Game stream: Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns (9-3) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021
Phoenix Suns 55, Minnesota Timberwolves 54 (Q3 04:18)
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Timberwolves have been good about denying dribble penetration. Once the ball gets inside, the rotations aren’t really that crisp, but they are keeping it outta there. – 9:45 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
McGee just threw his shoulder into Edwards on the drive, Edwards argued. Edwards T – 9:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker gutting this one out.
2-of-9 FGs, but 8-of-8 from the line. #Suns T-Wolves tied at 52-52. – 9:42 PM
Booker gutting this one out.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee in for Ayton. Big 6:19 here for #Suns as Ayton is 9-of-12 FGs.
Down two. – 9:40 PM
McGee in for Ayton. Big 6:19 here for #Suns as Ayton is 9-of-12 FGs.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton 19 and 9.
Towns 19 and 11.
Ayton 19 and 9.
Towns 19 and 11.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ayton picked a pretty opportune game to return, considering all the 3s the Suns are missing. He’s got 6 offensive boards and we’ve still got 8 minutes in the 3Q – 9:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jae’Shawn Tate is not happy with a non-call. He’s yelling at the official “the game’s not over!” – 9:37 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wow … that looked like excellent defense by McDaniels on Booker, through the screen and everything. He has reason for beef there. – 9:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton one rebound away from a fourth straight double-double.
Has 17 and 9.
#Suns, T-Wolves tied as Towns, on his 26th birthday, has 17 and 11. – 9:36 PM
Ayton one rebound away from a fourth straight double-double.
Has 17 and 9.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Failed coach’s challenge on Towns foul. He has 15 points, 10 rebounds and three fouls. #Suns T-Wolves tied at 44-44 with 9:56 left in 3rd. – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton active to start 3rd, tip in. Tie game as Russell gets 3-point play. #Suns – 9:28 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
13 PTS, 5 REB, 6/8 FG
@Deandre Ayton showing no rust. pic.twitter.com/i06kRNtk0w – 9:22 PM
13 PTS, 5 REB, 6/8 FG
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns score 40 points in the first half, which is 7 points less than their previous low this season.
Suns score 40 points in the first half, which is 7 points less than their previous low this season.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 40, MIN 39
Ayton: 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-8 FG
Booker: 9 Pts, 2-7 FG
Cam Johnson: 5 Pts
Halftime: PHX 40, MIN 39
Ayton: 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-8 FG
Booker: 9 Pts, 2-7 FG
Cam Johnson: 5 Pts
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Suns 40, Wolves 39 at half.
KAT: 15, 8r, 2a
Ant: 1 pt (0-5/0-4 3s), 6r
Suns 40, Wolves 39 at half.
KAT: 15, 8r, 2a
Ant: 1 pt (0-5/0-4 3s), 6r
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns getting better with their timing on those double-teams on KAT. Having DA be able to hold his ground against him one-on-one late in the shot clock sure helps – 9:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton 6-of-7. Follows up his own miss to tie game. 38-38.
Ayton 6-of-7. Follows up his own miss to tie game. 38-38.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The defense is doing its job tonight. Unfortunately, the Suns are shooting 33% from the field and 30% from 3 on the other end – 9:06 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
good ol’ pick & roll
@Chris Paul ➡️ @Deandre Ayton pic.twitter.com/4fNcvuBW8m – 9:01 PM
good ol’ pick & roll
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns put Crowder on KAT with how much he was on the perimeter. Gets DA inside to rebound too. T-Wolves posted KAT up but Suns trapped. The scramble out of that, though, wasn’t all that great on the first go. Beasley gets an open 3 and then hits another. – 8:57 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Trend continues of Timberwolves opponents guarding KAT with a power forward. Phoenix is now putting Crowder on KAT, Ayton on Vanderbilt. – 8:56 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves shooting 31% FG, 17.6% 3s (3-17) with 7 TOs
Suns shooting 30% FG, 14.3% 3s (1-7), 7 TOs.
Wolves shooting 31% FG, 17.6% 3s (3-17) with 7 TOs
Suns shooting 30% FG, 14.3% 3s (1-7), 7 TOs.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tie game. #Suns on 7-0 run to tie game at 25-25. 7:37 left in 1st half.
T-Wolves 3-of-17 from 3. #Suns 1-of-7 from 3.
