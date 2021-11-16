Game stream: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

The Philadelphia 76ers (8-6) play against the Utah Jazz (5-5) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 16, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 0, Utah Jazz 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Locke @DLocke09
Join the #ROTgang tonight for the Utah Jazz v. Sixers. National TV so only local voice are @1041straight and me on Jazz radio. Turn down your TV volume and join the Radio over the TV Gang #ROTgang
On @ZoneSportsNet and Utah Jazz app and Audio League Pass – 10:00 PM
Join the #ROTgang tonight for the Utah Jazz v. Sixers. National TV so only local voice are @1041straight and me on Jazz radio. Turn down your TV volume and join the Radio over the TV Gang #ROTgang
On @ZoneSportsNet and Utah Jazz app and Audio League Pass – 10:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Statement jacket/hoodie or statement pants 🤔
#VivintCam | @vivinthome pic.twitter.com/O7eHahU78N – 9:57 PM
Statement jacket/hoodie or statement pants 🤔
#VivintCam | @vivinthome pic.twitter.com/O7eHahU78N – 9:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters: Shake Milton, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey. – 9:45 PM
#Sixers starters: Shake Milton, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey. – 9:45 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
OFFICIAL: headbands are in.
📱@SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/TkOrtEQI58 – 9:39 PM
OFFICIAL: headbands are in.
📱@SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/TkOrtEQI58 – 9:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixere coach Doc Rivers was asked for updates on possible return from COVID-19 for Matisse Thybulle and Joel Embiid: pic.twitter.com/6kKUSQlIdB – 9:16 PM
#Sixere coach Doc Rivers was asked for updates on possible return from COVID-19 for Matisse Thybulle and Joel Embiid: pic.twitter.com/6kKUSQlIdB – 9:16 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Once a Jazzman 🥺
Good to have you in the building, @Georges Niang! pic.twitter.com/wn38Xi4Uxz – 9:13 PM
Once a Jazzman 🥺
Good to have you in the building, @Georges Niang! pic.twitter.com/wn38Xi4Uxz – 9:13 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Herro becomes fourth-quarter assassin. And two ex-guards on why Heat can win title. PLUS Bam/Mitchell; Okpala; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:00 PM
Herro becomes fourth-quarter assassin. And two ex-guards on why Heat can win title. PLUS Bam/Mitchell; Okpala; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:00 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Asked Doc Rivers for an update on Matisse Thybulle and Joel Embiid before the game. Said Thybulle needs to get the right date, Embiid needs two negative tests.
Full answer below. pic.twitter.com/VdVjq3SaOx – 8:52 PM
Asked Doc Rivers for an update on Matisse Thybulle and Joel Embiid before the game. Said Thybulle needs to get the right date, Embiid needs two negative tests.
Full answer below. pic.twitter.com/VdVjq3SaOx – 8:52 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🚘 @Georges Niang pulling up into familiar territory.
👟@Snipes_USA pic.twitter.com/LBuuBNUaCl – 8:48 PM
🚘 @Georges Niang pulling up into familiar territory.
👟@Snipes_USA pic.twitter.com/LBuuBNUaCl – 8:48 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Talked with Georges Niang about Nerlens Noel, weight loss, fandom and self-awareness.
Read about it before he plays his former team tonight in Utah ⤵️
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 8:38 PM
Talked with Georges Niang about Nerlens Noel, weight loss, fandom and self-awareness.
Read about it before he plays his former team tonight in Utah ⤵️
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 8:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Doc Rivers, on the addition of ex-Jazzman Georges Niang to the Sixers: “He brings sunshine. As I’ve said before, there’s guys that bring clouds, and guys that bring sunshine — he’s a sunshine guy for sure. He’s great to have on the team.” – 8:33 PM
Doc Rivers, on the addition of ex-Jazzman Georges Niang to the Sixers: “He brings sunshine. As I’ve said before, there’s guys that bring clouds, and guys that bring sunshine — he’s a sunshine guy for sure. He’s great to have on the team.” – 8:33 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
fits are as good as gold.✨
👟@Snipes_USA pic.twitter.com/DZg4p9F5Cb – 8:30 PM
fits are as good as gold.✨
👟@Snipes_USA pic.twitter.com/DZg4p9F5Cb – 8:30 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: Utah up one spot to No. 23 in the CFP rankings, Oregon holds steady at No. 3.
