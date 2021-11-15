Game stream: Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Miami Heat (8-5) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-7) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021
Miami Heat 76, Oklahoma City Thunder 69 (Q4 11:03)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA only has 6 points through 3 quarters cause Miami is sending 2 or 3 defenders at him every possession.
Shai had 3 assists in the last 1:21 of the 3rd quarter to get OKC within 7. – 9:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 74, Thunder 67 at end of three. Heat had led by 14 in third. Robinson with 18 for Heat, Herro 17, and 11 and 11 for Lowry. – 9:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
KZ Okpala with six points, five rebounds and solid defense. Giving some quality minutes tonight. – 9:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Double-digit leads on the road haven’t exactly been the Heat’s friend, as Erik Spoelstra expressed Saturday. This time the lead was 14 in the third. – 9:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
good for rebound #8 on the night 💪
@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/PXZYFXga8W – 9:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey
4 points
8 rebound
7 assists
2 blocks
1 steal
If he plays the full game, he has a real shot at becoming the youngest ever player with a triple double. – 9:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Thunder shooting 6 of 16 at the rim, and that’s with the Heat playing only one true center for most of the game tonight. – 9:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
I realize the Thunder has a bottom-three offense, but it’s still impressive to see what the Heat’s defense has done tonight while missing All-Defensive guys in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. – 9:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Duncan coming alive with 11 points in this quarter pic.twitter.com/yfRvEUF6RI – 9:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
KZ Okpala getting the non-Dedmon minutes to open the second half. – 9:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Every Heat starter has converted a 3-pointer. Hey Heat people, has that ever happened before? (I assume when Bosh was at center, it did.) – 9:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson with 11 points in the third quarter. Heat ahead 61-54. – 9:29 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
hey guys we lead the league in charges, fun fact pic.twitter.com/VsKxCx1GOs – 9:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Hello Duncan Robinson
I said for him to be fully back, he needed to string together 2 in a row
This would be a great way to get back on track – 9:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bulls coach Billy Donovan on why he gave Russell Westbrook to give him the freedom to be who he is in OKC pic.twitter.com/edEWl8qFqG – 9:09 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
it’s storming in @PaycomCenter ☔️
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | @luthebeast pic.twitter.com/A1lqfEU1Y1 – 9:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro has 3 bodies and 10 eyes on him at all times tonight
Still having his way – 9:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 43, Thunder 43. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are important. – 9:04 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JREEEE
@Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/IbotyXRd0M – 9:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If you told me Miami would be shooting 47% from three against the Thunder without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo
I wouldn’t think they’d be down by 2 with 1 minute left in the first half – 9:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat shooting 3 of 17 from inside the paint. Thunder shooting 6 of 19 from inside the paint.
Thunder lead 41-39. – 8:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey has twice been under extreme pressure/double teams/falling down and found JRE and SGA for made 3s.
Kid’s making chicken salad out of chicken something else. – 8:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami has 4 initiators on the roster
5 when Dipo comes back
Miami has 1 on the floor at all times tonight
And this surrounding cast is much different – 8:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Thunder going small, Okpala getting the non-Dedmon minutes instead of Yurtseven, who was -11 in his initial 3:33 stint. – 8:46 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
🏃➡️🦌
@Kenrich Williams ➡️ #MikeMuscala pic.twitter.com/n0TSRVhDUK – 8:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat using a lineup of Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Max Strus and KZ Okpala. – 8:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Okpala had been held out of six of the previous seven games, with the lone minutes in the interim the mop up after the Heat-Nuggets fracas. – 8:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Without Jimmy Butler, zone has been a big part of the Heat’s defensive plan in the last three games. – 8:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Not an offensive masterpiece so far. But Caleb Martin jumps very high. – 8:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder opens the 2nd quarter with Mann, Jerome, Wiggins, Williams and Muscala. – 8:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
With Bam and Markieff Morris out, the Heat will have to rely on Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven at center all night. Dedmon was solid in eight minutes, but can he keep it up all game (avgs 13 min/g). Yurtseven was -11 in 4 minutes. – 8:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tweet from the future:
Lu Dort in 2020.
Moses Brown in 2021.
Aaron Wiggins in 2022.
OKC two-way players who signed real NBA contracts mid-season. – 8:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Thunder 24, Heat 23. Tyler Herro with nine points. Heat shot 1 of 7 and Thunder shot 4 of 14 on two-point shots in the period. – 8:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Thunder 24, Heat 23 at end of one. Herro with nine for Heat, on three 3s. – 8:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins definitely plays like an older rookie. Does the right things offensively, works hard defensively.
