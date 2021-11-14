Game stream: San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The San Antonio Spurs (4-9) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday November 14, 2021
San Antonio Spurs 106, Los Angeles Lakers 114 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
It’s very strange that the Lakers are done at halftime of the 1 pm kickoffs. BK – 6:25 PM
It’s very strange that the Lakers are done at halftime of the 1 pm kickoffs. BK – 6:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are now on pace for 25 wins.
69 games left this season – 6:21 PM
The Spurs are now on pace for 25 wins.
69 games left this season – 6:21 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Ending the weekend right 🌮🌮
#WeGotTacos | @JackBox pic.twitter.com/09YIaRQs8i – 6:11 PM
Ending the weekend right 🌮🌮
#WeGotTacos | @JackBox pic.twitter.com/09YIaRQs8i – 6:11 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop liked how slumping Derrick White kept firing away while doing his usual stout defensive work:
“He was very confident tonight. He took shots when he was open. He didn’t shy away from anything. So I am not worried about him.” – 6:08 PM
Pop liked how slumping Derrick White kept firing away while doing his usual stout defensive work:
“He was very confident tonight. He took shots when he was open. He didn’t shy away from anything. So I am not worried about him.” – 6:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Positives on offense for the Spurs today @ Lakers:
– 48 pts from 3PT (2nd most this season)
– 44% acc from 3PT
– 70% assist %
– 40% of shots from 3PT (season high) – 6:08 PM
Positives on offense for the Spurs today @ Lakers:
– 48 pts from 3PT (2nd most this season)
– 44% acc from 3PT
– 70% assist %
– 40% of shots from 3PT (season high) – 6:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on Devin Vassell, who led the late charge with his 3-point marksmanship.
“I think he’s growing by leaps and bounds. He is showing a lot of confidence offensively. Defensively, he is taking pride in it. I think he’s doing a really fine job.” – 6:05 PM
Pop on Devin Vassell, who led the late charge with his 3-point marksmanship.
“I think he’s growing by leaps and bounds. He is showing a lot of confidence offensively. Defensively, he is taking pride in it. I think he’s doing a really fine job.” – 6:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on Spurs fighting to finish:
“We went down 11 several times. I don’t know how many times. But they keep playing. They are getting better. They just got to keep their energy up and their belief up that the worm will turn as long as we continue to execute better and better.” – 6:04 PM
Pop on Spurs fighting to finish:
“We went down 11 several times. I don’t know how many times. But they keep playing. They are getting better. They just got to keep their energy up and their belief up that the worm will turn as long as we continue to execute better and better.” – 6:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said that starting a small lineup is the right move for the Lakers for now but he thinks there will be matchups in the future that likely call for bigger lineups. – 6:03 PM
Frank Vogel said that starting a small lineup is the right move for the Lakers for now but he thinks there will be matchups in the future that likely call for bigger lineups. – 6:03 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop loved the effort, but said the “lack of familiarity with each other” doomed Spurs after they pulled withing two with 2:43 left and Lakers went on a 7-0 run.
“Too many turnovers against those guys, but we never gave in,” he said. – 6:03 PM
Pop loved the effort, but said the “lack of familiarity with each other” doomed Spurs after they pulled withing two with 2:43 left and Lakers went on a 7-0 run.
“Too many turnovers against those guys, but we never gave in,” he said. – 6:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said that Talen Horton-Tucker’s return was the primary reason Kent Bazemore was a DNP-CD today. Vogel maintained that Bazemore will be a factor in LA’s rotation. – 6:01 PM
Frank Vogel said that Talen Horton-Tucker’s return was the primary reason Kent Bazemore was a DNP-CD today. Vogel maintained that Bazemore will be a factor in LA’s rotation. – 6:01 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Great effort today. We play the other LA team on Tuesday. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/5kc4fnBEyy – 5:59 PM
Great effort today. We play the other LA team on Tuesday. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/5kc4fnBEyy – 5:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He and Jakob Poeltl have been our most complete players this season. I wish Dejounte could play 48 minutes.” – Coach Pop on Dejounte Murray, when @Tom Orsborn asked if DM is playing like an All-Star so far. – 5:59 PM
“He and Jakob Poeltl have been our most complete players this season. I wish Dejounte could play 48 minutes.” – Coach Pop on Dejounte Murray, when @Tom Orsborn asked if DM is playing like an All-Star so far. – 5:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis was killing San Antonio at the rim on rolls throughout the first half, scoring 9 times in the paint, which was a big point of emphasis from Frank Vogel, making sure to get AD those opportunities.
When Spurs sold out to stop it in 2nd half, AD found shooters, esp. late. – 5:59 PM
Davis was killing San Antonio at the rim on rolls throughout the first half, scoring 9 times in the paint, which was a big point of emphasis from Frank Vogel, making sure to get AD those opportunities.
When Spurs sold out to stop it in 2nd half, AD found shooters, esp. late. – 5:59 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Tomorrow’s game against the Bulls will be that much more interesting if LeBron makes his return to the floor.
Vogel still insisted before tonight’s game that LeBron remains day-to-day, so we’ll probably won’t know his status until Monday morning or leading up to game time. – 5:55 PM
Tomorrow’s game against the Bulls will be that much more interesting if LeBron makes his return to the floor.
Vogel still insisted before tonight’s game that LeBron remains day-to-day, so we’ll probably won’t know his status until Monday morning or leading up to game time. – 5:55 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Tough one up next for LA with some former Lakers coming to town.
Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and the Bulls (8-4) will try to take down LAL in the second game of a back-to-back for AD and company on Monday night at Staples Center. – 5:53 PM
Tough one up next for LA with some former Lakers coming to town.
Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and the Bulls (8-4) will try to take down LAL in the second game of a back-to-back for AD and company on Monday night at Staples Center. – 5:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers get the win, 114-106. Strong close to the game for LAL after SAS cut the lead to 2:
– THT layup
– ‘Melo 3 (from AD)
– Westbrook layup (from AD)
– 2 AD FT’s
THT had 17 points on 7 of 14 FG’s in his season debut, and AD dominated with 34-15-6-2-1. – 5:50 PM
Lakers get the win, 114-106. Strong close to the game for LAL after SAS cut the lead to 2:
– THT layup
– ‘Melo 3 (from AD)
– Westbrook layup (from AD)
– 2 AD FT’s
THT had 17 points on 7 of 14 FG’s in his season debut, and AD dominated with 34-15-6-2-1. – 5:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers beat the Spurs 114-106 to improve to 8-6. AD 34p on 14-of-24 15p 6a; THT 17p 4r in his season debut; Monk 16p on 6-of-10 4a; Melo 15p on 5-of-7 5r; Ellington 15p on 5-of-7 from 3; Westbrook 14p 11r 7a. – 5:48 PM
Lakers beat the Spurs 114-106 to improve to 8-6. AD 34p on 14-of-24 15p 6a; THT 17p 4r in his season debut; Monk 16p on 6-of-10 4a; Melo 15p on 5-of-7 5r; Ellington 15p on 5-of-7 from 3; Westbrook 14p 11r 7a. – 5:48 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers over Spurs, 114-106…LakeShow now 8-6 on Season
-AD 34pts 15rebs 6ast
-THT 17pts 4rebs
-Russ 14pts 11rebs 7ast
-Monk 16pts 4ast
-Ellington & Carmelo 15pts each
Next up, the Chicago Bulls tomorrow night at Staples…Post Game Show Starts Now
@ESPNLosAngeles – 5:48 PM
Lakers over Spurs, 114-106…LakeShow now 8-6 on Season
-AD 34pts 15rebs 6ast
-THT 17pts 4rebs
-Russ 14pts 11rebs 7ast
-Monk 16pts 4ast
-Ellington & Carmelo 15pts each
Next up, the Chicago Bulls tomorrow night at Staples…Post Game Show Starts Now
@ESPNLosAngeles – 5:48 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers come out on top against the Spurs, 114-106
AD: 34 pts, 15 rebs, 6 asts, 2 stls, blk
THT: 17 pts, 4 rebs
Westbrook: 14 pts, 11 rebs, 7 asts, 2 stls
Melo: 15 pts, 5 rebs
Monk: 16 pts, 4 asts, 2 rebs
Ellington: 15 pts (5-6 3FGs), 2 asts – 5:47 PM
Lakers come out on top against the Spurs, 114-106
AD: 34 pts, 15 rebs, 6 asts, 2 stls, blk
THT: 17 pts, 4 rebs
Westbrook: 14 pts, 11 rebs, 7 asts, 2 stls
Melo: 15 pts, 5 rebs
Monk: 16 pts, 4 asts, 2 rebs
Ellington: 15 pts (5-6 3FGs), 2 asts – 5:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 114, Spurs 106
The Lakers improve to 8-6. Anthony Davis had 34 points, 15 rebounds and 6 assists in arguably his best performance of the season. Stellar season debut from THT. Solid play from Ellington & Monk off the bench.
Up next: Alex Caruso’s return tomorrow. – 5:46 PM
Final: Lakers 114, Spurs 106
The Lakers improve to 8-6. Anthony Davis had 34 points, 15 rebounds and 6 assists in arguably his best performance of the season. Stellar season debut from THT. Solid play from Ellington & Monk off the bench.
Up next: Alex Caruso’s return tomorrow. – 5:46 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
FINAL: Lakers 114, Spurs 106.
Anthony Davis got it rolling, winding up with 34 points and 15 rebounds, but a team effort with six Lakers with at least 14 points, including a huge debut from Talen Horton-Tucker (17) and Wayne Ellington/Malik Monk off the bench (31 combined). – 5:46 PM
FINAL: Lakers 114, Spurs 106.
Anthony Davis got it rolling, winding up with 34 points and 15 rebounds, but a team effort with six Lakers with at least 14 points, including a huge debut from Talen Horton-Tucker (17) and Wayne Ellington/Malik Monk off the bench (31 combined). – 5:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
THT first game of the season:
17 PTS
4 REB
7-14 FG
The Lakers outscored the Spurs by 14 points when he was on the floor today, the highest +/- on the team. pic.twitter.com/c009WHQw6K – 5:46 PM
THT first game of the season:
17 PTS
4 REB
7-14 FG
The Lakers outscored the Spurs by 14 points when he was on the floor today, the highest +/- on the team. pic.twitter.com/c009WHQw6K – 5:46 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Lakers win by 8 over the Spurs.
The Spurs fall to…
…4-9 overall
…2-5 on the road
…1-7 against the West
…0-8 when falling behind by double digits
…1-7 in crunch time – 5:46 PM
Lakers win by 8 over the Spurs.
The Spurs fall to…
…4-9 overall
…2-5 on the road
…1-7 against the West
…0-8 when falling behind by double digits
…1-7 in crunch time – 5:46 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
“MVP” chants as Anthony Davis finishes with 34-15-6, even though the real MVP (Alex Caruso) won’t take floor here for a few more hours.
Lakers beat Spurs 114-106. Big lift from THT’s return (17), good games from Monk and Ellington (31 combined) – 5:46 PM
“MVP” chants as Anthony Davis finishes with 34-15-6, even though the real MVP (Alex Caruso) won’t take floor here for a few more hours.
Lakers beat Spurs 114-106. Big lift from THT’s return (17), good games from Monk and Ellington (31 combined) – 5:46 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs fall, 114-106. Give them credit for fighting to the finish when they could have folded a few times.
They are 4-9 for the season and 0-2 vs. LAL. – 5:46 PM
Spurs fall, 114-106. Give them credit for fighting to the finish when they could have folded a few times.
They are 4-9 for the season and 0-2 vs. LAL. – 5:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook has hit 12 of his last 27 threes (44.4%). pic.twitter.com/50wogMLi8H – 5:45 PM
Russell Westbrook has hit 12 of his last 27 threes (44.4%). pic.twitter.com/50wogMLi8H – 5:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Talen Horton-Tucker just played point guard down the stretch of a close game that Russell Westbrook was playing in and I’m not quite sure how to process that. – 5:45 PM
Talen Horton-Tucker just played point guard down the stretch of a close game that Russell Westbrook was playing in and I’m not quite sure how to process that. – 5:45 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Spurs just let ten seconds go off clock for no reason. Not that it matters much down six with 0:17 left, but man … – 5:44 PM
Spurs just let ten seconds go off clock for no reason. Not that it matters much down six with 0:17 left, but man … – 5:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Career high 6 made 3s for Keldon Johnson.
He leads the Spurs with 24 points
SA makes it a 2 possession game – 5:44 PM
Career high 6 made 3s for Keldon Johnson.
He leads the Spurs with 24 points
SA makes it a 2 possession game – 5:44 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
HOW MANY TIMES IS MELO GOING TO HIT THAT SHOT THIS SEASON TO SAVE THIS TEAM’S ASS – 5:43 PM
HOW MANY TIMES IS MELO GOING TO HIT THAT SHOT THIS SEASON TO SAVE THIS TEAM’S ASS – 5:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Lakers have responded with back to back buckets, now lead by 7 again with 1:26 left – 5:43 PM
Lakers have responded with back to back buckets, now lead by 7 again with 1:26 left – 5:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Big 5-0 answer from LAL, with a THT 2, and a ‘Melo 3, off AD’s nice kick-out pass. – 5:42 PM
Big 5-0 answer from LAL, with a THT 2, and a ‘Melo 3, off AD’s nice kick-out pass. – 5:42 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers may have been a little proud of themselves for getting through a third quarter without a disaster taking place. AK – 5:42 PM
The Lakers may have been a little proud of themselves for getting through a third quarter without a disaster taking place. AK – 5:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have been struggling to score since the 5:42 mark, their last FG make, as SAS cut a 10-point lead to 2 with a 3 at the 2:39 mark.
LAL managed just 1 point in that stretch on offense:
– THT charge
– Melo 1 of 2 FT’s
– AD missed J
– Westbrook missed J
– Westbrook TO – 5:41 PM
LAL have been struggling to score since the 5:42 mark, their last FG make, as SAS cut a 10-point lead to 2 with a 3 at the 2:39 mark.
