Game stream: San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The San Antonio Spurs (4-9) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (5-5) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 16, 2021
San Antonio Spurs 53, Los Angeles Clippers 57 (Half)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers led by as many as 12 in first half, but a spate of turnovers and some preseason transition defense from LA allowed Spurs to cut into the lead.
LA up 57-53 at halftime. George has 24, but six turnovers. Dejounte Murray has looked like Gary Payton out there. – 11:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Clippers by 4
Spurs take the 2Q 33-32
Murray 20 pts (14 in paint) | PG 24 pts
Clippers turned the ball over 12 times & the Spurs scored 18 points off those turnovers
Spurs winning fast break 18-3 pic.twitter.com/mOnnh5abG8 – 11:35 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 57, Spurs 53 | Half | Clippers led by as many as 12 points, but Dejounte Murray’s 15 second-quarter points brought the Spurs back within two.
PG leading everyone with 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting. – 11:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Clippers 57, Spurs 53
Paul George has 24 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 turnovers.
Dejounte Murray has 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. – 11:34 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Ladies and Gentlemen…Dejounte Murray!
@Dejounte Murray is in ATTACK MODE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Gk6h4zaY28 – 11:33 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
I’m at this Clippers vs Spurs game and the two best players on the court are Paul George and Dejounte Murray, easy. …Murray’s defense, length, activity, deflections are especially impressive! – 11:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have quickly trimmed the Clippers 12 point lead down to 2.
Clippers with 12 turnovers, Spurs with 18 points off turnovers – 11:32 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
DJ connecting with Tre for the SLAM DUNK 🔨 pic.twitter.com/82vTmqiQdS – 11:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
18 of San Antonio’s 53 points have come on the fast break, most of them off of turnovers. – 11:31 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
ALLEY-ZUOOP!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/47i4eC00Iu – 11:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
11 Clippers turnovers are now 16 Spurs points. Clippers don’t have the fatigue reason like they did in Saturday’s back-to-back. They’ve just been sloppy. – 11:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dejounte Murray is the 1st Spurs player in double figures with 11 points.
8 of Murray’s 11 points have been scored in the paint
Clippers by 10 – 11:27 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
The defense is getting it done tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YdjbTX1HR6 – 11:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers really shouldn’t pass or dribble anywhere within a five-foot radius of Dejounte Murray – 11:27 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Just six minutes so far for Batum — Kennard and Coffey with 13 minutes apiece off the bench (as Coffey checks out for Bled). – 11:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George holding his right thumb a bit during these free throws, but made them both – 11:24 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have fallen behind by double digits in 9 of their 14 games this season.
So far San Antonio has not won a game this season when falling behind by double digits. – 11:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue not pleased at all with Clippers careless ballhandling. Murray took another bad Kennard pass away for a fast break bucket, and LA immediately takes a timeout with lead down to 37-32 – 11:19 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers timeout after that, their seventh turnover (= 10 Spurs points).
LAC 37, SAS 32, 7:02, 2nd – 11:19 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Off the window.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Eric Bledsoe pic.twitter.com/sUPONb0lhz – 11:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kennard getting himself untracked, first with an unassisted FG just outside the FT circle, then with a trail 3 from Coffey.
Spurs call timeout with LA up 35-26 with 8:22 left in first half.
Tre Jones is in, which probably takes Keita Bates-Diop out of Spurs second unit. – 11:14 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
And that 2 point lead quickly goes up to 9 for the Clippers.
Clips winning the paint by 10 still.
White up to 9 points for SA. He’s scored from all 4 areas: paint, mid-range, three, FT – 11:14 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
OH MY GOOOODNESS!!! 🤯
@Lonnie Walker showin’ out tonight pic.twitter.com/U2vKHCNrZs – 11:07 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
+5 after one.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/E3f4x42Q5G – 11:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs’ 20 points were a season low for the 1Q. Previous low was 22. – 11:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brandon Boston Jr. replaces Terance Mann while Amir Coffey replaces Justise Winslow in what is shaping up as a 9-man rotation for Clippers to start tonight’s game.
LA up 25-20 at the end of the first quarter despite missing 9 of 10 3s. Paul George with the only 3 and 9 points. – 11:06 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Punches in the putback.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/FZKtFFczmL – 11:05 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 25, Spurs 20 | End 1 | Clippers shooting 11 for 21 from the field — with nine of those misses coming from 3-point range. PG with nine points + a couple, steals, assists and turnovers. – 11:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Clippers by 5
White, Murray 5 pts each | PG 9 pts
Clippers winning paint by 10. 64% of Clippers points from paint – 11:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 25-20 after 1Q. They put up just 4 shots from 3-point range, with the final one coming with under a minute left.
Clippers put up 10 but sank just one. – 11:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 1: Clippers 25, Spurs 20
Clippers made only 1 of their 10 threes but are shooting 8-9 inside the paint, pretty much starting this game the exact opposite way they ended Sunday’s Chicago loss.
PG: 9 points, 2 assists in 8 minutes. – 11:04 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
On a string. 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/1r65aGyaVq – 11:00 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Brandon Boston Jr: In four appearances with the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, he’s averaged 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists. – 10:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Center Thaddeus Young has run into true center Ivica Zubac twice in the paint and has turned it over both times.
