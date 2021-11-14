Game stream: Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Golden State Warriors (11-1) play against the Charlotte Hornets (7-7) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday November 14, 2021
Golden State Warriors 102, Charlotte Hornets 102 (Q4 00:44)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Warriors 1-1 in 3 pts or less games, #Hornets 1-2 in same scenario #WarriorsGround #DubNation #AllFly @Golden State Warriors @Charlotte Hornets #NBA pic.twitter.com/Zf0oPOBBUb – 9:16 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
There are 4 NBA games on right now
3 are unwatchable – but this Warriors/Hornets game is intense! – 9:16 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nets have won 8 of their last 9. They went 5-1 on their six-game road swing. And fair to say they haven’t played their best basketball yet. Next up is the league-leading Golden State Warriors at Barclays on Tuesday. – 9:15 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steph and Poole now a combined 11-for-34 from the field. Steph is just 3-for-13 from beyond the arc. – 9:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Thunder 120-96 to finish the road trip 6-1. Kevin Durant continues to thrive and Patty Mills hit nine 3s. Golden State awaits on Tuesday. Time to head home. – 9:14 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Terry going to do it the Warriors here for a second straight year? – 9:14 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steph was down on the ground for a moment and appeared to get his leg rolled up on — but he’s staying in the game. A deep sigh for the Warriors bench. – 9:13 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
LaMelo just landed hard on Curry, who was holding his left thigh. Curry is up and walking gingerly, but he seems fine – 9:12 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Warriors 4-1 in clutch games, #Hornets 3-4 in same scenario #WarriorsGround #DubNation #AllFly @Golden State Warriors @Charlotte Hornets #NBA pic.twitter.com/LUx197Iyx5 – 9:10 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry is at 31 minutes. He is returning with 5:02 left, which puts him at 36 for the game. Would’ve been too risky to try to buy another minute or two – 9:09 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Hornets-Warriors in a close game on a Sunday night with Eric Collins & Dell Curry on the call is the basically ultimate League Pass situation. – 9:09 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry +17
Kuminga +11
Porter +5
Every other Warrior who has played is minus – 9:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Defense ➡️ Offense
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry scuffling from deep. But more surprising is a few wide-open midrange jumper he’s missed. He sits with 6:28 left in the fourth. – 9:04 PM
Curry scuffling from deep. But more surprising is a few wide-open midrange jumper he’s missed. He sits with 6:28 left in the fourth. – 9:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Always great to see our guy @JColeNC in the house.
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
I’ve been very passively watching Warriors-Hornets but it’s awesome to see Jonathan Kuminga this engaged defensively. Was always a huge part of his upside but not consistent. Seems like he’s embraced that – if it sticks, it’s a big development for GSW. He’s giving LaMelo problems – 9:01 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
That might have been the quickest double T’s that I’ve seen a player receive.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kelly Oubre went scoreless in his first matchup with the Warriors, had played well off the bench tonight in the second matchup — a high-energy 10 points. But he just got a double T and ejected for arguing a non-call on a layup. Second T felt like a weak call. – 8:56 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kelly Oubre just got two tech and is gone. He waves his arm in the air to try and get the crowd pumped up as he makes way into the Hornets tunnel and back to the locker room. – 8:55 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
T-Ro is f3️⃣3️⃣lin’ it! 👌
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Warriors 9-1 when leading after Q3, #Hornets 1-6 when trailing after Q3 #WarriorsGround #DubNation #AllFly @Golden State Warriors @Charlotte Hornets #NBA pic.twitter.com/Qd0ZoLRtov – 8:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Charlotte crowd roars after Steph knocks down a buzzer beater to end the 3rd. Steph is up to 20 points in 25 minutes. Going to be a good test down the stretch here for a Warriors group that hasn’t played particularly well at times tonight. Kuminga will start the 4th. – 8:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Don’t look away now 👀
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Oubre rang the phone, Curry answered it as we’d say in the schoolyard #WarriorsGround #DubNation #AllFly #Hornets #NBA – 8:51 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Frank Kaminsky and Stephen Silas share some words. Silas was on the Hornets staff when Kaminsky was drafted in 2015 – 8:51 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
same, Steph
same
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Cody Martin made the mistake of trying to post Curry up. After he blocked the shot, Curry hit a transition 3 and this place erupted – 8:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry went to the locker room briefly, trainers checking out his right hand/thumb area. He just emerged from the tunnel, still flexing it. He’s about to check back in the game, but something to monitor. – 8:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
💪💪💪
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond and Looney exchange frustrations after Bridges gets left open for a 3 – 8:37 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Just noticed the free throw disparity. Bridges is taking the Hornets’ fifth and sixth free throws of the game. Warriors are 13-for-18 – 8:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
What a pass by @Mason Plumlee!
