Game stream: Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets

The Phoenix Suns (8-3) play against the Houston Rockets (11-11) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday November 14, 2021
Phoenix Suns 110, Houston Rockets 87 (Q4 02:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
oh dear. Rookie Usman Garuba gets marooned on an island with Chris Paul.
this was the result. pic.twitter.com/QHlcZnsDle – 9:17 PM
oh dear. Rookie Usman Garuba gets marooned on an island with Chris Paul.
this was the result. pic.twitter.com/QHlcZnsDle – 9:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
CP is just toying with these guys while Tilman sits courtside with his phone out – 9:14 PM
CP is just toying with these guys while Tilman sits courtside with his phone out – 9:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul putting finishing touches on this one with transition layup.
#Suns up 106-78 with 5:48 left in the game. – 9:11 PM
Chris Paul putting finishing touches on this one with transition layup.
#Suns up 106-78 with 5:48 left in the game. – 9:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The cool thing is the Suns aren’t even operating at full capacity right now.
DA’s still out. Bench has been inconsistent. Devin Booker’s had some cold spells.
This team is gonna be scary if they hit their peak at the right time – 9:10 PM
The cool thing is the Suns aren’t even operating at full capacity right now.
DA’s still out. Bench has been inconsistent. Devin Booker’s had some cold spells.
This team is gonna be scary if they hit their peak at the right time – 9:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
JaVale McGee has done a really nice job filling in for Deandre Ayton.
The Suns are rolling right now. Starting to look a lot like last season’s dangerous group. – 9:08 PM
JaVale McGee has done a really nice job filling in for Deandre Ayton.
The Suns are rolling right now. Starting to look a lot like last season’s dangerous group. – 9:08 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
We hit 11 3’s, so you’re getting FREE @CarlsJr! 🍔👌
Tomorrow, get a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger® at a Valley Carl’s Jr. with the purchase of a fountain drink! pic.twitter.com/X4DkU3y7TL – 9:05 PM
We hit 11 3’s, so you’re getting FREE @CarlsJr! 🍔👌
Tomorrow, get a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger® at a Valley Carl’s Jr. with the purchase of a fountain drink! pic.twitter.com/X4DkU3y7TL – 9:05 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Al P just got his first double-double of his career! 😁 pic.twitter.com/pYpQyNuNgl – 9:05 PM
Al P just got his first double-double of his career! 😁 pic.twitter.com/pYpQyNuNgl – 9:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
This Chris Paul defensive performance against the young Rockets guards feels like the varsity team scrimmaging the freshmen – 9:04 PM
This Chris Paul defensive performance against the young Rockets guards feels like the varsity team scrimmaging the freshmen – 9:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul has 6 steals tonight, and that one was probably the most amusing of the bunch. Dude’s hands have been unreal this season, even for him – 9:04 PM
Chris Paul has 6 steals tonight, and that one was probably the most amusing of the bunch. Dude’s hands have been unreal this season, even for him – 9:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Alperen Sengun with his first career double-double. (Previous high for rebounds was seven.) JaVale McGee returning with 8 1/2 minutes left, Suns up 23. – 9:04 PM
Alperen Sengun with his first career double-double. (Previous high for rebounds was seven.) JaVale McGee returning with 8 1/2 minutes left, Suns up 23. – 9:04 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Said it on the last couple pods:
I’ve yet to see one compelling reason Alperen Sengun shouldn’t start on the Rockets.
It’s not a rookie vs. veteran thing, it’s a talent thing. He’s one of Houston’s best players. – 9:03 PM
Said it on the last couple pods:
I’ve yet to see one compelling reason Alperen Sengun shouldn’t start on the Rockets.
It’s not a rookie vs. veteran thing, it’s a talent thing. He’s one of Houston’s best players. – 9:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns up 20 and truth be told, aren’t even playing their best.
Shamet corner 3. Up 93-73 over #Rockets early in 4th – 9:02 PM
#Suns up 20 and truth be told, aren’t even playing their best.
Shamet corner 3. Up 93-73 over #Rockets early in 4th – 9:02 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Even if the shot does not go in, #Rockets consistently get open looks out of their offense when Sengun initiates offensive possessions out of 5-out.
A 1-4 flat isolation at the top of the key, with 2 separate weak-side actions. If nothing there, Sengun goes into an iso or a DHO. – 8:59 PM
Even if the shot does not go in, #Rockets consistently get open looks out of their offense when Sengun initiates offensive possessions out of 5-out.
A 1-4 flat isolation at the top of the key, with 2 separate weak-side actions. If nothing there, Sengun goes into an iso or a DHO. – 8:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson is feeling the affects of that play/foul, but isn’t asking for treatment on the arm.
