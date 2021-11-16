Evan Mobley suffers sprained right elbow

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie forward Evan Mobley suffered a sprained right elbow during the second half of Monday’s 98-92 loss to the Boston Celtics and will undergo an MRI early Tuesday morning, sources tell cleveland.com.
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley leaves loss vs. Celtics with elbow sprain; will get MRI on Tuesday, per report
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs rookie Evan Mobley suffered a sprained right elbow in tonight’s loss against Boston. Sources tell @clevelanddotcom he will have an MRI tomorrow morning
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Kind of a bloodbath tonight. Injuries from the game action this evening so far:
Evan Mobley (sprained right elbow), Time Lord (sharp pain in left knee), Mitch Robinson (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh), Bones Hyland (ankle), Kevin Huerter (hamstring) – 10:39 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs said Evan Mobley left Monday’s loss to Boston in the third quarter with a right elbow sprain. He did not return. – 10:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley left tonight’s game against Boston with a right elbow sprain. – 10:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are saying it’s a right elbow sprain for Evan Mobley that kept him from playing the final 11 minutes. – 10:28 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said he did not have a status update on Evan Mobley. He hasn’t had a conversation with the training staff yet.
He said Mobley got “tangled up” in the fourth quarter.
Mobley played just 56 seconds in the fourth quarter. – 9:41 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Tatum now 5 for his last 8 after starting 10-30 in the two games at Cleveland.
He was shooting 37% (72-195) over the last nine games.
Rookie Evan Mobley was shooting 58% (39-67) over his last five games.
He’s 0-11 tonight.
Celtics up 71-64, early 4th. – 8:48 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Well, that was an *interesting* first half. Both #Cavs and Celtics struggled to generate their offenses. Cavs lead 39-37 at the end of the first half. Isaac Okoro leads the Cavs with 10 pts.
Evan Mobley starts off with an off-shooting night. He’s missed all 7 of his shots. – 8:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Veteran Al Horford is definitely giving #Cavs rookie Evan Mobley some issues. There will be nights like that. There will be matchups like that. Similar to Suns game earlier this season with Deandre Ayton. But even with his shot not falling, Mobley has 4 asts, 5 rebs and a block – 8:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs will start Ricky Rubio, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley tonight against the Celtics. – 6:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will be starting Ricky Rubio tonight with Jarrett Allen (illness) unavailable to play. Everyone will just move over one spot. Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley. – 6:02 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
It’s Monday, so you know what that means…the second edition of Mobley Mondays is here!
Sat down with assistant coach Antonio Lang to talk about #Cavs Evan Mobley, and asked some opposing coaches about the rookie’s early season success.
Check it out⤵️
theathletic.com/2956598/2021/1… – 4:52 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs Darius Garland and Evan Mobley were nominees for the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week award that went to the Nets’ Kevin Durant. – 3:48 PM
