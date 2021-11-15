Game stream: Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Houston Rockets (1-12) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (7-7) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021
Houston Rockets 68, Memphis Grizzlies 103 (Q3 01:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Poll: Have you watched every #Rockets game this season from start to finish? – 9:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
This game should help the Grizzlies’ averages, net ratings, and all that stuff – 9:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
bbq chicken hits different at the crib 🏠
16 points in the game for @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/n4kDqnYEu7 – 9:41 PM
bbq chicken hits different at the crib 🏠
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Kevin Porter Jr. will not return with a left thigh contusion. – 9:39 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
It’s one thing for the 19 and 21 year old guards to commit a bunch of turnovers, but it’s another for the 29-year Daniel Theis to commit 5 in 19 minutes – 9:34 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant just keeps stepping into 3’s. He’s up to 4 three’s for this game – 9:31 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Another view of Al P working in the post. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T8t1oWT8n7 – 9:16 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
John Lucas told @Cayleigh Griffin he thought the Rockets were sleep walking in the first half after playing last night – 9:10 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
halftime
Rockets 56
Grizzlies 73
Ja: 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
Brooks: 14 points, 2 assists
Anderson: 10 points
Bane: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
Jaren: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 stocks – 9:09 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Little kid in the crowd yells at JJJ: “Hey Jaren! I’m your neighbor!”
Jaren looks up: ” ** names street***???”
Kid: ” Yeah! I live in (house number here).”
Pretty funny exchange. – 9:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
like a drop in the bucket 🥽
@Ja Morant | @Kyle Anderson pic.twitter.com/Y8gYd9erpQ – 9:03 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
JA MORANT FOR 3, and he added a small little Gasol backside slap on the end.
i can’t find the gif but iykyk – 8:59 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
JG rises up then slams it down! 😤 pic.twitter.com/g7YYGdw1Tl – 8:58 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant is back in — to whom it may concern. He went to the back for a bit and had ice on the bench. I’m sure that no-call played a factor – 8:55 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
One of the best self-created scoring plays of the season for JJJ and refs blow a goal-tending call on it. – 8:52 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
DJ dishes to KPJ for the triple! 💦 pic.twitter.com/2GPy8hsLm9 – 8:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Rockets are a great opponent. The Grizzlies should play more teams like the Rockets. – 8:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
turning quick d into easy o.
17 points off 10 turnovers. pic.twitter.com/THlVQ9uuBr – 8:47 PM
turning quick d into easy o.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Tyus Jones has really picked apart the defense so far to attack as a scorer, you love to see it – 8:44 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
That three by Dillon Brooks makes it 17PTS for the @Memphis Grizzlies off of 10 turnovers by the Rockets – 8:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
✅⬜️⬜️⬜️
Us: 33 | @Houston Rockets: 20
Team: 6 steals pic.twitter.com/8l3Ur4eHdE – 8:41 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
This was the 1st first quarter the Grizzlies didn’t allow 30+ points since November 3rd – 8:40 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets down 33-20 after one. Houston shooting 8-for-24 from the floor, 2-from-10 from deep. Also have 9(!) turnovers. – 8:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 1st
Rockets 20
Grizzlies 33
Bane: 7 points, 3 assists
Ja, Jaren, Brooks each: 5 points, 1 steal
Anderson: 5 points, 2 rebounds – 8:39 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1.
#Rockets: 20
Grizzlies: 33
@kroger | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/d9ukrnxG13 – 8:38 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
C-Wood stepping behind the arc. 💦 pic.twitter.com/F5IyP1dj2w – 8:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“yeah, yeah, i’m in my bag” – @Kyle Anderson & @KeyGLOCK pic.twitter.com/Ivq1qLRd9B – 8:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Al P going to work in the post. 👀 pic.twitter.com/b11f8Gi4Mw – 8:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
walk em down. walk em down.
@Ja Morant | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/ZocCSygmrI – 8:33 PM
walk em down. walk em down.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
we googled “ball movement” and this clip came up.
no cap. pic.twitter.com/9ygf8uFRnj – 8:31 PM
we googled “ball movement” and this clip came up.
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Good things are happening when Alperen Sengun is involved. That seems to be a trend this season. – 8:30 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brandon Clarke checking in at the 5. More cool with it against another center like Sengun – 8:28 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Those rock-solid Eric Gordon minutes aren’t coming tonight for Stephen Silas. Could get really ugly. – 8:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
shot out of a rocket 🦄
5 early ones for @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/ve8hxkURcH – 8:26 PM
shot out of a rocket 🦄
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton are the first ones off the bench for Memphis. Anderson in for Jaren, Melton in for Brooks next dead ball – 8:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets reach the first time out on pace for roughly 50 turnovers, which would be a lot even for them. – 8:20 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
you know the lingo. who run it? who run it? pic.twitter.com/9PhwKSQqWW – 8:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Tate hustling! 😤
@Toyota | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/Yi4YurOPWI – 8:17 PM
Tate hustling! 😤
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks gets the Grizzlies their 1st field goal of the game with a fastbreak layup. Tied at 5 about 2 and a half minutes into the game – 8:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jalen Green with his second foul already. Silas is letting him play through it. – 8:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams gets the Grizzlies on the board as he splits his 1 of 2 FTs – 8:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
let’s get right gang.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/Yn6ida0ctb – 8:11 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starters in Memphis! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/k7E2zqO4ak – 8:10 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Friendly faces matching up tonight. pic.twitter.com/a0Zw96ZmkE – 8:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
still the most icy warmups in the league. no debate. pic.twitter.com/wqTVVmI96P – 8:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
After leading by as much as 22 in Saturday’s win over Memphis, the Pels are up 58-39 on Washington with a little under 30 seconds left in the half. – 8:03 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for this Grizz game vs. Rockets: HOU: Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis, Jalen Green, Kevin Porter. MEM: Brooks, Adams, JJJ, Ja, Desmond Bane. – 7:59 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
🗣 ROLL CALL!
