Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks (6-7) play against the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 14, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 15, Atlanta Hawks 22 (Q1 02:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The PA announcer says that was Giannis Antetokounmpo’s second foul – so one of his earlier ones must have been assigned elsewhere. The live box score says he has three. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #Bucks trail 17-13 – 6:22 PM
The PA announcer says that was Giannis Antetokounmpo’s second foul – so one of his earlier ones must have been assigned elsewhere. The live box score says he has three. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #Bucks trail 17-13 – 6:22 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The Hawks had Jalen Johnson try to draw the Bucks’ logo from memory and the result was a pig 🐷😂 pic.twitter.com/Dtd2rn3cOu – 6:21 PM
The Hawks had Jalen Johnson try to draw the Bucks’ logo from memory and the result was a pig 🐷😂 pic.twitter.com/Dtd2rn3cOu – 6:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I feel like fouls get changed all the time, but currently the live box score on site has Giannis Antetokounmpo with two fouls in the early going. #Hawks up 15-9 with 7:26 to go in the first quarter. – 6:17 PM
I feel like fouls get changed all the time, but currently the live box score on site has Giannis Antetokounmpo with two fouls in the early going. #Hawks up 15-9 with 7:26 to go in the first quarter. – 6:17 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Holy cow, Trae Young is 4-for-4 from 3-point range in the first four minutes – 6:16 PM
Holy cow, Trae Young is 4-for-4 from 3-point range in the first four minutes – 6:16 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young has opened up 3-for-3 from 3-point range; making them look effortless – 6:14 PM
Trae Young has opened up 3-for-3 from 3-point range; making them look effortless – 6:14 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With no De’Andre Hunter and Giannis in town, it seems like there’s a real role for Solomon Hill this early evening. – 5:51 PM
With no De’Andre Hunter and Giannis in town, it seems like there’s a real role for Solomon Hill this early evening. – 5:51 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for tonight’s game vs. Bucks
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 5:46 PM
Hawks starters for tonight’s game vs. Bucks
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 5:46 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby has reached double figures in scoring in all four games of the current road trip including a season-high 22 points on Friday.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/jDKze0NjV6 – 5:46 PM
Bobby has reached double figures in scoring in all four games of the current road trip including a season-high 22 points on Friday.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/jDKze0NjV6 – 5:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez (back soreness) has been w/ the #Bucks this entire trip.
Today, head coach Mike Budenholzer said: “He’s done some things & is definitely on a routine. I would say there has been progress, but I think it continues to be something that is going slowly.” – 5:26 PM
Brook Lopez (back soreness) has been w/ the #Bucks this entire trip.
Today, head coach Mike Budenholzer said: “He’s done some things & is definitely on a routine. I would say there has been progress, but I think it continues to be something that is going slowly.” – 5:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
For the 3rd straight game, Allen knocked down five threes on Friday, which ties the Bucks record for consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/MyGZ8HtYmL – 5:26 PM
For the 3rd straight game, Allen knocked down five threes on Friday, which ties the Bucks record for consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/MyGZ8HtYmL – 5:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis will play tonight in Atlanta.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/t4f7Nd7ZcE – 5:02 PM
Giannis will play tonight in Atlanta.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/t4f7Nd7ZcE – 5:02 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is available. – 4:59 PM
Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is available. – 4:59 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is available for tonight. – 4:55 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is available for tonight. – 4:55 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Khris Middleton is expected to return on Wednesday – just in time for a 5 game homestand – 4:53 PM
Khris Middleton is expected to return on Wednesday – just in time for a 5 game homestand – 4:53 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play per Coach Budenholzer. – 4:40 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play per Coach Budenholzer. – 4:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Last game of the road trip.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/1aVT0VCaI7 – 4:28 PM
Last game of the road trip.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/1aVT0VCaI7 – 4:28 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
McMillan on what the Hawks need to improve on:
“I think we’ve got to pick it up, our pace. I think we’re playing a little too slow and we need to get out and run. We need to get stops defensively, play with more urgency… We need to bring that intensity right from the start.” – 4:28 PM
McMillan on what the Hawks need to improve on:
“I think we’ve got to pick it up, our pace. I think we’re playing a little too slow and we need to get out and run. We need to get stops defensively, play with more urgency… We need to bring that intensity right from the start.” – 4:28 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“We knew the road was going to be tough. We didn’t get a W out there, but it’s really important that we take care of home… We’ve got to play much better basketball. Just being home is not going to get it done.”
— Nate McMillan
Hawks begin a five-game homestand tonight. – 4:24 PM
“We knew the road was going to be tough. We didn’t get a W out there, but it’s really important that we take care of home… We’ve got to play much better basketball. Just being home is not going to get it done.”