Coach’s challenge. #Suns #Rockets – 8:57 PM
Cam Johnson is feeling the affects of that play/foul, but isn’t asking for treatment on the arm.
Coach’s challenge. #Suns #Rockets – 8:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Let’s see if the bench can put this one away instead of the starters returning. Suns fly to Minnesota right after this. Lead is at 17. – 8:55 PM
Let’s see if the bench can put this one away instead of the starters returning. Suns fly to Minnesota right after this. Lead is at 17. – 8:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets open the fourth with three teens and a 20-year-old on the floor with Gordon. Could be some Garuba minutes later, too. – 8:55 PM
Rockets open the fourth with three teens and a 20-year-old on the floor with Gordon. Could be some Garuba minutes later, too. – 8:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Suns 80, Rockets 63 after 3. Rockets shooting 24 % on 3s, 50 % from the line. Oh, and up to 20 turnovers. – 8:52 PM
Suns 80, Rockets 63 after 3. Rockets shooting 24 % on 3s, 50 % from the line. Oh, and up to 20 turnovers. – 8:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 80, HOU 63
Booker: 26 Pts, 6 Ast, 9-22 FG
McGee: 13 Pts, 10 Reb
Bridges: 12 Pts, 6 Reb
Wood: 17 Pts, 8 Reb – 8:52 PM
End of 3Q: PHX 80, HOU 63
Booker: 26 Pts, 6 Ast, 9-22 FG
McGee: 13 Pts, 10 Reb
Bridges: 12 Pts, 6 Reb
Wood: 17 Pts, 8 Reb – 8:52 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 3.
#Rockets: 63
Suns: 80
@kroger | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/15ZnjBzzFU – 8:51 PM
End of 3.
#Rockets: 63
Suns: 80
@kroger | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/15ZnjBzzFU – 8:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Danuel House Jr. attempts to draw a charge, maybe, I think, 35 feet from the basket with .3 left in the quarter. Gifts Suns two free throws. – 8:51 PM
Danuel House Jr. attempts to draw a charge, maybe, I think, 35 feet from the basket with .3 left in the quarter. Gifts Suns two free throws. – 8:51 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Frank Kaminsky and Stephen Silas share some words. Silas was on the Hornets staff when Kaminsky was drafted in 2015 – 8:51 PM
Frank Kaminsky and Stephen Silas share some words. Silas was on the Hornets staff when Kaminsky was drafted in 2015 – 8:51 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The gap between Alperen Sengun and the second best passer on the Rockets (whoever that is) is quite massive. – 8:45 PM
The gap between Alperen Sengun and the second best passer on the Rockets (whoever that is) is quite massive. – 8:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun blocks a shot, gets the rebound, leads the break, sets up Martin for a dunk. Followed with a nice defensive play on Booker and a pass to Gordon for a 3. Sengun up to four assists, nine rebounds. – 8:45 PM
Sengun blocks a shot, gets the rebound, leads the break, sets up Martin for a dunk. Followed with a nice defensive play on Booker and a pass to Gordon for a 3. Sengun up to four assists, nine rebounds. – 8:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Alperen Sengun running the break and hitting K.J. Martin with a no-look pass was fun – 8:44 PM
Alperen Sengun running the break and hitting K.J. Martin with a no-look pass was fun – 8:44 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
On Military Appreciation Night the Rockets are recognizing employees who served, which is very cool. Also, shoutout @BigSargeSportz pic.twitter.com/qoATkP4g3g – 8:38 PM
On Military Appreciation Night the Rockets are recognizing employees who served, which is very cool. Also, shoutout @BigSargeSportz pic.twitter.com/qoATkP4g3g – 8:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood hit with a T for bouncing the ball hard after he thought he was smacked inside. CP3 talking to Brian Forte, making Stephen Silas wait to weigh in. – 8:36 PM
Christian Wood hit with a T for bouncing the ball hard after he thought he was smacked inside. CP3 talking to Brian Forte, making Stephen Silas wait to weigh in. – 8:36 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood got poked in the eye, no foul was called, so he had to call timeout. He spiked the basketball in anger and Brian Forte hit him with a technical – 8:36 PM
Christian Wood got poked in the eye, no foul was called, so he had to call timeout. He spiked the basketball in anger and Brian Forte hit him with a technical – 8:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker now with 10 in the 3rd, 26 for the game. #Suns up 68-50 midway through 3rd. – 8:34 PM
Booker now with 10 in the 3rd, 26 for the game. #Suns up 68-50 midway through 3rd. – 8:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul was 4th in the NBA in steals per game heading into tonight. He’s got 4 already and we’re only halfway through the 3rd quarter – 8:33 PM
Chris Paul was 4th in the NBA in steals per game heading into tonight. He’s got 4 already and we’re only halfway through the 3rd quarter – 8:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Good job by the starters to get right back to it after a brutal run for the bench. Suns’ lead back up to 15 three minutes into the second half. – 8:31 PM
Good job by the starters to get right back to it after a brutal run for the bench. Suns’ lead back up to 15 three minutes into the second half. – 8:31 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets go scoreless in the first 2:30 of the second half. Lot of ugly offense. – 8:27 PM
Rockets go scoreless in the first 2:30 of the second half. Lot of ugly offense. – 8:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets seek to make strides without practices ift.tt/3nfXmYJ – 8:19 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets seek to make strides without practices ift.tt/3nfXmYJ – 8:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Suns coach Monty Williams cites defenses aimed at Rockets’ Jalen Green ift.tt/3nfXlUF – 8:19 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Suns coach Monty Williams cites defenses aimed at Rockets’ Jalen Green ift.tt/3nfXlUF – 8:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ offense generating good but too often missed shots ift.tt/3Fh1Y7b – 8:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ offense generating good but too often missed shots ift.tt/3Fh1Y7b – 8:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Christian Wood ends 14-point 1st half with 3 to make difference seven as #Suns lead, 51-44.
