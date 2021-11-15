Game stream: Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons

The Sacramento Kings (5-8) play against the Detroit Pistons (9-9) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021
Sacramento Kings 42, Detroit Pistons 16 (Q2 09:19)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings raining threes now in Detroit. 42-16 lead now in favor of Sacramento in the 2nd. – 7:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham with four straight points but the Kings are now connecting from dep. – 7:41 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Pistons down 19 after one… what game am I court surfing to?! 😂
While we’re at it, let’s talk hoops. AMA about S3 momes, plays we’ve seen and set philosophy in general. – 7:38 PM
Pistons down 19 after one… what game am I court surfing to?! 😂
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🔵 ⚪ ⚪ ⚪
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 4 PTS / 6 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 3 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 3 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST pic.twitter.com/8MAkw9Ef0h – 7:36 PM
🔵 ⚪ ⚪ ⚪
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 4 PTS / 6 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 3 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings open tonight’s game by holding the Pistons to just 12 points, lead 31-12 as they head to the 2nd quarter. Good confidence builder in that opening period for Sac. – 7:35 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Wouldn’t call the Kings defense great more than I’d call the Pistons offense really bad to start this game. But they are very active which Detroit is struggling with.
But Kings lead big (31-12) after the first quarter. – 7:35 PM
Wouldn’t call the Kings defense great more than I’d call the Pistons offense really bad to start this game. But they are very active which Detroit is struggling with.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are pounding the Pistons here in the 1Q. Lead 31-12. Metu leads with 7 points. Pistons shoot 5-for-24 from the field. – 7:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Kings 31, #Pistons 12
DET FG: 5
DET turnovers: 4
They had 1 FG in final 8 mins. – 7:34 PM
End 1Q: #Kings 31, #Pistons 12
DET FG: 5
DET turnovers: 4
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Marvin Bagley into the game for the Kings. Wondered if we might see this given Luke Walton’s emphasis on defensive rebounding. Bagley was third on the team last season with 4.9 defensive rebounds per game. – 7:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Boos rain down after a Lyles airball. The Pistons are 5 of 24 from the field in the 1Q. – 7:33 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Marvin Bagley III is in the game … how many “showcase” replies will I get? – 7:33 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Marvin Bagley is in the game for just the 2nd time this season.
The Detroit Pistons were the team that recent reports said had interest in Bagley… – 7:32 PM
Marvin Bagley is in the game for just the 2nd time this season.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Marvin Bagley has checked into the Kings game in Detroit to close the first quarter. First appearance since the home opener. – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marvin Bagley getting minutes in Detroit. I’m sure that’s just random coincidence. – 7:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley is checking in … in Detroit lol. Coincidence? He hasn’t played since ‘Nam – 7:31 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes gets a tough foul call when he looked to get a clean tie-up on Tristan Thompson.
Fan in the stands behind me: “That’s a Kardashian foul.” – 7:30 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes gets a tough foul call when he looked to get a clean tie-up on Tristan Thompson.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian just tied up Tristan Thompson and they called a foul. Not even close to a foul lol – 7:29 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Kings 20, #Pistons 10, 3:23 1Q
DET is shooting 4-of-19 (21%) from the field. – 7:26 PM
#Kings 20, #Pistons 10, 3:23 1Q
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings really don’t run much for De’Aaron Fox in the half court. It’s all high pick & rolls (which everyone goes under) or iso.
