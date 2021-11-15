Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Orlando Magic (3-10) play against the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021
Orlando Magic 3, Atlanta Hawks 2 (Q1 10:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No idea what Richardson said, but that was a quick T. Had to have said a couple of magic words there. – 7:29 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:13 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2005, the @Orlando Magic‘s Dwight Howard had 21 points and 20 rebounds in an 85-77 win over the Bobcats.
Howard (19 years, 342 days) is the only teenager in NBA history to record a 20-point, 20-rebound game. pic.twitter.com/pOG3BgyDO9 – 7:01 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 🏠
both Chuma Okeke & WCJ have Atlanta roots pic.twitter.com/yXNGsVuBxd – 6:47 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan said he spoke with De’Andre Hunter (who will miss about 8 weeks after wrist surgery) yesterday.
“That’s a tough blow, so he was down about that, but the good thing is it’s early, he’ll have time to recover and get back to playing ball.” pic.twitter.com/aah8rQFTZ8 – 6:17 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
It is good that Trae Young is ranked 2nd in the NBA in assists, but not as good that the Hawks next-ranked player – with 2.2 assists per game – is at 106th. pic.twitter.com/YyvKnfBWxA – 6:06 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs will not play tonight vs. the Hawks due to a sprained right ankle. Gary Harris will start in place of Suggs, Jamahl Mosley said. – 6:02 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 14 at ATLANTA
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7:30 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 6:01 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jalen Suggs (ankle) will not play tonight in the @Orlando Magic‘s road game against the Atlanta Hawks. Gary Harris will start in his place. – 6:01 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will not play tonight at Atlanta due to a sprained right ankle.
Suggs is day-to-day.
#MagicTogether – 5:58 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kevin Huerter will start tonight, with De’Andre Hunter out, per Nate McMillan. – 5:49 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kevin Huerter will once again be in the starting lineup tonight – 5:49 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta swept Orlando, 3-0, last season, winning by an average of 14.0 points. Clint Capela averaged a double-double against the Magic last season, averaging 14.0 PPG and 16.5 RPG.
Last night, Capela notched his team-leading ninth double-double of the season (T3rd in NBA). – 4:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey is one of only 16 players since 2001 to average 9+ points, 6+ Rebounds, and 6 + assists through the first ten games of their rookie season and first to do it since Trae Young in 2018. – 3:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kyle Kuzma recorded a 25.3 usage rate against the Magic on Saturday, tied for his highest of the season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/TCGmIPsDbA – 3:32 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
In the spirit of the wonderful Orlando Magic video @bykevinclark posted the other day, I went digging to find the amazing old school intro for the Thunder from 2009-10 (I think) when a select few games aired on KSBI. Behold: pic.twitter.com/xwjfoJANiC – 2:45 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In last night’s game, Trae Young became the fourth player in NBA history to tally 40+ points, 10+ assists, 8+ rebounds, and 8+ three-pointers in a single game, joining James Harden (3x), Paul George and Russell Westbrook, per @StatMuse. – 2:22 PM
