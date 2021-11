Kings in no rush to trade Marvin Bagley

James Ham on Marvin Bagley: I think they look at him as an $11.8 million, expiring contract. That’s because that’s the feeling I get from people within the organization… they will not trade him, because there could be a bigger deal that they need his salary to throw in on. And so they’re not going to take some some crummy deal that might give them a little bit more talent now, when it costs them the ability to go do something much bigger down the road.Source: Kings Beat