Game stream: Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets (9-4) play against the Dallas Mavericks (4-4) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021
Denver Nuggets 81, Dallas Mavericks 79 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks go into the fourth quarter down 83-79. Should be a fun finish on a Monday night. – 9:43 PM
Mavericks go into the fourth quarter down 83-79. Should be a fun finish on a Monday night. – 9:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Timely baskets off the bench here from Ntilikina, Marjanovic and Bullock. – 9:41 PM
Timely baskets off the bench here from Ntilikina, Marjanovic and Bullock. – 9:41 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🦄 has been BLISTERING tonight
@chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/MA0I4ZOqu9 – 9:38 PM
🦄 has been BLISTERING tonight
@chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/MA0I4ZOqu9 – 9:38 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Kristaps Porzingis is having himself a day.
Haven’t seen him play well in so long that I’m in awe of the kind of shooter he is.
Up to 29 points in three quarters with five 3-pointers made and also has eight rebounds. – 9:37 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is having himself a day.
Haven’t seen him play well in so long that I’m in awe of the kind of shooter he is.
Up to 29 points in three quarters with five 3-pointers made and also has eight rebounds. – 9:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets role players are willingly just spamming midrange shots right now. – 9:36 PM
The Nuggets role players are willingly just spamming midrange shots right now. – 9:36 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
I swear sometimes the Nuggets best offense is a missed shot so Jokić can get the rebound and put it back in – 9:35 PM
I swear sometimes the Nuggets best offense is a missed shot so Jokić can get the rebound and put it back in – 9:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kristaps Porzingis is 11-of-18 and 5-of-7 from 3. He and Luka have combined for 45 points. Rest of Mavs? 25.
They are down 77-70. – 9:34 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is 11-of-18 and 5-of-7 from 3. He and Luka have combined for 45 points. Rest of Mavs? 25.
They are down 77-70. – 9:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Subtle thing off that Gordon defensive rebound. #Nuggets have been guilty of putting up bad transition 3s this season, and Rivers decided not to. Instead, fed Jokic inside which is generally easy money. – 9:32 PM
Subtle thing off that Gordon defensive rebound. #Nuggets have been guilty of putting up bad transition 3s this season, and Rivers decided not to. Instead, fed Jokic inside which is generally easy money. – 9:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Nikola Jokic is too much for Dwight Powell or anybody else right now. Nuggets up 73-63. Jokic with 21 points, 11 rebounds. But a Porzingis 3-pointer makes it 73-66. – 9:31 PM
Nikola Jokic is too much for Dwight Powell or anybody else right now. Nuggets up 73-63. Jokic with 21 points, 11 rebounds. But a Porzingis 3-pointer makes it 73-66. – 9:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets looking like a team that hit the energy wall on a b2b going east. – 9:25 PM
Nuggets looking like a team that hit the energy wall on a b2b going east. – 9:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic with a great hustle play, deflecting pass intended for Jokic, then throwing the ball off Jokic’s leg — and then shielding Jokic from retrieving the ball before it went out of bounds. – 9:25 PM
Doncic with a great hustle play, deflecting pass intended for Jokic, then throwing the ball off Jokic’s leg — and then shielding Jokic from retrieving the ball before it went out of bounds. – 9:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
We’ll find out pretty soon how tired the Nuggets might or might not be after playing at home last night. Mavs, conversely, are playing on two days’ rest. – 9:23 PM
We’ll find out pretty soon how tired the Nuggets might or might not be after playing at home last night. Mavs, conversely, are playing on two days’ rest. – 9:23 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics win 98-92.
They go to 5-4 on the road, the four losses?
Double OT at New York
Double OT at Washington
The crazy Luka buzzer shot at Dallas
2-point loss at Cleveland.
They’ll take the NBA’s #1 road defense into Atlanta Wednesday, Hawks about to go to 5-1 at home. – 9:20 PM
Celtics win 98-92.
