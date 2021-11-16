Khris Middleton back against Lakers?

Eric Nehm: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he expects Middleton to play tomorrow night vs. the Lakers and confirmed there will be a ramp-up period for Middleton as they get him back in the fold. That would suggest minutes limits on how first few games, but Bud did not provide details.
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he expects Middleton to play tomorrow night vs. the Lakers and confirmed there will be a ramp-up period for Middleton as they get him back in the fold.
That would suggest minutes limits on how first few games, but Bud did not provide details. – 3:41 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks w/@Justin Garcia 🦌
-Bucks frustration rising?
-Khris Middleton appreciation as he gets set to return
-A DDV point that needs to be made
-Trade discussion ramping up online
-Opportunity to cash in at home
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6NR8p
📺 https://t.co/ZTmsQrTytl pic.twitter.com/mlbICAaPqW – 8:01 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Your typical MVPG start to 4th:
– 2 FTs
– Rebound after Caruso miss
– Assist to Mann 3
– Middy through contact – 11:29 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Khris Middleton is expected to return on Wednesday – just in time for a 5 game homestand – 4:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I’m all for #Pistons Killian Hayes driving and taking that middy near the paint.. Make or miss, that’s him being more aggressive. – 7:47 PM
