Game stream: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers (6-7) play against the Denver Nuggets (4-4) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday November 14, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers 56, Denver Nuggets 72 (Q3 10:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
No Will Barton to start the second half for Denver. He left the floor right before tip-off after experiencing low back tightness during warmups and hasn’t been seen on the bench. He was officially questionable to return but I doubt we see him tonight. – 9:14 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Portland has just 4 second-chance points and 2 fastbreak points. Denver is also winning the battle in the paint (28-20) and from beyond the 3pt arc (27-21). Nuggets are also +10 on the glass.
Portland has just 4 second-chance points and 2 fastbreak points. Denver is also winning the battle in the paint (28-20) and from beyond the 3pt arc (27-21). Nuggets are also +10 on the glass.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets, who entered tonight’s game averaging less than 10 turnvoers a night over their last four games, have just three turnovers at halftime. – 9:09 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets need to get their defense back under control after a rough second quarter giving up 35 points, but other than that, it was a virutally perfect half of basketball even without Will Barton III. – 9:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets look like world beaters when their bench keeps it even. – 9:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead 67-53 over the Blazers.
-Jokić continues to do his thing
-Bones and Facu off the bench kept things even
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead 67-53 over the Blazers.
-Jokić continues to do his thing
-Bones and Facu off the bench kept things even
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jusuf Nurkic has zero interest in battling Nikola Jokic down low tonight. None. He doesn’t want that fight. Denver’s late-second quarter possession where the two were matched up in the post said everything. – 9:04 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half, Nuggets lead 67-53 over Portland behind Jokic’s 14 points, 8 rebounds 6 assists and Monte Morris’s 13 points.
Facu (10pts ) and Bones Hyland (11 pts) also have played well off of the bench.
At the half, Nuggets lead 67-53 over Portland behind Jokic’s 14 points, 8 rebounds 6 assists and Monte Morris’s 13 points.
Facu (10pts ) and Bones Hyland (11 pts) also have played well off of the bench.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Great half from Monte Morris. He’s been an under-the-radar x-factor for the Nuggets so far this season. When he’s scoring, Denver’s offense is rolling. – 9:03 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Halftime in Denver.
Halftime in Denver.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nuggets 67, Blazers 53: halftime. 12 points, 3 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 10 points, 1 rebound/assist/steal for @CJ McCollum. 8 points, 3 rebounds for @Nassir Little. – 9:02 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Monte Morris is having himself a solid half.
Knocking down the mid range and attacking off of the dribble.
Monte Morris is having himself a solid half.
Knocking down the mid range and attacking off of the dribble.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic just hesitated during his post move out of sheer surprise at Nurkic’s lack of effort and then hit the jumper anyway. – 8:58 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers down 12 in the bonus with 4:02 to play in the first half. If they can close out the half even halfway decent… – 8:55 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Facu and Bones combined for 21 points on 8-12 shooting in their first stint. – 8:54 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Facu just fought three Blazers for an offensive rebound and the crowd loved it. – 8:52 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little have been fun to watch this season. Powell, too. After that? It’s been rough. – 8:52 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
The Blazers gotta stop playing the Nuggets when Jamal Murray and Will Barton are hurt. – 8:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland a couple games ago: “Once the shots starts to fall, it’s going to be scary.”
Bones Hyland a couple games ago: “Once the shots starts to fall, it’s going to be scary.”
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones is 3-4 from deep in just under 9 minutes. He is making Portland pay for every mistake they make. Go under the screen? Bang. Rotate too close to the rim? Bang. Mess up a switch? Bang. – 8:47 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland has three 3-pointers and a floater.
Crowd loves it.
Bones Hyland has three 3-pointers and a floater.
Crowd loves it.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Facu Campazzo is matching Bones Hyland shot for shot.