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Warriors defense — which has been so solid to start the year — is looking lifeless at times tonight. Mike Brown was just yelling at the Warriors bench after the players made their way off the floor. That’s as frustrated as I’ve seen him in a few years. – 8:33 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kerr calls a timeout after the Warriors give up another open look (two corner threes to Rozier and a Plumlee dunk). Kerr was just shaking his head in disgust while Mike Brown was ripping into them. – 8:32 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors have this going for them at the half (57-57): Curry is 3-for-9 (1-for-6 from 3).
He averages 28.6 ppg in 8 career games in here (43.4 percent from 3). But last time in CHA, 2019, he had 16 on 5-for-18 FGs (4-for-14 from 3).
He hasn’t lost in his hometown since 2013 – 8:16 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
17 assists on 20 FGs….good? Seems good. Kuminga 9 points on 4-5. Went to the rim. – 8:13 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
That right there is one of the dumbest fouls of the year. Bridges just fouled Kuminga as he put up a halfcourt heave near midcourt at the first half buzzer. Luckily for the Hornets, Kuminga only hit one of the free throws.
Kuminga finishes half with 9 pts and 4 boards in 7 min. – 8:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Miles Bridges just entered himself in the dumbest foul of the year category – 8:09 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
In a weird end to the half, Miles Bridges just blatantly, and obviously, fouls Kuminga on a half-court heave. It’s under review but it was clear as day. Head-scratcher of a play by Bridges – 8:07 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kuminga’s hustle leads to a steal, Curry throws it over his head to Poole for the open dunk – 8:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors lineup to close the first half in Charlotte: Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green. – 8:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Some instant offense from Jonathan Kuminga off the bench. Four makes, eight points in under three minutes. It all came at the rim — two out in transition, three assisted by Steph Curry, the final one an impressive driving spin-and-layup off a catch-and-go from the wing. pic.twitter.com/9uGPIrBM3i – 8:01 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Just like that: Wiggins, Draymond, Curry hit three straight to tie it – 8:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
A steal from Gary Payton II against Zach LaVine led to yet another highlight-reel dunk for the Warriors guard. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/12/wat… – 8:00 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Cody Martin having a great game, punished the flopper dopper well 😂 – 7:59 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Damion Lee has missed three straight from deep. Warriors are 3-for-15 from three – 7:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
𝙂𝙍𝙀𝙀𝙉 𝙈𝘼𝘾𝙃𝙄𝙉𝙀 🟢🟢🟢
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Gorgeous off-hand pocket pass from Miles, Plumdog hits opposite, Hayward triple. pic.twitter.com/66oGVzKFkU – 7:54 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JK’s got the moves
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
There will come a day when Stephen Curry retires those sling passes that opposing defenses beg him to try. – 7:49 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
and then the Warriors go too far by trying to post Kuminga up lol – 7:48 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Sure, he needs more development. But, Kuminga might not be as far away as people made him out to be during the draft. – 7:47 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jonathan Kuminga opens Q2 with 8 points in three minutes, giving the Warriors real juice. – 7:47 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Kuminga a very quick six. Three smart plays. Doesn’t look that raw to me. – 7:44 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Quick six points for Jonathan Kuminga. He’s displaying good floor and self awareness and is active on defense. Keeping everything simple. – 7:43 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kuminga making the most of his opportunity in the rotation — he’s got six points in two minutes and is active defensively. A nice stretch for the rookie. – 7:43 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Love how simple Kuminga is keeping his game. This is how he can be effective. Play hard on defense. Slash and finish on offense. – 7:42 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
LaMelo holds the fort while Bridges and Hayward scuffle a bit (3-for-12 combined). The Warriors’ defense will probably live with LaMelo as the primary scorer – 7:40 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
reverse, reverse