PHX: Booker 16 (all in 1st quarter), McGee 13. Team 6-of-18 from 3. Lead by as many as 13.
HOU: Wood 14. Green 10. Team: 4-of-14 on 3. 17 turnovers led to 17 #Suns points. #Rockets – 8:11 PM
Christian Wood ends 14-point 1st half with 3 to make difference seven as #Suns lead, 51-44.
PHX: Booker 16 (all in 1st quarter), McGee 13. Team 6-of-18 from 3. Lead by as many as 13.
HOU: Wood 14. Green 10. Team: 4-of-14 on 3. 17 turnovers led to 17 #Suns points. #Rockets – 8:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns shooting 37.5% but lead the Rockets by 7 at the half, largely because of Houston’s 17 turnovers. – 8:10 PM
Suns shooting 37.5% but lead the Rockets by 7 at the half, largely because of Houston’s 17 turnovers. – 8:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Suns 51, Rockets 44 at half. Suns have made 49.4 % of their shots in the seven-game winning streak but made 38.8 % in the half. Rockets killing themselves with turnovers. Average a league high 18.9. Committed 17 in the half. Have been outscored 17-3 off turnovers. – 8:08 PM
Suns 51, Rockets 44 at half. Suns have made 49.4 % of their shots in the seven-game winning streak but made 38.8 % in the half. Rockets killing themselves with turnovers. Average a league high 18.9. Committed 17 in the half. Have been outscored 17-3 off turnovers. – 8:08 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
After that last 3-pointer, Chris Paul gave a look to the Fertitta family who is sitting courtside. – 8:08 PM
After that last 3-pointer, Chris Paul gave a look to the Fertitta family who is sitting courtside. – 8:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 51, HOU 44
Booker: 16 Pts, 5 Ast, 6-12 FG
McGee: 13 Pts, 8 Reb
Bridges: 8 Pts, 5 Reb
Wood: 14 Pts, 6 Reb – 8:08 PM
Halftime: PHX 51, HOU 44
Booker: 16 Pts, 5 Ast, 6-12 FG
McGee: 13 Pts, 8 Reb
Bridges: 8 Pts, 5 Reb
Wood: 14 Pts, 6 Reb – 8:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul tried to the rip move foul.
Didn’t get it.
Fought for loose ball.
Didn’t get that.
Then the ref gave him a technical foul. #Suns up 48-41. – 8:06 PM
Chris Paul tried to the rip move foul.
Didn’t get it.
Fought for loose ball.
Didn’t get that.
Then the ref gave him a technical foul. #Suns up 48-41. – 8:06 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Chris Paul is the best at “Okay I got a technical? Let me go back and get my money’s worth” lol – 8:06 PM
Chris Paul is the best at “Okay I got a technical? Let me go back and get my money’s worth” lol – 8:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Chris Paul tried his customary rip through, did not get the call and let Brian Forte hear about it. Got the T. Started to work on getting another. – 8:06 PM
Chris Paul tried his customary rip through, did not get the call and let Brian Forte hear about it. Got the T. Started to work on getting another. – 8:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Good minutes from Jalen Green. Has 9 points, couple good dive-and-kicks.
Something you might notice — talked about on @ChronTXSN TV show on later — is he is more often driving, going past defenders, finishing off one leg, rather than gathering and trying to go over everyone. – 8:02 PM
Good minutes from Jalen Green. Has 9 points, couple good dive-and-kicks.
