Game stream: Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Chicago Bulls (9-4) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021
Chicago Bulls 57, Los Angeles Lakers 48 (Half)
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Solid first-half.
DeMar DeRozan: 22 points, 8-14 FG
Zach LaVine: 17 points, 5 threes pic.twitter.com/AB4ni2Cz4P – 11:36 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers down 57-48 at the Half…
Russ leads the way for the Lakers with 19pts…THT has 10pts…AD with only 7pts
For Chicago, DeMar has 22pts & LaVine with 17pts
@ESPNLosAngeles – 11:36 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New video: Reporting on @SportsCenter on the Talen Horton-Tucker/Alex Caruso wrinkle to tonight’s Lakers-Bulls game and also, an update on LeBron James pic.twitter.com/5MU0Sof6i2 – 11:35 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Halftime: Bulls 57. Lakers 48. DeRozan-22. Lavine-17. Bulls 55%. 56%-3s. 9-16-3s. Westbrook-19. – 11:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
At halftime, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have 39 of the Bulls’ 57 points
DeRozan: 22 pts, 8-14 FG, 2-4 3P
LaVine: 17 pts, 6-12 FG, 5-9 3P
Each have 3 assists too – 11:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Bulls 57, Lakers 48
The Bulls are shooting 55% and 56.3% on 3s. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have combined for 39 points. Russell Westbrook is having his most efficient scoring game of the season w/ 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting. LA’s bench has been nonexistent. – 11:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DEMARVELOUS.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/5fwyi8PwsK – 11:34 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls lead Lakers 57-48 at half, still using the two dominant scorers system (DeRozan 22, LaVine 17).
Anthony Davis has 7 pts, 3 rebs, with Derrick Jones Jr. and Lonzo Ball guarding him for stretches – 11:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Bulls came in averaging 9.9 3’s per game (last in the NBA).
But tonight, the 5th triple from LaVine alone, and then the 3rd from DeRozan, were the 9th and 10th of the half from Chicago, helping them stem a Lakers run and take a 57-48 lead into the break. – 11:34 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
DeMar DeRozan is putting on a show in his hometown of Los Angeles. He has 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting, including three 3-pointers, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 57-48 halftime lead over the Lakers. – 11:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 57, Lakers 48 at half
DeRozan 22 pts
LaVine 17 pts; 5-9 from 3
Westbrook 19 pts
Davis 7 pts; 2-4 FGs – 11:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Five threes in the first half for Zach! pic.twitter.com/aPczpevMse – 11:31 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Avery Bradley entered this game for the @Los Angeles Lakers with a minus-9.1 plus/minus, according to NBA stats. That’s the worst number for any starter who does not play for Detroit or Houston.
He is currently a minus-22 in this game. – 11:30 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Warriors cutting Avery Bradley because they had Gary Payton II actually is a light years move. – 11:26 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach LaVine out here sniping!
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/UZqmoP8eBq – 11:25 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar in the open floor 💪
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/uPma6gruBT – 11:24 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think the Bulls are gonna keep making 67% of their 3’s and apparently neither do the Lakers with the way they’re defending them. – 11:23 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Bulls shooting 61.7% from 3-ball range. LaVine is 4-for-7 from three. – 11:22 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LaVine’s confidence is ridiculous. The transformation he’s made since landing in Chicago has been impressive. – 11:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Biggest issue with the Lakers offense is that the ball doesn’t move
That thing sticks on every halfcourt possession like nobody’s business – 11:22 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Coby White’s first stint: 5 minutes, 0-2 FG, 1 rebound. #Bulls – 11:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls are playing some pretty great defense on Anthony Davis. He’s 1-3 for just 2 points with 4 minutes until halftime. – 11:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Bulls have yet to cool off from 3. They’re 7 for 11 after the 3rd make from LaVine. – 11:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar is still on fire from last night!
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/vrguWJqTcB – 11:19 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Odell Beckham Jr could log 17 minutes a night for this Lakers team. – 11:18 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Lakers show love to Alex Caruso in his return to LA!
(📼 @NBATV )
pic.twitter.com/9YHo44zJhr – 11:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Lakers on a 16-6 run. Bulls 39-35 7:44 remaining-2nd quarter. Westbrook-14pts. DeRozan-13. – 11:15 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’ve covered the Lakers since LeBron arrived and in less than a month I’ve already grown to trust Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington more from behind the arc than any other shooters they’ve had in that span. Not even really close either. – 11:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL continued to play well to start the 2nd Q, after finishing the 1st on a 6-0 run. They’ve outscored CHI 10-6 to trim the lead further, down to 39-35, at the 7:44 mark. – 11:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Led by Westbrook, LAL are starting to get into this super small version of Chicago’s paint here in the 2nd Q. All 3 FG’s have come inside. – 11:09 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 33-25 after 1. Bulls 57%. 5-8-3s. DeRozan with 9. Westbrook-8pts. – 11:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL got 2 FG’s from Westbrook, then AD’s first bucket of the game to close the 1st on a 6-0 run, trimming Chicago’s 14-point lead with 1:24 left in the quarter to 33-25 after 1.
