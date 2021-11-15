Statistical milestones: Stephen Curry in points and more

USA Today Sports

Milestones

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Nicolas Batum No. 45 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Antoine Walker with 1,387 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Bradley Beal

Danilo Gallinari No. 51 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond and Ryan Anderson with 1,327 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Baron Davis

Patrick Mills No. 60 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Derek Fisher, Shane Battier, CJ Miles, Stephen Jackson, Clifford Robinson and Vernon Maxwell with 1,257 three-pointers. He’s now 14 away from Kyrie Irving

Stephen Curry No. 66 in points now

Moved ahead of Bob McAdoo with 18,799 points. He’s now 23 away from Isiah Thomas

Paul George No. 83 in steals now

Moved ahead of Brevin Knight with 1,230 steals. He’s now 18 away from Grant Hill

Russell Westbrook No. 103 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Gilbert Arenas, Evan Fournier and Tracy McGrady with 1,082 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Rudy Gay

Paul George No. 151 in points now

Moved ahead of Purvis Short and Spencer Haywood with 14,619 points. He’s now 25 away from Jamaal Wilkes and Jason Richardson

Kevin Durant No. 154 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Rudy Gobert with 6,356 rebounds. He’s now 20 away from Donyell Marshall

Zach LaVine No. 166 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Courtney Lee, Joe Harris and Wilson Chandler with 877 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Jim Jackson

Andre Iguodala No. 180 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Emeka Okafor with 5,968 rebounds. He’s now 28 away from Alton Lister

Devin Booker No. 181 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Aaron Brooks and JJ Barea with 822 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Clyde Drexler

Reggie Jackson No. 182 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Eddie House, JJ Barea and Bruce Bowen with 820 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Aaron Brooks

Kevin Durant No. 182 in steals now

Moved ahead of Eric Bledsoe with 981 steals. He’s now 4 away from Dell Curry

Anthony Davis No. 184 in points now

Moved ahead of Deron Williams and Bill Laimbeer with 13,806 points. He’s now 52 away from Chuck Person

Anthony Davis No. 185 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Jonas Valanciunas with 5,927 rebounds. He’s now 13 away from Vern Mikkelsen

Thaddeus Young No. 190 in points now

Moved ahead of Xavier McDaniel with 13,613 points. He’s now 10 away from Orlando Woolridge

Andre Iguodala No. 206 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Kevin Kunnert with 617 blocks. He’s now 7 away from James Worthy

Terry Rozier No. 207 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jalen Rose and Caron Butler with 749 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Tracy Murray

Derrick Favors No. 220 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Al Harrington with 5,484 rebounds. He’s now 34 away from Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 229 in points now

Moved ahead of Nick Van Exel with 12,664 points. He’s now 1 away from Bill Sharman


