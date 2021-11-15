Game stream: Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics (6-7) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-5) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021
Boston Celtics 23, Cleveland Cavaliers 34 (Q2 08:18)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Second game in a row #Cavs have gotten productive minutes from Denzel Valentine, who is filling the Lamar Stevens toughness and energy role. Only with shooting attached. – 7:41 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics are too undisciplined closing out on shooters. Biting on fakes and allowing shooters to deck it and put the Celtics in rotation. – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics had cut it to 1, but the Cavs ripped off a 12-2 run to push it back to 11. – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cavs lead 22-19 after one
Tatum – 6 points
Horford – 4 points
R. Williams – 6 rebounds
Celtics – 5 turnovers
Celtics – 2-9 three-pointers
Okoro – 9 points
Osman – 7 points
Garland – 6 points
Cavs – 5 turnovers
Cavs – 4-11 three-pointers – 7:35 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Nice bounce back at the end of the quarter. Tatum leads with 6 points and all 3 have been at the rim… a much-needed development for Tatum. – 7:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Just a gorgeous bounce pass from @Evan Mobley 😍 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/mcI845nFWy – 7:34 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Marcus Smart’s defense has gotten the Celtics (and Tatum) two breakaways. He’s been huge for them on that end – 7:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Cedi Osman looks a lot closer to Rising Star Cedi Osman than the uncomfortable, out-of-place Cedi Osman from last season. – 7:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston has been junk, but they are only down six. That’s…encouraging? – 7:31 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum with a pair of breakaway dunks over the last few minutes. Let’s see if that gives him a jolt. – 7:30 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics were up 20-9 in the first game of this mini-series. Now they’re down 20-9 in the second game – 7:26 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Defense ➡️ Offense
@Isaac Okoro has 9 points and 2 steals halfway through the first quarter! pic.twitter.com/CtjVrr8wtC – 7:26 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics with four turnovers in their first six minutes. Not the kind of carryover they had in mind. – 7:22 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Isaac Okoro has nine of the #Cavs‘ 15 points here just over halfway in the first quarter. He’s shot 4-of-5 from the field, and 1-of-2 from 3. – 7:22 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro’s shot has wayyyyyy more arc tonight than usual. And he is creating havoc on defense. He’s got a team-high nine points in six minutes. – 7:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics are so casual with the ball for an offense that doesn’t exactly score at will. – 7:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
You can read about #Cavs Ricky Rubio — the reliable, game-changing veteran — from Saturday night. In a tight spot, J.B. Bickerstaff will always go to him. Similar to tonight.
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/11/r… – 7:19 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Since the #Cavs are without Jarrett Allen tonight, Tacko Fall checks into the game. – 7:19 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Here comes Tacko.
Cavs are missing 3 starters and Kevin Love. – 7:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are generating a lot of good looks, just no makes so far.
On the plus side, the Cavs aren’t exactly on fire either.
Basically, this game is messy and no one is making shots yet. – 7:18 PM
Celtics are generating a lot of good looks, just no makes so far.
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Disagree with Scal on liking the shots the Celtics are getting. Smart’s 3 with :18 left could have been a better shot. – 7:18 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Tacko Fall is going to be the first big off the bench tonight. – 7:16 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG gets us started!
📺 #CavsCeltics on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/AtIWJ4LTNa – 7:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs will start Ricky Rubio, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley tonight against the Celtics. – 6:25 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Al Horford is back and rejoining the starting lineup ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ZBIU4EuU02 – 6:18 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will be starting Ricky Rubio tonight with Jarrett Allen (illness) unavailable to play. Everyone will just move over one spot. Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley. – 6:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford and Josh Richardson have been upgraded to available for tonight’s game. – 5:59 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Al Horford and Josh Richardson are officially available tonight, per the Celtics – 5:56 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Ime on Schröder’s role when the team is fully healthy: “when Jaylen comes back, we’ll have our original starting lineup in there, put him back in that bench role. But he’s a pseudo sixth starter for us, a guy that finishes games and in that role, he’s very comfortable.” – 5:54 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Udoka said Dennis Schroder will return to the bench once Jaylen Brown comes back. – 5:46 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“He’s a guy that fills a lot of holes,” Coach Udoka says of Dennis Schroder. “We need him to just continue to stay aggressive and also get guys involved.” – 5:40 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka: “We have a sour taste in our mouth and didn’t feel good about how [Saturday’s game] ended after playing well for three quarters. So [tonight] is a chance to bounce back, and I think we’ve done that so far this year.” – 5:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that when Jaylen Brown returns, he envisions Dennis Schroder returning to his sixth man role.