Bulls won’t keep shooting 62.5% from 3, but LAL will need to shore up its paint D (14 CHI points). – 11:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls held Anthony Davis scoreless until lob with 2.2 seconds left in quarter. Their defense is picking up where it left off last night. – 11:05 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso tribute video in L.A. pic.twitter.com/rwVdfQSjkC – 11:04 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Lakers tribute video is going to earn higher grades than any Lakers player in this game. – 11:03 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Derrick Jones Jr. as an uber-small five is so interesting. Makes Bulls even more switchable/athletic defensively, and has three buckets as a roller already in first – 11:02 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I can’t wait to see LeBron play with Wayne Ellington. He just looks like exactly the sort of shooter that tends to thrive with Bron. Great at relocating off of others’ drives. Totally comfortable faking out a frantic close out. Just seems like that’s gonna be a really nice fit. – 11:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls on a 9-2 run up 31-19. DeRozan-9. LaVine-8. Ball and Jones-6. Bulls 61% 5-7-3s. Davis scoreless in 10 min. – 11:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers miss LeBron in every situation, of course, but here’s a specific one, where Chicago is completely selling out to keep Davis from getting any clean touches. Can’t do that with LeBron on the floor.
Bulls up 31-19, with Davis having attempted 1 shot. – 11:02 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The Lakers’ tribute video to Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/AklVNvwPTH – 11:02 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
This is a game Anthony Davis should be dominating on the inside. Bulls don’t have much to offer as resistance, but they’re scheming and trapping…impressive – 11:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our boys have drained 5 threes in the first quarter so far 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lp0Go9OT9U – 10:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Chicago has been very aggressively trapping Davis since the jump, allowing open shots elsewhere, and LAL are 3 for 11 from 3 and 8 for 17 overall.
Issue has been Chicago’s shooting, as they’re 5 of 7 from 3 and 9 of 15 overall, towards their 27-19 lead. – 10:57 PM
Chicago has been very aggressively trapping Davis since the jump, allowing open shots elsewhere, and LAL are 3 for 11 from 3 and 8 for 17 overall.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls are a terrible matchup for this Lakers team. This might be the easiest game on this trip unless there’s no Dame-Time. – 10:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I hope Alex Caruso appreciates how much money the Lakers spent making that tribute video. It was a really fair reflection of his market value. – 10:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Lakers play a tribute video for Alex Caruso. He then waves to a crowd that didn’t stop cheering until the game resumed pic.twitter.com/cdmXoSVExv – 10:54 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Few players leave the Lakers for another team in free agency and are still beloved by the fans in LA. Alex Caruso is definitely in that category. AC will always be loved in LA. – 10:53 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach opens the game with back-to-back threes!
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/wTNk7zY65M – 10:52 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Alex Caruso with a long acknowledgment for the Staples crowd after the Lakers play his tribute video — and a bump from LeBron. pic.twitter.com/LZYxZA4lNH – 10:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD got a tech for arguing a 3-point foul on DeRozan, resulting in 4 straight Bulls FT’s that have Chicago up 18-11.
Bulls are 5 of 9 from 2, 4 of 5 from 3 and 3 of 4 at the FT line, with LAL 5 for 11 overall, and 1 of 6 from 3, without a FT. – 10:52 PM
AD got a tech for arguing a 3-point foul on DeRozan, resulting in 4 straight Bulls FT’s that have Chicago up 18-11.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Okay, that was a next level “Thank you” video for Caruso. AK – 10:52 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Caruso got a standing ovation from the crowd at Staples Center after his tribute video was shown. He lifted his arm in gratitude. – 10:51 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Alex Caruso getting a video tribute at Staples Center pic.twitter.com/71d4VeOlXv – 10:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Bulls are last in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game, at 9.9, but open 4 of 5 to start here against the Lakers.
They lead 14-11. – 10:48 PM
The Bulls are last in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game, at 9.9, but open 4 of 5 to start here against the Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
ACFresh, the Carushow, NBA Champion.