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Danilo Gallinari @gallinari8888 Happy to get another W!
Let’s go guys ✌️
#BelieveAtlanta pic.twitter.com/upMDtcIaAW7:00 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire For the second time in the young NBA season, Steph Curry has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/15/war…4:00 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews To illustrate the Bulls’ unselfish mentality, DeMar DeRozan says of Zach LaVine: “He was trying to force me to get 40 tonight and I told him I was tired.” – 1:36 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine and Bulls’ unselfish mentality: “He was trying to force me to get 40 tonight and I told him I was tired.” – 1:33 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine: “He was trying to force me to get 40 tonight and I told him I was tired.” – 1:33 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Quick @LockedOnLakers reaction video after the Lakers’ 121-103 loss to the Bulls. Lonzo/DeMar/LaVine destroyed the defense. AD got booted over a shoe. Good game for THT, but… bleh. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork pic.twitter.com/0JXdMJ31B51:29 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Bulls coach Billy Donovan on the team’s approach on defending Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/RV26SQQ8FH1:14 AM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Bulls win…Bulls win…Bulls win….121-103. DeRozan with 38-3-6. Ball: 27-7-8. LaVine: 26-5-5. Bulls: 55%. Bulls outscored Lakers 37-25 in the third quarter. It’s off to Portland. Always a pleasure ! @Chicago Bulls radio network @670TheScore @Audacy Bulls: 10-4, 5-2 on the road – 1:03 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa Lakers lose to the Bulls 121-103…
-THT 28pts 6rebs
-Russ 25pts 6rebs 8ast
-Ad 20pts 6rebs
For Chicago…DeMar 38pts, Lonzo 27pts 8ast 7rebs, LaVine 26pts 5rebs 5ast
Lakers start a 5 Game Road Trip this Wednesday in Milwaukee…
@ESPNLosAngeles1:00 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten The Lakers lose 121-103 to the Chicago Bulls in a game that never felt like L.A. was in it. THT 28p 6r; Westbrook 25p on 8-of-19 (0-of-6 on 3s) 8a 6r 4tos; AD 20p on 6-of-9 6r 4tos before getting ejected in the 3rd Q. LAL shot 6-of-32 from 3 while CHI went 15-of-34 from deep – 12:59 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Lakers will want to forget about this one falling to the Bulls, 121-103.
THT: 28 pts (career high), 5 rebs, 2 asts
Westbrook: 25 pts, 8 asts, 6 rebs
AD: 20 pts, 6 rebs – 12:58 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Final: Bulls 121, Lakers 103
DeRozan: 38 pts, 6 ast | 15-23 FG
Lonzo: 27 pts, 8 ast, 7 reb, 2 stl | 7-10 3P
LaVine: 26 pts, 5 ast, 5 reb | 6-13 3P
Bulls move to 10-4 with another impressive win – 12:57 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Final: Bulls 121, Lakers 103.
DeMar DeRozan: 38/3/6
Lonzo Ball: 27/7/8
Zach LaVine: 26/5/5
Derrick Jones Jr. 13/3/2
Bulls shot 15-of-34 from 3. Lakers shot 6-of-32 on 3s.
The Bulls are now 10-4. – 12:57 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Bulls 121, Lakers 103
DeRozan 38 pts (season high), 6 assists
Ball 27 pts (season high), 7 3s, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals
LaVine 26 pts (season-high-tying 6 3s), 5 rebounds, 5 assists
Anthony Davis ejected
Bulls sweep Clippers & Lakers at Staples in back-to-back blowouts – 12:57 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls After 3..Bulls 94-73. DeRozan with 36. He had 35 last night.
Ball: 14-6-7. LaVine: 25-5-5. Jones: 13-3-2 Keep your dial set to @670TheScore12:28 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter DeRozan: 14 for 20 (2 of 4 from 3) FG’s and 6 of 6 FT’s.
LaVine: 8 of 19 and 5 for 11.
Bulls lead 94-73 after 3. – 12:27 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “I didn’t want to see the ice in the veins tonight.” Devin Booker on D’Angelo Russell missing that open 3 late that would’ve put T-Wolves up one. #Suns win by 3.
Wait for reaction to hearing Chris Paul scoring 19 in 4th and talk about flexing to get back at Karl-Anthony Towns. pic.twitter.com/OX3leFcsOU12:15 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Billy Donovan putting Caruso in the starting lineup was a straight game changer
The defense is obvious
His cutting and ball moving offensively has made Lavine and Demar more effective – 12:06 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef For the 10th time in 14 games, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have each scored 20+ points – 12:06 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa Lakers down 57-48 at the Half…
Russ leads the way for the Lakers with 19pts…THT has 10pts…AD with only 7pts
