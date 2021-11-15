Game stream: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-12) play against the Washington Wizards (3-3) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans 28, Washington Wizards 31 (Q2 08:58)
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards 3-point shot selection early against the Pelicans has not been good, 2 of 9 early in the second quarter. – 7:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija just went bullyball on former Wizard Tomas Satoransky in the post. Got an and-1. pic.twitter.com/nOzJGsH1sC – 7:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards are tied 25-25 with the Pelicans at the start of the second quarter. I cannot imagine the Wizards are pleased with a few of the team’s 3-point looks, particularly some longer 3s with enough time left on the shot clock to still move the ball. – 7:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
that ball movement tho 👌
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/qOEM8bFzN6 – 7:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Wizards 25, Pelicans 25
Dinwiddie and Caldwell-Pope: 5 pts. apiece
Ingram: 10 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
FG%: Wizards 50%, Pelicans 53% – 7:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans and Wizards are tied at 25
Ingram 10 pts (4-5 FG)
Valanciunas 4 pts & 5 rebs
NAW 3 pts – 7:35 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
All tied at 25 after one. Wiz shooting 50% FG and its the Brandon Ingram shot for the Pels, he’s got 10p.
Dinwiddie, KCP: 5p – 7:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s tied at 25-25 after the first quarter. Brandon Ingram leads all scorers with 10 pts. Dinwiddie and KCP lead the Wiz with 5 pts. – 7:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb with the reverse ◀️
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/izJicFva4y – 7:33 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Tomas Satoransky noted the other day that Herbert Jones isn’t solely a defender, that he’s skilled at cutting to the basket. Jones bailed out a stuck Sato by darting along the baseline for a reverse layup – 7:33 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple on the floor for the Pelicans for varying levels of blast from Wizards past – 7:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
After Brandon Ingram started 4-for-5 with Kyle Kuzma guarding him for the most part, Deni Avdija has been switched onto Ingram. Very quickly, Ingram draws a foul on a fadeaway. – 7:24 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Brandon Ingram in his second game back from injury lighting the Wizards up early with 9 points on 4-5 shooting in 6 minutes – 7:18 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Zion Williamson dressed appropriately for this frigid day in DC. And arena. It’s cold up in this piece pic.twitter.com/yERVCcro1B – 7:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
BI for 3!
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/sSPLi7JtGG – 7:17 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
TRIFECTA!
KCP gets us started 👌 pic.twitter.com/ihjU7wfEKM – 7:17 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Brandon Ingram gets the action started for NOLA.
KCP returns with a 3 pointer 🎯 – 7:12 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The 9-3 Wizards are going for their best start to a season since 1974-75 as they host the Pelicans. Stream the game right here: smart.link/5bb65a2b6cedb?… – 7:10 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Re-racking a wholly unexpected Victory Monday for the WFT, in @TheAthletic:
•Even after losing Chase Young to an ACL tear, Washington not only survived the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, but played its best game of the season, per @Ben Standig: bit.ly/3FfBR0j – 7:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Our starting 5 for tonight!
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/yBboJdPTVf – 6:31 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards player and assistant coach pairings for pre-game warmups this season pic.twitter.com/aVyIo2MnIo – 6:19 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 42 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants are loving the @Washington Wizards and @Golden State Warriors right now.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Warriors #Wizards pic.twitter.com/hISUYJs4EX – 6:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Almost game time! Be sure to download the #Pelicans app to keep up with all of the action.
📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
@Verizon | #WBD pic.twitter.com/XFGJzzBKzU – 6:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Be sure to stop by the @TeamShopAtCOA tonight for City Edition merch!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/DlCZn3yUeP – 6:12 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Good to be back home 🏡
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ZEgKO1J6Di – 6:02 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🔜
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Last week Shams said Rui Hachimura “is expected to be reintegrated fully in the next two weeks.”
That is far from the case as Hachimura has seemingly not progressed beyond workouts with coaches.
Wizards will not rush a Hachimura return until he is 100% physically and mentally. – 5:57 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram played 29 minutes Saturday. Willie Green said the Pelicans will be able to “bump him up a few more minutes and see how it goes.” – 5:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards ! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/bbvzKJk5gR – 5:46 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. said all indications are that Bradley Beal will rejoin the team when it goes on the road Wednesday and Thursday for a back-to-back in Charlotte and Miami, respectively. – 5:41 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are back in town which means I’m back with my three keys to the game. Beal misses his second straight game as history is on the line.
