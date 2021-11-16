LeBron James to miss eighth consecutive game

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James is officially listed as out for Wednesday’s game in Milwaukee with his abdominal strain, per the Lakers. It will be his eighth straight missed game and 10th missed game overall this season. As @Adrian Wojnarowski reported, it’s possible James will return to the court Fri in BOS
Source: Twitter @mcten
Source: Twitter @mcten
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is officially listed as out for Wednesday’s game in Milwaukee with his abdominal strain, per the Lakers. It will be his eighth straight missed game and 10th missed game overall this season. As @Adrian Wojnarowski reported, it’s possible James will return to the court Fri in BOS – 3:51 PM
LeBron James is officially listed as out for Wednesday’s game in Milwaukee with his abdominal strain, per the Lakers. It will be his eighth straight missed game and 10th missed game overall this season. As @Adrian Wojnarowski reported, it’s possible James will return to the court Fri in BOS – 3:51 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
On NBA Today: @Adrian Wojnarowski reporting on when LeBron James could return to the Lakers’ lineup. pic.twitter.com/xdH0RHiPLS – 3:30 PM
On NBA Today: @Adrian Wojnarowski reporting on when LeBron James could return to the Lakers’ lineup. pic.twitter.com/xdH0RHiPLS – 3:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Cade Cunningham bests LeBron, becomes youngest player with 25/8/8 with five 3s nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/16/cad… – 3:00 PM
Cade Cunningham bests LeBron, becomes youngest player with 25/8/8 with five 3s nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/16/cad… – 3:00 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Three teams exceeding expectations in the East
🏀 Abysmal starts for the Pelicans and Rockets
🏀 Struggles for the LeBron-less Lakers
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/5U8GG7… – 2:59 PM
🏀 Three teams exceeding expectations in the East
🏀 Abysmal starts for the Pelicans and Rockets
🏀 Struggles for the LeBron-less Lakers
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/5U8GG7… – 2:59 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Q&A: @Dwyane Wade reflects on his place in the pantheon, MJ’s influence, Kobe’s broken nose, LeBron’s aging adjustments, the 2011 cough heard ’round the world & more @PostSports https://t.co/EJKcYig2Ca pic.twitter.com/gIMPExiUt5 – 2:13 PM
Q&A: @Dwyane Wade reflects on his place in the pantheon, MJ’s influence, Kobe’s broken nose, LeBron’s aging adjustments, the 2011 cough heard ’round the world & more @PostSports https://t.co/EJKcYig2Ca pic.twitter.com/gIMPExiUt5 – 2:13 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the optimism surrounding a LeBron James return to the Lakers lineup on Friday in Boston: es.pn/3qJNIA0 – 12:09 PM
ESPN story on the optimism surrounding a LeBron James return to the Lakers lineup on Friday in Boston: es.pn/3qJNIA0 – 12:09 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
There’s growing optimism that LeBron James could return from his abdominal injury on Friday against Boston, per @Adrian Wojnarowski 👀
James has missed the last seven games. pic.twitter.com/nwSBnoqa4x – 11:37 AM
There’s growing optimism that LeBron James could return from his abdominal injury on Friday against Boston, per @Adrian Wojnarowski 👀
James has missed the last seven games. pic.twitter.com/nwSBnoqa4x – 11:37 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
“Keep going, bro. You’re going to play so long that people are going to forget we even played together.” – Dwyane Wade on former co-star LeBron James in 19th season. Wade sits down with @Stadium: LeBron, communication being key with Utah-Donovan Mitchell, new Memoir, more. pic.twitter.com/6V6NMLY9lH – 10:30 AM
“Keep going, bro. You’re going to play so long that people are going to forget we even played together.” – Dwyane Wade on former co-star LeBron James in 19th season. Wade sits down with @Stadium: LeBron, communication being key with Utah-Donovan Mitchell, new Memoir, more. pic.twitter.com/6V6NMLY9lH – 10:30 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James has seen enough. He heads to the locker room while the Bulls have a 114-88 lead over the Lakers with 5:18 left – 12:47 AM
LeBron James has seen enough. He heads to the locker room while the Bulls have a 114-88 lead over the Lakers with 5:18 left – 12:47 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers reportedly didn’t pursue DeMar DeRozan in part because they were afraid of the hard cap
With LeBron, AD and DeMar, the Lakers would’ve had $33.1 million in room left below it
They ultimately spent only around $3.1 million more on their supporting cast post-Russ trade – 12:46 AM
The Lakers reportedly didn’t pursue DeMar DeRozan in part because they were afraid of the hard cap
With LeBron, AD and DeMar, the Lakers would’ve had $33.1 million in room left below it
They ultimately spent only around $3.1 million more on their supporting cast post-Russ trade – 12:46 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Seriously, AD should be the best player on the floor every night, and he’s not even close to that. Time for LeBron to drain this Los Angeles swamp! – 12:31 AM
Seriously, AD should be the best player on the floor every night, and he’s not even close to that. Time for LeBron to drain this Los Angeles swamp! – 12:31 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis just got tossed. LeBron James went to the court to try to calm him down afterwards – 12:19 AM
Anthony Davis just got tossed. LeBron James went to the court to try to calm him down afterwards – 12:19 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Since Anthony Davis joined the Lakers, they will now be 9-12 in games with AD but without LeBron.
