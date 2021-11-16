Klay Thompson practicing 5-on-5

Kerith Burke: Klay Thompson is playing 5×5 now, according to Allie LaForce.
Source: Twitter @KerithBurke
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Warriors are this good while getting nothing from Klay and their 3 lottery picks.
Wild. – 9:34 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I always thought GSW would be a nice landing spot for Andrew Wiggins because he has No. 1 pick talent but the mentality of a third option. Steph will never be threatened for shot attempts. Neither will Klay Thompson when he returns. AW can show up when he feels like it & it’s OK. – 8:40 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The rest of the NBA seeing Klay Thompson practiced 5 on 5 recently pic.twitter.com/4NsZGlU9s7 – 7:48 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Klay Thompson fires off a warning shot on behalf of the #Warriors
#DubNation #NBA
sportscasting.com/klay-thompson-… – 3:36 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
“I saw somebody on the TV the other day talking about, The Warriors aren’t contenders because they’ve had a soft schedule. Buddy, we got the MVP, a defensive player of the year. That kind of disrespect bothers me.”
Mad Klay to @Howard Beck is a must read: si.com/nba/2021/11/16… – 10:08 AM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Klay Thompson when he drops 50 points on Christmas pic.twitter.com/NAVcHdC5Bl – 4:57 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Paul George now has more three-pointers in the NBA than Klay Thompson (!) and is 28 away from Kobe Bryant. – 1:10 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
From the Clips: With his 1,799th career 3-pointer, Paul George passes Klay Thompson for sole possession of 20th place on the NBA’s all-time three-point field goal list. – 12:08 AM
“I love it,” Thompson told Sports Illustrated last week, through a defiant grin. “I love it. I hope people keep doubting us. I saw somebody on the TV the other day talking about, The Warriors aren’t contenders because they’ve had a soft schedule. Buddy, we got the MVP, a defensive player of the year. That kind of disrespect bothers me. We have so many champions, guys who have done it in the highest pressure moments, and you’re still gonna question our ability? I love it. But whatever. That’s what talking heads are paid to do.” -via Sports Illustrated / November 16, 2021
“We need Klay back,” Green said. “That will be a huge boost for us. But in the meantime, guys are stepping up, guys are playing well and we’re in a good groove.” -via Sports Illustrated / November 16, 2021
Anthony Slater: James Wiseman and Klay Thompson remained back in the Bay Area during this Warriors road trip. Rick Celebrini and a few coaches are there. The team will bring players into the facility to scrimmage with both. Advancing to 5-on-5 full contact is expectation. Big step for both. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / November 13, 2021