Khris Middleton back against Lakers?

Eric Nehm: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he expects Middleton to play tomorrow night vs. the Lakers and confirmed there will be a ramp-up period for Middleton as they get him back in the fold. That would suggest minutes limits on how first few games, but Bud did not provide details.
Source: Twitter @eric_nehm

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he expects Middleton to play tomorrow night vs. the Lakers and confirmed there will be a ramp-up period for Middleton as they get him back in the fold.
That would suggest minutes limits on how first few games, but Bud did not provide details. – 3:41 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks w/@Justin Garcia 🦌
-Bucks frustration rising?
-Khris Middleton appreciation as he gets set to return
-A DDV point that needs to be made
-Trade discussion ramping up online
-Opportunity to cash in at home
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6NR8p
📺 https://t.co/ZTmsQrTytl pic.twitter.com/mlbICAaPqW8:01 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
When asked about Khris Middleton, Mike Budenholzer said that Middleton is not with the team today for personal reasons.
But Budenholzer added, “He’s doing great. He’s in a great place. I would expect him to play on Wednesday, but he can’t be with us today.” – 5:23 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Khris Middleton is expected to return on Wednesday – just in time for a 5 game homestand – 4:53 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
For tomorrow night’s game in Atlanta, Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton are all listed as OUT.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with a right ankle sprain and George Hill is listed as probable with back soreness. – 5:49 PM

Eric Nehm: Asked Khris Middleton whether or not he had any symptoms of COVID-19. Middleton: “Yeah. I had a couple symptoms. The night I went home, I felt sick. Maybe two days afterward, I felt sick. After that then, I started to get back to my normal self.” -via Twitter @eric_nehm / November 16, 2021
Samantha Pell: New: Effective Nov. 22, fans will no longer be required to wear masks while at Capital One Arena, per @MSE. NBA-specific: “Pursuant to NBA mandates, fans will still be required to wear masks in player-proximate seating areas for Wizards games.” -via Twitter / November 16, 2021