LAL managed just 1 point in that stretch on offense:
– THT charge
– Melo 1 of 2 FT’s
– AD missed J
– Westbrook missed J
– Westbrook TO – 5:41 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs bring the Lakers’ 14 point lead all the way down to 2 with 2:39 left
Thad Young with 16 of his 17 points in the paint.
McDermott with two made 3s.
Spurs winning 3PT line 45-42 – 5:41 PM
The Spurs bring the Lakers’ 14 point lead all the way down to 2 with 2:39 left
Thad Young with 16 of his 17 points in the paint.
McDermott with two made 3s.
Spurs winning 3PT line 45-42 – 5:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Two point game. Locals getting nervous. Took a while for Spurs to get to this unit but it’s probably their best five (at least with Poeltl) and they’re making a charge. – 5:40 PM
Two point game. Locals getting nervous. Took a while for Spurs to get to this unit but it’s probably their best five (at least with Poeltl) and they’re making a charge. – 5:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Like I said, Spurs refuse to lose tonight. McDermott’s 3 pulls them within 2 with 2:39 left. – 5:40 PM
Like I said, Spurs refuse to lose tonight. McDermott’s 3 pulls them within 2 with 2:39 left. – 5:40 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
8 of the Spurs’ 13 games have gone into crunch time.
San Antonio enters 1-6 in crunch time – 5:39 PM
8 of the Spurs’ 13 games have gone into crunch time.
San Antonio enters 1-6 in crunch time – 5:39 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Entire crowd faints in shock as McDermott goes left and assists Thad Young to cut lead to five. – 5:39 PM
Entire crowd faints in shock as McDermott goes left and assists Thad Young to cut lead to five. – 5:39 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Feel like Thad Young would have tremendous utility on the Lakers. BK – 5:36 PM
Feel like Thad Young would have tremendous utility on the Lakers. BK – 5:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
no hesitation 😎
3 STRAIGHT from behind the arc for @Devin Vassell !!! pic.twitter.com/j8HpQGcrii – 5:33 PM
no hesitation 😎
3 STRAIGHT from behind the arc for @Devin Vassell !!! pic.twitter.com/j8HpQGcrii – 5:33 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs refuse to go quietly into the night, or in this case the warm SoCal sunshine.
Devin Vassell doing his best to keep them in position, with 17 points on 4 of 5 from deep. – 5:32 PM
Spurs refuse to go quietly into the night, or in this case the warm SoCal sunshine.
Devin Vassell doing his best to keep them in position, with 17 points on 4 of 5 from deep. – 5:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Devin gets the Lakers’ 14 point lead down to 8 with 6 mins left
12 of Devin’s 17 points have been scored from three
Devin and Keldon have 27 of the Spurs’ 42 points from three – 5:31 PM
Devin gets the Lakers’ 14 point lead down to 8 with 6 mins left
12 of Devin’s 17 points have been scored from three
Devin and Keldon have 27 of the Spurs’ 42 points from three – 5:31 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Saw some talk about Monk being the odd man out if/when they have to do some tinkering and I’ll just respectfully disagree. – 5:30 PM
Saw some talk about Monk being the odd man out if/when they have to do some tinkering and I’ll just respectfully disagree. – 5:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Devin Vassell is the 5th Spur in double figures with 11 points
6 points from outside
4 paint points
1 point from the FT line
Lakers by 13 – 5:28 PM
Devin Vassell is the 5th Spur in double figures with 11 points
6 points from outside
4 paint points
1 point from the FT line
Lakers by 13 – 5:28 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Also good for LA’s defense today: 4,000 dunks from Anthony Davis. BK – 5:28 PM
Also good for LA’s defense today: 4,000 dunks from Anthony Davis. BK – 5:28 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Talen Horton-Tucker has 11 points against San Antonio (albeit on 11 shots). Conversely, Kent Bazemore has 15 points in November. There’s just way more dynamism with THT on the floor compared to Bazemore since the month began. AK – 5:27 PM
Talen Horton-Tucker has 11 points against San Antonio (albeit on 11 shots). Conversely, Kent Bazemore has 15 points in November. There’s just way more dynamism with THT on the floor compared to Bazemore since the month began. AK – 5:27 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
First it was Davis. Now Spurs have their hands full with the Horton-Tuckers, Ellingtons and Monks. The trio has a combined 41 points. – 5:25 PM
First it was Davis. Now Spurs have their hands full with the Horton-Tuckers, Ellingtons and Monks. The trio has a combined 41 points. – 5:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
22 points afternoon for Dejounte Murray
10 paint points
6 points from outside
4 mid-range points
2 FT points
Lakers by 11
Lakers have 6 players in double figures scoring, Spurs have 4 – 5:25 PM
22 points afternoon for Dejounte Murray
10 paint points
6 points from outside
4 mid-range points
2 FT points
Lakers by 11
Lakers have 6 players in double figures scoring, Spurs have 4 – 5:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
21 point afternoon for Keldon Johnson
15 of his 21 points from 3PT
Lakers by 8 – 5:21 PM
21 point afternoon for Keldon Johnson
15 of his 21 points from 3PT
Lakers by 8 – 5:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Anthony Davis go off the backboard to himself for dunk nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/14/wat… – 5:20 PM
Watch Anthony Davis go off the backboard to himself for dunk nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/14/wat… – 5:20 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Finish line on the horizon.
@Anthony Davis: 29 pts (13/19 FG), 12 reb
@WayneEllington: 15 pts (5/6 3P) pic.twitter.com/P5BqcL3LLv – 5:19 PM
Finish line on the horizon.
@Anthony Davis: 29 pts (13/19 FG), 12 reb
@WayneEllington: 15 pts (5/6 3P) pic.twitter.com/P5BqcL3LLv – 5:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Better 3rd Q for the Lakers, a period that’s plagued them.
They outscored SAS 30-24 to take a 90-79 lead into the 4th Q.
Lakers have shot well today, up to 50.7% overall, and 50% from 3 (13 for 26). Ellington (5 of 6), AD (2 for 2) and Westbrook (3 for 4) leading the way. – 5:18 PM
Better 3rd Q for the Lakers, a period that’s plagued them.
They outscored SAS 30-24 to take a 90-79 lead into the 4th Q.
Lakers have shot well today, up to 50.7% overall, and 50% from 3 (13 for 26). Ellington (5 of 6), AD (2 for 2) and Westbrook (3 for 4) leading the way. – 5:18 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Lakers by 11
LAL takes the 3Q 30-24
Murray 19 pts | Davis 29 pts
Keldon 18 pts | Ellington 15 pts
Young 13 pts | Russ 12 pts
White 10 pts | THT 11 pts, Melo 11 pts
Lakers +12 from three
Spurs + 6 in the paint – 5:18 PM
3Q: Lakers by 11
LAL takes the 3Q 30-24
Murray 19 pts | Davis 29 pts
Keldon 18 pts | Ellington 15 pts
Young 13 pts | Russ 12 pts
White 10 pts | THT 11 pts, Melo 11 pts
Lakers +12 from three
Spurs + 6 in the paint – 5:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 90, Spurs 79
Anthony Davis has 29 points and 12 rebounds, cooling off in the third. Russell Westbrook has 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists + 5 turnovers. Wayne Ellington has 15 points (five 3s) off the bench. LA continues to make teams pay for overhelping. – 5:18 PM
Third quarter: Lakers 90, Spurs 79
Anthony Davis has 29 points and 12 rebounds, cooling off in the third. Russell Westbrook has 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists + 5 turnovers. Wayne Ellington has 15 points (five 3s) off the bench. LA continues to make teams pay for overhelping. – 5:18 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Another turnover as Spurs attempt to close a quarter.