Something you might notice — talked about on @ChronTXSN TV show on later — is he is more often driving, going past defenders, finishing off one leg, rather than gathering and trying to go over everyone. – 8:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
JaVale McGee with the acrobatic finish. Has 13 on 6-of-8 shooting and eight rebounds.
Even saw a slight smile from Monty Williams to assistant Mark Bryant on the bench as McGee was taking an FT to complete 3-point play.
Bridges 3. #Suns up 43-35 with 2:33 left in half. #NBA75 – 8:00 PM
JaVale McGee with the acrobatic finish. Has 13 on 6-of-8 shooting and eight rebounds.
Even saw a slight smile from Monty Williams to assistant Mark Bryant on the bench as McGee was taking an FT to complete 3-point play.
Bridges 3. #Suns up 43-35 with 2:33 left in half. #NBA75 – 8:00 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jalen Green empty corner PnRs with Wood are a lot more effective than with Theis. With Wood, the defender hesitates until Wood pops or rolls. With Theis, they camp in the pain. It’s not a coincidence that Green is most effective when he has space in lane to use athleticism. – 8:00 PM
Jalen Green empty corner PnRs with Wood are a lot more effective than with Theis. With Wood, the defender hesitates until Wood pops or rolls. With Theis, they camp in the pain. It’s not a coincidence that Green is most effective when he has space in lane to use athleticism. – 8:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns doing a very good job of scrambling in the right spots. Keep leaving Theis and Wood on the perimeter which is fine – 7:59 PM
Suns doing a very good job of scrambling in the right spots. Keep leaving Theis and Wood on the perimeter which is fine – 7:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I asked Coach Williams about Mikal Bridges handling ball more.
Is Bridges the most improved #Suns player so far this season? pic.twitter.com/kS2CPjow5J – 7:59 PM
I asked Coach Williams about Mikal Bridges handling ball more.
Is Bridges the most improved #Suns player so far this season? pic.twitter.com/kS2CPjow5J – 7:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets have taken five shots (made 1), and committed six turnovers in nearly six minutes to start the second quarter. – 7:50 PM
Rockets have taken five shots (made 1), and committed six turnovers in nearly six minutes to start the second quarter. – 7:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Point God.”
A fans shouts out as Chris Paul spent some meaningful time here. #Rockets #Suns – 7:49 PM
“Point God.”
A fans shouts out as Chris Paul spent some meaningful time here. #Rockets #Suns – 7:49 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Two legends in the house tonight! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/0oJhHuvqS4 – 7:48 PM
Two legends in the house tonight! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/0oJhHuvqS4 – 7:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
On that drive by Johnson, yes, he got cut off by the defense, but that’s where either the pull up or the pump fake and pull up.
#Suns up 31-25. 7:29 left in half. #Rockets – 7:46 PM
On that drive by Johnson, yes, he got cut off by the defense, but that’s where either the pull up or the pump fake and pull up.
#Suns up 31-25. 7:29 left in half. #Rockets – 7:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Here come Crowder and Paul. Suns still up 6 somehow because Rockets – 7:45 PM
Here come Crowder and Paul. Suns still up 6 somehow because Rockets – 7:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Williams has seen enough
Paul and Crowder checking in. #Suns up six. – 7:44 PM
Williams has seen enough
Paul and Crowder checking in. #Suns up six. – 7:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
I don’t think Jalen Green could have knocked Cameron Payne down like that if he used a 2×4. – 7:44 PM
I don’t think Jalen Green could have knocked Cameron Payne down like that if he used a 2×4. – 7:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Suns have scored one point in 6 1/2 minutes. Rockets have not entirely taken advantage. Four more turnovers in three minutes to start Q2. – 7:43 PM
Suns have scored one point in 6 1/2 minutes. Rockets have not entirely taken advantage. Four more turnovers in three minutes to start Q2. – 7:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns’ all-bench lineup hadn’t scored for nearly four minutes and has missed 10 straight shots. Nader at the foul line will get them on the board. – 7:42 PM
Suns’ all-bench lineup hadn’t scored for nearly four minutes and has missed 10 straight shots. Nader at the foul line will get them on the board. – 7:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This is just sloppy ball from both teams. Bad passes. Bad shots.
Missed bunnies. #Suns now 2-of-12 from 3. #Rockets 2-of-6. – 7:40 PM
This is just sloppy ball from both teams. Bad passes. Bad shots.
Missed bunnies. #Suns now 2-of-12 from 3. #Rockets 2-of-6. – 7:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Josh Christopher’s first half minutes looks like a regular thing now. – 7:38 PM
Josh Christopher’s first half minutes looks like a regular thing now. – 7:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Williams giving this bench unit of Payne, Shamet, Nader, Johnson and Kaminsky a look here.
