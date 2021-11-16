Game stream: Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Golden State Warriors (11-2) play against the Brooklyn Nets (4-4) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 16, 2021
Golden State Warriors 63, Brooklyn Nets 58 (Q2 00:00)
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 58, Warriors 63
HALF: Nets 58, Warriors 63
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Terrific sequence from Harden and Durant to find DeAndre’ Bembry for a ridiculous layup. – 8:35 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nets have to feel really good about how good Harden has looked as a driver tonight. – 8:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
It’s crazy how many actions you have to guard in one possession against the Warriors – 8:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Bruce Brown is not playing around today. He has already matched his season-high with 14 points. – 8:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills hits a transition 3 to tie the game at 50 with 3:09 to go in the 2nd quarter. Kevin Durant, James Harden and Bruce Brown have combined for 38 points. Steph Curry has 14 (4/6 3PT) but 9 other Warriors have scored tonight. – 8:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills pull up for a deep 3 and ties this thing at 50 with 3:09 left in the first half. – 8:27 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors starting to find their muscle memory going against switching defense and getting some backcuts. – 8:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I’m gonna be the “I’ll take seven games of this!” guy when the Suns play these Warriors in the regular season – 8:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Warriors have jumped out to a 50-45 lead and are out-rebounding the Nets 23-12. – 8:27 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I don’t really care about Jonathan Kuminga picking up 3 fouls in 5 mins. I actually love seeing this kind of feisty competitiveness from a rookie. He ain’t scared. That’s the foundation from which you want to build pic.twitter.com/hbXPuktM5u – 8:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors starting to attack Blake Griffin in the Nets’ switching scheme. He’s the weak link. – 8:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bruce Brown with the high-arcing layup a la Steph Curry for the and-1. I didn’t know he had that in his bag. – 8:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The ball is stuck on top of the backboard here at Barclays Center and Draymond Green tried to clap the backboard to get it down. The ball didn’t budge so he needed the extendo stick. We’re back in action now. – 8:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Still trying to figure out what the deal is with LaMarcus Aldridge. We’re midway through the second quarter and he has not touched the floor. Aldridge was not listed on the injury report but the Nets do have 2 games in 2 nights with the Cavs pulling up tomorrow. Chess move? – 8:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden hasn’t come out of the game yet. The last time I was at Barclays Center for a game, he never came out at all. I suspect that won’t be the case this time. – 8:18 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Brooklyn is clinging onto a 1-point lead with 6 minutes to go in the period. Both teams are in the bonus, which goes to show how intense the defense has been on both sides. – 8:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Love what Kerr is doing with Harden. He’s not guarding him now. He’s guarding him for the fourth quarter. Giving him multiple defenders, long and athletic defenders, hoping those body blows wear on him as the game progresses – 8:17 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Midway through the second quarter, James Harden hasn’t had a second’s rest yet. LaMarcus Aldridge hasn’t seen the court yet. #Nets – 8:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Warriors beating the Nets on the boards 20-10. Brooklyn tends not to win when they’re outrebounded. – 8:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A very, very eventful five minutes for Jonathan Kuminga. 3 points, 4 rebounds, 3 fouls, constant activity. – 8:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
MVP chants for Steph Curry tonight are louder than the MVP chants for Kevin Durant. – 8:15 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Curry and Green have at least 5 deflections already, most against KD and Harden. – 8:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden has played every minute so far tonight. He must be sitting tomorrow night. – 8:14 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kuminga with a great block on Harden — the rookie is making some energy plays every time he’s on the floor right now. Earning more minutes — and more trust — each night. – 8:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ok, at this point, the Aldridge absence feels conspicuous. #Nets – 8:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Golden State giving rookie Jonathan Kuminga, who is an alum of The Patrick School, some early run. – 8:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jonathan Kuminga has been all over the place. Some good – offensive rebound and putback, running the floor and drawing a foul – and some bad – offensive foul on a moving screen, and a missed 3. The activity, however, is quite good. – 8:08 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
So weird they’re giving the ball to Kuminga in the post. Slow down – 8:07 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
First quarter minutes:
KD 12, Harden 11
Curry 9, Wiggins 9, Green 11
Warriors should have the edge in Q2 – 8:05 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Warriors went 4-10 from three in the 1Q, with Steph responsible for all of them. – 8:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets honoring their only official scorer, Herb Turekzky for his 54 years with the organization. They’re naming the scorer’s table in his honor, too. – 8:05 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Kerr mentioning pace — both #Warriors & #Nets in Top 10 in Pace, DRating & NetRating #NBA #WarriorsGround #DubNation #BrooklynTogether @barclayscenter #GSWvBKN pic.twitter.com/6EW9mzoo3R – 8:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets are honoring longtime official scorer Herb Turetzky during the first quarter timeout. One of the best parts of the job covering the Nets was getting a chance to chat with him before every game. Really neat of the Nets to honor him like this. – 8:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Had Knicks 92, Pacers 84 last night and it’s a whole different ballgame tonight. Almost looks like a different league.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
1st Quarter Kuminga minutes in the biggest game of the season thus far. Summer League matters! – 8:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Warriors 34-31. This has been a ball. Curry and Durant each have 12 and the game is pretty even. Golden State has seven bench points to the Nets zero. Brooklyn can only go nine deep with no Millsap, Harris or Claxton. – 8:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Q1: Nets 34, Warriors 31
Kevin Durant and Steph Curry both have 12, which means first to 50 wins.
