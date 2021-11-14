Khris Middleton back on Wednesday?

Justin Garcia: Khris Middleton is expected to return on Wednesday – just in time for a 5 game homestand
Source: Twitter @tmjgarcia
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Khris Middleton is expected to return on Wednesday – just in time for a 5 game homestand – 4:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I’m all for #Pistons Killian Hayes driving and taking that middy near the paint.. Make or miss, that’s him being more aggressive. – 7:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics beat #Bucks 122-113 in OT. Schroder 38, Tatum 27, Smart 19, RWilliams 12; Portis 22, Allen 21, Holiday 17, Hill 16.
Antetokounmpo, Middleton DNP. – 10:08 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
well that was unpleasant to watch, which feels weird to say about a half where Boston scored 51 points and is only down 4. But the 50% Bucks shooting without Giannis, Middleton, or Lopez is very not good – 8:39 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Not a banner night for Celtics defense so far, allowing 30 first quarter points to a Bucks team without Giannis and Middleton that shot just 1-of-11 from 3. – 8:12 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bucks at Celtics – TD Garden – Nov. 12, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Schroder, Smart, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, George Hill, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Bobby Portis
OUT: Boston: Brown Milwaukee: G. Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Lopez, DiVincenzo pic.twitter.com/4DLYlHlR5D – 7:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks tonight is a major break for the Celtics. Milwaukee is down three starters with Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez also out. – 6:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
On a positive level, #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said there’s a chance Khris Middleton joins the team in Atlanta. – 6:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks say Khris Middleton is not with the team – as opposed to in the NBA health and safety protocol. It means he has progressed out of the isolation portion of it. He can work out under supervision the next two days. – 5:31 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said Nikola Vucevic has “symptoms of a cold” and is feeling OK. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / November 12, 2021
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Thursday, sources told ESPN. The Bulls listed Vucevic in the protocols, but the positive test means the two-time All-Star selection will be sidelined for 10 days or until he has two negative PCR tests in a 24-hour period. -via ESPN / November 11, 2021
Keith Pompey: Tobias Harris could return from COVID-19 for the Sixers’ game Thursday against the Raptors inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / November 11, 2021