— Nate McMillan
Hawks begin a five-game homestand tonight. – 4:24 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kevin Huerter will start in place of De’Andre Hunter tonight – 4:21 PM
Kevin Huerter will start in place of De’Andre Hunter tonight – 4:21 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
With De’Andre Hunter (right wrist soreness) out, Kevin Huerter will start, per Nate McMillan. – 4:20 PM
With De’Andre Hunter (right wrist soreness) out, Kevin Huerter will start, per Nate McMillan. – 4:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby rocking the Jordan 1 Low Fragments. 👀
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/8stQXDJW1H – 4:06 PM
Bobby rocking the Jordan 1 Low Fragments. 👀
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/8stQXDJW1H – 4:06 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Welcome to Atlanta 👋🏾
📸 @nmonroe pic.twitter.com/NLcDxdwlgv – 4:01 PM
Welcome to Atlanta 👋🏾
📸 @nmonroe pic.twitter.com/NLcDxdwlgv – 4:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the #Bucks last game with an ankle sprain, is going through his pregame routine currently at State Farm Arena. There’s no discernible difference in his movements to me. – 3:59 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the #Bucks last game with an ankle sprain, is going through his pregame routine currently at State Farm Arena. There’s no discernible difference in his movements to me. – 3:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
We’ve seen Donte DiVincenzo do some shooting drills while moving around, but the #Bucks guard looks like he’s making more progress as he rehabilitates from ankle surgery. pic.twitter.com/YYiw1srkZY – 3:34 PM
We’ve seen Donte DiVincenzo do some shooting drills while moving around, but the #Bucks guard looks like he’s making more progress as he rehabilitates from ankle surgery. pic.twitter.com/YYiw1srkZY – 3:34 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Donte DiVincenzo doing some full-court work before today’s game in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/PDCT32vfzT – 3:34 PM
Donte DiVincenzo doing some full-court work before today’s game in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/PDCT32vfzT – 3:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
With an earlier tip time (5 p.m. CT), the #Bucks did not have a shootaround – but nothing has changed on the afternoon injury report for tonight in Atlanta: Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) and George Hill (back soreness) remain probable. – 3:11 PM
With an earlier tip time (5 p.m. CT), the #Bucks did not have a shootaround – but nothing has changed on the afternoon injury report for tonight in Atlanta: Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) and George Hill (back soreness) remain probable. – 3:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“I know I’ve only been in Milwaukee and with the #Bucks a short time but I’m really excited to have this extension here.
“It’s an incredible culture, incredible group of guys here. I’m really happy to be part of this group and extending my time here.” – bit.ly/GraysonJAllen – 2:27 PM
“I know I’ve only been in Milwaukee and with the #Bucks a short time but I’m really excited to have this extension here.
“It’s an incredible culture, incredible group of guys here. I’m really happy to be part of this group and extending my time here.” – bit.ly/GraysonJAllen – 2:27 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Ben Simmons has to take a page out of [Giannis Antetokounmpo’s] book.”
Scottie Pippen shares how much he admires the Greek Freak for persevering through adversity.
Our Town Hall with Scottie Pippen is available NOW on the SXM App!
🔊 https://t.co/yMzGDA5kYk pic.twitter.com/qR6u8fP0qv – 2:17 PM
“Ben Simmons has to take a page out of [Giannis Antetokounmpo’s] book.”
Scottie Pippen shares how much he admires the Greek Freak for persevering through adversity.
Our Town Hall with Scottie Pippen is available NOW on the SXM App!
🔊 https://t.co/yMzGDA5kYk pic.twitter.com/qR6u8fP0qv – 2:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The ultimate hype man!
We had @Jeff Green mic’d up during Friday’s game against the Hawks 🔊 pic.twitter.com/MZi7IrFuUL – 2:15 PM
The ultimate hype man!
We had @Jeff Green mic’d up during Friday’s game against the Hawks 🔊 pic.twitter.com/MZi7IrFuUL – 2:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Double-Nickel.
On this day in 2009, @tuff__crowd set a Bucks rookie record and dropped 55 points on the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/MzkfcO3ZeM – 2:03 PM
The Double-Nickel.
On this day in 2009, @tuff__crowd set a Bucks rookie record and dropped 55 points on the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/MzkfcO3ZeM – 2:03 PM
Danilo Gallinari @gallinari8888
Grazie Leggenda! 🇮🇹
#GrazieVale pic.twitter.com/VCl1WefX1t – 1:51 PM
Grazie Leggenda! 🇮🇹
#GrazieVale pic.twitter.com/VCl1WefX1t – 1:51 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Hawks forward John Collins holds a .570 FG% this season (85-149), good for 15th-highest in the NBA.
Among all starting forwards, Collins’ .570 FG% is third-highest, trailing only Mikal Bridges (.573 FG%, 67-117) and Kevin Durant (.589 FG%, 145-246). – 1:30 PM
Hawks forward John Collins holds a .570 FG% this season (85-149), good for 15th-highest in the NBA.
Among all starting forwards, Collins’ .570 FG% is third-highest, trailing only Mikal Bridges (.573 FG%, 67-117) and Kevin Durant (.589 FG%, 145-246). – 1:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
If you’re planning to double-dip some Wisconsin sports action tonight, EatStreet’s got you covered with hot eats by game time.
https://t.co/CV7l5M1DzT pic.twitter.com/SWvPvdMb1O – 1:03 PM
If you’re planning to double-dip some Wisconsin sports action tonight, EatStreet’s got you covered with hot eats by game time.
https://t.co/CV7l5M1DzT pic.twitter.com/SWvPvdMb1O – 1:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Four elite defensive sequences from Aaron Gordon vs. Trae Young on Friday:
First, this smothering of Young at the rim, then run-out in transition. pic.twitter.com/xCGq4Ien0g – 12:52 PM
Four elite defensive sequences from Aaron Gordon vs. Trae Young on Friday:
First, this smothering of Young at the rim, then run-out in transition. pic.twitter.com/xCGq4Ien0g – 12:52 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook gives us the rundown of this year’s City Jersey.
City Jersey Merch drops Monday at https://t.co/wUeu8fz6SA pic.twitter.com/GWXZaHcMFh – 12:13 PM
Brook gives us the rundown of this year’s City Jersey.
City Jersey Merch drops Monday at https://t.co/wUeu8fz6SA pic.twitter.com/GWXZaHcMFh – 12:13 PM