Udoka said: “He’s a psuedo-starter for us, because he’ll finish a lot of games, even if he comes off the bench.” – 5:38 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka says Dennis Schroder will return to the bench once Jaylen Brown is back, but called him pseudo-starter. – 5:38 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka on Payton Pritchard:
“We’d like to find him more minutes, but it’s a little tough.”
Udoka said he spoke to the bench players today and told them he’s been there as a player. Told them to stay prepared and be ready for when the opportunity comes. – 5:34 PM
Ime Udoka on Payton Pritchard:
Boston Celtics @celtics
Grant Williams discusses how we can respond tonight in our rematch game against Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/9wh94LKkYN – 5:04 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I’m told for #Cavs Jarrett Allen, it’s a non-COVID related illness that has him doubtful tonight. – 4:57 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
It’s Monday, so you know what that means…the second edition of Mobley Mondays is here!
Sat down with assistant coach Antonio Lang to talk about #Cavs Evan Mobley, and asked some opposing coaches about the rookie’s early season success.
Check it out⤵️
theathletic.com/2956598/2021/1… – 4:52 PM
It’s Monday, so you know what that means…the second edition of Mobley Mondays is here!
Sat down with assistant coach Antonio Lang to talk about #Cavs Evan Mobley, and asked some opposing coaches about the rookie’s early season success.
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen (illness) listed as doubtful for tonight’s home game against the #Celtics. Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen, Lamar Stevens (right ankle), Collin Sexton (torn meniscus) are out. – 4:41 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen has been added to tonight’s injury report. He is listed as DOUBTFUL because of illness. – 4:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“There was a collective spirit that refused to allow us to lose that game.”
Prepare for tonight’s rematch with a look back at our 19-point comeback win over the Celtics. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/eXiUE4CXDz – 4:00 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs Darius Garland and Evan Mobley were nominees for the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week award that went to the Nets’ Kevin Durant. – 3:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
How efficient has Kevin Durant been this season??
KD has scored:
415 points on just 263 FG attempts.
To put those numbers in context,
Steph Curry has scored:
365 points on 265 FG attempts.
Jayson Tatum has scored 109 FEWER points (306) than KD on 28 MORE FG attempts (291). – 3:39 PM
How efficient has Kevin Durant been this season??
KD has scored:
415 points on just 263 FG attempts.
To put those numbers in context,
Steph Curry has scored:
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ready for Round 2!
🆚 @Boston Celtics
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/dLW6pEKjso – 3:00 PM
Ready for Round 2!
🆚 @Boston Celtics
🕖 7:00PM ET
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Betting against my children and taking Boston -2.5 in Cleveland.
Also taking New Orleans +4.5 in Washington cause I’m loving the smell of my own funk after a 2-0 week. Sitting at 4-2 on the season.
Catch me on “Best On The Board” every Monday. pic.twitter.com/4ZtQv0HVf7 – 2:58 PM
Betting against my children and taking Boston -2.5 in Cleveland.
Boston Celtics @celtics
TONIGHT ☘️ Celtics at @Cleveland Cavaliers
⏰ 7:00PM
📺 @NBCSBoston
🎙 @985TheSportsHub
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/cyN2JPWujC – 1:31 PM
TONIGHT ☘️ Celtics at @Cleveland Cavaliers
⏰ 7:00PM
📺 @NBCSBoston
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Enes Kanter intimated in a tweet that his lack of playing time is connected to his ongoing China protest. Not so, says Ime Udoka: “My thing is strictly basketball. We’re switching a lot and doing some things that probably are not as natural for him.” – 1:07 PM