He’s going to get a real chance this season. – 8:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat at the moment with a lineup of Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro. – 8:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon back in the game after Omer Yurtseven called for moving screen. Just a four-minute stint for Yurtseven. – 8:29 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Shai goin’ left ⚡️
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/YDKYKln5mn – 8:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA, Dort and three Thunder rookies (Giddey, JRE, Wiggins) just outscored the Heat by 11 points in 2 minutes. – 8:27 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups says former Raptor Norm Powell has been ‘a joy to coach’; complimented his ability to heat up on offense, compete defensively. – 8:27 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Hitting early from beyond the arc 👌
Four triples to start the game. pic.twitter.com/T1WkoHNkpc – 8:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
our first 8 points are brought to you by The Beast pic.twitter.com/616a8Et2cH – 8:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven is the first Heat sub in the game with Bam Adebayo out tonight. – 8:19 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Lu Dort all the way!*
*this is a scheduled tweet pic.twitter.com/g2nQ0Q06Nm – 8:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
First four buckets for the Heat are all 3-pointers. Herro has two, Robinson and Tucker with one each. – 8:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well Tyler Herro is going to get the ball up a ton tonight as expected lol – 8:17 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort, who averaged 23 PPG last week, has the Thunder’s first eight points tonight. – 8:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro’s second 3-pointer tied Kendrick Nunn for 20th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s first three baskets are threes: Herro, Robinson, Tucker. – 8:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his first 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson extended his franchise record to 62 consecutive games with at least one conversion. – 8:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Thunder, which enters with the NBA’s third-worst offense, is shooting a league-worst 56.3 percent from within the restricted area this season. That’s not a good number. – 8:12 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Back on the Thunder radio broadcast tonight with Gideon Hamilton filling in for the great Matt Pinto. Seems like a great night to gather your entire family around the radio and listen to a basketball game. – 8:05 PM
Dwyane Wade @DwyaneWade
305 family!! I’ll be at The Shop Miami this Friday, 11/19 at 6pm for the opening night of the DWYANE 📕 pop up exhibit. Come see my photos come to life through art, conversation and more. Tickets: https://t.co/b62oYELInY pic.twitter.com/860ujjP7l1 – 8:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Mondays are better with basketball ⚡️
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/P8bsjkMyff – 7:59 PM
Mondays are better with basketball ⚡️
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley (plantar fasciitis) is listed in the starting lineup. Looks like he’ll play. – 7:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
When Miami faced the Thunder in OKC last season, it was the last game of the road trip after previously losing to the Jazz, Clippers, and Warriors to begin the trip
All 3 tough losses at the end
Miami was also without Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro against OKC
Sounds familiar – 7:45 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I’ll give the OKC Thunder a little more credit. They aren’t nearly as bad as this Pistons team. Doesn’t excuse a blown 18 point lead though.
Meanwhile the Kings are up 42-16 in Detroit… – 7:42 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Miami Dolphins’ Flores addresses Tua, Fuller, other issues as team returns to practice: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus is relieved to be back on the court after his knee injury: “I was nervous, for sure, just because of my history” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley is warming up. Game-time decision. pic.twitter.com/AiWUCvQVS1 – 7:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Dewayne Dedmon in place of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in place of Jimmy Butler. – 7:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat starting Dedmon in place of Adebayo and Herro in place of Butler. Lowry, Robinson, Tucker round out the first five. Figure on minutes for Omer Yurtseven, who played for Thunder’s G League team last season. – 7:31 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat without Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler vs. Thunder. The latest on their injuries miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo out vs. Thunder. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:55 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Spo on Adebayo’s status (knee): “Our schedule has been pretty intensive and he hasn’t gotten chance to get better, but he hasn’t gotten worse. We’ll continue to treat him day to day.” – 6:38 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Bam Adebayo (knee) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Thunder. – 6:35 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsOKC INJURY UPATE: Bam Adebayo (knee) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Thunder. – 6:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will not play tonight vs. Thunder. – 6:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are out tonight vs OKC
@5ReasonsSports – 6:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are out tonight in OKC. – 6:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will not play tonight vs OKC. – 6:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley (plantar fasciitis) is going to be a game-time decision. Daigneault said Bazley wants to play.