They go to 5-4 on the road, the four losses?
Double OT at New York
Double OT at Washington
The crazy Luka buzzer shot at Dallas
2-point loss at Cleveland.
They’ll take the NBA’s #1 road defense into Atlanta Wednesday, Hawks about to go to 5-1 at home. – 9:20 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
In honor of America Recycles Day, @TheSuperMascot joined Nuggets Ambassador Ervin Johnson and @Nuggets Dancers to help deliver children’s books about recycling to Little Free Libraries throughout Denver!
@BallCorpHQ | #TheFutureIsInYoursHands pic.twitter.com/cX25fTmzdI – 9:14 PM
In honor of America Recycles Day, @TheSuperMascot joined Nuggets Ambassador Ervin Johnson and @Nuggets Dancers to help deliver children’s books about recycling to Little Free Libraries throughout Denver!
@BallCorpHQ | #TheFutureIsInYoursHands pic.twitter.com/cX25fTmzdI – 9:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Kings 129, Pistons 107
Cade Cunningham: 25 points (career high), 8 rebounds and 8 assists (career high)
Saddiq Bey: 28 points
Isaiah Stewart: 8 points and 14 rebounds
Luka Garza: 5 points and 7 rebounds
Frank Jackson: 8 points – 9:13 PM
FINAL: Kings 129, Pistons 107
Cade Cunningham: 25 points (career high), 8 rebounds and 8 assists (career high)
Saddiq Bey: 28 points
Isaiah Stewart: 8 points and 14 rebounds
Luka Garza: 5 points and 7 rebounds
Frank Jackson: 8 points – 9:13 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Brunson beat the 🚨
@AcmeBrick | #HalftimeHighlight pic.twitter.com/gbgAo3vbks – 9:10 PM
Brunson beat the 🚨
@AcmeBrick | #HalftimeHighlight pic.twitter.com/gbgAo3vbks – 9:10 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First half double-double for the big fella
13 PTS | 10 REB pic.twitter.com/BfqaSITBXL – 9:10 PM
First half double-double for the big fella
13 PTS | 10 REB pic.twitter.com/BfqaSITBXL – 9:10 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
14-22 shooting for Mavs in 1st qtr, 5-22 in 2nd and increasing frustration for Doncic who was teed up at the end of the half. DEN a 14-5 run to end half leads 58-49. Porzingis 17. Doncic 13-5-6. Jokic 13-11-4 to lead DEN 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:09 PM
14-22 shooting for Mavs in 1st qtr, 5-22 in 2nd and increasing frustration for Doncic who was teed up at the end of the half. DEN a 14-5 run to end half leads 58-49. Porzingis 17. Doncic 13-5-6. Jokic 13-11-4 to lead DEN 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:09 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Monte Morris is really starting to hit his stride. One of the reasons that the Nuggets have gotten a rhythm on offense over this winning streak. – 9:07 PM
Monte Morris is really starting to hit his stride. One of the reasons that the Nuggets have gotten a rhythm on offense over this winning streak. – 9:07 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Just look at the job the #Nuggets defense did on the Mavericks in the 2nd quarter. Dallas had just 14 points on 5/2 shooting. Made just 2 shots outside of the paint. This was a masterclass in defense. pic.twitter.com/oL7H86dK4w – 9:07 PM
Just look at the job the #Nuggets defense did on the Mavericks in the 2nd quarter. Dallas had just 14 points on 5/2 shooting. Made just 2 shots outside of the paint. This was a masterclass in defense. pic.twitter.com/oL7H86dK4w – 9:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Mavs 58-49.
-Jokić has 13-11-4 I guess?
-Starters have been efficient
-Bol Bol with 7 important points off the bench
-Bones rolled an ankle pic.twitter.com/PjfCCH79jW – 9:07 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Mavs 58-49.
-Jokić has 13-11-4 I guess?
