No damage on Luka Doncic's injured ankle

Shams Charania: Sources: Tests on Mavericks star Luka Doncic’s left ankle and knee showed no damage. Team will continue to evaluate Doncic daily.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavericks just announced Luka Doncic will miss tomorrow night’s game in Phoenix with left knee and ankle sprains: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:03 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Timing of Luka Doncic’s injury is particularly tough for two reasons: 1) Mavs left today for a challenging four-game trip (two vs. Suns, two vs. Clippers); 2) the Luka/Kristaps Porzingis duo had really started clicking. Doncic had 11 assists to Porzingis in last two games. – 4:25 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Tests on Mavericks star Luka Doncic’s left ankle and knee showed no damage. Team will continue to evaluate Doncic daily. – 3:25 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on filling Olynyk’s minutes: “It’s hard to fill what he brings to the table. We have Trey Lyles and Luka (Garza). They’re not going to completely replace him because of (his) experience and (His) size.” – 1:52 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Porzingis, Kidd talk Doncic injury #NBA
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Porzingis (29pts), Doncic (23pts, 11ast, 8reb) beat Jokic (35pts, 16reb)
Bogdanovic, Sabonis, and more in full European recap
Highlights, results, and standings #NBA
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks will wait and see how Luka Doncic feels after ankle injury mars a terrific 111-101 victory over Denver, which halted the Nuggets’ five-game win streak.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks’ wild comeback victory over Nuggets marred by Luka Doncic injury in final minute dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:14 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs win 111-101 tonight vs the Nuggets. Critical run fueled by a mix of bench & starters in late 3rd/early 4th as Dallas erases a 13 pt 3Q deficit & took lead for good on a Reggie Bullock 3 w/ 11:06 left. Porzingis w/ 29 pts & 11 rebs. Hardaway 13 of 19 pts in 4Q. Luka 23P/11A – 11:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks’ wild comeback victory against Nuggets marred by Luka Doncic injury in final minute dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis said he talked with Luka for a bit after the game: “He’s always just, ‘Hey, I’ll be good. I’ll be good.’ Hopefully he is good. I don’t think we know yet what it is, but we’re hoping he’s healthy.” – 11:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
We won’t hear from Doncic tonight because he is getting treatment on his ankle. Also, the Mavs have cancelled tomorrow’s practice, so we might not get an update on Doncic’s condition before the team flies to Phoenix tomorrow afternoon. – 10:55 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
On that injury to Luka with just 44 seconds left in the 111-101 win over Denver, Jason Kidd said: “Luka walked off on his own power. I think he got rolled up on his lower left leg, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 10:54 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic walked off on his own power at game’s end. Said he got his left lower leg rolled on. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 10:52 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s ankle injury w/44 seconds left to play tonight: “Luka walked off on his own power. I think he got rolled up on on his lower left leg. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 10:44 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says “Luka walked off on his own power… we’ll see how he feels.” pic.twitter.com/sNhWZmToq9 – 10:41 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd: “Luka walked off on his own power. I think he got rolled up on on his lower left leg, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 10:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic leaves Mavs’ win over Nuggets in final minute with apparent ankle injury dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic leaves Mavs’ win over Nuggets in final minute with apparent ankle injury dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:28 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Looked like Rivers fell on Luka, forcing his left ankle into eversion. That stresses the medial ankle, the area opposite a “normal” ankle sprain. Hope he’s ok. – 10:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ beat the Nuggets 111-101 for their first win over a team with a better record this season.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
As Mavs are closing out their best win of the season, Luka Doncic limps off after turning his left ankle with 44 seconds remaining. – 10:17 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ closing lineup of Luka-Brunson-THJ-Reggie-KP has been quite productive. – 10:14 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kristaps Porzingis is 11-of-18 and 5-of-7 from 3. He and Luka have combined for 45 points. Rest of Mavs? 25.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic with a great hustle play, deflecting pass intended for Jokic, then throwing the ball off Jokic’s leg — and then shielding Jokic from retrieving the ball before it went out of bounds. – 9:25 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics win 98-92.
They go to 5-4 on the road, the four losses?
Double OT at New York
Double OT at Washington
The crazy Luka buzzer shot at Dallas
2-point loss at Cleveland.
They’ll take the NBA’s #1 road defense into Atlanta Wednesday, Hawks about to go to 5-1 at home. – 9:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Kings 129, Pistons 107
Cade Cunningham: 25 points (career high), 8 rebounds and 8 assists (career high)
Saddiq Bey: 28 points
Isaiah Stewart: 8 points and 14 rebounds
Luka Garza: 5 points and 7 rebounds
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
14-22 shooting for Mavs in 1st qtr, 5-22 in 2nd and increasing frustration for Doncic who was teed up at the end of the half. DEN a 14-5 run to end half leads 58-49. Porzingis 17. Doncic 13-5-6. Jokic 13-11-4 to lead DEN 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic finished the first half with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block, 1 steal, several choice words to refs and 1 technical foul as Mavs walk off the court. – 9:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Game was tied at 44 with 6:09 left in the first half. Nuggets scored 14 of the last 19 points to take a 58-49 halftime lead.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic got in one last word with the refs before heading to the locker room at the half. The second half will start with a technical free throw. – 9:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
We’ve got a fun one: Mavs 35, Nuggets 32 after 1Q, as Brunson sinks a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and Mavs score five points in the last 2.0 seconds.
Porzingis and Doncic have 10 points apiece and Brunson has five. Jokic leads Denver with 9 points.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Stars are both off to hot starts as Luka and Jokic fill up the stat sheet early. Luka with four points, three assists in the first five minutes. Jokic with 4-5-2. Nuggets up 14-13. – 8:17 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys to the game
Nuggets at Mavericks
🔑 AG vs Luka
🔑 3 pt defense, especially with Porzingis active tonight
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Doncic
DEN starters: Gordon, J Green, Jokic, Rivers, Morris
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Nets’ Kevin Durant have been named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively.
More on this storyline
Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Dončić (left knee and left ankle sprains) and Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) will both miss tomorrow night’s game in Phoenix. -via Twitter @MavsPR / November 16, 2021
Marc Stein: Mavericks star Luka Dončić is expected to miss Wednesday’s game in Phoenix with a sprained left ankle, league sources say. The injury, sustained in the final minute of Monday’s win over Denver, is not considered serious after an MRI, sources say. More: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 16, 2021
Tim MacMahon: Update is Luka Doncic’s ankle injury is “not too serious,” per source. He’s likely to miss some time but Mavs hope not an extended stretch. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / November 16, 2021