The first time resulted in a Zubac second chance dunk, but the second resulted in George losing the ball, leading to a Murray dunk.
LA up 17-16, 4:14 left in 1st – 10:56 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
The @TheLobTheJamPod guys made me look: When Reggie Jackson scores 18 or more points, the Clippers are 7-0. When he scores fewer, they’re 1-5.
So far tonight: 0.
Clippers 17, Spurs 16 | 4:14, 1st – 10:55 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The acrobatic finish.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Paul George pic.twitter.com/KSBcETedNm – 10:54 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
DJ makin’ it look easy
@Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/CwLFG9Nf0l – 10:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Derrick White with 5 of the Spurs’ 12 points to start the game.
White with a made three and mid-ranger. – 10:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Spurs up 12-10, but Pop is already upset at the complete lack of rim protection on Eric Bledsoe’s stroll to the hoop.
Clippers letting another team get comfortable in midrange: Spurs made 3 of their first 4 from there. – 10:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Derrick starting things off with a triple 💪 pic.twitter.com/IqXVX5M4Us – 10:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Good sign for Paul George that he is shooting free throws only 1:48 into this game. He took 11 Sunday vs. Chicago. – 10:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It’s almost tipoff here in a half-filled Staples Center between San Antonio and the Clippers. Usual starters for LAC. – 10:40 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
#ClipperNation showin’ love on a Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/xG26MkBSsX – 10:37 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s that time 🚨📲
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on why he’s always eager to be a mentor or ally for other coaches pic.twitter.com/f7p8J3U6kq – 10:26 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Almost time for hoops!
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/YDSiCpmg6A – 10:21 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Game 14
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Doug McDermott
Drew Eubanks
Derrick White
Dejounte Murray – 10:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop reminisced about Boris Diaw when asked the impact the former Spur has had on Nicolas Batum. – 9:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Spurs have been the best team in the NBA at defending without fouling over the last 25 years under Gregg Popovich. The Spurs (and the Clippers) are both top-five in that category this season as well, so I asked Popovich how he has emphasized it. pic.twitter.com/IETnp9I9XE – 9:54 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said he “texted back and forth” with DeRozan over the last couple of days while DeMar torched Clippers & Lakers for a combined 73 points.
“He’s a great guy,” Pop said. – 9:52 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
After Keldon credited Chip Engelland this morning for helping him with his mechanics, I asked Pop what makes the Spurs longtime shooting coach so special. – 9:47 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop says he’s enjoying teaching “a very, very young team” as the Spurs “are basically starting anew.”
“You feel necessary,” he said. – 9:37 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get the scoop on tonight’s contest.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue calls Spurs coach Gregg Popovich the “GOAT of our era.” Ty: “He’s meant a lot just with the culture he’s set in San Antonio. It seems he never stops. As long as he’s on the sideline, that team always has a chance to win.” – 9:27 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
After looking around, Pop began his presser by saying, “There’s a coach in the back. Are coaches allowed in here?”
Answer: Clippers TV analyst Mike Fratello. – 9:26 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs still waiting on Jakob to finish reconditioning work after protocols.
“I was hoping he’d get back tonight, but that wasn’t the case,” Pop said. “Hoping for Thursday, but I don’t know.”
3-game trip ends at Minny Thurs. Then they don’t play again until Monday vs. Suns. – 9:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Ty Lue raved about Thad Young’s passing. Amen say Lonnie, Doug, Keldon, Devin, etc. – 8:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Clippers are now favored by 7.5 tonight against the Spurs.
This is the most an opponent has been favored by against San Antonio in this early season. – 8:54 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Five cybersecurity startups will get $100,000 apiece to develop businesses in San Antonio news4sanantonio.com/news/local/fiv… – 8:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In addition to Mann, Justise Winslow is still not with the team, per Lue.
That means that you all will get what you want: some rotation minutes for Brandon Boston Jr., Amir Coffey, Jay Scrubb. – 8:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Amir Coffey, Brandon Boston Jr. and Jay Scrubb will each get a shot at rotation minutes tonight with Winslow and Mann out, Ty Lue says. – 8:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Terance Mann and Justise Winslow are both OUT tonight for the Clippers. – 8:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Terance Mann (ankle) is out tonight against San Antonio and is day to day moving forward. – 8:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue is here pregame for Clippers/Spurs.
On Serge Ibaka’s G League stint, Lue says his timetable to stay down there is “up to him,” and he’s “doing everything he can to get back.” – 8:43 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Legends Center Loudon Love with a mullet that would compete with the likes of John Konchar and Sean McDermott pic.twitter.com/VtIs5QQKSN – 8:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
As they hold down the fort at center in Jakob Poeltl’s absence, Drew Eubanks and Thad Young have grown close as student and teacher.
“We have a great relationship,” Eubanks said. “He’s always in my ear.”
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:18 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs notebook includes Keldon Johnson’s thoughts on his move from a San Antonio agency to Klutch Sports, his 3-point explosion against the Lakers, and the scoring romp former DeMar DeRozan enjoyed the last two days here in L.A.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Make your picks, win FREE tickets 🎟🎉
Play Call Your Shot pres. by @bet365_us and submit your predictions before tonight’s game! – 5:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
getting set for another night of work in LA 💼 pic.twitter.com/PMVlkRDGAy – 4:50 PM