Wizards-Pelicans tip off at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/5ssQRXbhgb – 5:41 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will be on a minutes restriction again tonight, but he should be able to play a few more than he did on Saturday against Memphis. – 5:39 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Unsurprisngly, Wes Unseld Jr. with another Deni Avdija story highlighting his desire to accelerate his development.
“I’m not exaggerating, before I came out here, he was knocking on the coach’s office door and he was asking to watch additional film, which he does quite often.” – 5:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Davis Bertans, who sprained his left ankle on November 1 and hasn’t played since, is making progress. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said: “He was moving really well this morning. I think, if I had to guess, we’re probably looking more toward next week (for his return to game action).” – 5:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Wes Unseld Jr. on Jonas Valanciunas: “Obviously, he can score in the post, shoot the 3. He’s got a subtly awkward yet effective face-up game. The real impact is his physicality. He dominates the offensive boards. He’s got to be high in screen assists. He impacts winning.” – 5:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says it’s common for Deni Avdija to seek out coaches to watch extra film in addition to team sessions. “He’s invested” in his own development. – 5:26 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Unseld said he expects Bradley Beal to rejoin the Wizards for their back-to-back in Charlotte & Miami later this week. Big test for the Wiz. – 5:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. said he expects Bradley Beal to travel with the team for Wed.’s game against the Hornets and return after missing two games due to the loss of his grandmother. – 5:25 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Asked about next steps for Rui Hachimura, Wes Unseld Jr. said he has no “immediate expectations.” Next step is getting him into competitive work, he’s still been working out individually. – 5:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
In five pixel resolution, the return of Tomas Satoransky and on cue @Chase Hughes back to pestering him pic.twitter.com/t5vwSwMYIz – 5:22 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Bradley Beal out for a second straight game as he mourns the loss of his maternal grandmother, the Wizards tonight will start Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford once again. – 5:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards would improve to 10-3 if they win tonight. A 10-3 start would tie this team for the second-best 13-game start in franchise history, per @Basketball-Reference. The 1974-75 Eastern Conference champion Washington Bullets started 11-2. The 1968-69 Baltimore Bullets started 10-3. – 5:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Defense has been leading the way 🔒
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/WYdCeywwQc – 3:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Watch the wings tonight!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/BJKqWPK23m – 3:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Montrezl Harrell was nominated for Eastern Conference player of the week. Kevin Durant won the award. – 3:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kyle Kuzma recorded a 25.3 usage rate against the Magic on Saturday, tied for his highest of the season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/TCGmIPsDbA – 3:32 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram back and the Pelicans roll
🏀 Willie Green has them competing
🏀 No Beal for the Wizards tonight
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/Z6tDGREeHn – 3:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Gold Friday deals are back this season 🙌
we’re tipping off the holiday season with an early deal for Saturday’s game against the Pelicans.
grab your tickets starting Wednesday at 10am and learn more about Gold Friday weekend at https://t.co/JDaj2Rb3hp.
#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/KNRqZd9a9B – 3:09 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Betting against my children and taking Boston -2.5 in Cleveland.
Also taking New Orleans +4.5 in Washington cause I’m loving the smell of my own funk after a 2-0 week. Sitting at 4-2 on the season.
Catch me on “Best On The Board” every Monday. pic.twitter.com/4ZtQv0HVf7 – 2:58 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards (9-3) have a chance to secure their best start to a season since 1974-75 if they beat the Pelicans at home tonight. They were 11-2 after 13 games in 1974-75 and also 10-3 in 1968-69. Wes Unseld Sr. was on both of those teams. – 2:44 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
COLUMN
Even as calamity consumed everything around him, Pelicans coach Willie Green remained on message.
And his style finally paid dividends, as New Orleans snapped its losing streak.
What does it mean as the Pels try to fight back into the race?
nola.com/sports/pelican… – 2:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kuz in crunch time!
This week’s @Clorox Clutch Play 👇 pic.twitter.com/BJ1gDfJiwY – 1:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Happy birthday to Bob Dandridge! 🥳
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/rX2nMPRqlg – 1:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Show us why you’re our Fan of the Year!!
Rules: bit.ly/3HmoGg1
Enter below for your chance to win 👇
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster – 1:01 PM
