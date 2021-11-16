Giannis Antetokounmpo: No beef with James Harden

He’s got a framed Blake Griffin Pistons jersey. He’s got one from Kevin Durant, and one from Steph Curry. James Harden—“A lot of people think that I have beef with James Harden, which is not true,” he said, because if it were, why would his jersey be here? He continued the tour.
Source: Zach Baron, Condé Nast @ GQ.com
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I just love challenges. What’s the next challenge? The next challenge might not be here”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 11:16 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Giannis: “I just love challenges. What’s the next challenge? The next challenge might not be here. Me and my family chose to stay in this city that we all love and has taken care of us—for now. In two years, that might change. I’m being totally honest with you”.
via @GQMagazine pic.twitter.com/JUvoRpyiTa – 9:22 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Maverick’s Diaper Mission 💚 pic.twitter.com/QKmhubWcDV – 11:16 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 16 points tonight including 4-6 from 3.
Last game, he had a sequence of locking down James Harden.
Game before, he had 14 rebounds.
JRE is shooting 41.9% from 3 on the season – 10:21 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
One night after the Antetokounmpo brothers came tantalizingly close to delivering free poultry on multiple occasions, a Wagner brother brings it to fruition. – 9:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s next evolution
🏀 Lu Dort defending James Harden
🏀 Lu Dort’s impressive offensive streak
🏀 Aaron Wiggins debut
🏀 Ty Jerome’s future
#ThunderUp #FirstListen: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/ZsWl3wFCM4 – 1:25 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks just aren’t a very good basketball team right now.
“We’re all frustrated. I’m frustrated. I don’t play to lose. I play to win.” – Giannis Antetokounmpo
How deep is the hole? And where do the Bucks go from here?
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2955766/2021/1… – 11:13 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
NBA PER (Week 4)
1. Nikola Jokic: 34.6
2. Kevin Durant: 29.4
3. Jimmy Butler: 29.0
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 28.9
5. Montrezl Harrell: 28.4
6. Stephen Curry: 26.8
7. Anthony Davis: 25.9
8. Rudy Gobert: 25.2
9. Ja Morant: 24.8
10. Joel Embiid: 24.7 pic.twitter.com/2gZbD6FNnf – 10:21 AM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
i know we keep posting these harden clips, and there is a lot going on here (one big thing being that i think JRE is gonna be good)
but my brain is so trained to expect something else at the end of a sequence like this
almost like when you hear screeching tires but no impact pic.twitter.com/l89eExS754 – 9:59 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 28 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 9 AST
Jokic is just the second player in NBA history to record at least 300p/150r/75a through his first 12 games of a season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was the first player to accomplish the feat in 2019-20. pic.twitter.com/nSXAHEkAOe – 9:31 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD on he & Harden’s return to OKC together: “Yeah seeing that before the game, its crazy how stuff happens. Never thought when James got traded, I didnt know what the future would hold. For us to come back on the same team as we got older is pretty sweet” nypost.com/2021/11/14/pat… – 11:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant continued his hot MVP-like start to the season with 33 points and 8 rebounds in his return to OKC with James Harden. The Nets star acknowledges that he is playing with a sore right shoulder, though. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:26 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant didn’t think that the Thunder would have traded James Harden, but he also didn’t think they would have teamed up again. – 9:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
We are doing postgame from essentially a side closet in the Paycom Center. Harden walked in, surveyed the scene and noted how tight it is in here. “Intimate,” he said as he sat down. It amused me. – 9:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden on if he’s surprised he still gets booed in OKC, almost a decade after the #Thunder traded him to the #Rockets: “I don’t know why. It wasn’t my fault.” #nets #nba – 9:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden said he didn’t think about today’s game being the first time he and KD played together in OKC since he was traded. Asked if he was surprised they still boo him he said, “It wasn’t my fault.” – 9:33 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We know what’s at stake and what we’re playing against — It’s going to be a tough matchup.”
⁃James Harden on playing the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. – 9:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Harden on facing the league-best Warriors: “We know what is at stake. Steph is playing at a high level… it is going to be a tough matchup.” – 9:32 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden says,
“We’re coming together — It feels like it should.” – 9:31 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“That’s the beauty of it, it’s a long season — He continues to work and good things will happen for him.”
⁃James Harden on Patty Mills’ struggles going into this game. – 9:31 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden stresses that the Nets try to keep teams under 100 points every game. – 9:30 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We didn’t take them very lightly.”
⁃James Harden on playing the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 9:29 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 120, Thunder 96
Kevin Durant (33 PTS, 8 REBS), Patty Mills (29 PTS, 9 3PM), James Harden (16 PTS, 13 ASTS) & the Nets put the finishing touches on their six game road trip. TEN Nets players got on the scoreboard and the team compiled 30 assists in the victory. – 9:11 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Dort has recorded three consecutive 20+ point scoring games for the first time in his career.
