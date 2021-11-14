Michael Malone on Michael Porter's injury: We're trying to figure out what's going on

Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on Michael Porter Jr: “It’s an ongoing thing, trying to figure out what’s going on…I’d still say that Michael’s out for the foreseeable future. We’re trying to take it one day at a time with him and see what the best way to approach getting him back healthy is.”
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I don’t want to be too alarmist about the MPJ situation, but Denver’s championship window is probably on the line here. The non-updates are about as red flag-ish as there can possibly be. – 6:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Michael Porter Jr: “It’s an ongoing thing, trying to figure out what’s going on…I’d still say that Michael’s out for the foreseeable future. We’re trying to take it one day at a time with him and see what the best way to approach getting him back healthy is.” – 6:29 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Still no real update from Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Michael Porter Jr.’s. Porter remains out for the “foreseeable future.” – 6:21 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Malone said that Michael Porter Jr. is still out for the foreseeable future and that the Nuggets are still looking for the best way to help him back on the court. – 6:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ (low back) is out for Sunday’s game against Portland. It’ll be the fourth game he’s missed since injuring it against Houston. – 7:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets have ruled Michael Porter Jr. (low back pain) out of tomorrow’s matchup vs. Portland. – 7:22 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Late to the party on this, but Michael Porter Jr. (low back pain) is out once again tomorrow against the Hawks. – 7:37 PM
TJ McBride: From what I’ve been told, Michael Porter Jr.’s MRI did not show anything alarming. He is still feeling some soreness so Denver is taking things day by day and seeing how he progresses which is why there has not been an update from the team. They are in wait-and-see mode. -via Twitter @TJMcBrideNBA / November 14, 2021
TJ McBride: Michael Porter Jr. (low back pain) will miss Denver’s next game against the Portland Trail Blazers. -via Twitter @TJMcBrideNBA / November 13, 2021
Harrison Wind: Michael Porter Jr. (low back pain) has been ruled out of tomorrow vs. Atlanta. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / November 11, 2021