Back on the road for 4. @Houston Rockets vs. Grizzlies tips off at 7 on @ATTSportsNetSW 🚀 @LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/xKHfRCQnXl – 7:54 PM
🗣 ROLL CALL!
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting five tonight vs. @Houston Rockets
🥷 @Ja Morant
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/JSh1JLMKY7 – 7:53 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
I know it’s the Rockets on Monday night, but I sure hope this is a late-arriving crowd for the Grizz game. Or at least they are being searched at the gate, slowing down admission. – 7:48 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Hey, @badunclep your officials for this tilt between the Grizz and Rockets are Tyler Ford, Natalie Sago and John Butler. I’m not even sure you are tuning in to this one tonight. – 7:36 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kaari Morant with the assist to dad, @Ja Morant! pic.twitter.com/s96qvvugiU – 7:33 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets starters:
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jalen Green
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Daniel Theis – 7:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
graphic tees & sweaters are the wave.
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/A1mq9z43LM – 7:24 PM
graphic tees & sweaters are the wave.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If John Wall got bought out tomorrow, ignoring where you think he’d actually go, what team that might realistically be interested in him would do the most to boost his value as a future free agent? – 7:23 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
He threatened to fight me when I said the Rockets made terrible moves last season. Now the team stinks again and he couldn’t take it. Soft as pudding. pic.twitter.com/Rs5iXR5nzR – 6:39 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Rockets coach Stephen Silas says Ja Morant reminds him of Allen Iverson.
We’re going to get that all season, feels like. – 6:34 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Gordon is out tonight per Stephen Silas. He says the groin tends to tighten up after games, so back-to-backs are probably out for awhile – 6:32 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas says Eric Gordon is out tonight on the second night of a back-to-back. – 6:32 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant being a big factor on the glass is big-time for them, as it helps them control the pace of the game – 6:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins on what stands out in this matchup with the Rockets. Said you got to look past the record and look at their combination of young guys and vets. Will be a good test on both ends of the floor – 6:19 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hey, everyone — happy Monday! The Grizzlies are back in action looking to get back into their winning ways. Taylor Jenkins will speak to the media momentarily. @PAKA_FLOCKA on the account tonight 😎 – 6:14 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
📍Memphis
@michelobultra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/AxA05ZtArs – 6:12 PM
📍Memphis
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will be on a minutes restriction again tonight, but he should be able to play a few more than he did on Saturday against Memphis. – 5:39 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul is 1st in assists per game this season.
He is 51st in turnovers per game.
Let’s not even mention what he did to rookie Usman Garuba last night. Point God. pic.twitter.com/0mc5PCsc43 – 4:28 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Back on the road!
⏰ 7 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/KGjn5VfNdU – 4:00 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
One of the real under the radar issues for the Grizzlies has been the catastrophic collapse of Kyle Anderson’s play, especially on defense. You can see it here – Defensive EPM from @taylor_snarr puts Kyle in the bottom 5th percentile; he’s been in the top 10% in 5 of last 6 yrs. pic.twitter.com/8X0eFafNN4 – 3:28 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets have committed a turnover before attempting a shot in 6-of-13 games this season. Their 18.7 percent turnover rate is highest in the NBA and that number jumps to 20.4 percent in the 1st quarter – 3:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
#GrizzliesOTD in 2014: @Zach Randolph set a single-game franchise record with a career-high 13 offensive rebounds in @Memphis Grizzlies‘s 95-88 win over the Detroit Pistons.
Randolph’s 11 offensive boards in the second half stand as the most in any half by a Grizzlies player. pic.twitter.com/C27nK04WDi – 3:09 PM
#GrizzliesOTD in 2014: @Zach Randolph set a single-game franchise record with a career-high 13 offensive rebounds in @Memphis Grizzlies‘s 95-88 win over the Detroit Pistons.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Eric Gordon is questionable to play in Memphis tonight with right groin tightness. – 2:21 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last road trip, Steven Adams played 37 minutes and traveled 2.55 miles at an average of 3.80 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/9w1v5pEeQe – 2:21 PM
During the last road trip, Steven Adams played 37 minutes and traveled 2.55 miles at an average of 3.80 MPH.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets say Eric Gordon is questionable for tonight‘s game with right groin tightness – 2:03 PM