Oh and he held James Harden to 16 points on 5-13 shooting. – 9:08 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 90, Thunder 74
Kevin Durant (27 PTS, 7 REBS), Patty Mills (23 PTS, 7 3PM), James Harden (11 PTS, 11 REBS) and the Nets are holding it down without Joe Harris. They’re sitting comfortably with a 16-point lead and they’re not slowing down anytime soon. – 8:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 40+ points, 10+ assists, 8+ rebounds, 8+ threes in NBA history:
James Harden (3x)
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
Trae Young pic.twitter.com/DiwperXh9T – 8:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Five fouls for Giannis Antetokounmpo now with 2:36 to go in the game, #Hawks up 116-99. – 8:08 PM
Five fouls for Giannis Antetokounmpo now with 2:36 to go in the game, #Hawks up 116-99. – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets up 61-48 over the Thunder at the half. James Harden (11 PTS, 7 AST) has carved the OKC defense. Kevin Durant has 18 early points and Patty Mills hit his first 4 threes. Nets on pace to go 5-1 on 6-game road trip. – 8:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks got the #Hawks lead down to 10…it’s 104-92 now and Giannis Antetokounmpo is back in the game. – 7:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo begins the fourth quarter on the bench (four fouls) – the #Bucks will have to cut into the deficit without him for a bit here… – 7:48 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
It’s probably the most frustrated Giannis has looked all season tonight. Foul trouble, battling with both Collins and Capela, teammates struggling to pay off good looks with poor shooting. Tough night all round but he just keeps pushing. – 7:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Two offensive fouls on Giannis Antetokounmpo this quarter (four total) and the #Bucks trail 89-77 in the closing seconds of the third. Atlanta has been able to prevent any real rally thus far. – 7:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Thunder are a better team than I thought they were, but if the Nets put a hand in Lu Dort’s face, they’re up by more.
BKN 30, OKC 25
Dort: 11 PTS, 3-5 3PG
– Have to keep an eye on Kevin Durant’s right shoulder.
– Nets: 8 AST in Q1
– Harden: 5PTS, 4AST – 7:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 30, Thunder 25
Kevin Durant (10 PTS, 2 REBS), James Harden (5 PTS, 4 ASTS) and the Nets are in a close one. They’ve still managed to hold the Thunder to 38% shooting from the field, but Oklahoma has attempted 4 more shots than them. – 7:33 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
In a game featuring Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joe Harris and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the best 3 point shooter on the court is Lu Dort. – 7:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash puts the defensive duo of Bembry and Carter in alongside KD, Harden and Blake. OKC up 21-18. – 7:24 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Quite a range of emotions here.
Boos for KD, cheers for Blake Griffin, boos for James Harden. pic.twitter.com/YjJiOGtWjp – 7:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden and Kevin Durant both booed when being introduced to the crowd in OKC. Durant, I get. Harden, I do not as much. – 7:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant and James Harden – together on the court in OKC for the first time since they left the #Thunder – both drew loud boos in the intros for the #Nets lineup. – 7:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from OKC. First time here. Nets-Thunder tip in 15. First time Kevin Durant and James Harden are playing together in OKC since the Rockets trade nearly 10 years ago. We continue to age. Brooklyn’s bench is short-handed w/out Millsap and Sharpe. Updates to follow. – 6:46 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Thunder:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
🔒Bruce Brown
👷🏻♂️Joe Harris
🪣Kevin Durant
👷🏽♂️Blake Griffin – 6:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Usual starters in OKC for the Nets: Harden, Harris, Durant, Brown and Griffin. – 6:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The PA announcer says that was Giannis Antetokounmpo’s second foul – so one of his earlier ones must have been assigned elsewhere. The live box score says he has three. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #Bucks trail 17-13 – 6:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I feel like fouls get changed all the time, but currently the live box score on site has Giannis Antetokounmpo with two fouls in the early going. #Hawks up 15-9 with 7:26 to go in the first quarter. – 6:17 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With no De’Andre Hunter and Giannis in town, it seems like there’s a real role for Solomon Hill this early evening. – 5:51 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kevin Durant and James Harden have arrived in OKC pic.twitter.com/1FBcbB2WSg – 5:13 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play per Coach Budenholzer. – 4:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the #Bucks last game with an ankle sprain, is going through his pregame routine currently at State Farm Arena. There’s no discernible difference in his movements to me. – 3:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
With an earlier tip time (5 p.m. CT), the #Bucks did not have a shootaround – but nothing has changed on the afternoon injury report for tonight in Atlanta: Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) and George Hill (back soreness) remain probable. – 3:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Ben Simmons has to take a page out of [Giannis Antetokounmpo’s] book.”
Scottie Pippen shares how much he admires the Greek Freak for persevering through adversity.
Our Town Hall with Scottie Pippen is available NOW on the SXM App!
🔊 https://t.co/yMzGDA5kYk pic.twitter.com/qR6u8fP0qv – 2:17 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden’s return to form powering surging #Nets nypost.com/2021/11/13/jam… via @nypostsports – 9:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija drew a difficult defensive assignment: guarding athletic wing and Magic sixth man Terrence Ross. It’s a sign of the Wizards’ faith in Avdija’s defense that he’s been asked to guard two players as different as Ross and Giannis Antetokounmpo over the last week. – 7:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Points in the paint:
1) Ja Morant, 16.2
2) Anthony Davis, 14.9
3) Nikola Jokic, 14.0
4) Giannis Antetokounmpo, 13.8
5) Domantas Sabonis, 13.5 – 4:25 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
James Harden moved into the Top 40 all-time in assists ahead of Avery Johnson.
Will probably be ahead of Sam Cassell too before the end of the year. – 1:37 PM