Ayton 7 points (3-of-3 FGs). – 8:53 PM
Tie game. #Suns on 7-0 run to tie game at 25-25. 7:37 left in 1st half.
T-Wolves 3-of-17 from 3. #Suns 1-of-7 from 3.
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kaminsky is in after McGee got a few minutes. Three-center rotation for now while Ayton is not on his full minutes. – 8:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down three at end of 1st despite shooting 27.3% from the field. – 8:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Suns 21-18.
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Suns 21-18.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns shot 6-of-22 (27.3%) in the first quarter. A handful of decent looks but the offense was not quite chugging yet. Only down 3. – 8:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: MIN 21, PHX 18
Ayton: 5 Pts, 2 Reb
Bridges: 4 Pts, 2 Reb
Booker: 4 Pts, 1-5 FG
Towns: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 4-7
End of 1Q: MIN 21, PHX 18
Ayton: 5 Pts, 2 Reb
Bridges: 4 Pts, 2 Reb
Booker: 4 Pts, 1-5 FG
Towns: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 4-7
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves 21, Suns 18 after 1. Ugly offense from both teams, except for KAT.
KAT: 4-7
Rest of Wolves: 3-15
Wolves 21, Suns 18 after 1. Ugly offense from both teams, except for KAT.
KAT: 4-7
Rest of Wolves: 3-15
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
This Wolves-Suns game is chaos through one quarter.
This Wolves-Suns game is chaos through one quarter.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Larry Fitzgerald courtside. #Suns #RedSea pic.twitter.com/6ZYLoT2WBv – 8:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It’s stupid how easy Chris Paul makes this alley-oop pass look. He and Devin Booker are so good at these
It’s stupid how easy Chris Paul makes this alley-oop pass look. He and Devin Booker are so good at these
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Look who is in the building?
Look who is in the building?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ayton is back and doing Ayton things!
(via @Phoenix Suns)
Ayton is back and doing Ayton things!
(via @Phoenix Suns)
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are shooting 4-for-15 to start this one. Rough opening quarter to close out this back-to-back – 8:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee enters game for Ayton.
McGee enters game for Ayton.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Towns up to 11 points in the first quarter after a pair of free throws, his third double-digit scoring first quarter of the season. – 8:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton with the lob finish.
Ayton with the lob finish.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges on that go go gadget flow that would make Lupe proud
Mikal Bridges on that go go gadget flow that would make Lupe proud
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that’s nasty, @D’Angelo Russell 🧊 pic.twitter.com/ClbML4n9Dy – 8:21 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Thought Ayton gave Towns a little bump there. Should’ve gotten the call over a travel – 8:19 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Looks like pregame that some Suns players spotted that the baskets were not properly aligned. They are fixing that now in a slight delay. – 8:13 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Marc Lore sitting courtside with the legend, Larry Fitzgerald Jr., a minority owner with the Suns. Not to be confused with the legend @FitzBeatSr, who is sitting just to my left. – 8:10 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Veteran Al Horford is definitely giving #Cavs rookie Evan Mobley some issues. There will be nights like that. There will be matchups like that. Similar to Suns game earlier this season with Deandre Ayton. But even with his shot not falling, Mobley has 4 asts, 5 rebs and a block – 8:00 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
He’s back.
Deandre Ayton.
He’s back.
Deandre Ayton.
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. in the first 6 MIN:
10 PTS
4-4 FG
2-2 3FG
Wendell Carter Jr. in the first 6 MIN:
10 PTS
4-4 FG
2-2 3FG
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Two stats I look when it comes to All-Star big Karl-Anthony Towns.
1. 3FGA. Avg. 6.9 attempts from 3. T-Wolves are 8th in #NBA in 3FGAs.
2. Offensive rebounds. Avg. 3.3 a game, but is averaging a career-low 9.3 boards total.
Best version of KAT? Inside or Outside? #Suns #NBA75 – 7:42 PM
1. 3FGA. Avg. 6.9 attempts from 3. T-Wolves are 8th in #NBA in 3FGAs.
2. Offensive rebounds. Avg. 3.3 a game, but is averaging a career-low 9.3 boards total.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Suns say Deandre Ayton returns to the starting lineup tonight in Minnesota after missing the last five games with a lower right leg contusion. – 7:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Suns say Deandre Ayton returns to the starting lineup tonight in Minnesota after missing the past five games with a lower right leg contusion.