-Starters have been efficient
-Bol Bol with 7 important points off the bench
-Bones rolled an ankle pic.twitter.com/PjfCCH79jW – 9:07 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
On the 2nd night of a back-to-back the Nuggets are in control at the half.
Jokic has a double-double of 13 points, 11 rebounds
Morris has 11 points, 5 assists and we saw some Bol Bol who has 7 points.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:06 PM
On the 2nd night of a back-to-back the Nuggets are in control at the half.
Jokic has a double-double of 13 points, 11 rebounds
Morris has 11 points, 5 assists and we saw some Bol Bol who has 7 points.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:06 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
24 minutes to turn it around
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/jlUqSNf8MJ – 9:05 PM
24 minutes to turn it around
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/jlUqSNf8MJ – 9:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic finished the first half with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block, 1 steal, several choice words to refs and 1 technical foul as Mavs walk off the court. – 9:04 PM
Luka Doncic finished the first half with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block, 1 steal, several choice words to refs and 1 technical foul as Mavs walk off the court. – 9:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Game was tied at 44 with 6:09 left in the first half. Nuggets scored 14 of the last 19 points to take a 58-49 halftime lead.
And Doncic just got a tech while walking off the court. – 9:04 PM
Game was tied at 44 with 6:09 left in the first half. Nuggets scored 14 of the last 19 points to take a 58-49 halftime lead.
And Doncic just got a tech while walking off the court. – 9:04 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic got in one last word with the refs before heading to the locker room at the half. The second half will start with a technical free throw. – 9:04 PM
Luka Doncic got in one last word with the refs before heading to the locker room at the half. The second half will start with a technical free throw. – 9:04 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks have only 14 points in the second quarter and have fallen behind 58-49 with 48 seconds to go. – 9:02 PM
Mavericks have only 14 points in the second quarter and have fallen behind 58-49 with 48 seconds to go. – 9:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nuggets’ 50-44 lead is their largest tonight.
Mavs went from shooting 63.6% FG in the first quarter to 21.4% so far in the second. – 8:56 PM
Nuggets’ 50-44 lead is their largest tonight.
Mavs went from shooting 63.6% FG in the first quarter to 21.4% so far in the second. – 8:56 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
So I guess this means Porzingis will guard Jokic? He’s the only Mavericks big on the court. Worked in San Antonio, but this isn’t San Antonio. – 8:54 PM
So I guess this means Porzingis will guard Jokic? He’s the only Mavericks big on the court. Worked in San Antonio, but this isn’t San Antonio. – 8:54 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
….I popped on the Nuggets-Mavericks game right as Bol Bol entered and uhh…
The Mavs gotta have some real Porzingis worries at this point, right? Bol for sure played well, but it’s a concern to see your starting center have those kinda issues with him, right? – 8:52 PM
….I popped on the Nuggets-Mavericks game right as Bol Bol entered and uhh…
The Mavs gotta have some real Porzingis worries at this point, right? Bol for sure played well, but it’s a concern to see your starting center have those kinda issues with him, right? – 8:52 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Monte Morris is getting that “last-second grenade pass to a non-shooter” habit that Barton can be guilty of. If there are 3 seconds on the shot clock, just shoot it. – 8:50 PM
Monte Morris is getting that “last-second grenade pass to a non-shooter” habit that Barton can be guilty of. If there are 3 seconds on the shot clock, just shoot it. – 8:50 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Bol Bol running laps around a dusty, cement-foot Porzingis has made for a tremendous Monday evening. – 8:49 PM
Bol Bol running laps around a dusty, cement-foot Porzingis has made for a tremendous Monday evening. – 8:49 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The issue with Bol Bol has never been his ability to play exactly how he is tonight. The issue is his consistency and urgency. Tonight, he’s playing well but he needs to continue to prove he is worthy of trust if he wants to break into the rotation. – 8:47 PM