Facu Campazzo is matching Bones Hyland shot for shot.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Portland’s offense has picked up here in the second quarter — a real nice shift for @Dennis Smith — but the defense has yet to come along for the ride. – 8:46 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It is not going to take much longer until opposing defenses refuse to go under screens with Bones has the ball. – 8:44 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon is now in with the bench and just bulldozed his way to another bucket. – 8:43 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
𝘼𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙖𝙙𝙖𝙗𝙧𝙖
𝘼𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙖𝙙𝙖𝙗𝙧𝙖
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Portland is getting a boost by playing McCollum with the bench allowing CJ to play without Gordon defending him – 8:40 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Tough floater by Bones. If his midrange game grows it’ll only help open up the rest of his skill set. – 8:38 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Zeke Nnaji is the only backup big the Nuggets have who rolls hard to the rim with regularity. Adding that pressure on the rim has opened up the floor for the Nuggets reserves. – 8:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Also, Denver might be the only place where the “fake fan from other team gets punked by mascot” still plays. It legitimately seems like 75 percent of the crowd buys it. – 8:36 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nuggets 33, Blazers 18: end of first quarter. 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons in his 5th career start. No one else has more than 2 points. – 8:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
A lot of game left.
A lot of game left.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets have a 15 point lead after one quarter over Portland with a score of 33-18.
The Nuggets have a 15 point lead after one quarter over Portland with a score of 33-18.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
That’s strange… forecast didn’t call for rain tonight pic.twitter.com/TQonU70OKJ – 8:34 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland, Facu Campazzo and Zeke Nnaji are checking into the game early in the first quarter.
Denver is on the first night of a B2B.
Bones Hyland, Facu Campazzo and Zeke Nnaji are checking into the game early in the first quarter.
Denver is on the first night of a B2B.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones with the fake dump off pass at the rim and instead went to Facu in the corner for a triple. Another great read by the rookie. – 8:31 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Well I guess both Zeke Nnaji and Facu Campazzo are int he rotation tonight? Did not expect that even with Barton questionable to return. – 8:30 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jokic has 7 assists and six rebounds in the first quarter.
Jokic has 7 assists and six rebounds in the first quarter.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic might have a chance for his second career first-half triple-double.
Jokic might have a chance for his second career first-half triple-double.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s first 9 minutes tonights: 4 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists. – 8:26 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokic has 7 assists in the first quarter with under 3 minutes to play. – 8:26 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The Jokic-Gordon-Green lineup almost guarantees one guy will have a huge size mismatch every possession. – 8:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
With Aaron Gordon’s defense making CJ McCollum’s life hell, Portland has little else to run a coherent offense with Lillard out. They are playing like the basketball version of a headless chicken. – 8:22 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers missed their first five shots. Trail Denver 10-2 with 7:04 remaining in the first quarter. Blazers are 1 of 8 from the field. #RipCity – 8:19 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers start the game 1-of-8 from the field and 0-of-5 from three and Billups calls time with Portland trailing 10-2 with 7:04 to play in the first quarter. – 8:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
So, uh, the Nuggets are taking the start of this game very seriously. They are thoroughly dominating Portland on both ends in the first 5 minutes. – 8:17 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Austin Rivers is starting for Will Barton, who is still in the locker room with low back tightness. He is not entirely ruled out, but is questionable to play tonight. – 8:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Will Barton III had some low back tightness in warmups tonight and is questionable to return. – 8:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Will Barton is questionable with back stiffness, according to the broadcast. – 8:12 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Will Barton (low back tightness) is questionable for tonight’s game. – 8:11 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
In five career starts, @Anfernee Simons has averaged 16.4 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds. He’s making his 6th career start tonight in Denver. #RipCity @RipCityRadio620 – 8:10 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Will Barton went back into the tunnel just before starting lineups were introduced and hasn’t returned to the floor. Austin Rivers is starting in his place. – 8:09 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Ant gets the nod in Dame’s absence.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
Ant gets the nod in Dame’s absence.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
It’s gone under-the-radar, but Nikola Jokic’s rebounding has taken a huge leap this year. He’s averaging 14.1 per game — up from 10.8 last season — good for second in the league behind Rudy Gobert. Jokic has had 19 rebounds three times already this season. – 7:52 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity at @Denver Nuggets
⌚️ 5PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
🏀 #RipCity at @Denver Nuggets
⌚️ 5PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone pregame said Aaron Gordon’s game vs. Atlanta was the “most complete” game he’s played with the Nuggets and the most complete game that Malone has ever seen him play: “In my opinion he’s one of the better defenders in the NBA.” – 7:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Sticking with these 5⃣
Sticking with these 5⃣
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
My latest #NBA75 Top 5 power rankings through Saturday’s games:
1. Nets
2. Heat
3. Warriors
4. Bulls
5. Suns
Next 5 plus 1 (in no order): Jazz, 76ers, Wizards, Nuggets, Clippers, Mavericks.