The Suns say Deandre Ayton returns to the starting lineup tonight in Minnesota after missing the past five games with a lower right leg contusion.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid is out tonight. He was looking very ginger on his right foot in pregame warmups. – 7:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember this guy?
Patrick Beverley. WCF.
Clippers. Chris Paul.
Push. Apology.
Remember this guy?
Patrick Beverley. WCF.
Clippers. Chris Paul.
Push. Apology.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Game night in Minneapolis. A little chilly here. #Suns T-Wolves. pic.twitter.com/m0snYf3bKH – 7:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Public Enemy No. 1 for #Suns tonight: Karl-Anthony Towns. pic.twitter.com/d6e5XIKYJc – 7:02 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Naz Reid is out here for his pre-game workout. pic.twitter.com/XK15soENEg – 7:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This was before getting the official word on Deandre Ayton playing tonight, but I asked T-Wolves coach Chris Finch about adjustments to facing Ayton tonight and defending pick-and-roll with Chris Paul. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TdC5LmTDhs – 7:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Timberwolves fined $250,000 for preseason team workout at Alex Rodriguez’s house nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/15/tim… – 7:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks over/unders for Wolves-Suns
Chris Paul over 15.5 pts + over 9.5 asts
– Playing Pat Bev 1st time since he decked him
KAT over 2.5 FT makes
– It’s his birthday, give him a call! (And that is low)
Booker over 2.5 FT makes
My @PrizePicks over/unders for Wolves-Suns
Chris Paul over 15.5 pts + over 9.5 asts
– Playing Pat Bev 1st time since he decked him
KAT over 2.5 FT makes
– It’s his birthday, give him a call! (And that is low)
Booker over 2.5 FT makes
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves Transfer Nathan Knight from the G League Affiliate @iawolves
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves Transfer Nathan Knight from the G League Affiliate @iawolves
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton is in tonight for the Suns vs. the Timberwolves, per Monty Williams. – 6:29 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
So the Wolves ended up holding Nathan Knight in Minnesota after all. Could indicate even more how sore that foot is for Naz – 6:28 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid hurt his right foot in the last game. He woke up Sunday morning very stiff, and sounds very questionable to play.
Naz Reid hurt his right foot in the last game. He woke up Sunday morning very stiff, and sounds very questionable to play.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve just got to be more aggressive.” T-Wolves coach Chria Finch going into tonight’s game against #Suns pic.twitter.com/mrNZ6FogLo – 6:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Pretty wild +/- numbers on the Suns’ 8-game winning streak:
– Chris Paul is +128 in 262 minutes
– The four starters not at center are all at least +100.
– Highest +/- for a reserve that’s not a center is Abdel Nader’s +2 – 6:17 PM
Pretty wild +/- numbers on the Suns’ 8-game winning streak:
– Chris Paul is +128 in 262 minutes
– The four starters not at center are all at least +100.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Since I’m just getting to arena after my flight arrived late and the Uber driver forged through traffic, you probably have already seen this.
BUT for those who haven’t seen #Suns injury report for tonight..
Since I’m just getting to arena after my flight arrived late and the Uber driver forged through traffic, you probably have already seen this.
BUT for those who haven’t seen #Suns injury report for tonight..
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
8 things fueling the Suns’ 8-game win streak – https://t.co/LGmUdhCBca via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/jPqRshJvzv – 6:02 PM
Dwyane Wade @DwyaneWade
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s debut @kzprovisioning media meal:
Tamari and Anise Braised Beef
Grilled Broccolini
Brown Rice
Ponzu
Chilled Udon Noodle Salad
A Selection of Dressed Grains and Greens
Tonight’s debut @kzprovisioning media meal:
Tamari and Anise Braised Beef
Grilled Broccolini
Brown Rice
Ponzu
Chilled Udon Noodle Salad
A Selection of Dressed Grains and Greens
Phoenix Suns @Suns
This week’s jersey lineup, starting with tonight!
This week’s jersey lineup, starting with tonight!
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Timberwolves fined $250,000 for hosting a week-long team meetup at Alex Rodriguez’s Miami house.
Timberwolves fined $250,000 for hosting a week-long team meetup at Alex Rodriguez’s Miami house.
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul is 1st in assists per game this season.
