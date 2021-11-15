Game stream: Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

The Indiana Pacers (6-8) play against the New York Knicks (6-6) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021
Indiana Pacers 2, New York Knicks 2 (Q1 11:12)
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks-Pacers ready to tip. Thibodeau said before gsme he’s happy enough with defense, citing top 5 in lowest points in the paint. – 7:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Damian Escobar with a violin rendition fo the national anthem tonight at MSG and I only note that because it might be teh frist time no one screamed “Let’s go Knicks” during it, and it got a huge round of applause. – 7:36 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Pacers/Knicks! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBACast
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Pacers/Knicks with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’d love to answer your questions on the #NBACast, IND vs NYK. If you get them in pregame with that hashtag, better shot at getting on air. Can be about this game or any other NBA topic. Join us: nba.com/game/ind-vs-ny… – 7:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
rockin the city threads tonight 🔥
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Let’s kick this three-game homestand off right.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Full Injury Report for tonight’s game at New York:
Chris Duarte – Out (right shoulder soreness)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (G League assignment)
Ian Begley @IanBegley
An important defensive stat for Tom Thibodeau: opponent FG%. NYK enters play tonight w/6th best opponent FG% (3rd best on 2-point attempts) & 3rd best paint points allowed/100 possessions. But NYK ranks 25th in defensive rating due, in part, to rebounding & opponent 3-point FG% – 6:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for IND/NYK live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBACast
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Update from Coach Rick Carlisle: Chris Duarte will be out tonight against the Knicks due to a sore right shoulder. – 6:09 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers rookie Chris Duarte has right shoulder soreness and will miss his first game of the season tonight in New York. – 6:08 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nerlens not available tonight. Everyone else is. pic.twitter.com/w8uOYROIjL – 5:50 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Rookies Miles McBride and Jericho Sims, who are hardly playing, now sporting new braids look. Quite a difference. – 5:30 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1960, the @Los Angeles Lakers Elgin Baylor scored 71 points in a 123-109 win over the Knicks.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said that Danny Green did not practice today in Salt Lake City. During Saturday’s loss at Indiana, tightness returned in that hamstring that kept him out for parts of four games. – 5:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Vit Krejci is a fan of OKC, the place.
“Oklahoma [City] is a super city. I would not be very happy in New York or Los Angeles. There’s lots of great restaurants and nice places. Wehave lots of great fans.”