The issue with Bol Bol has never been his ability to play exactly how he is tonight. The issue is his consistency and urgency. Tonight, he’s playing well but he needs to continue to prove he is worthy of trust if he wants to break into the rotation. – 8:47 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
ICYMI: @Tim Cato and I broke down Jalen Brunson’s unusual contract situation (extension, free agency and more) for @The Athletic theathletic.com/2950354/2021/1… – 8:45 PM
ICYMI: @Tim Cato and I broke down Jalen Brunson’s unusual contract situation (extension, free agency and more) for @The Athletic theathletic.com/2950354/2021/1… – 8:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bol Bol has honestly been fantastic on both ends. I’m really impressed. – 8:44 PM
Bol Bol has honestly been fantastic on both ends. I’m really impressed. – 8:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Okpala had been held out of six of the previous seven games, with the lone minutes in the interim the mop up after the Heat-Nuggets fracas. – 8:44 PM
Okpala had been held out of six of the previous seven games, with the lone minutes in the interim the mop up after the Heat-Nuggets fracas. – 8:44 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Nuggets bench more than holding its own, which, if it continues, could be the key to the game for a Denver team playing on a B2B. – 8:43 PM
Nuggets bench more than holding its own, which, if it continues, could be the key to the game for a Denver team playing on a B2B. – 8:43 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bol Bol is making a real impact. It’s a short stint so far, but he’s helping. – 8:42 PM
Bol Bol is making a real impact. It’s a short stint so far, but he’s helping. – 8:42 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Luka’s newest 𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗰 trick:
The floater 🎈 pic.twitter.com/jYxxKzNfJr – 8:42 PM
Luka’s newest 𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗰 trick:
The floater 🎈 pic.twitter.com/jYxxKzNfJr – 8:42 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The moment we’ve all been waiting for — a Bol Bol breakout game.
Getting the opportunity with Barton and Zeke Nnaji out and is providing a spark for the Nuggets. – 8:42 PM
The moment we’ve all been waiting for — a Bol Bol breakout game.
Getting the opportunity with Barton and Zeke Nnaji out and is providing a spark for the Nuggets. – 8:42 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Bol Bol turned sideways and I lost him for a second, but he just made a dandy move to the rim for a scoop shot while getting fouled. Then he put in a paint jumper. Kid has some skill. Runs in the family. – 8:40 PM
Bol Bol turned sideways and I lost him for a second, but he just made a dandy move to the rim for a scoop shot while getting fouled. Then he put in a paint jumper. Kid has some skill. Runs in the family. – 8:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Looked like George Gervin of 40 years ago snuck into the game for Denver. – 8:40 PM
Looked like George Gervin of 40 years ago snuck into the game for Denver. – 8:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland looked like he twisted his ankle late in the first quarter. Monte checks back in as Bones walks to the locker room. – 8:38 PM
Bones Hyland looked like he twisted his ankle late in the first quarter. Monte checks back in as Bones walks to the locker room. – 8:38 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland is walking to the locker room gingerly. But under his own power.
Looks like it is his ankle. – 8:38 PM
Bones Hyland is walking to the locker room gingerly. But under his own power.
Looks like it is his ankle. – 8:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
JaMychal Green’s year summed up in one stat: He has 29 made baskets to 21 turnovers this season, the second-most on the Nuggets. Green also has the fourth-worst turnovers ratio in the NBA ahead of only Marvin Bagley, Nerlens Noel and Dwight Howard. – 8:37 PM
JaMychal Green’s year summed up in one stat: He has 29 made baskets to 21 turnovers this season, the second-most on the Nuggets. Green also has the fourth-worst turnovers ratio in the NBA ahead of only Marvin Bagley, Nerlens Noel and Dwight Howard. – 8:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tweet from the future:
Lu Dort in 2020.
Moses Brown in 2021.
Aaron Wiggins in 2022.
OKC two-way players who signed real NBA contracts mid-season. – 8:36 PM
Tweet from the future:
Lu Dort in 2020.
Moses Brown in 2021.
Aaron Wiggins in 2022.