They trail 90-79 entering the final frame. – 5:17 PM
Another turnover as Spurs attempt to close a quarter.
They trail 90-79 entering the final frame. – 5:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Great sequence from @WayneEllington, who helped the helper (as Stu said on @SpectrumSN) to get a steal, then paid it off with a 3.
Ellington is now 5 of 6 from 3, improving his season total to 16 for 34 (47.1%).
He shot 42.2% last season, but is getting wide open looks here. – 5:14 PM
Great sequence from @WayneEllington, who helped the helper (as Stu said on @SpectrumSN) to get a steal, then paid it off with a 3.
Ellington is now 5 of 6 from 3, improving his season total to 16 for 34 (47.1%).
He shot 42.2% last season, but is getting wide open looks here. – 5:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Ellington and Carmelo on one roster is unfair enough with this super team bullshit. – 5:13 PM
Ellington and Carmelo on one roster is unfair enough with this super team bullshit. – 5:13 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Wayne Ellington is on fire from deep tonight. 5-for-6 from beyond the arc. 15 points off the bench. Not too shabby. – 5:13 PM
Wayne Ellington is on fire from deep tonight. 5-for-6 from beyond the arc. 15 points off the bench. Not too shabby. – 5:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs got the Lakers lead down to 6, but Ellington now has 15 points from three and that Lakers lead is back up to 13. – 5:13 PM
The Spurs got the Lakers lead down to 6, but Ellington now has 15 points from three and that Lakers lead is back up to 13. – 5:13 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Former Grizzlies legend Wayne Ellington now 5-of-6 from 3.
Lakers as a team are 13-of-23, basically MOMLing all their problems into oblivion today. – 5:12 PM
Former Grizzlies legend Wayne Ellington now 5-of-6 from 3.
Lakers as a team are 13-of-23, basically MOMLing all their problems into oblivion today. – 5:12 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Spurs don’t really activate McDermott off the ball the way Indiana did, at least in the games I’ve seen. Want to see more of him curling from the left corner. – 5:11 PM
Spurs don’t really activate McDermott off the ball the way Indiana did, at least in the games I’ve seen. Want to see more of him curling from the left corner. – 5:11 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Not sure this is the Laker lineup you want to play zone against. Ellington, Monk, Bradley all on floor. – 5:09 PM
Not sure this is the Laker lineup you want to play zone against. Ellington, Monk, Bradley all on floor. – 5:09 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
DJ and Thad have been working the p&r to perfection 🤌 pic.twitter.com/2aqNXOE8Nn – 5:08 PM
DJ and Thad have been working the p&r to perfection 🤌 pic.twitter.com/2aqNXOE8Nn – 5:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs are sending double teams at Davis for most of this 3Q.
LAL with 17 points in the quarter – 5:08 PM
Spurs are sending double teams at Davis for most of this 3Q.
LAL with 17 points in the quarter – 5:08 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Spurs can’t stop Davis and had Lonnie Walker switched on him but may I interest you in a Melo iso against Thad Young? – 5:06 PM
Spurs can’t stop Davis and had Lonnie Walker switched on him but may I interest you in a Melo iso against Thad Young? – 5:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Thad Young is the 4th Spur in double figures with 11 points.
Like he’s been doing with increased minutes, scoring 8-10 points in the paint night to night.
He’s got 10 paint points now
Lakers by 9 – 5:02 PM
Thad Young is the 4th Spur in double figures with 11 points.
Like he’s been doing with increased minutes, scoring 8-10 points in the paint night to night.
He’s got 10 paint points now
Lakers by 9 – 5:02 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wanted to get in the weeds on the Lakers this week and instead I’m just like MOML MOML MOML – 4:56 PM
Wanted to get in the weeds on the Lakers this week and instead I’m just like MOML MOML MOML – 4:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Drew Eubanks, usually the backup C for SAS but starting since Poeltl went out, took exception to a foul by THT under the rim, and earned a technical foul for it. Neither ‘Melo nor AD liked Eubanks’ reaction, but neither went beyond some chatting. – 4:54 PM
Drew Eubanks, usually the backup C for SAS but starting since Poeltl went out, took exception to a foul by THT under the rim, and earned a technical foul for it. Neither ‘Melo nor AD liked Eubanks’ reaction, but neither went beyond some chatting. – 4:54 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Anthony Davis has taken umbrage to some excess physicality from Drew Eubanks. Umbrage I said! Technical foul on Eubanks. – 4:54 PM
Anthony Davis has taken umbrage to some excess physicality from Drew Eubanks. Umbrage I said! Technical foul on Eubanks. – 4:54 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Derrick White is the 3rd Spur in double figures with 10 points
6 points from three
2 paint points
2 mid-range points
It’s Derrick’s first double digit game since 11/05 @ ORL – 4:53 PM
Derrick White is the 3rd Spur in double figures with 10 points
6 points from three
2 paint points
2 mid-range points
It’s Derrick’s first double digit game since 11/05 @ ORL – 4:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
holy crap Westbrook just totally Sprite commercialed a breakaway dunk – 4:49 PM
holy crap Westbrook just totally Sprite commercialed a breakaway dunk – 4:49 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs collapse on Davis, but he does a good job passing out of double-team to find Westbrook. – 4:49 PM
Spurs collapse on Davis, but he does a good job passing out of double-team to find Westbrook. – 4:49 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting numbers at half for the Spurs and Lakers
The Spurs need to continue to shoot a very efficient number from three and keep the paint scoring battle close in the second half pic.twitter.com/YvZAyQFc2W – 4:39 PM
Shooting numbers at half for the Spurs and Lakers
The Spurs need to continue to shoot a very efficient number from three and keep the paint scoring battle close in the second half pic.twitter.com/YvZAyQFc2W – 4:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
That whole first half was just an elaborate competition between the Laker guards to see who could create the easiest shot for Anthony Davis. – 4:37 PM
That whole first half was just an elaborate competition between the Laker guards to see who could create the easiest shot for Anthony Davis. – 4:37 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Big half for No. 3.
@Anthony Davis: 27 pts (12/16 FG), 7 reb pic.twitter.com/IrSFcNv4Yy – 4:36 PM
Big half for No. 3.
