DeMar DeRozan: I felt like going to the Lakers was a done deal

“I felt like going to the Lakers was a done deal and that we were going to figure it out. I was going to come home,” DeRozan told Yahoo Sports after scoring a game-high 38 points to lead the Bulls to a 121-103 victory at Staples Center. “The business side of things just didn’t work out. A couple of things didn’t align. It didn’t work out. It’s just part of the business, part of the game. My next option was definitely Chicago. So, looking back at it, it worked out well.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Was looking up other Suns numbers and saw that DeMar DeRozan in 115 fourth quarter minutes has 105 points (!!!!!) and is shooting 40-of-67 (59.7%). Wow. – 3:28 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan says he thought ‘going to the Lakers was a done deal’ in free agency
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Something to think about – Bulls are paying just under $46 million for the talents of Zach LaVine AND DeMar DeRozan this season. Houston is paying $44 million for John Wall this season, who is not playing as he awaits a trade that likely isn’t coming soon. – 1:53 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
My @YahooSports conversation with Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan on being under impression Lakers were signing him, thoughts on them pivoting to Russell Westbrook and what led to statement performance: “I felt like going to the Lakers was a done deal.” sports.yahoo.com/demar-derozan-… – 1:17 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan is in a zone, Lonzo Ball leads a 3-point barrage as Bulls rout Lakers
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers no match for DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and the Bulls latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:17 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
“I can go down the list of just being counted out, looked over”
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Another incredible performance by DeMar DeRozan last night. I wrote a little about him and the emerging Bulls
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: DeMar DeRozan
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think both of the following are true about DeMar DeRozan:
– A lot of people (myself heartily included) were very wrong about his value this offseason, to a winning team or otherwise.
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
To illustrate the Bulls’ unselfish mentality, DeMar DeRozan says of Zach LaVine: “He was trying to force me to get 40 tonight and I told him I was tired.” – 1:36 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan said Nikola Vucevic texted the team right after the victory as part of the Bulls’ group chat. – 1:35 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
DeMar DeRozan was asked where his chip on his shoulder comes from. He said it’s from people calling him washed over the last few years. – 1:34 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine and Bulls’ unselfish mentality: “He was trying to force me to get 40 tonight and I told him I was tired.” – 1:33 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine: “He was trying to force me to get 40 tonight and I told him I was tired.” – 1:33 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
DeMar DeRozan on he and other L.A teammates putting on a show for the Bulls pic.twitter.com/HNg4HDOXBl – 1:29 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan in Bulls’ two-game LA sweep of Clippers and Lakers:
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Billy Donovan on DeMar DeRozan: “It’s incredible just how efficient he’s been.” – 1:08 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 121, Lakers 103.
DeMar DeRozan: 38/3/6
Lonzo Ball: 27/7/8
Zach LaVine: 26/5/5
Derrick Jones Jr. 13/3/2
Bulls shot 15-of-34 from 3. Lakers shot 6-of-32 on 3s.
StatMuse @statmuse
DeMar DeRozan has his 4th 35-point game of the month, tying a career high.
38 PTS
6 AST
15-23 FG
2-5 3P
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers reportedly didn’t pursue DeMar DeRozan in part because they were afraid of the hard cap
With LeBron, AD and DeMar, the Lakers would’ve had $33.1 million in room left below it
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
DeMar DeRozan when he logs on to check on NBA analytics twitter. pic.twitter.com/2bv6PgbHAo – 12:43 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
I take lots of Ls.
But DeMar DeRozan working in Chicago is a big time W.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeMar DeRozan has his fifth 30-point night in the last nine games and it’s still the 3rd quarter. #Bulls lead Lakers 79-64, going for the LA sweep – 12:09 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is 5th time and second time in as many nights that DeMar DeRozan has scored 30 or more points this season. – 12:07 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
For the 10th time in 14 games, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have each scored 20+ points – 12:06 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Anthony Davis in the first half.
Against a Bulls team who started DeMar DeRozan at power forward and played starting C Tony Bradley 11 minutes
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
At halftime, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have 39 of the Bulls’ 57 points
DeRozan: 22 pts, 8-14 FG, 2-4 3P
LaVine: 17 pts, 6-12 FG, 5-9 3P
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Bulls 57, Lakers 48
The Bulls are shooting 55% and 56.3% on 3s. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have combined for 39 points. Russell Westbrook is having his most efficient scoring game of the season w/ 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting. LA’s bench has been nonexistent. – 11:35 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
DeMar DeRozan is putting on a show in his hometown of Los Angeles. He has 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting, including three 3-pointers, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 57-48 halftime lead over the Lakers. – 11:33 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I wrote about DeMar DeRozan, who has been one of the best players in the league so far this season.
Is there any chance we could be watching an MVP campaign for him in Chicago?
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.1 PPG despite attempting 18.5 shots per game — 20th in the NBA.
More on his scorching hot start 👇
DeMar DeRozan had multiple conversations with LeBron James in the offseason. His agent, Aaron Goodwin, worked feverishly behind the scenes with the San Antonio Spurs’ front office to get details ironed out on what would have been a sign-and-trade package to send the 13-year free agent veteran to his hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 16, 2021
DeRozan, 32, believed everyone was on the same page, but the Lakers silently began exploring another route once Russell Westbrook was made available in Washington. The talks between the Lakers and Spurs tapered off. Reading the tea leaves, Goodwin pivoted his client in the direction of the Chicago Bulls. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 16, 2021
“That was the reason I came [here in the summer], the conversation I had with the front office,’’ DeRozan said after the Bulls’ 128-114 victory Monday. “I felt it, I sensed it, I understood it, and as a competitor, it’s something I wanted to be a part of. “To me, it didn’t seem like words. Everyone has been willing to put in the actions, understanding that nothing is going to be perfect, but everyone is willing and wants to win. You see it in the preparation, behind the scenes where nobody gets to see. It carries over to the court.’’ -via Chicago Sun-Times / November 2, 2021