For Chicago, DeMar has 22pts & LaVine with 17pts
@ESPNLosAngeles11:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Halftime: Bulls 57. Lakers 48. DeRozan-22. Lavine-17. Bulls 55%. 56%-3s. 9-16-3s. Westbrook-19. – 11:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef At halftime, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have 39 of the Bulls’ 57 points
DeRozan: 22 pts, 8-14 FG, 2-4 3P
LaVine: 17 pts, 6-12 FG, 5-9 3P
Each have 3 assists too – 11:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Halftime: Bulls 57, Lakers 48
The Bulls are shooting 55% and 56.3% on 3s. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have combined for 39 points. Russell Westbrook is having his most efficient scoring game of the season w/ 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting. LA’s bench has been nonexistent. – 11:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports #Bulls lead Lakers 57-48 at half, still using the two dominant scorers system (DeRozan 22, LaVine 17).
Anthony Davis has 7 pts, 3 rebs, with Derrick Jones Jr. and Lonzo Ball guarding him for stretches – 11:34 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon HALFTIME: Bulls 57, Lakers 48.
Tough to win when the other team is 9 for 16 from three. Anthony Davis hasn’t been able to break through Chicago’s defensive approach, but Russell Westbrook (19 points) has helped keep the Lakers in it. – 11:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter The Bulls came in averaging 9.9 3’s per game (last in the NBA).
But tonight, the 5th triple from LaVine alone, and then the 3rd from DeRozan, were the 9th and 10th of the half from Chicago, helping them stem a Lakers run and take a 57-48 lead into the break. – 11:34 PM
Bill Oram @billoram Lakers trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, but trail 57-48 at half after DeMar Derozan and Zach LaVine combined for 39 points. Russell Westbrook with 19 first half points for the Lakers. – 11:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Bulls 57, Lakers 48 at half
DeRozan 22 pts
LaVine 17 pts; 5-9 from 3
Westbrook 19 pts
Davis 7 pts; 2-4 FGs – 11:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS That LaVine-DeMar pick-and-pop is so freaking lethal. – 11:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls LaVine with 4-3s. DeRozan with 18. Bulls 50-37. – 11:23 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner Bulls shooting 61.7% from 3-ball range. LaVine is 4-for-7 from three. – 11:22 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA LaVine’s confidence is ridiculous. The transformation he’s made since landing in Chicago has been impressive. – 11:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop Zach LaVine earned that heat check. – 11:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Bulls have yet to cool off from 3. They’re 7 for 11 after the 3rd make from LaVine. – 11:20 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Lakers on a 16-6 run. Bulls 39-35 7:44 remaining-2nd quarter. Westbrook-14pts. DeRozan-13. – 11:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Led by Westbrook, LAL are starting to get into this super small version of Chicago’s paint here in the 2nd Q. All 3 FG’s have come inside. – 11:09 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Bulls 33-25 after 1. Bulls 57%. 5-8-3s. DeRozan with 9. Westbrook-8pts. – 11:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LAL got 2 FG’s from Westbrook, then AD’s first bucket of the game to close the 1st on a 6-0 run, trimming Chicago’s 14-point lead with 1:24 left in the quarter to 33-25 after 1.
Bulls won’t keep shooting 62.5% from 3, but LAL will need to shore up its paint D (14 CHI points). – 11:06 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls Bulls on a 9-2 run up 31-19. DeRozan-9. LaVine-8. Ball and Jones-6. Bulls 61% 5-7-3s. Davis scoreless in 10 min. – 11:02 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops Ball has early Westbrook duty. – 10:42 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Not enough for Paul + Booker late: Wolves 96, Suns 99
On tonight’s show:
– Going thru the final 2 mins play by play
– An efficient 35 + 13 for KAT
– Game of chaos = poor shooting both ways
– Definitely Ant’s worst game on O, but maybe best on D
– Finch goes with 8-man rotation – 10:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Final: PHX 99, MIN 96
Booker: 29-5-5, 7-16 FG
Ayton: 22 Pts, 12 Reb, 10-14 FG
Paul: 21 Pts, 8 Ast, 6-14 FG
Towns: 35 Pts, 13 Reb, 5-9 3P
Suns have won 9 straight games, their longest win steak since winning 10 straight back in 2010 – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin No timeouts for T-Wolves.
Booker misses 1st FT.
Makes 2nd.