Warriors winning, 10-7, on the glass, but James Harden has 8 PTS and Bruce Brown has 7. Interested to see how deep Steve Nash goes with his rotation tonight. – 8:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
First off, insane shot by Stephen Curry but it’s what he does.
Huge game tonight, but can’t wait for #Suns vs. #DubNation to face each three times within 30 days starting Nov. 30.
Already booked ✈ for Dec. 3 game in San Fran. Then they play each other on Christmas in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/V8mOGFbiuw – 8:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jonathan Kuminga checks into the game at the end of the first quarter, immediately gets an offensive rebound off a missed free throw and has a nice putback finish.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kuminga checks in and immediately gets his hands on a loose ball and hangs in the air for 38 seconds on a layup – 8:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga gets a 6.8-second first quarter cameo. Grabs an offensive rebound off a free throw, twists in a putback. I’d expect Kuminga to get a chunk of minutes to open the second quarter. – 8:01 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kuminga checks in and immediately grabs an offensive board and a second-chance bucket. – 8:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 34, Warriors 31
Kevin Durant (12 PTS, 2 3PM), Bruce Brown (7 PTS, 3 REBS) and the Nets come out strong. The Warriors have been hacking, picking up 9 fouls to start, but Brooklyn continue to light them up. They’re shooting it at 59% – 8:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Steve Kerr was shown in the huddle saying let’s go for great shots
Curry goes onto essentially shoot from half-court
Which is a great shot for him – 7:59 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors have been whistled for 9 first-quarter fouls. Looney, Poole and Curry each have 2 – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash has the defensive trio of Bembry, Carter and James Johnson out there with Harden and Durant. Surprisingly no LaMarcus Aldridge so far. – 7:58 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Steph Curry early shot chart — 4-4, 12 points #Warriors #Nets #NBA #WarriorsGround #DubNation #BrooklynTogether @barclayscenter #GSWvBKN pic.twitter.com/shL2zhh4vd – 7:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Between Curry and Durant, it’s like TNT is showing a 2K21 game set to rookie. It’s too easy. – 7:56 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Steph & KD were teammates & folks couldn’t just sit back & enjoy the majesty of it. The shots they’re trading right now were the same shots they took turns hitting to demoralize opposing teams. Greatness was shunned for competitive balance, or whatever that is. – 7:56 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
35 feet away, double-teamed, 19 seconds on the shot clock.
who cares when you’re Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/fVlqei89PL – 7:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Here’s our headline on Joe Harris being out for a bit with an ankle sprain: theathletic.com/news/nets-joe-… – 7:55 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Stephen Curry still seems like the most beloved player in Brooklyn. Hard to disagree with these bombs – 7:55 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
defense to offense realllll quick
Tas Melas @TasMelas
This Curry-Gary Payton II photo from last week got overlooked cause Curry is making too many legendary moves these days. pic.twitter.com/7iyIAvroyy – 7:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
As soon as Draymond Green kicked that pass ahead to Stephen Curry on the break, you knew it was going up. Curry already is 4-4 from 3, and Kevin Durant has 10 points for Brooklyn. 30-28 Nets, 1:28 left in the first, and we’re off to the races. – 7:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steph just drained his fourth triple of the game. The Warriors bench and the Barclays crowd both were going nuts after that one.