Multiple possibilities remain as the two meet Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 7:17 PM
NEW: Utah up one spot to No. 23 in the CFP rankings, Oregon holds steady at No. 3.
Multiple possibilities remain as the two meet Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 7:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Thanks for tuning in for last night’s #NBACast! We’ll be back next Monday for Grizzlies/Jazz
Updated calendar link for the cast’s upcoming schedule: bit.ly/3gpYwKJ – 7:12 PM
Thanks for tuning in for last night’s #NBACast! We’ll be back next Monday for Grizzlies/Jazz
Updated calendar link for the cast’s upcoming schedule: bit.ly/3gpYwKJ – 7:12 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah hits the board at No. 23 in the new College Football Playoff rankings. Up one spot from last week. – 7:04 PM
Utah hits the board at No. 23 in the new College Football Playoff rankings. Up one spot from last week. – 7:04 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Not bad, Sixx ☮️
#BehindTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/QYGecfhl9o – 7:00 PM
Not bad, Sixx ☮️
#BehindTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/QYGecfhl9o – 7:00 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Third and final call for Utah mailbag questions.
This is the headline for tomorrow. I’m coming in hot.
@ me, DMs are open, jnewman@sltrib.com pic.twitter.com/545ad2SqzD – 6:30 PM
Third and final call for Utah mailbag questions.
This is the headline for tomorrow. I’m coming in hot.
@ me, DMs are open, jnewman@sltrib.com pic.twitter.com/545ad2SqzD – 6:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Andre Drummond lends a helping hand and provides scholarships to student athletes inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:35 PM
#Sixers center Andre Drummond lends a helping hand and provides scholarships to student athletes inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Joe Ingles: “I usually win — like 9 out of 10 times. I smoke him every day.”
Rudy Gay: “9 out of 10? He’s a good shooter, but … Who am I? Shaq? C’mon.”
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder says he’s “not a matchmaker,” but there is a reason he put them together. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:23 PM
Joe Ingles: “I usually win — like 9 out of 10 times. I smoke him every day.”
Rudy Gay: “9 out of 10? He’s a good shooter, but … Who am I? Shaq? C’mon.”
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder says he’s “not a matchmaker,” but there is a reason he put them together. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:23 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh Heat 6-pack, including details on Herro becoming a fourth-quarter assassin. PLUS two former NBA guards with national pulpits explain why Heat can win the title. PLUS Wall; Mitchell/Bam; Okpala, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:14 PM
NEW: A fresh Heat 6-pack, including details on Herro becoming a fourth-quarter assassin. PLUS two former NBA guards with national pulpits explain why Heat can win the title. PLUS Wall; Mitchell/Bam; Okpala, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
A G-League assignment. A two way deal. A text message. A perfect nickname. The road to the league hasn’t been easy for Georges Niang. But he’s here. And so is his story. Please read – theathletic.com/2955784/2021/1… – 4:52 PM
A G-League assignment. A two way deal. A text message. A perfect nickname. The road to the league hasn’t been easy for Georges Niang. But he’s here. And so is his story. Please read – theathletic.com/2955784/2021/1… – 4:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
If the right offer doesn’t come, could Ben Simmons still be on this roster at playoff time? | Sixers Mailbag inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:36 PM
If the right offer doesn’t come, could Ben Simmons still be on this roster at playoff time? | Sixers Mailbag inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:36 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson’s shoes ‘just kept busting’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:20 PM
Mitchell Robinson’s shoes ‘just kept busting’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:20 PM