#Suns up 2. – 10:37 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Booker misses a FT. I did not see that coming. – 10:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker back in with five fouls on offense. #Suns10:34 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Now THAT was a great play design. Can’t let Paul or Booker get the ball on the inbound. – 10:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker out. Has five fouls.
Ayton out Has five fouls. #Suns10:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Good non-call on Book’s defense on D’Angelo Russell. CP3, who has 19 of his 21 in the 4Q, puts the Suns up 3 with 19 seconds left – 10:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Beverly rebound all in motion putback to score. Fouled by Ayton. His 5th.
Beverly to line. Misses FT, but McDaniels got offensive board
Russell then tries to draw foul on Booker, doesn’t get it, misses
Crowder rebound. Paul hits FTs after getting fouled. #Suns up 3. 19.1 left – 10:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker was 3-for-10 at one point, but he’s up to 28-5-5 on 7-of-16 shooting since. Suns up 3 with 46 seconds left – 10:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker jumper after Russell miss.
Runs to other end of the court nodding his head before going back to bench.
#Suns up three with 46.8 seconds left. Timeout T-Wolves. – 10:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Ayton gets free off action. Booker assist. #Suns up one. – 10:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Five fouls on Booker guarding Russell. Hits FTs.
T-Wolves up one. 1:28 left. #Suns10:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Edwards 3 over Booker.
#Suns down four – 10:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns offense dissolving into Booker iso. Scores again on Edwards.
Waiting to see if Finch makes change, but who else could he go to right now.
Beasley. #Suns down one as Russell hits FTs. – 10:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Wolves going with Jaden McDaniels on Chris Paul and Anthony Edwards on Devin Booker down the stretch of this game. – 10:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Holy mother of tough shots, Book – 10:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker fadeaway on Edwards, bucket.
Is fouled. Misses FT. #Suns up one. – 10:16 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA That stretch from Gallo to end the first quarter and Lou to bridge the final quarters was huge tonight – 10:12 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence The Hawks had a season-high 32 assists tonight.
Trae Young: 6
Delon Wright: 5
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 4
John Collins: 3
Clint Capela: 3
Danilo Gallinari: 3
Cam Reddish: 2
Kevin Huerter: 2
Sharife Cooper: 2
Lou Williams: 1
Solomon Hill: 1 – 10:08 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire Before the clock hit zero in the third quarter, Warriors guard Steph Curry banked in a deep buzzer-beater against the Hornets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/14/wat…10:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns up 66-62 going into 4th.
PHX: Booker 20. Ayton 19 and 9. Paul 2 on 1-of-7 FTs. (5-of-22 on 3s).
MIN: Towns 19 and 11. Russell 11. Edwards 4 points on 1-of-9 (0-of-5 3PT). 10 rebounds. – 9:58 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers Excited to announce I’m making a southern Oregon trip to see friends in Medford & Roseburg for “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” book events. We’ll be at Splitz (TenDown) Family Grill from 5-7 pm on Thursday Dec. 2, & Mr. Smith’s Sports Bar & Grill from 5-7 pm on Friday Dec. 3 pic.twitter.com/gYChT1j2Jy9:57 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 3Q: PHX 66, MIN 62
Booker: 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 12-12 FT
Ayton: 19 Pts, 9 Reb, 9-12 FG
Bridges: 6 Pts, 2-7 FG
Towns: 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 5-12 FG – 9:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson This game is a slog with a tight whistle so Booker is getting to the foul line. 12-of-12 in the late third quarter. – 9:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Tech on Edwards as he bumped into ref.
Then Booker gets out in transition, Beverley called for foul.
Doesn’t appear as if Beverley touched Booker, but Finch didn’t have a challenge to challenge it.
Again, Booker 3-of-10 from field, but 12-of-12 on FTs, has 20 pts (11 in 3rd). – 9:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “Ref you suck! Ref you suck!”
It’s getting a little heated inside @TargetCenterMN as Karl-Anthony Towns is even more upset after getting called for tech.