Thoughts? #Suns up four. – 7:38 PM
Williams giving this bench unit of Payne, Shamet, Nader, Johnson and Kaminsky a look here.
Thoughts? #Suns up four. – 7:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What we just saw earlier with Eric Gordon is how #Rockets should utilize him.
Can he do more than catch and shoot 3s? Yes., but for this team with young guys who play off the bounce in Green and Porter, Gordon can help by just spacing the floor.
Rockets down 4 after one, 27-23. – 7:36 PM
What we just saw earlier with Eric Gordon is how #Rockets should utilize him.
Can he do more than catch and shoot 3s? Yes., but for this team with young guys who play off the bounce in Green and Porter, Gordon can help by just spacing the floor.
Rockets down 4 after one, 27-23. – 7:36 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1.
#Rockets: 23
Suns: 27
@kroger | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/pihwMAZczq – 7:36 PM
End of 1.
#Rockets: 23
Suns: 27
@kroger | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/pihwMAZczq – 7:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 27, HOU 23
Booker: 16 Pts, 6-9 FG
McGee: 6 Pts, 5 Reb
Bridges: 2 Pts, 4 Reb
Wood: 8 Pts, 5 Reb
Rockets close 1Q on 13-4 run – 7:35 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 27, HOU 23
Booker: 16 Pts, 6-9 FG
McGee: 6 Pts, 5 Reb
Bridges: 2 Pts, 4 Reb
Wood: 8 Pts, 5 Reb
Rockets close 1Q on 13-4 run – 7:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Suns 27, Rockets 23 after 1. Rockets bench stepped up after a poor game on Friday. Suns just 2 of 9 on 3s. Rockets with nine turnovers. – 7:35 PM
Suns 27, Rockets 23 after 1. Rockets bench stepped up after a poor game on Friday. Suns just 2 of 9 on 3s. Rockets with nine turnovers. – 7:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne just took an elbow to the mouth from Sengun, who later scores on play, draws foul on Nader.
Misses FT. #Suns 27, #Rockets 23 at end of 1st. – 7:34 PM
Payne just took an elbow to the mouth from Sengun, who later scores on play, draws foul on Nader.
Misses FT. #Suns 27, #Rockets 23 at end of 1st. – 7:34 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
First time watching Alperen Sengun in-person. Best way to describe him: A player who just has incredible feel for where he needs to be on both offense and defense. He is so timely with his cuts, passes, or possession resets. Defensively, just plays both hard and smart. #Rockets – 7:34 PM
First time watching Alperen Sengun in-person. Best way to describe him: A player who just has incredible feel for where he needs to be on both offense and defense. He is so timely with his cuts, passes, or possession resets. Defensively, just plays both hard and smart. #Rockets – 7:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets break out the zone they used in Denver. Worked too. But they turned it over on consecutive possessions. – 7:33 PM
Rockets break out the zone they used in Denver. Worked too. But they turned it over on consecutive possessions. – 7:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets tend to score more regularly when they don’t give the ball to the other team. They have cut a 13-point deficit to six, have been outscored 9-0 off turnovers. – 7:31 PM
Rockets tend to score more regularly when they don’t give the ball to the other team. They have cut a 13-point deficit to six, have been outscored 9-0 off turnovers. – 7:31 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Eric Gordon and Christian Wood both look too good to be on this team. – 7:30 PM
Eric Gordon and Christian Wood both look too good to be on this team. – 7:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker has 16 on 6-of-9 shooting.
The Rockets have 16 on 7-of-18 shooting.
#Suns up 11 – 7:29 PM
Booker has 16 on 6-of-9 shooting.
The Rockets have 16 on 7-of-18 shooting.
#Suns up 11 – 7:29 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Big man rolling to the basket! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/LSqIwYutPk – 7:28 PM
Big man rolling to the basket! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/LSqIwYutPk – 7:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Would not recommend a lazy outlet pass with Chris Paul on the floor pic.twitter.com/rfxbFaFm7f – 7:28 PM
Would not recommend a lazy outlet pass with Chris Paul on the floor pic.twitter.com/rfxbFaFm7f – 7:28 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
C-Wood slams down the dish from Al P! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m6X9iU2O0b – 7:27 PM
C-Wood slams down the dish from Al P! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m6X9iU2O0b – 7:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Silas calls timeout with 3:38 left in 1st as #Suns score off turnover.
When Bridges cut to rim after Paul pulled it back out, look like Paul would throw it to him, but Booker was cutting opposite side.