KD and Steph have combined for almost half of the game’s points. The stars have come out to play tonight. – 7:53 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
🎵 the ball goes ’round and ’round 🎵 pic.twitter.com/LZmmnKVMvI – 7:53 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Yeah… this isn’t just another game for these two teams. They know it’s big, and they are showing out. Steph with 12 and KD with 10. – 7:53 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Petition to move Golden State to the Eastern Conference, so we can all sleep at a decent hour. – 7:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steph Curry dribbles 2 steps into the halfcourt line, shoots a 3, then turns around and walks up court before it goes in. – 7:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant’s second 3-pointer of the game was the 1,685th of his career, moving him into a tie with Nets head coach Steve Nash for 26th place in NBA history. – 7:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets have seven assists on 10-of-14 shooting. But the #Warriors have all the ‘damn-did-you-see-that?’ plays. – 7:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Draymond Green’s activity and energy have been off the charts early in this game. Had a great deflection there to create a turnover, then a beautiful alley oop to Gary Payton II for a slam. – 7:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s now 4 Warriors deflections on passes to the roll man out of PnR. When Nets get that pass thru it looks good, but they’ve been a little sloppy. – 7:51 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Payton gave that to Draymond, bot Bjelica, knowing he would get it back – 7:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
There are a literal ton of Warriors fans in the building tonight. – 7:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Great ball movement leads to a wide-open Bruce Brown corner 3. Brown is only shooting 30% from deep this season but has hit some timely shots early into the year. #Nets – 7:49 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I get Draymond Green taking on the challenge of guarding KD but I kind of want to see him mix it up a little with Blake Griffin for old time’s sake – 7:49 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The rest of the NBA seeing Klay Thompson practiced 5 on 5 recently pic.twitter.com/4NsZGlU9s7 – 7:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
That was the first time Draymond fought through the screen. He has to on KD – 7:47 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Both Draymond and Kerr said recently that it was too soon to tell if the Warriors aura had come back — but what’s certain is that fans still feel a different way when Steph and Draymond come to town. The Brooklyn crowd is in some awe watching the way the ball is moving around. – 7:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets hit their first six shots, now lead the #Warriors 17-14 almost midway through the first quarter. It’s about what you’d expect: Some Steph Curry 3s, Draymond out on KD in space, some highlight reel stuff. – 7:44 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets have an early three-point lead. They’re shooting it beautifully at 86% to start too. Buckle up. – 7:43 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Fun start in Brooklyn. Curry hits his first two 3-pointers. Nets make their first six shots. Early 17-14 lead for the Nets in front of a decidedly split crowd. – 7:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Nets: We’ve got a fast-paced first quarter of basketball, and the Nets are up 17-14 despite Curry’s hot start. Kevin Durant, James Harden and Bruce Brown each have 4 PTS. Steph is 2/2 from downtown. This is going to be a good one. – 7:43 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
There might be just as many Warriors fans in Barclays as Nets fans. The cheers when Steph just made that three are as loud as when KD makes a bucket. There were also some boos when Harden was at the free throw line a few minutes ago. – 7:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Six minutes in, this game is living up to its billing. Biggest cheers of the night so far have been for Stephen Curry. – 7:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steph Curry and Draymond Green play hot potato to get Steph a wide-open 3. He’s a magician. he disappears one second then reappears on the other end of the floor with a wide-open look. – 7:42 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry looks pretty used to Harden trying to get him in a switch – 7:40 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Steph Curry gathers and releases his 3 pointer before defender knows what the hell is going on. Doc Holiday of the NBA. pic.twitter.com/NlUA16buoH – 7:39 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
well, @Patrick Mills hasn’t cooled off yet🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dEFxYGAlyx – 7:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills takes a charge as Steph Curry pushes off for a stepback three. Patty isn’t only replacing Harris’ scoring, but also brings tough defense, as well. #Nets – 7:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills draws a charge and dons his silver-toes boots and hard hat. – 7:39 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
It’s crazy how Kevin Durant has turned NBA basketball into a game of pop-a-shot. – 7:39 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I’d like to see the Warriors make Harden prove he can beat guys on a switch instead of blitzing him and letting him set up the roll man going to the rim. – 7:38 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
2,900th career triple for SC30 🎯 pic.twitter.com/SWeLZYmNQZ – 7:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Some in-game reading, here’s my wrap-up from the Nets’ very successful road trip: theathletic.com/2958596/2021/1… – 7:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andrew Wiggins forcing James Harden into a halfcourt travel is not something I expected to see – 7:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills is definitely Joe Harris’ replacement: The Nets ran back-to-back plays for him on the opening possession like they have done historically for Joe. – 7:33 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Draymond and KD exchange a big hug prior to tip-off. Everybody is a little extra amped in advance of this one. – 7:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This ought to be a fun one here in Brooklyn tonight. An early measuring stick for both teams — not to mention a possible matchup we could see next June. – 7:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Warriors tip shortly. This is gonna be fun. Kevin Durant vs. Steph Curry. Steve Nash vs his former boss Steve Kerr. Patty Mills starting in place of Joe Harris. To quote Dwight Schrute: pic.twitter.com/0fodfm9m0Q – 7:25 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
