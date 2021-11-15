Kevin Love likely to return this week

Kevin Love will not play on Monday, but it sounds like he’ll be back in action at some point this week.
Source: nbcsportsedge.com
Source: nbcsportsedge.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Here comes Tacko.
Cavs are missing 3 starters and Kevin Love. – 7:19 PM
Here comes Tacko.
Cavs are missing 3 starters and Kevin Love. – 7:19 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen (illness) listed as doubtful for tonight’s home game against the #Celtics. Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen, Lamar Stevens (right ankle), Collin Sexton (torn meniscus) are out. – 4:41 PM
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen (illness) listed as doubtful for tonight’s home game against the #Celtics. Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen, Lamar Stevens (right ankle), Collin Sexton (torn meniscus) are out. – 4:41 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love is one of the last remaining players on the court this morning. pic.twitter.com/On5vLC47ZT – 11:25 AM
#Cavs Kevin Love is one of the last remaining players on the court this morning. pic.twitter.com/On5vLC47ZT – 11:25 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen are listed as out (return to competition reconditioning) for tonight’s game against the Celtics.
Love is here after shootaround going through some shooting, working on free throws. – 11:04 AM
#Cavs Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen are listed as out (return to competition reconditioning) for tonight’s game against the Celtics.
Love is here after shootaround going through some shooting, working on free throws. – 11:04 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love, who is out tonight, is going through a little shooting session following this morning’s shootaround. – 11:03 AM
#Cavs Kevin Love, who is out tonight, is going through a little shooting session following this morning’s shootaround. – 11:03 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs injury report for tonight’s game against the Celtics:
Lamar Stevens (ankle), Collin Sexton (meniscus tear), Lauri Markkanen (health and safety protocols) and Kevin Love (return to competition reconditioning) are all OUT. – 12:48 PM
#Cavs injury report for tonight’s game against the Celtics:
Lamar Stevens (ankle), Collin Sexton (meniscus tear), Lauri Markkanen (health and safety protocols) and Kevin Love (return to competition reconditioning) are all OUT. – 12:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens (ankle) will also be OUT tonight along with Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton. – 12:44 PM
#Cavs Lamar Stevens (ankle) will also be OUT tonight along with Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton. – 12:44 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I’m hearing #Cavs Kevin Love won’t play tonight against the Boston Celtics, as there are still steps he has to take when it comes to clearing the health and safety protocols. – 12:02 PM
I’m hearing #Cavs Kevin Love won’t play tonight against the Boston Celtics, as there are still steps he has to take when it comes to clearing the health and safety protocols. – 12:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are playing the Pistons in early November. And are up by double digits. For the last, I will say five minutes or so, almost every player on the bench, including Kevin Love, is on their feet, standing in the corner and supporting. – 8:24 PM
#Cavs are playing the Pistons in early November. And are up by double digits. For the last, I will say five minutes or so, almost every player on the bench, including Kevin Love, is on their feet, standing in the corner and supporting. – 8:24 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love just came out of the locker room and joined his teammates on the bench. – 8:17 PM
#Cavs Kevin Love just came out of the locker room and joined his teammates on the bench. – 8:17 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs say Kevin Love has been cleared from COVID-19 protocols to return to the team environment and he may sit on the bench for tonight’s home game against the #Pistons. No date yet for Love’s return to play. – 7:13 PM
#Cavs say Kevin Love has been cleared from COVID-19 protocols to return to the team environment and he may sit on the bench for tonight’s home game against the #Pistons. No date yet for Love’s return to play. – 7:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Love has been cleared to return to the team environment, and he could come sit on the bench tonight. His return to play has not been determined and the Cavs will update when appropriate. – 7:13 PM
#Cavs Kevin Love has been cleared to return to the team environment, and he could come sit on the bench tonight. His return to play has not been determined and the Cavs will update when appropriate. – 7:13 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love has been cleared to return to the team environment and can sit on the bench tonight. His return to play has not yet been determined tho. – 7:12 PM
#Cavs Kevin Love has been cleared to return to the team environment and can sit on the bench tonight. His return to play has not yet been determined tho. – 7:12 PM