I’m not nearly as critical of Luke Walton as others, but the lack of creativity offensively for this team’s best player isn’t a good look for him. – 7:25 PM
Kings really don’t run much for De’Aaron Fox in the half court. It’s all high pick & rolls (which everyone goes under) or iso.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Pistons are missing shots badly. It’s leading to some strange second chance opportunities. Kings need to do a better job of boxing out, but the ball is hopping off the rim in all different directions. – 7:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons cannot put the ball in the basket from anywhere. – 7:22 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
bringing the 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐥𝐞 to the motor city 💪
@Tyrese Haliburton ➡️ @Chimezie Metu pic.twitter.com/jXFwfQdiBI – 7:19 PM
bringing the 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐥𝐞 to the motor city 💪
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Big emphasis from Luke Walton tonight (and every night) on defensive rebounding. So far the Kings are responding. They have six defensive rebounds. The Pistons have zero offensive rebounds. – 7:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Sacramento is on a 9-0 run. Funky start for Detroit. Killian with two plays leading to turnovers. Cade and Saddiq each have a 3. Isaiah Stewart with 4 points. – 7:18 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Kings 16, #Pistons 10, 7:05 1Q
Stewart: 4 pts
Bey/Cunningham: 3 pts each – 7:17 PM
#Kings 16, #Pistons 10, 7:05 1Q
Stewart: 4 pts
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Pistons hosting #Kings — Detroit 2-3 in clutch games;
Sac 3-7 in same scenario;
Kings 2-5 this month,
3-4 on road & 1-1 vs East
Detroit 1-0 vs West
Both struggle trailing after Q3 #SacramentoProud #NBA (Profiles heading into this week) pic.twitter.com/G0vOr2XlRu – 7:15 PM
#Pistons hosting #Kings — Detroit 2-3 in clutch games;
Sac 3-7 in same scenario;
Kings 2-5 this month,
3-4 on road & 1-1 vs East
Detroit 1-0 vs West
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes blocks Haliburton’s floater, leads to a Stewart layup. – 7:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox opens the game with a pair of misses. Harrison Barnes goes to the basket to get the Kings on the board. 3-2 Pistons. – 7:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The first 5 minutes of this game might be the most important for the Kings with everything going on. – 7:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Early 4pm start time today for the Kings in Detroit. Sacramento is trying to snap a four-game losing streak. Plenty on the line against a 3-9 Pistons team. – 7:03 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Pistons hosting #Kings — Detroit 2-3 in clutch games;
Sac 3-7 in same scenario;
Kings 2-5 this month,
3-4 on road & 1-1 vs East
Detroit 1-1 vs West
Both struggle trailing after Q3 #SacramentoProud #NBA (Profiles heading into this week) pic.twitter.com/WHaWuHdKb6 – 7:00 PM
#Pistons hosting #Kings — Detroit 2-3 in clutch games;
Sac 3-7 in same scenario;
Kings 2-5 this month,
3-4 on road & 1-1 vs East
Detroit 1-1 vs West
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 5 reppin’ the D tonight 💥
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/JMbGXfISB9 – 6:55 PM
First 5 reppin’ the D tonight 💥
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Chimezie Metu
👑 @Rich_Holmes22 pic.twitter.com/IhbrHEiSrJ – 6:44 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Chimezie Metu
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Pistons
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 6:32 PM
Kings starters vs. Pistons
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Power Hour is in full swing tonight!
Power Hour | @DiscountTire pic.twitter.com/6qsZf3kDqZ – 6:32 PM
Power Hour is in full swing tonight!
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 6:31 PM
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Sacramento Kings: pic.twitter.com/EESuJevIaK – 5:50 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Kings Luke Walton on Isaiah Stewart: “He brings it every possession trying to get offensive rebounds, and their whole team does. He’s the biggest of them all.” – 5:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Kings coach Luke Walton on #Pistons‘ young core: “They have a good group. Since Cade has gotten back, he’s getting better and better each game, and you can see why he was the No.1 pick.” – 5:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
chilly weather doesn’t stop the 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DiJBMtf6wu – 5:32 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart’s fouls with the team thin at center: “It’s going vertical and keeping his hands back…that’s his gift, playing with energy.” – 5:25 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Saben Lee being recalled: “He’s here and we’re (home). I’m proud of the way Saben is playing with the G League team but there are only so many minutes (with the Pistons).” – 5:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Killian Hayes is becoming the “settler” in the starting unit, but he continues to focus on consistency with the young players. – 5:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes: “The key word is consistency for all the young players … that big gap between (Friday and Saturday) is amazing.” – 5:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Killian Hayes: “The keyword is consistency, for all young players. We’ve got to get young players where they’re consistent.” – 5:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham in 4Q at TOR: “It just says who he is. Once he gets more experience, you’ll see the consistency through four quarters.” – 5:18 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🗣 “That game provided a glimpse of the future of the #Pistons.”