OKC two-way players who signed real NBA contracts mid-season. – 8:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs scored 5 points in the last 2.6 seconds of the first quarter to take a 35-32 lead:
THJ played QB to KP for a layup in transition, and after a Nuggets travel, Brunson hit a 3 at the buzzer.
Whew. – 8:36 PM
Mavs scored 5 points in the last 2.6 seconds of the first quarter to take a 35-32 lead:
THJ played QB to KP for a layup in transition, and after a Nuggets travel, Brunson hit a 3 at the buzzer.
Whew. – 8:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
We’ve got a fun one: Mavs 35, Nuggets 32 after 1Q, as Brunson sinks a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and Mavs score five points in the last 2.0 seconds.
Porzingis and Doncic have 10 points apiece and Brunson has five. Jokic leads Denver with 9 points.
BOTH TEAMS shooting 63.6%. – 8:35 PM
We’ve got a fun one: Mavs 35, Nuggets 32 after 1Q, as Brunson sinks a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and Mavs score five points in the last 2.0 seconds.
Porzingis and Doncic have 10 points apiece and Brunson has five. Jokic leads Denver with 9 points.
BOTH TEAMS shooting 63.6%. – 8:35 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The #Mavs just got 5 pts in the last 5 seconds of the 1st quarter. They lead the Nuggets 35-32 after the 1st quarter. – 8:35 PM
The #Mavs just got 5 pts in the last 5 seconds of the 1st quarter. They lead the Nuggets 35-32 after the 1st quarter. – 8:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jalen Brunson is simply rolling right now. He just drilled a 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer to deliver the Mavericks a 35-32 lead. Mavericks were plus-6 after Brunson came into the game. – 8:35 PM
Jalen Brunson is simply rolling right now. He just drilled a 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer to deliver the Mavericks a 35-32 lead. Mavericks were plus-6 after Brunson came into the game. – 8:35 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon has been thoroughly fantastic over the last week or so. He finding where he can impact the offense on a more consistent basis and defending his ass off. – 8:34 PM
Aaron Gordon has been thoroughly fantastic over the last week or so. He finding where he can impact the offense on a more consistent basis and defending his ass off. – 8:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
KP’s fake was so nice, he got our camera man 😳
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/dxafmlB9qO – 8:31 PM
KP’s fake was so nice, he got our camera man 😳
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/dxafmlB9qO – 8:31 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Both teams shooting more than 64 percent in the early going as Mavs and Nuggets are tied at 25 with almost 3 minutes left in the quarter. – 8:29 PM
Both teams shooting more than 64 percent in the early going as Mavs and Nuggets are tied at 25 with almost 3 minutes left in the quarter. – 8:29 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
2:56 remaining in the first quarter in Dallas, Bol Bol is checking in. – 8:29 PM
2:56 remaining in the first quarter in Dallas, Bol Bol is checking in. – 8:29 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jokic has 9 points and he’s doing it so effortlessly (seemingly) that it appears he’s on his way to a monster night. – 8:25 PM
Jokic has 9 points and he’s doing it so effortlessly (seemingly) that it appears he’s on his way to a monster night. – 8:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jeff Green is playing defense like a long-time vet who knows it’s only the 14th game of the season. – 8:21 PM
Jeff Green is playing defense like a long-time vet who knows it’s only the 14th game of the season. – 8:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It really is insane how easy things are for Denver offensively when the shots drop. You can say that about a lot of teams, but Denver especially generates runways on their backdoor cuts when teams jump out to help on shooters. – 8:20 PM
It really is insane how easy things are for Denver offensively when the shots drop. You can say that about a lot of teams, but Denver especially generates runways on their backdoor cuts when teams jump out to help on shooters. – 8:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon hesitated on that dunk because he couldn’t believe how wide-open he was. Joker, already with 4/5/3 in six minutes, didn’t miss him. – 8:19 PM