Couldn’t get Daigneault to bite on who would start if Bazley can’t go. – 6:31 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Hear from @Ty Jerome on finding opportunities in transition, continuing to shoot from even deeper behind the arc and his on-court relationship with Coach Daigneault 🎥 pic.twitter.com/8qU1ltltNG – 6:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. said all indications are that Bradley Beal will rejoin the team when it goes on the road Wednesday and Thursday for a back-to-back in Charlotte and Miami, respectively. – 5:41 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
To be fair:
Blake James took the Miami AD job when the school was knee-deep in the Shapiro/NCAA nonsense and stuck it out after finding out how bad it really was. Got a slew of facilities built or improved. Academic numbers elite.
But football didn’t win. And here we are. – 5:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week last week.
Lu Dort was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week this week.
Next week…? pic.twitter.com/m3HRQkEizf – 5:26 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Unseld said he expects Bradley Beal to rejoin the Wizards for their back-to-back in Charlotte & Miami later this week. Big test for the Wiz. – 5:25 PM
Dwyane Wade @DwyaneWade
Just dropped 🚨 The first original #NFT- my last game in Miami- accompanying my new book, DWYANE 📕 (hitting shelves tomorrow)! With another new NFT dropped every day this week. Shoutout @flow_blockchain! Check them out & start your collection here https://t.co/t0sRqdBgic pic.twitter.com/tFYLfGt6Jd – 5:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Vit Krejci is a fan of OKC, the place.
“Oklahoma [City] is a super city. I would not be very happy in New York or Los Angeles. There’s lots of great restaurants and nice places. Wehave lots of great fans.”
Vit says he already feels more at home in OKC than he did in Spain. – 4:57 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors (rest) is out tonight. Darius Bazley (right foot plantar fasciitis) is questionable. – 4:45 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Timberwolves fined $250,000 for hosting a week-long team meetup at Alex Rodriguez’s Miami house.
➡️ https://t.co/FsEKtcN1zl pic.twitter.com/U5yJcbIv1Q – 4:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per NBA: Timberwolves fined $250,000 for violating league rules that prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions outside team’s home market. Violations occurred in connection with Timberwolves’ player activities in Miami in early Sept. – 4:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s passion for rebounding includes elbowing teammates out of the way; Herro, ‘We’re trying to steal some’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Marcus Garrett warms up to return to Heat after G League stint sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are Heat still in midst of offensive learning curve? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:02 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
One more thing here and we’ll keep it moving.
Seriously, have you ever had a bad sinus infection? It’s rough.
Nick Ford apparently played Saturday with a bad sinus infection, on medication, in 85-degree heat, on a day Utah’s offense ran 74 plays. – 4:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Finishing the Home Back-to-Back
@OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/jtMC9pdQlO – 3:59 PM
Finishing the Home Back-to-Back
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
I imagine the $250K fine given to the Timberwolves for off-season workout in Miami could be handed out to other teams as well, but maybe they’re more … creative … in how they handle them. Similar to the Joe Smith saga years ago. Just a guess. – 3:57 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
As illustrated by the size of this fine, the NBA takes this rule seriously, making it more bizarre that the Wolves not only put this event together but were so openly discussing the fact that they made this trip to Miami.
This violation happened when Gersson Rosas was in charge pic.twitter.com/9KY9UIeRnj – 3:57 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Timberwolves were just fined $250,000 for violating the league’s offseason practice rules with sessions at new minority owner Alex Rodriguez’s house in Miami in September.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq pic.twitter.com/2CfLyfh7YU – 3:53 PM
The Timberwolves were just fined $250,000 for violating the league’s offseason practice rules with sessions at new minority owner Alex Rodriguez’s house in Miami in September.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA announces the Timberwolves have been hit with a $250,000 fine for arranging/paying for offseason workouts outside of the team’s home market for workouts in Miami in September. pic.twitter.com/CDvXK8YpZD – 3:51 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
NBA has fined Timberwolves $250K for organizing offseason practice outside of team market. Minnesota had team activities in Miami in early September. – 3:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey is one of only 16 players since 2001 to average 9+ points, 6+ Rebounds, and 6 + assists through the first ten games of their rookie season and first to do it since Trae Young in 2018. – 3:39 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
In the spirit of the wonderful Orlando Magic video @bykevinclark posted the other day, I went digging to find the amazing old school intro for the Thunder from 2009-10 (I think) when a select few games aired on KSBI. Behold: pic.twitter.com/xwjfoJANiC – 2:45 PM