@Anthony Davis: 27 pts (12/16 FG), 7 reb pic.twitter.com/IrSFcNv4Yy – 4:36 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
At the Half, Lakers up 60-55…
-AD 27pts 7rebs
-Ellington 9pts
-Russ 6pts 4ast 4rebs
Keldon Johnson 16pts & Dejounte Murray 15pts for Spurs… – 4:35 PM
At the Half, Lakers up 60-55…
-AD 27pts 7rebs
-Ellington 9pts
-Russ 6pts 4ast 4rebs
Keldon Johnson 16pts & Dejounte Murray 15pts for Spurs… – 4:35 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
After trailing by 14 in the 2Q and with no answer for Anthony Davis (27 points on 12 of 16), Spurs aren’t in bad shape at the break, trailing, 60-55.
Keldon Johnson with 16 points on 4 of 5 from distance and Dejounte Murray with 15 points on 6 of 9 keeping them afloat. – 4:35 PM
After trailing by 14 in the 2Q and with no answer for Anthony Davis (27 points on 12 of 16), Spurs aren’t in bad shape at the break, trailing, 60-55.
Keldon Johnson with 16 points on 4 of 5 from distance and Dejounte Murray with 15 points on 6 of 9 keeping them afloat. – 4:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 60, Spurs 55
A poor end to the half for the Lakers, who led by 14 with three minutes left. Anthony Davis has 27 points — his most in a half since Dec. 19, 2019, per the Lakers — and 7 rebounds. DNP-CD for Kent Bazemore and DeAndre Jordan in the first half. – 4:35 PM
Halftime: Lakers 60, Spurs 55
A poor end to the half for the Lakers, who led by 14 with three minutes left. Anthony Davis has 27 points — his most in a half since Dec. 19, 2019, per the Lakers — and 7 rebounds. DNP-CD for Kent Bazemore and DeAndre Jordan in the first half. – 4:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Lakers by 5
Both teams score 26 in the 2Q
Lakers +6 in the paint pic.twitter.com/sWtqVrEUnU – 4:34 PM
Half: Lakers by 5
Both teams score 26 in the 2Q
Lakers +6 in the paint pic.twitter.com/sWtqVrEUnU – 4:34 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Behind AD’s 27 points, 10 rebounds, Lakers open a 60-55 half-time lead over Spurs. – 4:33 PM
Behind AD’s 27 points, 10 rebounds, Lakers open a 60-55 half-time lead over Spurs. – 4:33 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
You thought I was kidding earlier? 27-point first half by Davis, Lakers have made 7 of 13 threes .. .and they’re up by five. – 4:33 PM
You thought I was kidding earlier? 27-point first half by Davis, Lakers have made 7 of 13 threes .. .and they’re up by five. – 4:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL closed the first quarter well, but have struggled in this second quarter since taking a 14-point lead at the 2:57 mark, allowing a 9-0 run as SAS jumps right back into the game. – 4:33 PM
LAL closed the first quarter well, but have struggled in this second quarter since taking a 14-point lead at the 2:57 mark, allowing a 9-0 run as SAS jumps right back into the game. – 4:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dejounte Murray is the 2nd Spur in double figures with 11 points
4 paint points
3 points from outside
2 mid-range points
2 FT points
Lakers by 9 – 4:27 PM
Dejounte Murray is the 2nd Spur in double figures with 11 points
4 paint points
3 points from outside
2 mid-range points
2 FT points
Lakers by 9 – 4:27 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nice stretch from Ellington here, as he drills 2 more open 3’s (3 for 3 so far), and then found AD inside for a dunk.
LAL lead 58-47. – 4:26 PM
Nice stretch from Ellington here, as he drills 2 more open 3’s (3 for 3 so far), and then found AD inside for a dunk.
LAL lead 58-47. – 4:26 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Lakers and Spurs trying to normalize the league-wide 3-point percentage for 2021-22 in one half. – 4:25 PM
Lakers and Spurs trying to normalize the league-wide 3-point percentage for 2021-22 in one half. – 4:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Lakers weather the Keldon 3PT scoring run and now the Lakers have their largest lead: +14 points – 4:25 PM
Lakers weather the Keldon 3PT scoring run and now the Lakers have their largest lead: +14 points – 4:25 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
THT made really good use of his length under the basket to bother Thad Young into a miss. The Lakers defensively have missed non-big man size of any kind a lot. AK – 4:24 PM
THT made really good use of his length under the basket to bother Thad Young into a miss. The Lakers defensively have missed non-big man size of any kind a lot. AK – 4:24 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Anthony Davis scoring update: 14 of his 23 points have been scored in the paint – 4:22 PM
Anthony Davis scoring update: 14 of his 23 points have been scored in the paint – 4:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis is well on his way of surpassing his season high, of 35 (at San Antonio), as he’s already up to 23 points with 5:30 to play in the 2nd Q.
Davis has been devastating as a roller to the rim. – 4:22 PM
Davis is well on his way of surpassing his season high, of 35 (at San Antonio), as he’s already up to 23 points with 5:30 to play in the 2nd Q.
Davis has been devastating as a roller to the rim. – 4:22 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
It’s a season-best 4 made 3-pointers for Keldon. His career high is 5 vs. the Lakers on Jan. 1, 2021.
He’s got 16 points on 6 of 9 from the field. – 4:20 PM
It’s a season-best 4 made 3-pointers for Keldon. His career high is 5 vs. the Lakers on Jan. 1, 2021.
He’s got 16 points on 6 of 9 from the field. – 4:20 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
LeBron James in the UNDERCOVER x sacai x Nike LDWaffle Purple Blue!
#NBAKicks #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/UyTPwJhaut – 4:18 PM
LeBron James in the UNDERCOVER x sacai x Nike LDWaffle Purple Blue!
#NBAKicks #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/UyTPwJhaut – 4:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Keldon Johnson came into this game shooting 7 for 29 from 3 on the season (24.1%).
But he’s 4 for 4 from 3 already, keeping San Antonio in the game, as they trail LAL 44-38. – 4:18 PM
Keldon Johnson came into this game shooting 7 for 29 from 3 on the season (24.1%).
But he’s 4 for 4 from 3 already, keeping San Antonio in the game, as they trail LAL 44-38. – 4:18 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon with 16 points and 12 of those points from outside.
Spurs get the Lakers 13 point lead down to 6 points – 4:18 PM
Keldon with 16 points and 12 of those points from outside.
Spurs get the Lakers 13 point lead down to 6 points – 4:18 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Make that 4 for 4 from downtown for Keldon after that sweet setup from a driving Thad Young. – 4:18 PM
Make that 4 for 4 from downtown for Keldon after that sweet setup from a driving Thad Young. – 4:18 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
That’s a way to end the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/XkxNuScI3k – 4:13 PM
That’s a way to end the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/XkxNuScI3k – 4:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon is the 1st Spur in double figures with 10 points
6 points from three
2 paint points
2 mid-range points
Lakers by 10 – 4:12 PM
Keldon is the 1st Spur in double figures with 10 points
6 points from three
2 paint points
2 mid-range points
Lakers by 10 – 4:12 PM
Michael De Leon @mdeleon
The New Faces Of The Austin Spurs projectspurs.com/2021/11/14/the… by @freeszn #PorVida – 4:10 PM
The New Faces Of The Austin Spurs projectspurs.com/2021/11/14/the… by @freeszn #PorVida – 4:10 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 8 of 13 games this season.