Aaron Gordon hesitated on that dunk because he couldn’t believe how wide-open he was. Joker, already with 4/5/3 in six minutes, didn’t miss him. – 8:19 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
The font on these Mavericks jerseys is tiny! pic.twitter.com/a30cNfoQ51 – 8:18 PM
The font on these Mavericks jerseys is tiny! pic.twitter.com/a30cNfoQ51 – 8:18 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Stars are both off to hot starts as Luka and Jokic fill up the stat sheet early. Luka with four points, three assists in the first five minutes. Jokic with 4-5-2. Nuggets up 14-13. – 8:17 PM
Stars are both off to hot starts as Luka and Jokic fill up the stat sheet early. Luka with four points, three assists in the first five minutes. Jokic with 4-5-2. Nuggets up 14-13. – 8:17 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Austin Rivers stays ready. Malone has mentioned it many times and his 2-2 start from deep tonight is just more evidence of exactly that. – 8:17 PM
Austin Rivers stays ready. Malone has mentioned it many times and his 2-2 start from deep tonight is just more evidence of exactly that. – 8:17 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets s open the game with consecutive stops, an Austin Rivers 3 and a Monte Morris mid-range for an early 5-0 lead. – 8:12 PM
Nuggets s open the game with consecutive stops, an Austin Rivers 3 and a Monte Morris mid-range for an early 5-0 lead. – 8:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver is without Murray, MPJ, Barton, Nnaji and Cancar tonight which means things are going to get weird.
Jokic will be Jokic, but Denver needs great games from Morris, Bones and Gordon tonight to beat the Mavericks in Dallas. – 8:12 PM
Denver is without Murray, MPJ, Barton, Nnaji and Cancar tonight which means things are going to get weird.
Jokic will be Jokic, but Denver needs great games from Morris, Bones and Gordon tonight to beat the Mavericks in Dallas. – 8:12 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs and Denver with an early start tonight at @AACenter. Mins away from a 7:10 tipoff on BSSW. Mavs with their only home game in a stretch of 6 of 7 on the road – 8:08 PM
Mavs and Denver with an early start tonight at @AACenter. Mins away from a 7:10 tipoff on BSSW. Mavs with their only home game in a stretch of 6 of 7 on the road – 8:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets will have 11 players active tonight, including Bol Bol and Markus Howard. – 8:07 PM
Nuggets will have 11 players active tonight, including Bol Bol and Markus Howard. – 8:07 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Still obsessed with these City Edition warmups 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ER620qrLo4 – 8:02 PM
Still obsessed with these City Edition warmups 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ER620qrLo4 – 8:02 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets announce Zeke Nnaji will not play tonight due to an ankle sprain. Nnaji played 18 minutes last night. Might mean some meaningful minutes go Bol Bol’s way if Michael Malone sticks with a 10-man rotation. – 7:59 PM
Nuggets announce Zeke Nnaji will not play tonight due to an ankle sprain. Nnaji played 18 minutes last night. Might mean some meaningful minutes go Bol Bol’s way if Michael Malone sticks with a 10-man rotation. – 7:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks and Nuggets about to get rolling at AAC. Early start time at 7 thanks to NBA TV. Also on BSSW. And we’ll keep you updated with all the news here. – 7:57 PM
Mavericks and Nuggets about to get rolling at AAC. Early start time at 7 thanks to NBA TV. Also on BSSW. And we’ll keep you updated with all the news here. – 7:57 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Cool Nuggets story:
On Nov. 13, 2016, Jamal Murray played in his 10th NBA game, came off the bench vs Portland, and had 19 points (5/9 from 3)
On Nov 14, 2021, Bones Hyland played in his 10th NBA game, came off the bench vs Portland, and had 18 points (4/8 from 3) – 7:53 PM
Cool Nuggets story:
On Nov. 13, 2016, Jamal Murray played in his 10th NBA game, came off the bench vs Portland, and had 19 points (5/9 from 3)
On Nov 14, 2021, Bones Hyland played in his 10th NBA game, came off the bench vs Portland, and had 18 points (4/8 from 3) – 7:53 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys to the game
Nuggets at Mavericks
🔑 AG vs Luka
🔑 3 pt defense, especially with Porzingis active tonight
