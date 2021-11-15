Statistical milestones: Stephen Curry in points and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Nicolas Batum No. 45 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Antoine Walker with 1,387 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Bradley Beal
Danilo Gallinari No. 51 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond and Ryan Anderson with 1,327 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Baron Davis
Patrick Mills No. 60 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Derek Fisher, Shane Battier, CJ Miles, Stephen Jackson, Clifford Robinson and Vernon Maxwell with 1,257 three-pointers. He’s now 14 away from Kyrie Irving
Stephen Curry No. 66 in points now
Moved ahead of Bob McAdoo with 18,799 points. He’s now 23 away from Isiah Thomas
Paul George No. 83 in steals now
Moved ahead of Brevin Knight with 1,230 steals. He’s now 18 away from Grant Hill
Russell Westbrook No. 103 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Gilbert Arenas, Evan Fournier and Tracy McGrady with 1,082 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Rudy Gay
Paul George No. 151 in points now
Moved ahead of Purvis Short and Spencer Haywood with 14,619 points. He’s now 25 away from Jamaal Wilkes and Jason Richardson
Kevin Durant No. 154 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Rudy Gobert with 6,356 rebounds. He’s now 20 away from Donyell Marshall
Zach LaVine No. 166 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Courtney Lee, Joe Harris and Wilson Chandler with 877 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Jim Jackson
Andre Iguodala No. 180 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Emeka Okafor with 5,968 rebounds. He’s now 28 away from Alton Lister
Devin Booker No. 181 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Aaron Brooks and JJ Barea with 822 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Clyde Drexler
Reggie Jackson No. 182 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Eddie House, JJ Barea and Bruce Bowen with 820 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Aaron Brooks
Kevin Durant No. 182 in steals now
Moved ahead of Eric Bledsoe with 981 steals. He’s now 4 away from Dell Curry
Anthony Davis No. 184 in points now
Moved ahead of Deron Williams and Bill Laimbeer with 13,806 points. He’s now 52 away from Chuck Person
Anthony Davis No. 185 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Jonas Valanciunas with 5,927 rebounds. He’s now 13 away from Vern Mikkelsen
Thaddeus Young No. 190 in points now
Moved ahead of Xavier McDaniel with 13,613 points. He’s now 10 away from Orlando Woolridge
Andre Iguodala No. 206 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Kevin Kunnert with 617 blocks. He’s now 7 away from James Worthy
Terry Rozier No. 207 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jalen Rose and Caron Butler with 749 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Tracy Murray
Derrick Favors No. 220 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Al Harrington with 5,484 rebounds. He’s now 34 away from Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 229 in points now
Moved ahead of Nick Van Exel with 12,664 points. He’s now 1 away from Bill Sharman
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Let’s go guys ✌️
#BelieveAtlanta pic.twitter.com/upMDtcIaAW – 7:00 AM
-THT 28pts 6rebs
-Russ 25pts 6rebs 8ast
-Ad 20pts 6rebs
For Chicago…DeMar 38pts, Lonzo 27pts 8ast 7rebs, LaVine 26pts 5rebs 5ast
Lakers start a 5 Game Road Trip this Wednesday in Milwaukee…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 1:00 AM
THT: 28 pts (career high), 5 rebs, 2 asts
Westbrook: 25 pts, 8 asts, 6 rebs
AD: 20 pts, 6 rebs – 12:58 AM
DeRozan: 38 pts, 6 ast | 15-23 FG
Lonzo: 27 pts, 8 ast, 7 reb, 2 stl | 7-10 3P
LaVine: 26 pts, 5 ast, 5 reb | 6-13 3P
Bulls move to 10-4 with another impressive win – 12:57 AM
DeMar DeRozan: 38/3/6
Lonzo Ball: 27/7/8
Zach LaVine: 26/5/5
Derrick Jones Jr. 13/3/2
Bulls shot 15-of-34 from 3. Lakers shot 6-of-32 on 3s.
The Bulls are now 10-4. – 12:57 AM
DeRozan 38 pts (season high), 6 assists
Ball 27 pts (season high), 7 3s, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals
LaVine 26 pts (season-high-tying 6 3s), 5 rebounds, 5 assists
Anthony Davis ejected
Bulls sweep Clippers & Lakers at Staples in back-to-back blowouts – 12:57 AM
Ball: 14-6-7. LaVine: 25-5-5. Jones: 13-3-2 Keep your dial set to @670TheScore – 12:28 AM
LaVine: 8 of 19 and 5 for 11.