SA has not won a game when falling behind by 10. – 4:09 PM
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 8 of 13 games this season.
SA has not won a game when falling behind by 10. – 4:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers are on a 14-0 run at the moment, boosted by several Spurs turnovers.
LAL are hot from the field, shooting 63%, and lead 41-29. – 4:09 PM
Lakers are on a 14-0 run at the moment, boosted by several Spurs turnovers.
LAL are hot from the field, shooting 63%, and lead 41-29. – 4:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
This is officially Anthony Davis’ first game with multiple made three’s. AK – 4:06 PM
This is officially Anthony Davis’ first game with multiple made three’s. AK – 4:06 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Mister Davis.
@Anthony Davis: 19 pts (8/10 FG, 2/2 3P) pic.twitter.com/0Rk2YDEVic – 4:06 PM
Mister Davis.
@Anthony Davis: 19 pts (8/10 FG, 2/2 3P) pic.twitter.com/0Rk2YDEVic – 4:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 34, Spurs 29
A momentum-swinging 3 from Wayne Ellington to close the quarter. Anthony Davis has 19 points, his most in a quarter this season. Spacing was much better w/ THT and the smaller lineup. Defense has been an issue — mainly rotations and box-outs. – 4:06 PM
First quarter: Lakers 34, Spurs 29
A momentum-swinging 3 from Wayne Ellington to close the quarter. Anthony Davis has 19 points, his most in a quarter this season. Spacing was much better w/ THT and the smaller lineup. Defense has been an issue — mainly rotations and box-outs. – 4:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Lakers by 5
Keldon, Young 7 pts each | Davis 19 pts (10 in paint)
Spurs +2 from FT line
Lakers +4 from mid-range
Lakers +3 from outside – 4:05 PM
1Q: Lakers by 5
Keldon, Young 7 pts each | Davis 19 pts (10 in paint)
Spurs +2 from FT line
Lakers +4 from mid-range
Lakers +3 from outside – 4:05 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers open 34-29 first-quarter lead over Spurs after Russell Westbrook hit Wayne Ellington for a three-pointer and after AD posted 19 points and 4 rebounds – 4:05 PM
Lakers open 34-29 first-quarter lead over Spurs after Russell Westbrook hit Wayne Ellington for a three-pointer and after AD posted 19 points and 4 rebounds – 4:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
D White turnover as he drove with clock winding down leads to Ellington’s 3 and a 34-29 Lakers lead after 1Q.
Try as he might, Derrick just can’t seem to get back on track. – 4:05 PM
D White turnover as he drove with clock winding down leads to Ellington’s 3 and a 34-29 Lakers lead after 1Q.
Try as he might, Derrick just can’t seem to get back on track. – 4:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis still cooking … his 2nd 3 pushed him up to 19 points in the quarter, on an impressive 8 of 10 FG’s.
Ellington added a 3 with 0.9 seconds left to put LAL up 34-29 after 1. – 4:04 PM
Davis still cooking … his 2nd 3 pushed him up to 19 points in the quarter, on an impressive 8 of 10 FG’s.
Ellington added a 3 with 0.9 seconds left to put LAL up 34-29 after 1. – 4:04 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Talen Horton-Tucker makes his season debut in the “Glory” Air Jordan XXXVI! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/Z4SxXdwyBt – 4:03 PM
Talen Horton-Tucker makes his season debut in the “Glory” Air Jordan XXXVI! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/Z4SxXdwyBt – 4:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Anthony Davis is on pace to score 40 points in the paint.
10 of his 16 first quarter points in the paint with about 2 mins left in the 1Q – 4:00 PM
Anthony Davis is on pace to score 40 points in the paint.
10 of his 16 first quarter points in the paint with about 2 mins left in the 1Q – 4:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL continue to score with ease this afternoon, with AD dominating (16 points), though they’ve struggled to keep San Antonio in check on the other end.
Spurs lead 28-27, with both teams shooting over 55%. – 4:00 PM
LAL continue to score with ease this afternoon, with AD dominating (16 points), though they’ve struggled to keep San Antonio in check on the other end.
Spurs lead 28-27, with both teams shooting over 55%. – 4:00 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis’ 16 points in the first quarter are the most he’s scored in a quarter this season. – 3:59 PM
Anthony Davis’ 16 points in the first quarter are the most he’s scored in a quarter this season. – 3:59 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Lakers can probably hang on and win by 4 or so if Davis gets 60. – 3:59 PM
Lakers can probably hang on and win by 4 or so if Davis gets 60. – 3:59 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Welcome back, @Talen Horton-Tucker 👏 pic.twitter.com/XJ3UYjiIeu – 3:59 PM
Welcome back, @Talen Horton-Tucker 👏 pic.twitter.com/XJ3UYjiIeu – 3:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs lead by 2 at the timeout.
Despite Davis scoring 8 of his 13 points from the paint, the Spurs are scoring there too. 10-10 each team in paint points
Spurs winning 3PT line by 3. White, Keldon, and Vassell have a make each – 3:57 PM
Spurs lead by 2 at the timeout.
Despite Davis scoring 8 of his 13 points from the paint, the Spurs are scoring there too. 10-10 each team in paint points
Spurs winning 3PT line by 3. White, Keldon, and Vassell have a make each – 3:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
This second-unit Lakers lineup around AD is SMALL: Ellington, Monk, AB and Rondo. – 3:54 PM
This second-unit Lakers lineup around AD is SMALL: Ellington, Monk, AB and Rondo. – 3:54 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
this is the version of Anthony Davis the Lakers have needed. Dominating at both ends, 13 points in first 8-plus minutes. … – 3:53 PM
this is the version of Anthony Davis the Lakers have needed. Dominating at both ends, 13 points in first 8-plus minutes. … – 3:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis continues a dominant individual quarter by sinking a 3, and then converting an alley-oop pass with a tap in, to reach 13 points on 6 of 8 FG’s.
LAL lead 22-21. – 3:53 PM
Davis continues a dominant individual quarter by sinking a 3, and then converting an alley-oop pass with a tap in, to reach 13 points on 6 of 8 FG’s.
LAL lead 22-21. – 3:53 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon Johnson with 7 points in the 1Q
3 points from outside
2 points from mid-range
2 paint points – 3:52 PM
Keldon Johnson with 7 points in the 1Q
3 points from outside
2 points from mid-range
2 paint points – 3:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
wishing Kent Bazemore the best and hope he has a really comfy chair. – 3:47 PM
wishing Kent Bazemore the best and hope he has a really comfy chair. – 3:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Anthony Davis already with 6 points early in the game.
4 paint points, 2 points from mid-range
Spurs had difficulty with Porzingis recently in the paint
Poeltl might return Tuesday – 3:47 PM
Anthony Davis already with 6 points early in the game.
4 paint points, 2 points from mid-range
Spurs had difficulty with Porzingis recently in the paint
Poeltl might return Tuesday – 3:47 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Start with the Melo-Russ tip-off ritual. End with an AD bucket.
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/iFOIcPspmT – 3:46 PM
Start with the Melo-Russ tip-off ritual. End with an AD bucket.