He is 51st in turnovers per game.
Chris Paul is 1st in assists per game this season.
He is 51st in turnovers per game.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Deandre Ayton has missed the last 5 games for Phoenix, but could return tonight against the Timberwolves.
Monty Williams said on Sunday that Ayton just needs to get his conditioning up to be able to play.
Deandre Ayton has missed the last 5 games for Phoenix, but could return tonight against the Timberwolves.
Monty Williams said on Sunday that Ayton just needs to get his conditioning up to be able to play.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
T-Wolves fined $250K. Face #Suns tonight. pic.twitter.com/LdQuedGGqk – 4:21 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA fines Timberwolves $250K for organizing offseason practice outside of team market
NBA fines Timberwolves $250K for organizing offseason practice outside of team market
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per NBA: Timberwolves fined $250,000 for violating league rules that prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions outside team’s home market. Violations occurred in connection with Timberwolves’ player activities in Miami in early Sept. – 4:07 PM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
Been fooling with R a bit recently. This one could use much better y-axis labelling (and per poss data), but it’s the the age-to-age ratios of player scoring/min since 2000. For a ratio to be included, both seasons for a player must > 400 minutes. Enjoy!
Been fooling with R a bit recently. This one could use much better y-axis labelling (and per poss data), but it’s the the age-to-age ratios of player scoring/min since 2000. For a ratio to be included, both seasons for a player must > 400 minutes. Enjoy!
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
I imagine the $250K fine given to the Timberwolves for off-season workout in Miami could be handed out to other teams as well, but maybe they’re more … creative … in how they handle them. Similar to the Joe Smith saga years ago. Just a guess. – 3:57 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
NBA news release on $250,000 fine for Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/nbSqtM9Sbg – 3:56 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Minnesota Timberwolves fined $250,000 by the NBA (for a reason I’ve never heard of) pic.twitter.com/IOnK8GYyAv – 3:55 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Timberwolves were just fined $250,000 for violating the league’s offseason practice rules with sessions at new minority owner Alex Rodriguez’s house in Miami in September.
The Timberwolves were just fined $250,000 for violating the league’s offseason practice rules with sessions at new minority owner Alex Rodriguez’s house in Miami in September.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NBA says MIN has been fined $250,000 for arranging or paying for group or team offseason workouts outside of team market. That’s a big check for A-Rod. pic.twitter.com/Lbs1qIDeAK – 3:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA announces the Timberwolves have been hit with a $250,000 fine for arranging/paying for offseason workouts outside of the team’s home market for workouts in Miami in September. pic.twitter.com/CDvXK8YpZD – 3:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The NBA has fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $250,000 for violating league rules. pic.twitter.com/9fmpy8wLcB – 3:51 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
NBA has fined Timberwolves $250K for organizing offseason practice outside of team market. Minnesota had team activities in Miami in early September. – 3:51 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Minnesota Timberwolves organization has been fined $250,000 for violating league rules that prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside a team’s home market. – 3:51 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Nets’ Kevin Durant have been named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively.
Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Nets’ Kevin Durant have been named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul (16.8 PPG, 7.0 APG, 3.5 RPG, 4-0 record) was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week. Stephen Curry (34.8 PPG, 7.8 APG, 5.5 RPG, 3-1 record) won it – 3:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. Stephen Curry won it. – 3:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
In honor of his 26th birthday, @Karl-Anthony Towns is one double-double away from 300, having played 420 career games. He trails only Kevin Garnett for most double-doubles in franchise history, who took 563
In honor of his 26th birthday, @Karl-Anthony Towns is one double-double away from 300, having played 420 career games. He trails only Kevin Garnett for most double-doubles in franchise history, who took 563
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
From 2015 to 2019, the Suns were the NBA’s worst team (with a 113-280 record). Their 10-year playoff drought was the 5th-longest in NBA history.
From 2015 to 2019, the Suns were the NBA’s worst team (with a 113-280 record). Their 10-year playoff drought was the 5th-longest in NBA history.
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Join us for Native American Heritage Night supported by @apsFYI this Friday, Nov. 19th for a night celebrating the arts and culture of our Native tribes that is woven throughout every region of our state!
Join us for Native American Heritage Night supported by @apsFYI this Friday, Nov. 19th for a night celebrating the arts and culture of our Native tribes that is woven throughout every region of our state!