@Rick Kamla has high praise for Cade Cunningham’s performance Saturday night against the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/PpvGllpUbx – 4:22 PM
🗣 “That game provided a glimpse of the future of the #Pistons.”
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Get a chance to win a ✨ 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙪𝙢 𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙮 𝙗𝙤𝙭 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 ✨
One lucky Kings fan will win an experience for 4 along with complimentary food/drinks, a signed Kings Jersey, and more presented by @CintronWorld.
Enter now ➡️ https://t.co/CGaQcVY0EN pic.twitter.com/WdVikUdTbt – 4:00 PM
Get a chance to win a ✨ 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙪𝙢 𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙮 𝙗𝙤𝙭 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 ✨
One lucky Kings fan will win an experience for 4 along with complimentary food/drinks, a signed Kings Jersey, and more presented by @CintronWorld.
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Kings coach Luke Walton has survived long losing streaks before, but sources tell @Shams Charania and I that the pressure is rising around him during this four-game skid. A look at his situation here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/news/kings-luk… – 3:48 PM
Kings coach Luke Walton has survived long losing streaks before, but sources tell @Shams Charania and I that the pressure is rising around him during this four-game skid. A look at his situation here, at @TheAthletic
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🏆 Dropping our 2021-22 Remix Edition Collection 🏆
Full set available now!
🔥: https://t.co/1RpMACAzg3 pic.twitter.com/9vrTAgjOhj – 3:37 PM
🏆 Dropping our 2021-22 Remix Edition Collection 🏆
Full set available now!
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit Pistons have recalled Saben Lee and Isaiah Livers from the Motor City Cruise, the team’s G League affiliate. – 3:15 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
#GrizzliesOTD in 2014: @Zach Randolph set a single-game franchise record with a career-high 13 offensive rebounds in @Memphis Grizzlies‘s 95-88 win over the Detroit Pistons.
Randolph’s 11 offensive boards in the second half stand as the most in any half by a Grizzlies player. pic.twitter.com/C27nK04WDi – 3:09 PM
#GrizzliesOTD in 2014: @Zach Randolph set a single-game franchise record with a career-high 13 offensive rebounds in @Memphis Grizzlies‘s 95-88 win over the Detroit Pistons.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The squad is back in the city!
4️⃣-game homestand. 🏡
🎟: https://t.co/M7QJ9zLaZ6
@Ticketmaster | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/yBz3E7s0tL – 2:45 PM
The squad is back in the city!
4️⃣-game homestand. 🏡
🎟: https://t.co/M7QJ9zLaZ6
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
This week we’re giving away a gift card and a CASH prize. Click the link below to learn more!
11/15 – $200 Cash Prize 💵
11/17 – $150 Gift Card (Pistons313Shop) 💳
11/19 – $500 Cash Prize 💵
11/21 – $500 Cash Prize 💵
🔗: https://t.co/KqtXpSQh4t pic.twitter.com/fnLtmxGkOo – 1:30 PM
This week we’re giving away a gift card and a CASH prize. Click the link below to learn more!
11/15 – $200 Cash Prize 💵
11/17 – $150 Gift Card (Pistons313Shop) 💳
11/19 – $500 Cash Prize 💵
11/21 – $500 Cash Prize 💵
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Stockton Kings forward Emanuel Terry named to 2021 USA World Cup Qualifying Team along with former Sacramento Kings Frank Mason III and DaQuan Jeffries. – 1:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Emanuel Terry of G League Stockton will be a member of the USA World Cup Qualifying Team. Several other former Kings ties on the roster including Frank Mason III, DaQuan Jeffries & former Stockton Kings coach Ty Ellis, who will be an assistant coach for the squad. – 1:06 PM