And one last thing.
My latest #NBA75 Top 5 power rankings through Saturday’s games:
1. Nets
2. Heat
3. Warriors
4. Bulls
5. Suns
Next 5 plus 1 (in no order): Jazz, 76ers, Wizards, Nuggets, Clippers, Mavericks.
And one last thing.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
From what I’ve been told, Michael Porter Jr.’s MRI did not show anything alarming. He is still feeling some soreness so Denver is taking things day by day and seeing how he progresses which is why there has not been an update from the team. They are in wait-and-see mode. – 6:52 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers say rookie Greg Brown is out tonight in Denver with a left ankle sprain. – 6:51 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard will be day-to-day with his abdominal injury. Says he had to convince Lillard to take tonight’s Denver game off. – 6:37 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Chauncey Billups says Anfernee Simons will start at point guard tonight in Denver in place of the injured Damian Lillard. “He’s earned it,” Billups said. – 6:35 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups said Anfernee Simons will start at PG in place of the injured Damian Lillard tonight at Denver. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/JRIbiC0Ptp – 6:33 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Anfernee Simons will get the start tonight in place of Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) tonight vs. Nuggets. – 6:32 PM
Anfernee Simons will get the start tonight in place of Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) tonight vs. Nuggets. – 6:32 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Chauncey Billups back in the Mile High City as the head coach of the Portland Trailblazers. pic.twitter.com/MEh6aMVzJ5 – 6:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I don’t want to be too alarmist about the MPJ situation, but Denver’s championship window is probably on the line here. The non-updates are about as red flag-ish as there can possibly be. – 6:32 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Chauncey Billups says he will start Anfernee Simons tonight at point guard. – 6:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Michael Porter Jr: “It’s an ongoing thing, trying to figure out what’s going on…I’d still say that Michael’s out for the foreseeable future. We’re trying to take it one day at a time with him and see what the best way to approach getting him back healthy is.” – 6:29 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said MPJ’s situation is an ongoing thing. The Nuggets are still trying to figure out what’s going on. Malone said he still would say Mike is out for the foreseeable future. Said it’s one day at a time with him, trying to find best way to approach getting him healthy. – 6:22 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Still no real update from Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Michael Porter Jr.’s. Porter remains out for the “foreseeable future.” – 6:21 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Malone said that Michael Porter Jr. is still out for the foreseeable future and that the Nuggets are still looking for the best way to help him back on the court. – 6:21 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Got to protect home court tonight.
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ https://t.co/aEolNKZ6Nw
Got to protect home court tonight.
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ https://t.co/aEolNKZ6Nw
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets at home against a Lillard-less Portland team on the first night of a back to back with a four game winning streak? Yeah give me Portland +6.5. – 4:01 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
It’s Youth Basketball Night @BallArenaDenver tonight!
There’s still time to sign up for the upcoming Nuggets Academy Skills Clinic on 11/22: https://t.co/507ZQg2rSG
It’s Youth Basketball Night @BallArenaDenver tonight!
There’s still time to sign up for the upcoming Nuggets Academy Skills Clinic on 11/22: https://t.co/507ZQg2rSG
The ultimate hype man!
The ultimate hype man!
The ultimate hype man!
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey reportedly fighting to keep job nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/14/tra… – 2:05 PM
