LeBron James 'progressing great' from injury

“Soon,” a source close to James told ESPN when asked about James’ return timetable. The source said James is “progressing great” in his on-court workouts. However, Vogel said the 19-year veteran has yet to participate in a full practice or take part in contact drills.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jokić is so far clear of the best player argument. He scores like KD, passes like LeBron, rebounds like Gobert, and defends like…slightly buzzed prime Marc Gasol? That’s good enough. – 1:27 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏀 Reaction to ESPN Article on Robert Sarver
⚕️ Stand For H.E.R. Initiative
🏀 LeBron, Nike & FAMU
Listen Here: https://t.co/cGXZj7V2nL pic.twitter.com/1tMIRknuZR – 9:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
THT on having a defensive focus: “That’s something I have to do this year, so I’m trying to lock into it.”
He added that he didn’t think at all about his thumb (good to go there)…
… And that he’s comfortable playing off the ball more, when LeBron returns, if needed. – 6:50 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Tomorrow’s game against the Bulls will be that much more interesting if LeBron makes his return to the floor.
Vogel still insisted before tonight’s game that LeBron remains day-to-day, so we’ll probably won’t know his status until Monday morning or leading up to game time. – 5:55 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
LeBron James in the UNDERCOVER x sacai x Nike LDWaffle Purple Blue!
#NBAKicks #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/UyTPwJhaut – 4:18 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Stephen Curry should be excited about #Warriors owner Joe Lacob’s latest comments involving LeBron James.
#DubNation #NBA
sportscasting.com/stephen-curry-… – 3:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel had mentioned that it’s harder to go small without both LeBron and Ariza, the truly bigger/longer wings, but THT – thanks in part to his wingspan – can size up closer to that than the other LAL guards. – 2:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is “looking good” physically in his individual workouts. James hasn’t done contact yet and Vogel isn’t sure if he’d need a full practice before playing again. Says James is still day-to-day. – 2:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel maintains that LeBron James is “day-to-day” moving forward. No update for tomorrow’s game. – 2:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
New lineup today:
Westbrook, Bradley, THT, ‘Melo and AD
“I feel like we need to shift a few things … now is the time,” said Vogel.
Vogel expects LeBron back soon, which would shift ‘Melo back to the bench. – 2:05 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says when LeBron James comes back that Carmelo Anthony will got back to his bench role. – 2:04 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Evan Mobley last night:
✅ 19 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 3 BLK
✅ 2 STL
Mobley is the first @Cleveland Cavaliers rookie to record at least 15 points and five rebounds in five straight games since LeBron James in 2003-04 (eight in a row). pic.twitter.com/kwEdb2k7lt – 10:16 AM
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on LeBron: “He looks good. He’s moving. He hasn’t done a full practice or contact yet.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / November 14, 2021
Paul Garcia: Coach Vogel says LeBron James’ status is still day-to-day -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / November 14, 2021
Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel says he doesn’t know yet if LeBron James will be available tomorrow against Chicago. -via Twitter @kylegoon / November 14, 2021