Paul bounce pass to Booker for finish, Left defender lost.
#Suns up 11. – 7:27 PM
Silas calls timeout with 3:38 left in 1st as #Suns score off turnover.
When Bridges cut to rim after Paul pulled it back out, look like Paul would throw it to him, but Booker was cutting opposite side.
Paul bounce pass to Booker for finish, Left defender lost.
#Suns up 11. – 7:27 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
In all seriousness, holy crap the Suns are good. Definitely looks like a team that came off an NBA Finals run last season. – 7:27 PM
In all seriousness, holy crap the Suns are good. Definitely looks like a team that came off an NBA Finals run last season. – 7:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets have had a few remarkably soft turnovers. After committing 13 turnovers on Friday, they are up to six in 8 1/2 minutes, leading to nine Suns points. – 7:26 PM
Rockets have had a few remarkably soft turnovers. After committing 13 turnovers on Friday, they are up to six in 8 1/2 minutes, leading to nine Suns points. – 7:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas is livid after the Rockets 6th turnover of the 1st quarter results in a Devin Booker dunk. Suns lead 25-14. This has been bad – 7:25 PM
Stephen Silas is livid after the Rockets 6th turnover of the 1st quarter results in a Devin Booker dunk. Suns lead 25-14. This has been bad – 7:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wood with a couple of dunks inside off good #Rockets passing.
Then he got another flush off an offensive board. #Suns lead down to nine. – 7:24 PM
Wood with a couple of dunks inside off good #Rockets passing.
Then he got another flush off an offensive board. #Suns lead down to nine. – 7:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker turned the boosters on there. He looks great tonight – 7:22 PM
Devin Booker turned the boosters on there. He looks great tonight – 7:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Phoenix:
OUT
McKinley Wright IV – G League Two-Way – 7:22 PM
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Phoenix:
OUT
McKinley Wright IV – G League Two-Way – 7:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
JaVale McGee with a move that may have gotten big numbers in a dunk contest.
Didn’t think he’d finish that over the top as McGee glided through the air on that one.
Then Booker scores in transition. #Suns up 21-8 as he was fouled on drive. 5:43 left in 1st. – 7:22 PM
JaVale McGee with a move that may have gotten big numbers in a dunk contest.
Didn’t think he’d finish that over the top as McGee glided through the air on that one.
Then Booker scores in transition. #Suns up 21-8 as he was fouled on drive. 5:43 left in 1st. – 7:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
From a stability standpoint this has been McGee’s best shift of the season. Steadily impacting a handful of possessions. – 7:21 PM
From a stability standpoint this has been McGee’s best shift of the season. Steadily impacting a handful of possessions. – 7:21 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Finishing through the contact. 😤 pic.twitter.com/8hC9SzU6yG – 7:20 PM
Finishing through the contact. 😤 pic.twitter.com/8hC9SzU6yG – 7:20 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Nice drive-and-kick pass by Jalen Green to an open Christian Wood.
He’s been good about keeping his head up and interior/pocket passing, but the drive-and-kick game is something he hasn’t done a lot of. – 7:20 PM
Nice drive-and-kick pass by Jalen Green to an open Christian Wood.
He’s been good about keeping his head up and interior/pocket passing, but the drive-and-kick game is something he hasn’t done a lot of. – 7:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
DT knocks down the 3! 💦
@Toyota | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/v8HqaHZqib – 7:18 PM
DT knocks down the 3! 💦
@Toyota | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/v8HqaHZqib – 7:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with Wood on him 1-on-1.
End result.
Midrange stepback jumper good.
#Suns follow that with Bridges dunk off steal.
#Up 14-6. Timeout #Rockets with 8:15 left in 1st. – 7:16 PM
Booker with Wood on him 1-on-1.
End result.
Midrange stepback jumper good.
#Suns follow that with Bridges dunk off steal.
