Game stream: Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Toronto Raptors (7-7) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (8-8) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021
Toronto Raptors 82, Portland Trail Blazers 84 (Q3 00:39)
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
“Name That Song” with the Portland Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/g1lxEUhIof – 11:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes started the game on Nurkic. He opened the second half on Lillard. Now he’s guarding McCollum. – 11:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Jason Quick @jwquick
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Half Box Score: Trail Blazers 61, Raptors 60
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211115/… – 11:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
An entertaining first half of basketball.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/przFlOdmGG – 11:04 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors still giving up waaaaaaaay too many points
Down 61-60 at half
Blazers shooting 60 per cent! SIXTY – 11:03 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Jason Quick @jwquick
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
OG Anunoby has tied his career-high with 6 made 3-pointers… and there’s 30 minutes left in this game.
He’s got 22 points on 8-9 FG, 6-6 3P in 12 minutes. – 10:45 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Trail Blazers 24, Raptors 33
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211115/… – 10:37 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
First quarter in the books.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/DdQgE0yW13 – 10:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have it going offensively
The FVV-Birch screen roll, pass to the short roll, kick to the corner, swing to OG for 3 was textbook great
They’re up a dozen – 10:26 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Game time.
Let’s go Blazers!
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/3bJMzQV8IP – 10:13 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Jason Quick @jwquick
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 🖐️
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/OaH2WuUz3I – 10:01 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
HUGE props to Portland anthem singer for doing middle stanza of O Canada en Francais
Just great. Have yet to hear it that way once in Toronto this season – 9:55 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
These warmups 🔥🔥🔥
@Jusuf Nurkic | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/kamjkAOv02 – 9:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Imagine if I never met the broskies 🎶
@Pascal Siakam 🤝 @Norman Powell pic.twitter.com/m0Od39HswA – 9:46 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred VanVleet returns and starts alongside Gary Trent Jr, Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam
Achiuwa, Boucher, Watanabe out
Lillard’s in for Blazers
And Norm Powell says hi – 9:21 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Buckle up, grab the coffee & enjoy some late-night hoops.
📽️ | A moment with Jacko pic.twitter.com/GPlFF2j5s7 – 9:08 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Update:
Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) is available.
Greg Brown lll (left ankle sprain) is out for tonight’s game vs. Toronto. – 9:01 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Toronto Raptors
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/ODSLRUJz6n – 9:01 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Jason Quick @jwquick
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sean Highkin @highkin
Katy Winge @katywinge
Cool Nuggets story:
On Nov. 13, 2016, Jamal Murray played in his 10th NBA game, came off the bench vs Portland, and had 19 points (5/9 from 3)
On Nov 14, 2021, Bones Hyland played in his 10th NBA game, came off the bench vs Portland, and had 18 points (4/8 from 3) – 7:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
When Miami faced the Thunder in OKC last season, it was the last game of the road trip after previously losing to the Jazz, Clippers, and Warriors to begin the trip
All 3 tough losses at the end
Miami was also without Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro against OKC
Sounds familiar – 7:45 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster vs Toronto.
🎨 by Somya Singh pic.twitter.com/nnUvJVbCu4 – 7:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
A shootaround chat with Gary Trent Jr. yields this early story before the late Raptors game
thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 6:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🗣 “That game provided a glimpse of the future of the #Pistons.”
@Rick Kamla has high praise for Cade Cunningham’s performance Saturday night against the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/PpvGllpUbx – 4:22 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Our friends from the North are in the PNW.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/H9sNc1tLbv – 4:15 PM
