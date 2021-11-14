LeBron James hasn't had full practice or contact yet, remains day-to-day

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel had mentioned that it’s harder to go small without both LeBron and Ariza, the truly bigger/longer wings, but THT – thanks in part to his wingspan – can size up closer to that than the other LAL guards. – 2:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is “looking good” physically in his individual workouts. James hasn’t done contact yet and Vogel isn’t sure if he’d need a full practice before playing again. Says James is still day-to-day. – 2:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel maintains that LeBron James is “day-to-day” moving forward. No update for tomorrow’s game. – 2:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
New lineup today:
Westbrook, Bradley, THT, ‘Melo and AD
“I feel like we need to shift a few things … now is the time,” said Vogel.
Vogel expects LeBron back soon, which would shift ‘Melo back to the bench. – 2:05 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron: “He looks good. He’s moving. He hasn’t done a full practice or contact yet.” – 2:05 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says when LeBron James comes back that Carmelo Anthony will got back to his bench role. – 2:04 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Evan Mobley last night:
✅ 19 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 3 BLK
✅ 2 STL
Mobley is the first @Cleveland Cavaliers rookie to record at least 15 points and five rebounds in five straight games since LeBron James in 2003-04 (eight in a row). pic.twitter.com/kwEdb2k7lt – 10:16 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
WATCH: LeBron James shares viral video of son Bronny’s insane off-the-backboard windmill dunk
cbssports.com/nba/news/watch… – 10:57 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron out again for tomorrow…THT is probable pic.twitter.com/Ax536dh5lc – 6:01 PM