#Up 14-6. Timeout #Rockets with 8:15 left in 1st. – 7:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Good way for the Suns to start the first night of a back-to-back against a bad team. Phoenix is up 14-6 and Devin Booker already has 7 points – 7:16 PM
Good way for the Suns to start the first night of a back-to-back against a bad team. Phoenix is up 14-6 and Devin Booker already has 7 points – 7:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Good basketball player Devin Booker with 7 of the Suns’ 14 points. Already an eight-point lead 4 minutes in. Looks like this juice could be coming for the whole road trip. – 7:16 PM
Good basketball player Devin Booker with 7 of the Suns’ 14 points. Already an eight-point lead 4 minutes in. Looks like this juice could be coming for the whole road trip. – 7:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet isn’t on the injury report, but looks like his hamstrings are getting some attention. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SP74JRnBBc – 7:14 PM
Landry Shamet isn’t on the injury report, but looks like his hamstrings are getting some attention. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SP74JRnBBc – 7:14 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rough start for Daniel Theis
1. Couldn’t handle a pass from Porter
2. Couldn’t box out McGee, leading to a putback
3. Called for a moving screen – 7:13 PM
Rough start for Daniel Theis
1. Couldn’t handle a pass from Porter
2. Couldn’t box out McGee, leading to a putback
3. Called for a moving screen – 7:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets with a turnover on their first possession for the fourth time in six games. (Could be more but that’s all I checked.) – 7:12 PM
Rockets with a turnover on their first possession for the fourth time in six games. (Could be more but that’s all I checked.) – 7:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
My latest #NBA75 Top 5 power rankings through Saturday’s games:
1. Nets
2. Heat
3. Warriors
4. Bulls
5. Suns
Next 5 plus 1 (in no order): Jazz, 76ers, Wizards, Nuggets, Clippers, Mavericks.
And one last thing.
Thoughts? https://t.co/tu4Kvibbas pic.twitter.com/7Ssy2cr7xA – 7:11 PM
My latest #NBA75 Top 5 power rankings through Saturday’s games:
1. Nets
2. Heat
3. Warriors
4. Bulls
5. Suns
Next 5 plus 1 (in no order): Jazz, 76ers, Wizards, Nuggets, Clippers, Mavericks.
And one last thing.
Thoughts? https://t.co/tu4Kvibbas pic.twitter.com/7Ssy2cr7xA – 7:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
JaVale McGee’s final preparation before tip is to do funny walks around the court and I’m a big believer that everyone should. – 7:08 PM
JaVale McGee’s final preparation before tip is to do funny walks around the court and I’m a big believer that everyone should. – 7:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Since I can’t take food on the plane, I’m cracking this open now. #Suns #Rockets pic.twitter.com/7Py9l17YXo – 6:54 PM
Since I can’t take food on the plane, I’m cracking this open now. #Suns #Rockets pic.twitter.com/7Py9l17YXo – 6:54 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Tonight we are honored to celebrate Military Appreciation Night! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/67MxoDyxs5 – 6:47 PM
Tonight we are honored to celebrate Military Appreciation Night! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/67MxoDyxs5 – 6:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from OKC. First time here. Nets-Thunder tip in 15. First time Kevin Durant and James Harden are playing together in OKC since the Rockets trade nearly 10 years ago. We continue to age. Brooklyn’s bench is short-handed w/out Millsap and Sharpe. Updates to follow. – 6:46 PM
Greetings from OKC. First time here. Nets-Thunder tip in 15. First time Kevin Durant and James Harden are playing together in OKC since the Rockets trade nearly 10 years ago. We continue to age. Brooklyn’s bench is short-handed w/out Millsap and Sharpe. Updates to follow. – 6:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter Jr.
Suns: Bridges, Crowder, McGee, Booker, Paul. – 6:35 PM
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter Jr.
Suns: Bridges, Crowder, McGee, Booker, Paul. – 6:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton (leg) OUT tonight, but getting in pregame work.
Monty Williams said conditioning is key in Ayton’s return as he’s missed five of #Suns last six games (4 straight).
Phoenix conclude 3-game road trip tomorrow at Minnesota. Suns 5-0 w/o Ayton. On 7-game win streak. pic.twitter.com/kUKaiDIAc7 – 6:21 PM
Deandre Ayton (leg) OUT tonight, but getting in pregame work.
Monty Williams said conditioning is key in Ayton’s return as he’s missed five of #Suns last six games (4 straight).