All you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s Nets vs. Warriors game, including how to watch and stream the contest. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/16/war… – 7:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Kerr effectively says Kevin Durant is not one of them: “You can’t really dictate a possession with Kevin like you can with some guys, even some All-Star players.” #Nets
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:12 PM
Steve Kerr effectively says Kevin Durant is not one of them: “You can’t really dictate a possession with Kevin like you can with some guys, even some All-Star players.” #Nets
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Patty Mills slides into Joe Harris’ vacant spot in the lineup. #Nets – 7:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills will start tonight in place of the injured Joe Harris #Nets – 7:08 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Patty Mills gets his first start of the season for the Brooklyn Nets with Joe Harris sidelined by a sprained left ankle. – 7:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Just a month into the regular season, @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson have Steph Curry and the #Warriors as the best team in the #NBA in this week’s Power Rankings! pic.twitter.com/6gtKeow9TO – 7:05 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Warriors:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏾♂️Patty Mills
🔒Bruce Brown
🪣Kevin Durant
👷🏽♂️Blake Griffin – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starting five vs. the Warriors: Harden, Mills, Durant, Brown and Griffin. Patty Mills starts in place of Joe Harris. – 7:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Warriors Game:
▪️James Harden is getting more comfortable orchestrating the offense. In the last 5 games, he’s averaged 10.8 APG.
▪️Draymond Green (54%) is shooting it at a career-high.
▪️Irving, Harris, Millsap & Claxton are out. – 7:00 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on if Gary Payton II will guard Kevin Durant and James Harden: “He’s one of our best defensive players. So Gary will for sure be out there on Kevin and James both.”
#DubNation – 6:21 PM
Steve Kerr on if Gary Payton II will guard Kevin Durant and James Harden: “He’s one of our best defensive players. So Gary will for sure be out there on Kevin and James both.”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant: “He’s basically impossible to guard.” Story soon for @NYDNSports #Nets – 6:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant looks the same as he did before his injury, and says that’s a credit to Durant’s recovery from his Achilles injury. – 6:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Kerr says the Nets are “loaded” even without Kyrie Irving. Said Durant looks just as good as he did before the Achilles. – 6:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Among those who will get a turn guarding Kevin Durant tonight: Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, per Kerr. – 6:08 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said he can’t even tell KD had an injury, and he’s always been a complete player. KD comes into the game the top scorer in the NBA. – 6:07 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr: GP2, at 6-foot-2, will spend time defending KD (6-11) and James Harden (6-6) in Warriors vs. Nets tonight. – 6:07 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says that three to four players will individually guard Kevin Durant tonight, once of which will be Gary Payton II. – 6:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Kerr on tonight’s matchup with Brooklyn: “I’m thrilled to be here.” Says getting the chance to play one of the best teams in the league, as the Nets are, always gives you a chance to see where you stand. – 6:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says he and Kyrie Irving have maintained contact but about things other than basketball. In somewhat related news, there is no update on Paul Millsap’s return timeline. Millsap is out due to personal reasons. #Nets – 5:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With Warriors about to face Nets today, great think piece from the great @Shaun Powell on Kevin Durant choosing to play with Kyrie Irving instead of Steph Curry on.nba.com/3kIwHlS – 5:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Nash says he stays in touch with Kyrie Irving, but that they don’t talk basketball, and he just checks in to see how he’s doing. – 5:56 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
“I stay in touch with Kyrie (Irving) — Just to make sure everything is good with him.” – 5:56 PM
Steve Nash says,
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked for his first update on Kyrie Irving in weeks, Steve Nash says he keeps in touch with him but doesn’t really talk about basketball with him. – 5:56 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We can’t replace it — You can’t replace having Joe (Harris) … Joe’s ability to shoot with very little space creates more gravity.”
⁃Steve Nash on not having Joe Harris. – 5:55 PM
“We can’t replace it — You can’t replace having Joe (Harris) … Joe’s ability to shoot with very little space creates more gravity.”
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Nash says Joe Harris will miss a few games with his sprained ankle before he even gets it re-imaged, indicating Harris will miss a decent amount of time. – 5:52 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They have such a clear identity — Everyone is on the same page … That’s why they have so much success.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Golden State Warriors. – 5:51 PM
“They have such a clear identity — Everyone is on the same page … That’s why they have so much success.”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says Joe Harris is expected to miss a few games with his sprained ankle. – 5:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris (ankle) will miss a few games according to Steve Nash. Then he’ll get it re-imaged. #Nets – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says Joe Harris is likely to miss a few games with his left ankle sprain before getting reexamined. – 5:49 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’ll definitely have an opportunity to play more, we’re down a shooter.”