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/iFOIcPspmT – 3:46 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Stephen Curry should be excited about #Warriors owner Joe Lacob’s latest comments involving LeBron James.
#DubNation #NBA
sportscasting.com/stephen-curry-… – 3:46 PM
Stephen Curry should be excited about #Warriors owner Joe Lacob’s latest comments involving LeBron James.
#DubNation #NBA
sportscasting.com/stephen-curry-… – 3:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD already has two put-back hoops in the first few minutes, including a Kobe-like attempt where he threw it off the glass/rim to himself, as things get going against San Antonio. – 3:44 PM
AD already has two put-back hoops in the first few minutes, including a Kobe-like attempt where he threw it off the glass/rim to himself, as things get going against San Antonio. – 3:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis with back-to-back tip-dunks off his own misses. He’s scored all six points for LA and is dominating inside early. – 3:44 PM
Anthony Davis with back-to-back tip-dunks off his own misses. He’s scored all six points for LA and is dominating inside early. – 3:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
An NBA doubleheader for the Swirsk. Up first Lakers- Spurs. Tonight @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls @Los Angeles Clippers 8:15 CT pre. Fired up. pic.twitter.com/T3WnRW51Nj – 3:38 PM
An NBA doubleheader for the Swirsk. Up first Lakers- Spurs. Tonight @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls @Los Angeles Clippers 8:15 CT pre. Fired up. pic.twitter.com/T3WnRW51Nj – 3:38 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Join the Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops in the Spurs App to chat with fellow fans during the game and win prizes! 📲
➡️ https://t.co/J5J7q837vl pic.twitter.com/YnZvLTmXmt – 3:21 PM
Join the Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops in the Spurs App to chat with fellow fans during the game and win prizes! 📲
➡️ https://t.co/J5J7q837vl pic.twitter.com/YnZvLTmXmt – 3:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
For the first time this season, the Lakers are going with
Westbrook, Bradley, Anthony, Horton-Tucker and Davis.
It’s Anthony’s first start of the season and the 1,118th of his 18-year career. – 3:17 PM
For the first time this season, the Lakers are going with
Westbrook, Bradley, Anthony, Horton-Tucker and Davis.
It’s Anthony’s first start of the season and the 1,118th of his 18-year career. – 3:17 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
For the sixth game in a row, Spurs are going with Murray, White, McDermott, Johnson and Eubanks in the starting lineup, per Lakers.
That unit is 2-3. – 3:16 PM
For the sixth game in a row, Spurs are going with Murray, White, McDermott, Johnson and Eubanks in the starting lineup, per Lakers.
That unit is 2-3. – 3:16 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
THT 🤝 Melo
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/mGcx2nupgt – 3:15 PM
THT 🤝 Melo
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/mGcx2nupgt – 3:15 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Sunday Whites
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/T1rDUnydRL – 3:05 PM
Sunday Whites
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/T1rDUnydRL – 3:05 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Season debut. And he gets the start.
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/sGqV2Roaik – 2:53 PM
Season debut. And he gets the start.
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/sGqV2Roaik – 2:53 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
all smiles on gameday 😁
@Dejounte Murray | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/yS6KtJxLm5 – 2:52 PM
all smiles on gameday 😁
@Dejounte Murray | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/yS6KtJxLm5 – 2:52 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
pulling up for an afternoon matchup in LA ☀️
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/rfZUyaeDwk – 2:45 PM
pulling up for an afternoon matchup in LA ☀️
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/rfZUyaeDwk – 2:45 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Spurs and Lakers set for 1230 tip here at Staples Center, where absolutely nobody is contemplating hanging back in the media room to watch the end of the early NFL games on the wall of five big screen TVs in there, so how dare you even insinuate such a thing. – 2:30 PM
Spurs and Lakers set for 1230 tip here at Staples Center, where absolutely nobody is contemplating hanging back in the media room to watch the end of the early NFL games on the wall of five big screen TVs in there, so how dare you even insinuate such a thing. – 2:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Vogel said Lakers starters are Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis.
Bradley (left ankle sprain) was upgraded from questionable.
Talen Horton-Tucker (right thumb recovery) & Anthony Davis (right thumb sprain) were probable. – 2:29 PM
Vogel said Lakers starters are Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis.
Bradley (left ankle sprain) was upgraded from questionable.
Talen Horton-Tucker (right thumb recovery) & Anthony Davis (right thumb sprain) were probable. – 2:29 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With Poeltl having gone through health & safety protocols, and Landale currently in them, Pop was asked if Spurs are encouraging the players to get their COVID-19 vaccine boosters.
“That’s all their own decision,” he responded. – 2:23 PM
With Poeltl having gone through health & safety protocols, and Landale currently in them, Pop was asked if Spurs are encouraging the players to get their COVID-19 vaccine boosters.
“That’s all their own decision,” he responded. – 2:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Regarding whether Poeltl will return for for one of the final two games of this three-game trip, Pop says:
“I think he might be available for the Clipper game (on Tuesday). We’ll see. It’s close.”
Spurs end the trip in Minneapolis on Thursday night. – 2:22 PM
Regarding whether Poeltl will return for for one of the final two games of this three-game trip, Pop says:
“I think he might be available for the Clipper game (on Tuesday). We’ll see. It’s close.”
Spurs end the trip in Minneapolis on Thursday night. – 2:22 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have updated Bates-Diop to available after he missed last two games with bruised lower back. – 2:15 PM
Spurs have updated Bates-Diop to available after he missed last two games with bruised lower back. – 2:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“I think he might be available for the Clippers game,” says Coach Pop of Jakob Poeltl’s return – 2:13 PM
“I think he might be available for the Clippers game,” says Coach Pop of Jakob Poeltl’s return – 2:13 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Back here at Staples watching the Spurs’ Dejounte Murray work on his pull-up game while Jakob Poeltl (just out of picture) practices floaters. pic.twitter.com/OgegaOVlFX – 2:12 PM
Back here at Staples watching the Spurs’ Dejounte Murray work on his pull-up game while Jakob Poeltl (just out of picture) practices floaters. pic.twitter.com/OgegaOVlFX – 2:12 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Talen Horton-Tucker’s perimeter defense is a main reason he gets the starting nod today vs. San Antonio despite not playing a game since June 3.
“We need his defense,” Frank Vogel said. “I’m hoping for the best.” – 2:09 PM
Talen Horton-Tucker’s perimeter defense is a main reason he gets the starting nod today vs. San Antonio despite not playing a game since June 3.
“We need his defense,” Frank Vogel said. “I’m hoping for the best.” – 2:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel had mentioned that it’s harder to go small without both LeBron and Ariza, the truly bigger/longer wings, but THT – thanks in part to his wingspan – can size up closer to that than the other LAL guards. – 2:09 PM
Vogel had mentioned that it’s harder to go small without both LeBron and Ariza, the truly bigger/longer wings, but THT – thanks in part to his wingspan – can size up closer to that than the other LAL guards. – 2:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is “looking good” physically in his individual workouts. James hasn’t done contact yet and Vogel isn’t sure if he’d need a full practice before playing again. Says James is still day-to-day. – 2:06 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is “looking good” physically in his individual workouts. James hasn’t done contact yet and Vogel isn’t sure if he’d need a full practice before playing again. Says James is still day-to-day. – 2:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel maintains that LeBron James is “day-to-day” moving forward. No update for tomorrow’s game. – 2:05 PM
Frank Vogel maintains that LeBron James is “day-to-day” moving forward. No update for tomorrow’s game. – 2:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
New lineup today:
Westbrook, Bradley, THT, ‘Melo and AD
“I feel like we need to shift a few things … now is the time,” said Vogel.