Bulls lead 94-73 after 3. – 12:27 AM
Wait for reaction to hearing Chris Paul scoring 19 in 4th and talk about flexing to get back at Karl-Anthony Towns. pic.twitter.com/OX3leFcsOU – 12:15 AM
The defense is obvious
His cutting and ball moving offensively has made Lavine and Demar more effective – 12:06 AM
Russ leads the way for the Lakers with 19pts…THT has 10pts…AD with only 7pts
For Chicago, DeMar has 22pts & LaVine with 17pts
@ESPNLosAngeles – 11:36 PM
DeRozan: 22 pts, 8-14 FG, 2-4 3P
LaVine: 17 pts, 6-12 FG, 5-9 3P
Each have 3 assists too – 11:35 PM
The Bulls are shooting 55% and 56.3% on 3s. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have combined for 39 points. Russell Westbrook is having his most efficient scoring game of the season w/ 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting. LA’s bench has been nonexistent. – 11:35 PM
Anthony Davis has 7 pts, 3 rebs, with Derrick Jones Jr. and Lonzo Ball guarding him for stretches – 11:34 PM
But tonight, the 5th triple from LaVine alone, and then the 3rd from DeRozan, were the 9th and 10th of the half from Chicago, helping them stem a Lakers run and take a 57-48 lead into the break. – 11:34 PM
DeRozan 22 pts
LaVine 17 pts; 5-9 from 3
Westbrook 19 pts
Davis 7 pts; 2-4 FGs – 11:33 PM
Bulls won’t keep shooting 62.5% from 3, but LAL will need to shore up its paint D (14 CHI points). – 11:06 PM
On tonight’s show:
– Going thru the final 2 mins play by play
– An efficient 35 + 13 for KAT
– Game of chaos = poor shooting both ways
– Definitely Ant’s worst game on O, but maybe best on D
– Finch goes with 8-man rotation – 10:39 PM
Booker: 29-5-5, 7-16 FG
Ayton: 22 Pts, 12 Reb, 10-14 FG
Paul: 21 Pts, 8 Ast, 6-14 FG
Towns: 35 Pts, 13 Reb, 5-9 3P
Suns have won 9 straight games, their longest win steak since winning 10 straight back in 2010 – 10:38 PM
Booker misses 1st FT.
Makes 2nd.
#Suns up 2. – 10:37 PM
Beverly to line. Misses FT, but McDaniels got offensive board
Russell then tries to draw foul on Booker, doesn’t get it, misses
Crowder rebound. Paul hits FTs after getting fouled. #Suns up 3. 19.1 left – 10:31 PM
Runs to other end of the court nodding his head before going back to bench.
#Suns up three with 46.8 seconds left. Timeout T-Wolves. – 10:28 PM
T-Wolves up one. 1:28 left. #Suns – 10:26 PM
Waiting to see if Finch makes change, but who else could he go to right now.
Beasley. #Suns down one as Russell hits FTs. – 10:18 PM
Is fouled. Misses FT. #Suns up one. – 10:16 PM
Trae Young: 6
Delon Wright: 5
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 4
John Collins: 3
Clint Capela: 3
Danilo Gallinari: 3
Cam Reddish: 2
Kevin Huerter: 2
Sharife Cooper: 2
Lou Williams: 1
Solomon Hill: 1 – 10:08 PM
PHX: Booker 20. Ayton 19 and 9. Paul 2 on 1-of-7 FTs. (5-of-22 on 3s).
MIN: Towns 19 and 11. Russell 11. Edwards 4 points on 1-of-9 (0-of-5 3PT). 10 rebounds. – 9:58 PM
Booker: 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 12-12 FT
Ayton: 19 Pts, 9 Reb, 9-12 FG
Bridges: 6 Pts, 2-7 FG
Towns: 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 5-12 FG – 9:56 PM
Then Booker gets out in transition, Beverley called for foul.
Doesn’t appear as if Beverley touched Booker, but Finch didn’t have a challenge to challenge it.
Again, Booker 3-of-10 from field, but 12-of-12 on FTs, has 20 pts (11 in 3rd). – 9:51 PM
It’s getting a little heated inside @TargetCenterMN as Karl-Anthony Towns is even more upset after getting called for tech.
#Suns up 64-57 as Booker hits 3. Timeout Phoenix 2:28 left in 3rd. pic.twitter.com/O8F20jJPyA – 9:50 PM
2-of-9 FGs, but 8-of-8 from the line. #Suns T-Wolves tied at 52-52. – 9:42 PM
25 PTS
8 REB
8 AST
5 3PT
He joins Steph Curry (2x), Trae Young and Jason Kidd as the only rookies in NBA history with a 25/8/8, 5 3PT game. pic.twitter.com/JmfubZZMAU – 9:29 PM
Ayton: 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-8 FG
Booker: 9 Pts, 2-7 FG
Cam Johnson: 5 Pts
Towns: 15 Pts, 8 Reb – 9:11 PM
Then holds ground against Towns , got help on trap from Booker that forced a shot clock violation. #Suns – 9:08 PM
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/HYfNbjzex3 – 8:52 PM
Ayton: 5 Pts, 2 Reb
Bridges: 4 Pts, 2 Reb
Booker: 4 Pts, 1-5 FG
Towns: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 4-7
FG – 8:41 PM
pic.twitter.com/AdigIRPb0X – 8:36 PM
Ended the first half on a 6-0 run. Big smile from Bogi after hitting a corner 3 to put the Hawks up 59-56 in the final minute.
Trae Young: 12 pts, 2 ast
Bogi: 12 pts
John Collins: 11 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast
Gallo: 10 pts, 3 ast – 8:34 PM
There was a lot of correlation between his successful games and the team’s successful games last season. – 8:33 PM
His season-high so far is 12 (11/1 vs. Wizards) – 8:08 PM
Danilo Gallinari leads the Hawks with six points, coming off the bench to go 2-for-2 from 3-point range. – 8:04 PM
Milestones, Andre Iguodala, Danilo Gallinari, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Nicolas Batum, Patrick Mills, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Zach LaVine