🔑 Home Cooking on the road – can the great home-stand performance travel? The bench? The defense? pic.twitter.com/c6pF5AM1ZO – 7:47 PM
Keys to the game
Nuggets at Mavericks
🔑 AG vs Luka
🔑 3 pt defense, especially with Porzingis active tonight
🔑 Home Cooking on the road – can the great home-stand performance travel? The bench? The defense? pic.twitter.com/c6pF5AM1ZO – 7:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Doncic
DEN starters: Gordon, J Green, Jokic, Rivers, Morris
7:10 Tip @theeagledallas – 7:42 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Doncic
DEN starters: Gordon, J Green, Jokic, Rivers, Morris
7:10 Tip @theeagledallas – 7:42 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Tonight’s starters vs. @Dallas Mavericks ⤵️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/x7CEodtu4F – 7:34 PM
Tonight’s starters vs. @Dallas Mavericks ⤵️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/x7CEodtu4F – 7:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first 🖐 on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/MP4HsNe2hC – 7:33 PM
Your first 🖐 on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/MP4HsNe2hC – 7:33 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
“I literally stand between Doc, Big Tuck and Bobby Sessions as they get the love that they deserve and have earned from their hometown, from the city that they claim.”
inside the Mavericks’ city jersey, and the 3 rappers who influenced mixtape history: theathletic.com/2957873/2021/1… – 7:32 PM
“I literally stand between Doc, Big Tuck and Bobby Sessions as they get the love that they deserve and have earned from their hometown, from the city that they claim.”
inside the Mavericks’ city jersey, and the 3 rappers who influenced mixtape history: theathletic.com/2957873/2021/1… – 7:32 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Monday night drop 💧
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/etjQAVZc3o – 7:12 PM
Monday night drop 💧
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/etjQAVZc3o – 7:12 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
No real update from Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Will Barton III’s status tonight vs. Dallas. Barton’s listed as doubtful after being a late scratch Sunday with low back pain. – 6:38 PM
No real update from Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Will Barton III’s status tonight vs. Dallas. Barton’s listed as doubtful after being a late scratch Sunday with low back pain. – 6:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone pregame in Dallas: “What I marvel at when I think about Nikola is just the consistency…and the mental and physical toughness. He just keeps on going. There’s no slowing him down.” – 6:34 PM
Michael Malone pregame in Dallas: “What I marvel at when I think about Nikola is just the consistency…and the mental and physical toughness. He just keeps on going. There’s no slowing him down.” – 6:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) will miss tonight’s game against Denver. – 6:24 PM
Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) will miss tonight’s game against Denver. – 6:24 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Freshly fitted to start the week
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/4Y31f9zJDO – 6:19 PM
Freshly fitted to start the week
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/4Y31f9zJDO – 6:19 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Dallas court has all the players that have played for the franchise on the outside of their court. Found Nuggets assistant coach Popeye Jones! 357 player names. pic.twitter.com/ouSpAmgqH1 – 5:56 PM
The Dallas court has all the players that have played for the franchise on the outside of their court. Found Nuggets assistant coach Popeye Jones! 357 player names. pic.twitter.com/ouSpAmgqH1 – 5:56 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
ICYMI: @Tim Cato and I broke down Jalen Brunson’s unusual contract situation (extension, free agency and more) for @The Athletic– theathletic.com/2950354/2021/1… – 5:33 PM
ICYMI: @Tim Cato and I broke down Jalen Brunson’s unusual contract situation (extension, free agency and more) for @The Athletic– theathletic.com/2950354/2021/1… – 5:33 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 26 points for Nikola tonight?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K!
👉 bit.ly/3DlZTq7
#MileHighBasketball – 4:45 PM
Over/Under 26 points for Nikola tonight?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K!