⁃Steve Nash on Patty Mills playing more amidst Joe Harris’ absence. – 5:49 PM
“He’ll definitely have an opportunity to play more, we’re down a shooter.”
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant is shooting 64 percent on 2-pointers right now. Jeez, man… – 5:48 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Thank you for everything, Herb 🖤🤍💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/AzSEbWkOFh – 5:36 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Nets legend back in the building. pic.twitter.com/MNlcmyaPAm – 5:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Former Net Chris Chiozza back in Barclays with the Warriors this time. pic.twitter.com/yeWGZ0TKHg – 5:21 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
If Steph Curry retired today. He’s Top 5 All-Time. He’s the most skilled basketball player ever. – 4:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Warriors at Nets highlights the @NBAonTNT Tuesday slate. To get you ready … today’s Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza (free-to-all with an email address) features both teams heavily in our One-Month-In Overreactions: marcstein.substack.com/p/one-month-in…
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Steph Curry is the only one in the MVP race. There is no second place. – 4:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat and Warriors are the only teams in the NBA with both a top-10 offense and defense this season. The Heat has played nine road games and the Warriors have played four.
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Turnovers could be key tonight #Warriors #1 in steals #Nets #29, GS #24 TOV Rank; @Golden State Warriors & @Brooklyn Nets both Top 5-D/NetRatingPace, 3FGM, FG% &Assists #Nets not yet in OT or game decided by 3 or less #NBA #WarriorsGround #DubNation #BrooklynTogether @barclayscenter #GSWvBKN pic.twitter.com/kEmhxeqtvH – 4:06 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Fifty nine years ago today, Wilt Chamberlain scored 73 points — the most scored by a Warrior in the organization’s West Coast Era (1962 to Present) — in a 127-111 win over the New York Knicks. pic.twitter.com/2HPXge8tL0 – 4:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before the clock hit zero in the third quarter, Warriors guard Steph Curry banked in a deep buzzer-beater against the Hornets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/14/wat… – 4:00 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Bring Happy Hour to @barclayscenter! 50% off beer from 6-7 🍻 pic.twitter.com/7seynZ68jc – 3:38 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Klay Thompson fires off a warning shot on behalf of the #Warriors
#DubNation #NBA
sportscasting.com/klay-thompson-… – 3:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
See you this afternoon at 3:300 for Warriors Live ahead of Warriors-Nets, featuring the top two scorers in the league, KD and Steph. I’ll join @GrantLiffmann postgame on Dubs Talk Live. pic.twitter.com/pMikZgqK3z – 2:59 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors/Nets doesn’t have the full complement of players, but I can’t remember being this excited for a regular season game in quite some time. – 2:54 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
With @Stephen Curry, @Draymond Green and @Kevin Durant on the court, it should be a good one. Join @BontaHill, @Dorell Wright and myself as we talk Warriors-Nets before and after the game tonight! pic.twitter.com/R57vk1GIeG – 2:48 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Make sure to tune into our pregame show on NBC Sports Bay Area today at 3:30! Then again for postgame.I’ll be live from Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/5dWcgPZpwi – 2:35 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Seth Curry on Georges Niang, who returns to Utah for the first time tonight:
“You need guys like that in the locker room – who keeps the spirits high, keeps guys laughing…
Georges has been a big lift for our locker room, as well as on the floor. We’re glad to have him.” pic.twitter.com/1fSS48D4KH – 2:28 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Cavs will be without 80% of opening-night starting lineup vs Nets: Sexton, Markkanen, Mobley, Allen. J.B. says injuries shouldn’t alter way team scraps – 2:18 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The latest @washingtonpost
NBA ‘Post Up’ weekly newsletter is out!
– Kevin Durant & Stephen Curry are both thriving after their superstar divorce. Are they on a Finals collision course?
– @JM_Gottlieb w/ the best from @PostSports & NBA Reddit
– Sign up: https://t.co/umdzsi6Lfg pic.twitter.com/5hfM8gNdKc – 2:10 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Landed here in Brooklyn, catching up on #Cavs. Here are some updates:
Evan Mobley will miss 2-4 weeks with a right elbow sprain
Jarrett Allen did not practice today and will not make the trip to Brooklyn
Kevin Love may be available for Wed.’s game, depending on how he responds – 1:37 PM