Phoenix conclude 3-game road trip tomorrow at Minnesota. Suns 5-0 w/o Ayton. On 7-game win streak. pic.twitter.com/kUKaiDIAc7 – 6:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tonight’s view of game. #Suns #Rockets pic.twitter.com/TSR82hdbJY – 6:20 PM
Tonight’s view of game. #Suns #Rockets pic.twitter.com/TSR82hdbJY – 6:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
that Sunday swag 🥶
@michelobultra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/Ec8vCBYAde – 6:03 PM
that Sunday swag 🥶
@michelobultra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/Ec8vCBYAde – 6:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies have no injuries to report leading into tomorrow’s game against @Houston Rockets. – 6:00 PM
The @Memphis Grizzlies have no injuries to report leading into tomorrow’s game against @Houston Rockets. – 6:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Suns center Deandre Ayton is out for the Suns. Was listed as doubtful. Abdel Nader is good to go. – 5:34 PM
Suns center Deandre Ayton is out for the Suns. Was listed as doubtful. Abdel Nader is good to go. – 5:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams credited the Suns’ transition defense as of late to form a wall and prevent looks at the rim. Rockets are No. 1 by a decent margin in the % of shots a team takes at the rim. – 5:32 PM
Monty Williams credited the Suns’ transition defense as of late to form a wall and prevent looks at the rim. Rockets are No. 1 by a decent margin in the % of shots a team takes at the rim. – 5:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Abdel Nader is in while Deandre Ayton is out, per Monty Williams. – 5:30 PM
Abdel Nader is in while Deandre Ayton is out, per Monty Williams. – 5:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Abdel Nader will play tonight. Deandre Ayton remains out, per Monty Williams – 5:30 PM
Abdel Nader will play tonight. Deandre Ayton remains out, per Monty Williams – 5:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We take quite a bit.” #Rockets coach Stephen Silas on last meeting in Phoenix as #Suns had to rally to win. pic.twitter.com/DbSd1ZXdx4 – 5:23 PM
“We take quite a bit.” #Rockets coach Stephen Silas on last meeting in Phoenix as #Suns had to rally to win. pic.twitter.com/DbSd1ZXdx4 – 5:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
We here in downtown Houston.
Not sure what’s going with #Suns fan wearing Devin Booker Valley jersey and arena security, but we here for rematch with #Rockets . pic.twitter.com/SxIZmUWe6q – 5:10 PM
We here in downtown Houston.
Not sure what’s going with #Suns fan wearing Devin Booker Valley jersey and arena security, but we here for rematch with #Rockets . pic.twitter.com/SxIZmUWe6q – 5:10 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
There HAS to be some sort of play in the book for Hockenson. TE screen. Fake handoff dump it to him. There has to be. Right? This game is pathetic. #Lions – 3:57 PM
There HAS to be some sort of play in the book for Hockenson. TE screen. Fake handoff dump it to him. There has to be. Right? This game is pathetic. #Lions – 3:57 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Facing the Suns on a Sunday 😎
⏰ 6 PM Tip-Off
📺 @attsportsnetsw
📻 @sportstalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM
🏀 https://t.co/HopCfP6elw
🚀 @budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/DwMLJ0kh3x – 3:00 PM
Facing the Suns on a Sunday 😎
⏰ 6 PM Tip-Off
📺 @attsportsnetsw
📻 @sportstalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM
🏀 https://t.co/HopCfP6elw
🚀 @budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/DwMLJ0kh3x – 3:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Arizona Republic’s #NBA power rankings: #Warriors, #Suns and #Clippers on 7-game win streaks (w/videos) #DubNation #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:52 PM
Arizona Republic’s #NBA power rankings: #Warriors, #Suns and #Clippers on 7-game win streaks (w/videos) #DubNation #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:52 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Ben Simmons has to take a page out of [Giannis Antetokounmpo’s] book.”
Scottie Pippen shares how much he admires the Greek Freak for persevering through adversity.
Our Town Hall with Scottie Pippen is available NOW on the SXM App!
🔊 https://t.co/yMzGDA5kYk pic.twitter.com/qR6u8fP0qv – 2:17 PM
“Ben Simmons has to take a page out of [Giannis Antetokounmpo’s] book.”
Scottie Pippen shares how much he admires the Greek Freak for persevering through adversity.
Our Town Hall with Scottie Pippen is available NOW on the SXM App!
🔊 https://t.co/yMzGDA5kYk pic.twitter.com/qR6u8fP0qv – 2:17 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Hawks forward John Collins holds a .570 FG% this season (85-149), good for 15th-highest in the NBA.
Among all starting forwards, Collins’ .570 FG% is third-highest, trailing only Mikal Bridges (.573 FG%, 67-117) and Kevin Durant (.589 FG%, 145-246). – 1:30 PM
Hawks forward John Collins holds a .570 FG% this season (85-149), good for 15th-highest in the NBA.
Among all starting forwards, Collins’ .570 FG% is third-highest, trailing only Mikal Bridges (.573 FG%, 67-117) and Kevin Durant (.589 FG%, 145-246). – 1:30 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1975, the @Los Angeles Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 35 points, 19 rebounds, nine assists, and eight blocks in a win over the Suns.
It was the second straight game in which Abdul-Jabbar tallied at least 30p/15r/5a/5b. No other player has recorded two such games in a row. pic.twitter.com/eowNyzTg69 – 1:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1975, the @Los Angeles Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 35 points, 19 rebounds, nine assists, and eight blocks in a win over the Suns.
It was the second straight game in which Abdul-Jabbar tallied at least 30p/15r/5a/5b. No other player has recorded two such games in a row. pic.twitter.com/eowNyzTg69 – 1:01 PM