While in New Orleans, AD won one playoff series in seven seasons.
AD is a really good player and it’s November… but at what point does it become OK to expect more sans LeBron? – 12:18 AM
Since Anthony Davis joined the Lakers, they will now be 9-12 in games with AD but without LeBron.
While in New Orleans, AD won one playoff series in seven seasons.
AD is a really good player and it’s November… but at what point does it become OK to expect more sans LeBron? – 12:18 AM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
So strange that without a soon-to-be 37 year-old LeBron, the Lakers look like the 2018-19 Los Angeles Thunder Pelicans – 12:12 AM
So strange that without a soon-to-be 37 year-old LeBron, the Lakers look like the 2018-19 Los Angeles Thunder Pelicans – 12:12 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New video: Reporting on @SportsCenter on the Talen Horton-Tucker/Alex Caruso wrinkle to tonight’s Lakers-Bulls game and also, an update on LeBron James pic.twitter.com/5MU0Sof6i2 – 11:35 PM
New video: Reporting on @SportsCenter on the Talen Horton-Tucker/Alex Caruso wrinkle to tonight’s Lakers-Bulls game and also, an update on LeBron James pic.twitter.com/5MU0Sof6i2 – 11:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’ve covered the Lakers since LeBron arrived and in less than a month I’ve already grown to trust Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington more from behind the arc than any other shooters they’ve had in that span. Not even really close either. – 11:14 PM
I’ve covered the Lakers since LeBron arrived and in less than a month I’ve already grown to trust Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington more from behind the arc than any other shooters they’ve had in that span. Not even really close either. – 11:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I can’t wait to see LeBron play with Wayne Ellington. He just looks like exactly the sort of shooter that tends to thrive with Bron. Great at relocating off of others’ drives. Totally comfortable faking out a frantic close out. Just seems like that’s gonna be a really nice fit. – 11:02 PM
I can’t wait to see LeBron play with Wayne Ellington. He just looks like exactly the sort of shooter that tends to thrive with Bron. Great at relocating off of others’ drives. Totally comfortable faking out a frantic close out. Just seems like that’s gonna be a really nice fit. – 11:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers miss LeBron in every situation, of course, but here’s a specific one, where Chicago is completely selling out to keep Davis from getting any clean touches. Can’t do that with LeBron on the floor.
Bulls up 31-19, with Davis having attempted 1 shot. – 11:02 PM
The Lakers miss LeBron in every situation, of course, but here’s a specific one, where Chicago is completely selling out to keep Davis from getting any clean touches. Can’t do that with LeBron on the floor.
Bulls up 31-19, with Davis having attempted 1 shot. – 11:02 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Alex Caruso with a long acknowledgment for the Staples crowd after the Lakers play his tribute video — and a bump from LeBron. pic.twitter.com/LZYxZA4lNH – 10:52 PM
Alex Caruso with a long acknowledgment for the Staples crowd after the Lakers play his tribute video — and a bump from LeBron. pic.twitter.com/LZYxZA4lNH – 10:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on how the team will handle LeBron James’ return to play: “We trust him to monitor his own progression.” LeBron still out for tonight vs the Bulls – 8:53 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on how the team will handle LeBron James’ return to play: “We trust him to monitor his own progression.” LeBron still out for tonight vs the Bulls – 8:53 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Frank Vogel confirmed that LeBron James is out tonight, and added they they trust him to make smart decisions on when he’s ready to return. – 8:52 PM
Frank Vogel confirmed that LeBron James is out tonight, and added they they trust him to make smart decisions on when he’s ready to return. – 8:52 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel makes it official that LeBron James is not playing tonight. – 8:51 PM
Frank Vogel makes it official that LeBron James is not playing tonight. – 8:51 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Purchased this vintage record(vinyl) player for the crib! Absolutely love it but it needs to be restored! Can anyone in LA help me out. It’s called *Clairtone g2 pic.twitter.com/6k6EVtpT77 – 8:16 PM
Purchased this vintage record(vinyl) player for the crib! Absolutely love it but it needs to be restored! Can anyone in LA help me out. It’s called *Clairtone g2 pic.twitter.com/6k6EVtpT77 – 8:16 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s growing optimism that LeBron James could make his return to the Lakers vs. Boston on Friday (ESPN, 7:30 PM), sources tell ESPN. James has been out two weeks with an abdominal strain. Lakers start five-game road trip in Milwaukee on Wednesday. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 16, 2021
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on LeBron’s status: “We trust him to monitor his own progression. … We trust him to make smart decisions on that.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / November 15, 2021
Harrison Faigen: The Lakers are listing LeBron James as out against the Bulls tonight. No other major changes to the injury report. -via Twitter @hmfaigen / November 15, 2021