Welcome back, Alex. pic.twitter.com/deoWfO4i2M – 10:45 PM
ACFresh, the Carushow, NBA Champion.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Can’t overstate the difference between Tony Bradley and Nikola Vucevic as a rolling outlet when opponents send two at Zach/DeMar – 10:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Tony Bradley has already had three Shaqtin’ moments in the first three minutes of this game. – 10:44 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
These doubles on AD are going to be the norm if the Lakers start Russ and THT together. – 10:43 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Bulls’ Alex Caruso with the hero’s welcome in his return to Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/nwPeQkaZ0w – 10:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fans cheer for a bunch of Bulls players with L.A. ties. The loudest applause saved for Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/xJmrZKlBK1 – 10:39 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Cheers for Alex Caruso as he’s introduced before his first game against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/hxvpzpu2PZ – 10:38 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Alex Caruso got a lot of love from Staples Center when he was introduced: pic.twitter.com/RdeY2Uqdae – 10:37 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Ready to take the floor. It’s game time. pic.twitter.com/zhVylvJCWe – 10:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m so mad at the Rams that I just bet the Lakers as a home underdog on Caruso return night. – 10:19 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Who scores first tonight: Coby or Caruso?”
Answer right in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win a Zach jersey! – 10:17 PM
“Who scores first tonight: Coby or Caruso?”
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Buffalo’s Maceo Jack a game-high 18 points in the Bulls 69-60 win over North Texas. Pretty good 24 hours for the family as his mother, UB head women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack, had her number retired at Syracuse yesterday. – 10:16 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Trevor Ariza gets shots up in a Nike Kobe 6 PE! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/PZk2u2RckL – 10:07 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Back to back starters.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/m7aLDjAFpA – 10:04 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
🔥 @DeMar DeRozan & @Zach LaVine lace up in LA! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/WFsKGbOwSI – 10:03 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Cade Cunningham (20 yrs, 51 days) became the youngest player in NBA history with at least 25 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts and 5 3FGM in a game. He is followed by LeBron James (20 yrs, 100 days), Trae Young (20 yrs, 163 days) & Luka Doncic (20 yrs, 248 days). #Pistons
(via @EliasSports) – 10:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s starters against the Lakers!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/IcDcyNI961 – 10:01 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball back in LA wearing yellow Kobe 5s before facing Lakers at Staples Center pic.twitter.com/CXsfeNDIF5 – 9:42 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
DeMar talks about how close he was to being a Laker, and Caruso tells you what you can do with your “Orlando Bubble” criticisms.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 9:34 PM
DeMar talks about how close he was to being a Laker, and Caruso tells you what you can do with your “Orlando Bubble” criticisms.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Nikola Jokic is too much for Dwight Powell or anybody else right now. Nuggets up 73-63. Jokic with 21 points, 11 rebounds. But a Porzingis 3-pointer makes it 73-66. – 9:31 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Hopping on with the GREAT Hub Arkush @670TheScore prior to @Chicago Bulls @lakers – 9:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bulls coach Billy Donovan on why he gave Russell Westbrook to give him the freedom to be who he is in OKC pic.twitter.com/edEWl8qFqG – 9:09 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Billy Donovan said Russell Westbrook always gets better as the season goes on. – 9:07 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
There are of ties between #BullsNation and the #LakeShow . Chicago looks to pick up back-to-back wins at Staples after handling the Clippers on Sunday despite being short-handed. What to expect in L.A. tonight? I joined the @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show and offered some thoughts: pic.twitter.com/SuUR2fJ2xI – 9:06 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Coby White will play limited minutes in his season debut tonight, Billy Donovan says. Look for 10-18 minutes. – 9:01 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Coby White will play roughly 10-18 minutes vs. Lakers. – 9:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on how the team will handle LeBron James’ return to play: “We trust him to monitor his own progression.” LeBron still out for tonight vs the Bulls – 8:53 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Coach Vogel says Caruso was one of his favorite players he’s coached…
“How do you not love a guys who plays as hard as Alex Caruso does.”