Vogel expects LeBron back soon, which would shift ‘Melo back to the bench. – 2:05 PM
New lineup today:
Westbrook, Bradley, THT, ‘Melo and AD
“I feel like we need to shift a few things … now is the time,” said Vogel.
Vogel expects LeBron back soon, which would shift ‘Melo back to the bench. – 2:05 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron: “He looks good. He’s moving. He hasn’t done a full practice or contact yet.” – 2:05 PM
Frank Vogel on LeBron: “He looks good. He’s moving. He hasn’t done a full practice or contact yet.” – 2:05 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says when LeBron James comes back that Carmelo Anthony will got back to his bench role. – 2:04 PM
Frank Vogel says when LeBron James comes back that Carmelo Anthony will got back to his bench role. – 2:04 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Frank Vogel says today’s starting lineup is Russ, Bradley, THT, Melo and AD. He said the new configuration is in part because of LeBron’s absence and it’s “time to look at (Melo) in the starting lineup.” AK – 2:04 PM
Frank Vogel says today’s starting lineup is Russ, Bradley, THT, Melo and AD. He said the new configuration is in part because of LeBron’s absence and it’s “time to look at (Melo) in the starting lineup.” AK – 2:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Starting lineup, according to Frank Vogel:
Russell Westbrook
Avery Bradley
Talen Horton-Tucker
Carmelo Anthony
Anthony Davis – 2:03 PM
Starting lineup, according to Frank Vogel:
Russell Westbrook
Avery Bradley
Talen Horton-Tucker
Carmelo Anthony
Anthony Davis – 2:03 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Not only is Talen-Horton Tucker back for the Lakers. He’s in the starting lineup, Frank Vogel said.
Carmelo Anthony will also be in the starting five, Vogel said. – 2:03 PM
Not only is Talen-Horton Tucker back for the Lakers. He’s in the starting lineup, Frank Vogel said.
Carmelo Anthony will also be in the starting five, Vogel said. – 2:03 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says Talent Horton-Tucker will start today against San Antonio in his season debut. The other starters are Melo, AD, Westbrook and Bradley. – 2:03 PM
Frank Vogel says Talent Horton-Tucker will start today against San Antonio in his season debut. The other starters are Melo, AD, Westbrook and Bradley. – 2:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
THT is starting today and Melo is starting along with Russ and Avery and AD. – 2:03 PM
THT is starting today and Melo is starting along with Russ and Avery and AD. – 2:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Talen Horton-Tucker is starting today against the Spurs, per Frank Vogel.
Rest of the starters:
Anthony Davis
Carmelo Anthony
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 2:03 PM
Talen Horton-Tucker is starting today against the Spurs, per Frank Vogel.
Rest of the starters:
Anthony Davis
Carmelo Anthony
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 2:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel also says that Carmelo Anthony will be in the starting lineup.
Anthony Davis will be at the five. – 2:03 PM
Frank Vogel also says that Carmelo Anthony will be in the starting lineup.
Anthony Davis will be at the five. – 2:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Vogel says the Lakers will start Melo, THT, Russ, Avery, and Davis – 2:02 PM
Coach Vogel says the Lakers will start Melo, THT, Russ, Avery, and Davis – 2:02 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Sunday afternoon hoops.
🕰: 12:30 pm PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: 710 ESPN & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
on.nba.com/3Fdqnum – 2:00 PM
Sunday afternoon hoops.
🕰: 12:30 pm PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: 710 ESPN & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
on.nba.com/3Fdqnum – 2:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Lakers are favored by 2.5 today against the Spurs.
Lakers offense 1.045 PPP (24th) vs Spurs defense 1.066 PPP (tie, 13th)
Spurs offense 1.073 PPP (16th) vs Lakers defense 1.066 PPP (tie, 13th) – 1:05 PM
The Lakers are favored by 2.5 today against the Spurs.
Lakers offense 1.045 PPP (24th) vs Spurs defense 1.066 PPP (tie, 13th)
Spurs offense 1.073 PPP (16th) vs Lakers defense 1.066 PPP (tie, 13th) – 1:05 PM
Michael De Leon @mdeleon
Austin Spurs 2021 Home Opener Preview and Where to Watch the Game projectspurs.com/2021/11/14/how… – 1:02 PM
Austin Spurs 2021 Home Opener Preview and Where to Watch the Game projectspurs.com/2021/11/14/how… – 1:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1975, the @Los Angeles Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 35 points, 19 rebounds, nine assists, and eight blocks in a win over the Suns.
It was the second straight game in which Abdul-Jabbar tallied at least 30p/15r/5a/5b. No other player has recorded two such games in a row. pic.twitter.com/eowNyzTg69 – 1:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1975, the @Los Angeles Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 35 points, 19 rebounds, nine assists, and eight blocks in a win over the Suns.
It was the second straight game in which Abdul-Jabbar tallied at least 30p/15r/5a/5b. No other player has recorded two such games in a row. pic.twitter.com/eowNyzTg69 – 1:01 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Get ready for some Sunday matinee hoops! 😎
🆚 @Los Angeles Lakers
⏰ 2:30pm CT
📍 Staples Center
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎲 https://t.co/yjTOceaJbx
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/Xzxfw3arCm – 12:40 PM
Get ready for some Sunday matinee hoops! 😎
🆚 @Los Angeles Lakers
⏰ 2:30pm CT
📍 Staples Center
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎲 https://t.co/yjTOceaJbx
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/Xzxfw3arCm – 12:40 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Play Call Your Shot pres. by @bet365_us for a chance to win some autographed merch ✍️
Make your picks now in the Spurs App 📲 – 12:25 PM
Play Call Your Shot pres. by @bet365_us for a chance to win some autographed merch ✍️
Make your picks now in the Spurs App 📲 – 12:25 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Here’s an option: Listen to @SpursRadio as you drive to Austin to watch Josh Primo make his debut at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 10:40 AM
Here’s an option: Listen to @SpursRadio as you drive to Austin to watch Josh Primo make his debut at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 10:40 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Evan Mobley last night:
✅ 19 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 3 BLK
✅ 2 STL
Mobley is the first @Cleveland Cavaliers rookie to record at least 15 points and five rebounds in five straight games since LeBron James in 2003-04 (eight in a row). pic.twitter.com/kwEdb2k7lt – 10:16 AM
Evan Mobley last night:
✅ 19 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 3 BLK
✅ 2 STL
Mobley is the first @Cleveland Cavaliers rookie to record at least 15 points and five rebounds in five straight games since LeBron James in 2003-04 (eight in a row). pic.twitter.com/kwEdb2k7lt – 10:16 AM