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green called for the technical foul — and it’s been coming for a while. – 7:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green, upset with a third first quarter call, just picked up an early technical in Charlotte. This is the same place he picked up two late Ts and was tossed last season. – 7:31 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Draymond has been working on that tech for a little while — and he finally got it. Choppy start for the Warriors in their road game in a few weeks. – 7:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
M3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣LO‼️
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins is making his NBA debut. In the first quarter. Against the Nets. How about that? – 7:22 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Someone buy me that Hornets blazer right now, $40 that’s a steal – 7:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Draymond 🤝 Andrew
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
So tough. Hayward just senses when #Hornets offense is in trouble and goes to work. Late clock magician. pic.twitter.com/8Tu4xyxm2x – 7:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
My latest #NBA75 Top 5 power rankings through Saturday’s games:
1. Nets
2. Heat
3. Warriors
4. Bulls
5. Suns
Next 5 plus 1 (in no order): Jazz, 76ers, Wizards, Nuggets, Clippers, Mavericks.
And one last thing.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GET HYPE! It’s time for your Hornets to hoop! 😤
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Golden State Warriors
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation, you ready?
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sunday night hoops.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
On Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets, Warriors guard Damion Lee is set to return to the rotation after missing two games with a hip injury. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/14/inj… – 6:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
p r e g a m e
Rod Boone @rodboone
Yep, @JColeNC is here. He just shared a moment with Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/RM0jjIVmkW – 6:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
pregame beli buckets for ya timeline 💦 pic.twitter.com/NQ6SOvcfAR – 6:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs GSW
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out.
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Ahead of tonight’s @Charlotte Hornets game vs. GSW, a few notes from Friday’s win:
LaMelo Ball finished with a career-high 17 rebs, tying Jeremy Lamb for the most rebs in a game by a Hornets guard
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Damion Lee is expected to be available for today’s game against the Hornets, per Steve Kerr. – 5:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Damion Lee will return tonight for the Warriors in Charlotte. Steve Kerr said he’d still “like” to get Jonathan Kuminga rotation minutes, despite a packed bench. – 5:31 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Damion Lee (hip) is a go tonight for Warriors. Early-season rotation back intact. – 5:31 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr says Damion Lee “should be good to go.” Kerr is also hopeful that he can find some minutes for Kuminga after his solid stint in Friday’s game. – 5:31 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Damion Lee is good to go tonight in Charlotte. – 5:31 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
“We’re not going to trick Steph Curry. We not going to trick the Warriors.” — James Borrego
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Damion Lee is getting up pregame shots in Charlotte. Practiced fully last night. He looks likely to make his return for the Warriors tonight after a two-game absence because of a hip issue. – 5:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Pregame with JB starts now!🎙 #GSWvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:18 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Klay Thompson when he drops 50 points on Christmas pic.twitter.com/NAVcHdC5Bl – 4:57 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Stephen Curry should be excited about #Warriors owner Joe Lacob’s latest comments involving LeBron James.
#DubNation #NBA
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
This game is trending south but at least legendary D.C. sports fan Walter Wiggins is getting some face time on national TV. – 3:02 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
DC sports superfan Walter Wiggins aka Pump It Up Man getting some shine at WFT vs. Bucs on Fox pic.twitter.com/IQuN75t7CU – 2:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Arizona Republic’s #NBA power rankings: #Warriors, #Suns and #Clippers on 7-game win streaks (w/videos) #DubNation #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:52 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Double-Nickel.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
We’ve got Dubs basketball tonight 🗣
#DubNation, where are y’all watching from?! pic.twitter.com/bKiEJ1LBns – 1:34 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Paul George now has more three-pointers in the NBA than Klay Thompson (!) and is 28 away from Kobe Bryant. – 1:10 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
The Bulls fall to the Warriors in blowout fashion lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 1:00 PM
