lakers – 8:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers are playing the Bulls tonight. Or, as some look at Chicago’s roster and see, the “Chicago-L.A. Bulls.”
On why one of the NBA’s hottest starts nearly didn’t happen because of — but has since been fueled by — ties to L.A.
latimes.com/sports/story/2… – 8:32 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The low down on tonight’s game.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 8:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 40+ points, 10+ assists, 8+ rebounds, 8+ threes in NBA history:
James Harden (3x)
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
Trae Young pic.twitter.com/DiwperXh9T – 8:22 PM
Players with 40+ points, 10+ assists, 8+ rebounds, 8+ threes in NBA history:
James Harden (3x)
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
Trae Young pic.twitter.com/DiwperXh9T – 8:22 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Last stop of the west coast tour, Game 8 in 7 days – Clippers vs. Bulls. Alex Caruso out here working on pull up 3s.
(Also – would be an amazing troll move if Clips did a tribute video for Caruso. ) pic.twitter.com/SvBsqKfVSG – 8:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Billy Donovan, for at least the second time in 2021, reminding people that Paul George played through major shoulder injuries after the 2018-19 All-Star break – 8:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Bulls Coach Billy Donovan on Paul George’s hot start: “The couple years I was with him, he always got off to fast starts… for a great player … he’s never, ever said, ‘You gotta run more plays for me.'” – 8:04 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Barring any setbacks Coby White will be cleared to play tomorrow according to Head Coach Billy Donovan. – 8:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bulls saving Coby White for tomorrow at Los Angeles instead of debuting him tonight at LA
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Coby White is cleared to make his season debut vs. the Lakers. – 8:01 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We’ve got Bulls ball @670TheScore 8:15.CT pre. You’ll hear from DeMar DeRozan on growing up in nearby Compton, his time at USC and his SoCal roots on @Chicago Bulls radio network. @Audacy – 8:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
A steal from Gary Payton II against Zach LaVine led to yet another highlight-reel dunk for the Warriors guard. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/12/wat… – 8:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sacramento’s G League affiliate Stockton had a 51-48 halftime lead over Agua Caliente, then were out-scored 39-9 in the 3rd quarter by the Clippers. Stockton stomped in the home opener tonight 103-82.
13-yr NBA veteran Serge Ibaka & former King Harry Giles with the Clips. – 7:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue, speaking before Clippers/Bulls, says that there has been some progression with Marcus Morris (knee), in that he’s back playing some five-on-five. Said he wasn’t sure if he’ll make next week’s road trip. – 7:47 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue: “There’s been progression” re: Marcus Morris Sr. “Not sure yet” if he’ll go on the upcoming road trip. – 7:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
My latest #NBA75 Top 5 power rankings through Saturday’s games:
1. Nets
2. Heat
3. Warriors
4. Bulls
5. Suns
Next 5 plus 1 (in no order): Jazz, 76ers, Wizards, Nuggets, Clippers, Mavericks.
And one last thing.
Thoughts? https://t.co/tu4Kvibbas pic.twitter.com/7Ssy2cr7xA – 7:11 PM
My latest #NBA75 Top 5 power rankings through Saturday’s games:
1. Nets
2. Heat
3. Warriors
4. Bulls
5. Suns
Next 5 plus 1 (in no order): Jazz, 76ers, Wizards, Nuggets, Clippers, Mavericks.
And one last thing.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis on Alex Caruso: “It’s going to be fun and exciting to play against AC and try to get the win.” – 7:01 PM
Anthony Davis on Alex Caruso: “It’s going to be fun and exciting to play against AC and try to get the win.” – 7:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis on the return of @Alex Caruso tomorrow vs. Chicago:
“It’s going to be fun playing against AC again … all the stuff he brought to (our championship team). He was a big part of what we did here.” – 7:00 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis on playing Alex Caruso tmw: “Who? I don’t know that guy (laughs).” – 7:00 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Tomorrow’s game against the Bulls will be that much more interesting if LeBron makes his return to the floor.
Vogel still insisted before tonight’s game that LeBron remains day-to-day, so we’ll probably won’t know his status until Monday morning or leading up to game time. – 5:55 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Tough one up next for LA with some former Lakers coming to town.
Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and the Bulls (8-4) will try to take down LAL in the second game of a back-to-back for AD and company on Monday night at Staples Center. – 5:53 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers over Spurs, 114-106…LakeShow now 8-6 on Season
-AD 34pts 15rebs 6ast
-THT 17pts 4rebs
-Russ 14pts 11rebs 7ast
-Monk 16pts 4ast
-Ellington & Carmelo 15pts each
Next up, the Chicago Bulls tomorrow night at Staples…Post Game Show Starts Now
@ESPNLosAngeles – 5:48 PM
Lakers over Spurs, 114-106…LakeShow now 8-6 on Season
-AD 34pts 15rebs 6ast
-THT 17pts 4rebs
-Russ 14pts 11rebs 7ast
-Monk 16pts 4ast
-Ellington & Carmelo 15pts each
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 114, Spurs 106
The Lakers improve to 8-6. Anthony Davis had 34 points, 15 rebounds and 6 assists in arguably his best performance of the season. Stellar season debut from THT. Solid play from Ellington & Monk off the bench.
Up next: Alex Caruso’s return tomorrow. – 5:46 PM
Final: Lakers 114, Spurs 106
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
“MVP” chants as Anthony Davis finishes with 34-15-6, even though the real MVP (Alex Caruso) won’t take floor here for a few more hours.
Lakers beat Spurs 114-106. Big lift from THT’s return (17), good games from Monk and Ellington (31 combined) – 5:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
As you might’ve guessed, Tre Mann, Theo Maledon and Vit Krejci have been recalled by the Thunder from the Blue. – 4:58 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC has recalled Vit Krejci, Theo Maledon, and Tre Mann. pic.twitter.com/iID8xpRWLd – 4:57 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
I’ll always pump the tires of players who gave it all for the Pistons. Reggie Jackson is averaging 20+ in seven games this November, helping the Clips to a 7-0 record
🔥🥽🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dm2EMGNzIb – 4:39 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Michael Jordan was almost a Boston Celtic?
Former Celtics player, coach, and general manager M.L. Carr tells @Amin Elhassan and @adaniels33 he tried to convince the Bulls to let him talk to MJ after Michael retired. pic.twitter.com/8PQcDymTmc – 4:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Out for the Clippers tonight vs. Chicago:
Ibaka (G League), Boston (G League), Kawhi, Jason Preston, Marcus Morris and Keon Johnson (ankle). – 3:59 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers’ personnel situation vs Bulls: pic.twitter.com/kT83I40jr7 – 3:48 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
There is no shame in losing to the Clippers on a back-to-back. But the effort the Timberwolves put forth, and their continued inability to respond well to a modicum of success, should be an alarm bell for all involved. theathletic.com/2953987/2021/1… – 3:34 PM
