Keldon Johnson changes agents

After trailing by 14 in the 2Q and with no answer for Anthony Davis (27 points on 12 of 16), Spurs aren’t in bad shape at the break, trailing, 60-55.Keldon Johnson with 16 points on 4 of 5 from distance and Dejounte Murray with 15 points on 6 of 9 keeping them afloat. – 4:35 PM