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:52 PM
Coach Vogel says Caruso was one of his favorite players he’s coached…
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron’s status: “We trust him to monitor his own progression. … We trust him to make smart decisions on that.” – 8:52 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Frank Vogel confirmed that LeBron James is out tonight, and added they they trust him to make smart decisions on when he’s ready to return. – 8:52 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel makes it official that LeBron James is not playing tonight. – 8:51 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Alex Caruso: “How do you not love a guy that plays as hard as Alex does?” – 8:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With Alex Caruso back in town w/his new team, Frank Vogel called him one of his favorite players that he’s coached, and noted his winning habits, and winning DNA. “He’s a glue guy, makes up for a lot of stuff, can handle most matchups … and the intelligence piece and toughness.” – 8:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kendrick Nunn is “still a ways away” from returning, per Vogel. There is no update on his status. – 8:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same starters as last game for the Lakers. Vogel said that, offensively, he feels like they need Davis at the 5 right now. – 8:48 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Starting 5 the same as last game (Russ, Avery, THT, Carmelo & AD)… – 8:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel reflects on Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/vd3Ukpeviu – 8:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis remains the Lakers’ starting center tonight. Frank Vogel says it’s “game to game.” – 8:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Alex Caruso’s “winning habits and winning DNA” are big part of Bulls’ resurgence. Called Caruso one of his favorites to coach. – 8:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Frank Vogel called Alex Caruso one of his favorite players that he’s ever coached. – 8:47 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Alex Caruso: “I think he’s winning habits and winning DNA is a bit part of their [Bulls] resurgence.” – 8:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Frank Vogel on Alex Caruso: “I think his winning habits and winning DNA is a big part of their resurgence.” – 8:47 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
JaMychal Green’s year summed up in one stat: He has 29 made baskets to 21 turnovers this season, the second-most on the Nuggets. Green also has the fourth-worst turnovers ratio in the NBA ahead of only Marvin Bagley, Nerlens Noel and Dwight Howard. – 8:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Terance Mann, after limping off vs. Chicago last night in the fourth quarter, is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against San Antonio with a sprained ankle. – 8:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro’s second 3-pointer tied Kendrick Nunn for 20th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:16 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Purchased this vintage record(vinyl) player for the crib! Absolutely love it but it needs to be restored! Can anyone in LA help me out. It’s called *Clairtone g2 pic.twitter.com/6k6EVtpT77 – 8:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
FIU confirms what Butch Davis knows and what you know: The next AD will hire a new football coach there. – 7:59 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Shout out to former #Bulls guard Chris Duhon working as an assistant coach at Bryant; trying to upset Clemson on Marquee Network – 7:32 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
City Edition in the City of Angels
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/I2z75G9chG – 7:11 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
One name that many people have mentioned already as a potential candidate at Miami: Florida Atlantic AD Brian White. – 7:03 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2005, the @Orlando Magic‘s Dwight Howard had 21 points and 20 rebounds in an 85-77 win over the Bobcats.
Howard (19 years, 342 days) is the only teenager in NBA history to record a 20-point, 20-rebound game. pic.twitter.com/pOG3BgyDO9 – 7:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2005, the @Orlando Magic‘s Dwight Howard had 21 points and 20 rebounds in an 85-77 win over the Bobcats.
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Michael Jordan’s former longtime agent is convinced that the #Bulls star would have won Patrick Ewing an NBA title.
#NBA
sportscasting.com/chicago-bulls-… – 6:43 PM
Michael Jordan’s former longtime agent is convinced that the #Bulls star would have won Patrick Ewing an NBA title.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls – Lakers pre 9:15 CT pre. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network – 6:18 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis is looking forward to facing Alex Caruso for the first time since he left the Lakers this past summer for the Bulls.
📸: @Lakers Nation pic.twitter.com/qMmHIIf64Y – 6:07 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Each week I’m sending the Week in Lakers news to your inbox (4 free), and picking some topics to contextualize the past few games, including who’s hot. This week’s full edition: https://t.co/peFHFVXlc8 pic.twitter.com/utxG30jqlW – 5:43 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Lonzo Ball has found himself a home in Chicago. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/11/15/lon… – 5:43 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
To be fair:
Blake James took the Miami AD job when the school was knee-deep in the Shapiro/NCAA nonsense and stuck it out after finding out how bad it really was. Got a slew of facilities built or improved. Academic numbers elite.
But football didn’t win. And here we are. – 5:40 PM
To be fair:
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2017, the @Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid had 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and seven blocks in a win over the Lakers.
Since the NBA started tracking blocks in 1973-74, Embiid is one of only two players to record at least 45p/15r/5a/5b in a game (Alvan Adams). pic.twitter.com/WoBoZDo8Jp – 5:31 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
One more at home before the roadie✈️
⏰: 7:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
So a new athletic director will determine Manny Diaz’s fate. Likely a new AD would want his own guy. But we’ll see. Blake James had wanted to continue in role as AD but won’t get the chance. – 5:24 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
The Bulls guard has been cleared after missing the first 13 games of the season. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/11/15/cob… – 5:09 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1960, the @Los Angeles Lakers Elgin Baylor scored 71 points in a 123-109 win over the Knicks.
Baylor became the first player in NBA history to record a 70-point game. He shot 28-48 from the field and 15-19 from the FT line, and also had a game-high 25 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/CtGl2GuvyI – 5:01 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
The Chicago guys balled out ahead of their matchup with … Chicago. pic.twitter.com/vm9xFqJxzq – 4:48 PM
