Scottie Pippen on Michael Jordan: 'We won in spite of his getting on guys'

Pippen launched an immediate attack on Jordan, whom he calls a hypocrite, in the Prologue, and the first thing that really jumped out at me was his saying he was “a much better teammate than Michael ever was.” “In the doc, Michael attempted to justify the occasions in which he berated a teammate in front of the group. He felt these guys needed to develop the toughest to get past the the NBA’s more physical teams. Seeing again how poorly Michael treated his teammates, I cringed, as I did back then. “Michael was wrong. We didn’t win six championships because he got on guys. We won in spite of his getting on guys. We won because we played team basketball, which hadn’t been the case my first two seasons, when Doug Collins was our coach. That’s what was special about playing for the Bulls: the camaraderie we established with one another, not that we felt blessed to be on the same team with the immortal Michael Jordan.Source: CBSSports.com