#Suns up 64-57 as Booker hits 3. Timeout Phoenix 2:28 left in 3rd. pic.twitter.com/O8F20jJPyA9:50 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Beasley said something to Booker and that was not smart. Could have been “pancakes” for all I know but just don’t say absolutely anything to that dude. – 9:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker gutting this one out.
2-of-9 FGs, but 8-of-8 from the line. #Suns T-Wolves tied at 52-52. – 9:42 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Wow … that looked like excellent defense by McDaniels on Booker, through the screen and everything. He has reason for beef there. – 9:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse Cade Cunningham tonight:
25 PTS
8 REB
8 AST
5 3PT
He joins Steph Curry (2x), Trae Young and Jason Kidd as the only rookies in NBA history with a 25/8/8, 5 3PT game. pic.twitter.com/JmfubZZMAU9:29 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence For the second game in a row, Hawks getting good outings from Danilo Gallinari (10 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk, 1 stl) and Lou Williams (11 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast) off the bench – 9:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Halftime: PHX 40, MIN 39
Ayton: 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-8 FG
Booker: 9 Pts, 2-7 FG
Cam Johnson: 5 Pts
Towns: 15 Pts, 8 Reb – 9:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Bulls coach Billy Donovan on why he gave Russell Westbrook to give him the freedom to be who he is in OKC pic.twitter.com/edEWl8qFqG9:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Ayton 6-of-7. Follows up his own miss to tie game. 38-38.
Then holds ground against Towns , got help on trap from Booker that forced a shot clock violation. #Suns9:08 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin Billy Donovan said Russell Westbrook always gets better as the season goes on. – 9:07 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13 Time to watch some @ZagMBB i know it’s vs Alcon st, but I haven’t been this hyped to watch a freshman since Durant and oden in 07…Chet holmgren is special..special special – 9:04 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers So good to see old friend and former @Portland Trail Blazers F Terry Dischinger at Springs at Carman Oaks today to attend Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds book event. Terry, who turns 81 on Sunday, looks great!
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/HYfNbjzex38:52 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 1Q: MIN 21, PHX 18
Ayton: 5 Pts, 2 Reb
Bridges: 4 Pts, 2 Reb
Booker: 4 Pts, 1-5 FG
Towns: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 4-7
FG – 8:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet It’s stupid how easy Chris Paul makes this alley-oop pass look. He and Devin Booker are so good at these
pic.twitter.com/AdigIRPb0X8:36 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence HALFTIME: Hawks 60, Magic 56
Ended the first half on a 6-0 run. Big smile from Bogi after hitting a corner 3 to put the Hawks up 59-56 in the final minute.
Trae Young: 12 pts, 2 ast
Bogi: 12 pts
John Collins: 11 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast
Gallo: 10 pts, 3 ast – 8:34 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard That was Gallinari’s best half of the season, coming off probably his best full game.
There was a lot of correlation between his successful games and the team’s successful games last season. – 8:33 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA Gallo moved his feet well on that Cole Anthony turnover – 8:30 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence Gallo is up to 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 from 3) in his first eight minutes.
His season-high so far is 12 (11/1 vs. Wizards) – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Bruce Brown: “KD does everything game-speed when he’s working out.” #Nets8:08 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Danilo Gallinari has already tied his season high with 4 made field goals (yes, it’s been that rough for him) – 8:08 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence After the first quarter: Magic 31, Hawks 30
Danilo Gallinari leads the Hawks with six points, coming off the bench to go 2-for-2 from 3-point range. – 8:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Hawks down 31-30 to the Magic after back-to-back 3s from Danilo Gallinari. He’s got 6 points, Bogdanovic and Young both have 5. – 8:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard That was a heck of closeout by Danilo Gallinari on Cole Anthony’s stepback. – 7:52 PM

Milestones

, , , , , , , , , ,

