Kings showcase Marvin Bagley against Pistons

There’s a disgruntled No. 2 overall pick just sitting on the bench in Sacramento. His name is Marvin Bagley III, and it’s clear the big man’s future with the Kings won’t last much longer. Per sources, the Pistons have kept an eye on Bagley and his situation in Sacramento for some time. Marc Stein has also reported on Detroit’s interest in the big man. The injury to Olynyk could cause Detroit to act. However, are we sure a trade between the two sides makes sense? -via The Athletic / November 12, 2021