👉 bit.ly/3DlZTq7
#MileHighBasketball – 4:45 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
GAME 👏 DAY 👏 ENERGY
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/Wp7YRQTuqx – 3:43 PM
GAME 👏 DAY 👏 ENERGY
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/Wp7YRQTuqx – 3:43 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Nets’ Kevin Durant have been named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis was a nominee in the West along with Luka Doncic (Mavs), Paul George (Clippers), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) and Chris Paul (Suns). – 3:42 PM
Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Nets’ Kevin Durant have been named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis was a nominee in the West along with Luka Doncic (Mavs), Paul George (Clippers), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) and Chris Paul (Suns). – 3:42 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Steph deserved POTW out West but it would’ve been a lot funnier if Jokic (averaging 24-14-10 last week) would’ve won it the week he got suspended. – 3:38 PM
Steph deserved POTW out West but it would’ve been a lot funnier if Jokic (averaging 24-14-10 last week) would’ve won it the week he got suspended. – 3:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Per PBP Stats, the Nuggets are allowing the 4th lowest shot quality in the league (expected eFG%) compared to the 7th lowest actual eFG% allowed.
I need someone big brained to tell me why their eFG% is going to regress, because I don’t think it will. At least not substantially. – 3:14 PM
Per PBP Stats, the Nuggets are allowing the 4th lowest shot quality in the league (expected eFG%) compared to the 7th lowest actual eFG% allowed.
I need someone big brained to tell me why their eFG% is going to regress, because I don’t think it will. At least not substantially. – 3:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
New Wind Chimes
How quickly could Michael Porter Jr. return to the lineup? He’s been at Ball Arena daily, and the Nuggets are hoping he responds to treatment. I don’t get the sense that his MRI returned anything catastrophic.
More here:
thednvr.com/wind-chimes-th… – 3:06 PM
New Wind Chimes
How quickly could Michael Porter Jr. return to the lineup? He’s been at Ball Arena daily, and the Nuggets are hoping he responds to treatment. I don’t get the sense that his MRI returned anything catastrophic.
More here:
thednvr.com/wind-chimes-th… – 3:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic currently has the highest single-season PER of all time. And it’s not close.
The gap between him (35.1) and the second player (Wilt Chamberlain at 32.1) is bigger than the gap between Wilt and the 45th player. pic.twitter.com/dswUcE5rf1 – 2:58 PM
Nikola Jokic currently has the highest single-season PER of all time. And it’s not close.
The gap between him (35.1) and the second player (Wilt Chamberlain at 32.1) is bigger than the gap between Wilt and the 45th player. pic.twitter.com/dswUcE5rf1 – 2:58 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Which matchup are you looking forward to the most?
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/VvBNEBHClj – 2:30 PM
Which matchup are you looking forward to the most?
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/VvBNEBHClj – 2:30 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
ICYMI: @Tim Cato and I broke down Jalen Brunson’s unusual contract situation (extension, free agency and more) for @The Athletic: theathletic.com/2950354/2021/1… – 2:13 PM
ICYMI: @Tim Cato and I broke down Jalen Brunson’s unusual contract situation (extension, free agency and more) for @The Athletic: theathletic.com/2950354/2021/1… – 2:13 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Best offensive ratings last 4 games:
1. Nuggets 119.7
2. Warriors 116.6
3. Mavs 115.3
4. Nets 114.2 – 2:12 PM
Best offensive ratings last 4 games:
1. Nuggets 119.7
2. Warriors 116.6
3. Mavs 115.3
4. Nets 114.2 – 2:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Will Barton (low back pain) is doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Dallas.
MPJ is out (low back pain).
Zeke Nnaji (right ankle sprain) is probable. – 2:07 PM
Will Barton (low back pain) is doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Dallas.
MPJ is out (low back pain).
Zeke Nnaji (right ankle sprain) is probable. – 2:07 PM